Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy (gizmodo.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the scot-free dept.
Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung chief found guilty of bribery and embezzlement, was freed from prison after an appeals court reduced and suspended his five-year prison sentence. Gizmodo reports: Lee had pleaded not guilty to all charges and spent nearly a year in jail, CNN reported, before the appeals court reduced his sentence to two and a half years and suspended it for four. The court reportedly found him guilty of one bribery charge, but not of hiding money offshore. It also overturned another bribery charge. It's important to understand that Samsung has a tight grip on the country's economy. Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate, Samsung contributes to a little over one-fifth of the country's exports. Its businesses make up about 15 percent of the country's total economy. It is extremely rare for leaders of the country's chaebols to be justly punished for their crimes -- most convicted are ultimately pardoned or granted a commutation. Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.

  • to be above the law. It's good to be the king.

    • at least over there they ARREST billionaire CEOs, perp walk and everything, and put em in PRISON before pardoning them some time later.

      Here billionaire CEOs just donate to the Democratic party (or somebody's Global Initiative or whatever) and their crimes never see the light of day.

  • Like father, like son (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.

  • Being an American, I just shrug. We have the same "justice system" here. Poor people go to jail. Rich people don't. It's not right, but it's not news, either.
    • HA! I *knew* it! Someone was going to jump in and change the topic to America. Everything's got to be about you, doesn't it? You can't let even one little topic be about another country, you've got to hog the attention so it's all about America, all the time. Well, the rest of the world is sick and tired of your shit. Stop changing the topic to yourselves, you get enough press already.

  • Hey! (Score:2)

    by guygo ( 894298 )
    I thought the US had the best Justice System money can buy! Come on, guys!

  • Rip everyone off.

  • Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate

    Sounds like the Japanese zaibatsu [wikipedia.org]. The 'solution' was to replace them with keiretsu [wikipedia.org], which are essentially the same but with shareholders and a board of directors at top rather than dynastic ownership. The zaibatsu system was very popular back in the day, apparently.

  • This is the way of the world (Score:3)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @06:53PM (#56073977)

    It's also why Jesus said "it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven." He bought his way out of the temporal punishment, but the joke's on him. God cannot be bribed.

    When you view the world that way, you have to have some pity on these people. They're not flying high. They're the spiritual equivalent of a coked out jack russell happily running head first into a brick wall.

  • South Korea is full of corruption (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Somehow SK is viewed in the west as being less corrupt and full of bribes than China, but it's not true. I've lived here for nearly a decade, corruption is the name of the game in SK. This is no surprise, there was never going to be real penalties.

