Wells Fargo Hit With 'Unprecedented' Punishment Over Fake Accounts (cnn.com) 124
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: The Federal Reserve has dropped the hammer on Wells Fargo, [handing] down unprecedented punishment late Friday for what it called the bank's "widespread consumer abuses," including its notorious creation of millions of fake customer accounts. Wells Fargo won't be allowed to get any bigger than it was at the end of last year -- $2 trillion in assets -- until the Fed is satisfied that it has cleaned up its act. Under pressure from the Fed, the bank agreed to remove three people from the board of directors by April and a fourth by the end of the year. It is the first time the Federal Reserve has imposed a cap on the entire assets of a financial institution, according to a Fed official. "We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank," outgoing Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in a statement. Friday was her last day on the job....
Wells Fargo admitted that its workers responded to wildly unrealistic sales goals by creating as many as 3.5 million fake accounts. The bank has also said it forced up to 570,000 customers into unneeded auto insurance... About 20,000 of those customers had their cars wrongfully repossessed in part due to these unwanted insurance charges. In August, Wells Fargo was sued by small business owners who say the bank used deceptive language to dupe mom-and-pop businesses into paying "massive early termination fees." The company was in the headlines again in October for charging about 110,000 mortgage borrowers undue fees.
One U.S. congressman argued that the harsh penalty "demonstrates that we have the tools to rein in Wall Street -- if our regulators have the guts to use them."
Wells Fargo has also spent $3.3 billion on legal bills in just the last three months of 2017.
Bad
No, bad. If you want it to matter, you punish the people who made the decisions and the people who should have known about it. You also punish the CEO and possibly other board members--just like you fire the captain of a navy ship that gets in an accident even if it's not their fault. You do NOT punish the shareholding public, because they don't actually have meaningful control over what the bank does. This is just stupid.
Re:Bad (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes they do. Shareholders elect board members. If they know they will lose money should the company misbehave, they'll start taking their board member elections a lot more seriously.
Re:Bad (Score:4, Insightful)
And if they sell the shares, with incumbent overall loss of asset value, then those with more shares in the bank are punished further. But maybe not far enough.
Wells Fargo is still fighting suits from the 2008 meltdown to this day, and Wells Fargo was part of the problem: fraudulent lending. None of this is new, it's just gone further berserk. Only rarely is there a bad reputation in banking, and Wells Fargo has one. But they don't care, and I doubt they ever will.
Re: (Score:2)
In public companies, the power the average shareholder has over a board election is about zero.
But collectively they have a lot of power. They can force out board members, and they can initiate a shareholder lawsuit. The Fed is forcing out some board members, but I doubt if that will be the end of it. The shareholders' lawyers will be squeezing those directors for everything they can get.
Shareholders can also chose to not buy shares in companies with ethically questionable policies, or even from companies that shield their board from shareholder influence. Corporations with transparent and accoun
Those who control many shares have power (Score:2)
Those who control many shares, and thus stand to lose a lot of money if the company does wrong, have a lot of power in electing the board.
Regulation
The financial sector is already highly regulated!
The financial sector in the US is extraordinarily highly regulated, even after some relatively recent attempts to deregulate some aspects of it.
If anything, I think this matter shows just how pointless regulation so often is.
Regulation doesn't actually prevent incidents from happening.
Regulation doesn't provide any real remedies if something has happened.
All that regulation does is increase costs, without any benefit being gained for these costs.
Even worse, these increased costs caused by regulation mean th
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not highly regulated if the regulated get to choose who regulates them and how the laws are enforced. There needs to be a firewall between the regulators and those that are regulated, and *one* of the components of that wall needs to be that the regulators are from time of appointment forwards until death and beyond forbidden to accept any form of remuneration from the regulated. I'm also dubious about giving them *any* input into who would be an appropriate regulator, but since this needs to be a pu
Re: (Score:3)
Regulations mean jack shit if overstepping them isn't fined in a way that makes those that overstep them rethink that option. If I make 1000 bucks breaking a law and the possible fine is 100 bucks, don't expect me to follow the law. If the fine is lower than the revenue, it's not a fine, it's part of the calculation.
