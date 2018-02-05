Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy (gizmodo.com) 33
Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung chief found guilty of bribery and embezzlement, was freed from prison after an appeals court reduced and suspended his five-year prison sentence. Gizmodo reports: Lee had pleaded not guilty to all charges and spent nearly a year in jail, CNN reported, before the appeals court reduced his sentence to two and a half years and suspended it for four. The court reportedly found him guilty of one bribery charge, but not of hiding money offshore. It also overturned another bribery charge. It's important to understand that Samsung has a tight grip on the country's economy. Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate, Samsung contributes to a little over one-fifth of the country's exports. Its businesses make up about 15 percent of the country's total economy. It is extremely rare for leaders of the country's chaebols to be justly punished for their crimes -- most convicted are ultimately pardoned or granted a commutation. Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.
Must be nice (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
at least over there they ARREST billionaire CEOs, perp walk and everything, and put em in PRISON before pardoning them some time later.
Here billionaire CEOs just donate to the Democratic party (or somebody's Global Initiative or whatever) and their crimes never see the light of day.
Like father, like son (Score:1)
Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.
Same as the US (Score:2)
Re:Why do you lie? Rich people go to jail, too. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You're missing something important though. Ask yourself what all of those four rich people have in common and the answer is that their crimes were largely against other rich people.
No! The dude is right. After all, it was reported not so long ago [investmentwatchblog.com] that the USA and Switzerland top the list when it comes to who is most corrupt.
But the USA then preaches to other nation states about - you guessed it - corruption and good governance.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hey! (Score:2)
Get to the top (Score:2)
Rip everyone off.
Re: (Score:2)
Name a country where this doesn't happen.
Re: (Score:2)
s/law/money/
Sounds Familiar (Score:2)
Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate
Sounds like the Japanese zaibatsu [wikipedia.org]. The 'solution' was to replace them with keiretsu [wikipedia.org], which are essentially the same but with shareholders and a board of directors at top rather than dynastic ownership. The zaibatsu system was very popular back in the day, apparently.
This is the way of the world (Score:3)
It's also why Jesus said "it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven." He bought his way out of the temporal punishment, but the joke's on him. God cannot be bribed.
When you view the world that way, you have to have some pity on these people. They're not flying high. They're the spiritual equivalent of a coked out jack russell happily running head first into a brick wall.
South Korea is full of corruption (Score:1)
Somehow SK is viewed in the west as being less corrupt and full of bribes than China, but it's not true. I've lived here for nearly a decade, corruption is the name of the game in SK. This is no surprise, there was never going to be real penalties.