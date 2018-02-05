Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Crime The Almighty Buck Technology

Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy (gizmodo.com) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the scot-free dept.
Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung chief found guilty of bribery and embezzlement, was freed from prison after an appeals court reduced and suspended his five-year prison sentence. Gizmodo reports: Lee had pleaded not guilty to all charges and spent nearly a year in jail, CNN reported, before the appeals court reduced his sentence to two and a half years and suspended it for four. The court reportedly found him guilty of one bribery charge, but not of hiding money offshore. It also overturned another bribery charge. It's important to understand that Samsung has a tight grip on the country's economy. Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate, Samsung contributes to a little over one-fifth of the country's exports. Its businesses make up about 15 percent of the country's total economy. It is extremely rare for leaders of the country's chaebols to be justly punished for their crimes -- most convicted are ultimately pardoned or granted a commutation. Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.

Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy More | Reply

Samsung Billionaire Gets Off Easy

Comments Filter:
  • to be above the law. It's good to be the king.

  • Like father, like son (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, has been pardoned twice for similar charges.

  • Same as the US (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @06:01PM (#56073679)
    Being an American, I just shrug. We have the same "justice system" here. Poor people go to jail. Rich people don't. It's not right, but it's not news, either.
    • HA! I *knew* it! Someone was going to jump in and change the topic to America. Everything's got to be about you, doesn't it? You can't let even one little topic be about another country, you've got to hog the attention so it's all about America, all the time. Well, the rest of the world is sick and tired of your shit. Stop changing the topic to yourselves, you get enough press already.

  • Hey! (Score:2)

    by guygo ( 894298 )
    I thought the US had the best Justice System money can buy! Come on, guys!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      In Korea, the perps didn't have to "buy" justice, it was included in the package...

      That's the difference between "new" money and "old" money. If you have "old" money you don't even have to spend it. Buying justice is only for "new" money folks...

  • Rip everyone off.

  • Known as a "chaebol," or a (usually family-owned) business conglomerate

    Sounds like the Japanese zaibatsu [wikipedia.org]. The 'solution' was to replace them with keiretsu [wikipedia.org], which are essentially the same but with shareholders and a board of directors at top rather than dynastic ownership. The zaibatsu system was very popular back in the day, apparently.

  • South Korea is full of corruption (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Somehow SK is viewed in the west as being less corrupt and full of bribes than China, but it's not true. I've lived here for nearly a decade, corruption is the name of the game in SK. This is no surprise, there was never going to be real penalties.

  • If you don't like the fact that this guy was given clemency, then punish the corp. with your purchases. Buy someone else's stuff in stead. Stop relying upon some other government to punish corporate wrongdoing. If their profits drop, they will find out why, and then change their ways, or go under. "But that's not going to work, because people don't care enough about the lawfulness of corporations to actually change their buying decisions!" you say? Well, then it must not matter. So let it go. People ar
  • movies to get a good grasp of their present highly-charged capitalist culture:
    Veteran
    Protect The Boss
    Prosecutor Princess
    Super Rookie
    The Unjust
  • If you're going to go down for bribery make sure you remember to bribe the judges on the appeals court so that you can get your sentence reduced in a timely fashion.

Slashdot Top Deals

TRANSACTION CANCELLED - FARECARD RETURNED

Close