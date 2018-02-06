FCC Report Claims Broken Broadband Market Has Been Fixed By Killing Net Neutrality (vice.com) 85
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: The FCC has released a new report falsely claiming that the agency's attack on net neutrality is already paying huge dividends when it comes to sector investment and competition. Unfortunately for the FCC, the data the agency is relying on to "prove" this claim comes from before current FCC boss Ajit Pai even took office and doesn't remotely support that conclusion. The Trump FCC's latest broadband deployment report [concludes] that "advanced telecommunications capability is being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion." That claim comes despite the fact that this same data also shows that two thirds of U.S. homes lack access to 25 Mbps broadband from more than one ISP, resulting in numerous broadband monopolies in markets nationwide.
An accompanying press release goes on to claim that "steps taken last year have restored progress by removing barriers to infrastructure investment, promoting competition, and restoring the longstanding bipartisan light-touch regulatory framework for broadband that had been reversed by the Title II Order." The FCC has repeatedly tried to claim that the FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules devastated sector investment -- despite the fact this is easily disproved by ISP earnings reports, SEC filings, and numerous CEO statements to investors. That hasn't stopped this FCC from repeating this claim anyway, apparently hoping that repetition forges reality. "The problem: these deployments aren't new, and industry watchers note that they all technically began under the oversight of the previous FCC," Motherboard concludes. "All of the examples provided by the agency cite deployments that predominantly occurred in 2017 as the result of obligations attached to mergers or subsidies under the previous Tom Wheeler-run FCC."
The new norm (Score:2)
Rewriting history was always the norm. Problem is, now we're trying to re-write the present.
Repeat the same crap often enough, and people will think its true.
Oceana (Score:2)
has always been at war with eurasia
Re: (Score:2)
[Oceania] has always been at war with eastasia
FTFY. Peace out.
Re:Oceana (Score:4, Funny)
FTFY. War is Peace.
Re: (Score:2)
/thread
Re: (Score:3)
Damn straight. I guess we have been told. Time to sit down and shut the fuck up....
Hummm. I don' t think so.
Unfortunately... (Score:4, Insightful)
... the people in rural areas who are most negatively impacted by the lack of readily available broadband will fall for this.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow. You are a class A chauvinist.
For your information, there are a great many people out in rural areas who are far more intelligent than you. Get your glasses fixed.
Re: (Score:2)
Common knowledge appears to be neither.
I partially disagree.....It is unfortunately far too common....but it certainly is not knowledge
....
Doublethink (Score:5, Insightful)
Big Brother has increased broadband speeds from 25 mbps to 10 mbps! Hooray Big Brother!
Re: (Score:3)
Ajit Pai lies... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That sounds like a reasonable outcome honestly. Do i get to pick the breed of dog?
Re: Ajit Pai lies... (Score:1)
Why would either of you do that?!? To the dog!!
You know they don't care (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, the democrats are so divisive that they had roughly three million more people vote for them than the republicans did.
Look, independent of any electoral college debates, there are still MORE people voting democrat than republican. Republicans win exactly one demographic: white males.
So tell me again how "divisive" democrats are when they own every demographic but one?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: You know they don't care (Score:2)
If you read the report it details the many ways the FCC is actually working to address those imbalances, as is required by law.
The chairman has been very active over the years in promoting things like funding for rural broadband. In fact he's been critical of the previous FCC for not spending more to address these issues.
I know it's not popular on slashdot to report these things as it doesn't fit the black and white narrative, but there is room for coming together behind some of these efforts.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying 25 Mbps ought to be enough for anyone?
Where have we heard that kind of thing before?
Re: (Score:2)
Whoosh.
Re: High standards, anyone? (Score:2)
25 M might be enough for a single person to watch some high def while doing a few other things. But you start to add in a partner and a couple of kids, that 25 starts to get really thin.
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I'm currently satisfied with my 950Mbps broadband. 100Mbps was starting to feel slow.
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I'm currently satisfied with my 950Mbps broadband. 100Mbps was starting to feel slow.
Dude, I'd like to see the porn you're watching.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need 25 Mbps, so nobody else does?
