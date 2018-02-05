Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy (gizmodo.com) 72
Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung chief found guilty of bribery and embezzlement, was freed from prison after an appeals court reduced and suspended his five-year prison sentence. Gizmodo reports: Lee had pleaded not guilty to all charges and spent nearly a year in jail, CNN reported, before the appeals court reduced his sentence to two and a half years and suspended it for four. The court reportedly found him guilty of one bribery charge, but not of hiding money offshore. It also overturned another bribery charge. It's important to understand that Samsung has a tight grip on the country's economy. Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate, Samsung contributes to a little over one-fifth of the country's exports. Its businesses make up about 15 percent of the country's total economy. It is extremely rare for leaders of the country's chaebols to be justly punished for their crimes -- most convicted are ultimately pardoned or granted a commutation. Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.
Good morning, Boris! How's the weather in Kiev today?
I think you might be overlooking the fact that the government the the ones asking for these bribes... and when they sense someone is getting out of line (like providing 1/5 the country's exports) and thinking they're all high and mighty, it's necessary for the government to remind these execs who is in charge. They slap their hand, then let them return to business as usual.
Too Big to Sue
Well, it's nice to see someone get into the family business.
You're missing something important though. Ask yourself what all of those four rich people have in common and the answer is that their crimes were largely against other rich people.
No! The dude is right. After all, it was reported not so long ago [investmentwatchblog.com] that the USA and Switzerland top the list when it comes to who is most corrupt.
But the USA then preaches to other nation states about - you guessed it - corruption and good governance.
Link leads to a page which doesn't state what you said, but does lead to a link to RT. Horror show, moy droogie.
You're linking to a page that talks about something completely different: unwillingness to divulge financial information of clients. That's pretty much completely unrelated to corruption. A more relevant list [heritage.org] (sorry I don't know how to link to it with sorting by government integrity) will show us that Venezuela, Nigeria, Cambodia, Madagascar, and Somalia top the list of most corrupt.
All of them. In Soviet America everyone is guilty. Feed the Gulag!
Meanwhile Trump committed many, many instances of fraud against lower class people who fell for the Trump University scam. He wound up paying out over $25 million to settle lawsuits, but he did not go to jail.
Wells Fargo committed millions of acts of fraud against lower class people and nobody went to jail.
The subprime mortgage industry participated millions facts of fraud and nobody went to jail. In fact, the lower class tax payers were forced to bail them out to make sure they didn't even have to go ban
You tell 'em, Osama!
In Korea, the perps didn't have to "buy" justice, it was included in the package...
That's the difference between "new" money and "old" money. If you have "old" money you don't even have to spend it. Buying justice is only for "new" money folks...
Rip everyone off.
Name a country where this doesn't happen.
Norway [thestar.com].
Name a country where this doesn't happen.
What do countries have to do with corruption and human nature? Criminal acts are criminal acts and prosecuting corruption would help.
s/law/money/
According to the World Justice Project South Korea has about a equal a 'rule of law' as the USA.
US 18th, South Korea 19th.
UK 10th, France 21st for some context.
Filthy Scandi countries in their normal single digit positions
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The DOJ is ran by Democrats, that's why Clinton got off scott-free while there is a huge Trump investigation going nowhere to try diverting attention from the facts.
Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate
Sounds like the Japanese zaibatsu [wikipedia.org]. The 'solution' was to replace them with keiretsu [wikipedia.org], which are essentially the same but with shareholders and a board of directors at top rather than dynastic ownership. The zaibatsu system was very popular back in the day, apparently.
They're the spiritual equivalent of a coked out jack russell happily running head first into a brick wall.
Sounds like every conversation I've ever had about a persons devout religious beliefs.
I'd still prefer to put a slug through their skull instead of relying on some judgement that may or may not come.
Thinking about it, divine justice for those bastards ain't much different from mundane judgement.
Somehow SK is viewed in the west as being less corrupt and full of bribes than China, but it's not true. I've lived here for nearly a decade, corruption is the name of the game in SK. This is no surprise, there was never going to be real penalties.
China is 75th of 113 for Rule of Law, more than 50 places lower than SK.
Rule of lawyers is worth nothing, unless you're a lawyer.
