New Jersey Governor Signs Net Neutrality Order (thehill.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: New Jersey on Monday became the latest state to implement its own net neutrality rules following the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of the Obama-era consumer protections. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed an executive order prohibiting all internet service providers that do business with the state from blocking, throttling or favoring web content.
"We may not agree with everything we see online, but that does not give us a justifiable reason to block the free, uninterrupted, and indiscriminate flow of information," Murphy said in a statement. "And, it certainly doesn't give certain companies or individuals a right to pay their way to the front of the line. "While New Jersey cannot unilaterally regulate net neutrality back into law or cement it as a state regulation, we can exercise our power as a consumer to make our preferences known," he added. Gurbir Grewal, New Jersey's attorney general, also announced on Monday that the state would be the 22nd to join a lawsuit against the FCC.
"We may not agree with everything we see online, but that does not give us a justifiable reason to block the free, uninterrupted, and indiscriminate flow of information," Murphy said in a statement. "And, it certainly doesn't give certain companies or individuals a right to pay their way to the front of the line. "While New Jersey cannot unilaterally regulate net neutrality back into law or cement it as a state regulation, we can exercise our power as a consumer to make our preferences known," he added. Gurbir Grewal, New Jersey's attorney general, also announced on Monday that the state would be the 22nd to join a lawsuit against the FCC.
A plot twist (Score:2, Insightful)
For your consideration, I submit the following (hopefully sarcastic) theory:
By enacting the most ridiculous federal policies while projecting a personality of being complete and utter assholes, Trump's administration is opening the political path for states to invoke their own contrary policies while their governors are hailed as heroes, thus ultimately fulfilling the Republican stated goal of empowering states.
The only question, then: Is Trump intelligent and self-aware enough to pull off such a plan?
Re: (Score:2)
Republican stated goal of empowering states.
No. Although I do think this is the correct way to do things, it is for a different reason. As I've said on
/. before: I believe that the government has no business meddling with an ISP's class of service configuration. The government does not own the infrastructure, and does not pay for the operations. Most importantly, if there is a market for a certain business model where one stream of traffic gets priority over another: let the market handle it.
And that is exactly what this legislation does: as with
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the bone of contention here is that the ISP's lines go through (government-mandated and controlled) public easements [wikipedia.org]. Without the government clearing the way for the easement, each ISP would have to negotiate with thousands if not millions of private landowners for rights to send their wires through their land. Yo
Re: (Score:1)
The only question, then: Is Trump intelligent and self-aware enough to pull off such a plan?
LOL, no, he's not!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think that's right. The extremist Republicans don't really want to empower states, they only want to empower their own states, and only the states and never the counties or municipal governments. If they had their way they would force states to outlaw marijuana and gay marriage. Extremist Democrats would be similar, preferring that their states are independent but other states follow their guidelines.
So how are they going to enforce this? (Score:2)
How is NJ going to enforce this? Are they going to investigate complains from everyone and investigate every time someone's net access slows down?
Does that mean you can't slow down web content in favor of VoIP?
What about slowing down other, non-web content?
Is caching slowing down web content, because you're speeding up someone else's web content?
How about content filtering/adblocking? Anonymization? Technically these are throttling/blocking web content.
Re: (Score:2)
How is NJ going to enforce this? Are they going to investigate complains from everyone and investigate every time someone's net access slows down?
I've been asking the same question about how the FCC was practically supposed to enforce NN for a long time. This doesn't seem conceptually different other than creating a lot of interesting cross-border questions about what part of an ISP's network is really slowing the traffic down.
Measure it (Score:1)
Each ISP *already* measures the bandwidth to its interconnects, that's how they enforce their own contracts.
You cannot hide slowing down of Internet connections, as soon as Verizon slowed down 4k video to force the downgrade of youtube and netflix to 1080p, it was instantly observed and reported on. Of course Verizon also stream their own video, which is 1080p only, and in downgrading the connection, they happen to also cripple competitors down to their own level, so you'd expect the FCC to act on its Net N
Re: (Score:2)
QoS and load balancing, which is what you're talking about, is not the issue. Even favoring certain content which requires low latency is not the issue.
Say, for example, an ISP was slowing Skype to encourage people to buy their digital phone package. That would violate NN.
Do you understand the difference?
Re: (Score:3)
Read the constitution. Treason has a definition, and neither the states nor Trump have committed it. But Trump's come a lot closer.
Re: (Score:3)
From the US Constitution:
Section 3. Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
I don't think either the states or Trump fit this definition, but Trump is clearly closer to a fit. The states have not been shown to even be in correspondence with a foreign power. And it's not
New Jersey says.... (Score:2)
Me too! Me too!
Just "web traffic", huh? (Score:2)
Do they understand what net neutrality means, or is it just sloppy reporting?
Another state enforces NN rules (Score:1)
Could have innovated with new networks, services. Now its all about having to prove to the state bureaucrats your network is NN rule ready.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the feds could have made it much easier by being a one stop shop for demonstrating compliance, but the FCC is derelict in it's duty so they'll have to deal with each state individually.