Even if that were so, how does that change Pai cherry-picking statistics from 2016 to somehow claim repealing NN in 2017 (which hasn't even taken affect yet) magically "fixed" the broadband industry? How does that change Pai claiming infrastructure investments ISPs announced years ago were somehow magically caused by him repealing NN years later?
Re: (Score:2)
Propaganda: information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.
Taking away Gives! (Score:2)
By taking it away the FCC caused millions of last mile miles of fiber to be instantaneously laid to all the rest of the people in rural areas. Presto, magico!
Sadly this will allow for the spread of more fake news so the president wisely cut the cord.
Re: Innovation (Score:1)
What you ignore is the fact that communities will not be allowed to start community isps now.
Network neutrality never prented it either. It is the big isps and short-sighted local governments combined with a LACK of federal oversight that have always made it difficult for cities and towns to have their own providers.
This situation can only get worse without network neutrality.
Re: Innovation (Score:2, Insightful)
Ahuxley.
You have it wrong.
The isps (small or large) did not have to "prove" that they are supporting neutrality in their infrastructure. They simply have to not get caught violating it.
Network neutrality is less expensive as far as infrastructure and labor cost is concerned.
Implementing "fast lanes" is really the opposite- it is done by adding equipment (and the labor cost of implementing and maintenance) to RESTRICT bandwidth for slower, cheaper access.
And the loss of profit for NOT using that expensive, n
Forget Fake News (Score:2)
This is Fake Report.
The term that immediately rises to mind. (Score:2)
FULL
OF
SHIT!
Re: (Score:2)
FULL
OF
SHIT!
What exactly? The news stories? The FCC? Or your post?
Re: (Score:2)
At the risk of being obvious...
The FCC.
Its probably not a lie (Score:5, Insightful)
>> falsely claiming that the agency's attack on net neutrality is already paying huge dividends
It probably really is already paying huge dividends, just exclusively to the board and shareholders, not the customers.
Re: (Score:2)
It probably really is already paying huge dividends, just exclusively to the board and shareholders, not the customers.
You mean it's literally paying huge dividends?
;)
It's Yuge! (Score:1)
Current FCC policy is paying Yuge dividends, Yuge I tells ya!
In fact, under Obama, zombies were walking the streets, killing and raping. Mexican zombies! With Me and Pai, honeysuckle grows in verdant groves, fountains gush with mead, and bluebirds sing the national anthem.
Can I tell you how I squashed the Dictator of Darkest Korea? Or how I personally defeated ISIS? My policies are single-handedly responsible for bringing down the Imams of Iran!!!
And black people love me! There are so many black people
Lie, Rinse, Repeat (Score:2)
If you tell a lie often enough, gullible people will believe it.
Meanwhile, in a court of law, you'll get sued by the attorney generals of the states that know you're lying about broadband and competition. Because they deal in facts.
They're probably including cell service (Score:4, Informative)
When the broadband companies took all those federal subsidies to increase Internet broadband, they used their own "creative" definition of what broadband Internet should be and dumped all that money into cell service. My guess is whenever they talk about Internet service, they're still counting stupid phone data availability.
The report makes this clear (Score:2)
If you read the report, it goes through times when it's including cell data and times when it's not. It also lays out exactly why it's making those two choices as required by the laws that tell the FCC what to do.
It's all spelled out in the report.
https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov]
The Republican Miracle (Score:2)
Further proof of God's favor is when cabana boy rand announced how a secretary was so pleased about the recent tax package, because her paycheck increased by a lit
More fake news.... (Score:2)
"Hey, we fixed broad band by allowing Cable companies to filter your network traffic....oh, and we redefined what broad band means by saying anything over 5 Mbps is broad band....yay merica! All hail Fuck Face Pai."
Who would pull him back.... (Score:2)
Who would pull Ajit Pai back from the street if he was about to get hit by a bus?
That's not what the report said (Score:2)
Anyone interested in this topic needs to read the actual report. There the FCC goes through the numbers behind its conclusions and the legal requirements that it faces when going about its analysis.
But more importantly, the FCC report simply doesn't come to the conclusion that Slashdot reports here. In fact it explicitly says that there is more progress to be made, and that it was a lot more than Network Neutrality stuff going on last year.
The report is a fine report that we should be able to get behind, as