Re: The financial sector is already highly regulat (Score:2)
You have it backwards: it is the LACK of regulation which allows companies to merge, thus depriving consumers of choice and competitive prices, and henceforth becoming too big too fail.
Re: (Score:2)
The regulations don't deal with the core destructive and problem-causing issues which are also massively profitable. All regulations which have any teeth are walked back by politicians. See "How Wall Street defanged Dodd Frank" [thenation.com]. Now, Dodd-Frank was a joke for a lot of reasons, but the big reason was its intentional complexity and incompleteness and its unwillingness to deal with core issues. But even the pieces of Dodd-Frank that had small teeth were defanged. [rollingstone.com]
Back in 2008, the big issue was lenders not havi
Re: (Score:2)
Simple, effective regulations like Glass-Steagall [google.com], instituted during the Great Depression, worked for generations. But they were slowly weakened, then eliminated.
Simple, clear regulations, which don't require massive regulatory departments in companies in order to comply, are the most effective. Wall Street companies today, the ones whose heads have lunch with Federal Reserve heads, and to whom central bankers [google.com] and Treasury officials [google.com] go to work after their term expires, don't want simple, clear regulations.
Re: (Score:3)
Banking in the us **IS** regulated -- either by the federal government or one of the states depending on the bank's charter.
... Except for PayPal which is for some reason allowed to operate as an unchartered bank in the US.
Perhaps what you are in favor of is more effective regulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Regulated,hmm, how many people went to jail, none, bwa hah hah, no regulation there chump, you have just been scammed. So how come I can not steal money for years, invest it for profit and when I am caught, pay apparently some of it back, pay a tiny fine, keep much of what was stolen and keep all the profits generated by that invested stolen money. That's not regulation against crime, that's regulated free loans for the rich and greedy.
When they start handing out custodial sentences I call that regulation,
Re:Regulation (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Regulation (Score:4, Informative)
Now it's acceptable to sign people up for services they were never requesting and take money for them as long as they don't 'catch you'. What a wonderful new world we're headed for.
It's never been acceptable to commit fraud and that's precisely what that is. You go to federal pound me in the you know where prison and always have gone there if you commit such an act. That's where Bernie Madoff is right now and will be there until he dies.
Re: (Score:2)
Now it's acceptable to sign people up for services they were never requesting and take money for them as long as they don't 'catch you'. What a wonderful new world we're headed for.
It's never been acceptable to commit fraud and that's precisely what that is. You go to federal pound me in the you know where prison and always have gone there if you commit such an act. That's where Bernie Madoff is right now and will be there until he dies.
And yet... that is exactly what happened in this case, and no bankers are going to jail.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your comment makes me think you didn't notice that this has been going on for seven years now...
IOW, no, what Wells Fargo is being nailed for has nothing to do with Trump being President....
Re: (Score:2)
It's not true that it has nothing to do with Trump being president. It *is* unfortunately true that the Democrats wouldn't have been any better. And judging by some of the nominee's comments right before the election, the Greens wouldn't have been any better either. If you want to think the "Libertarians" would have been better, be my guest...but don't expect me to believe it.
On *this* issue there were four, apparently identical, choices. Up until slightly before the election I had thought that the Gree
Re: (Score:1)
There are plenty of other banks. This is just a case of "a fool and his money"
If these rubes can't be bothered to complain about bogus fees and accounts, who are we to stop the slaughter
Yes. I remember when I lived in California in the 90s and it quickly became clear that my friend was doing business with con artists when he told me some of the shit his bank was pulling. It was Wells Fargo, a bank I'd only heard of in the historical context since I was from Michigan.
They charged him fees for talking to a teller. Fees for not enough activity in his account for a couple of months. Fees for too much activity. Fees for anything and everything you could imagine.
This was a scam. He dropped them
Re: (Score:1)
I asked why and they said "as a courtesy". When I pointed out that it was more like an anti-courtesy the rep on the phone actually laughed (not at me, but at the absurdness of it). They eventually "waived" the bounced check fee only after
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah... the bastards at WFB did the same crap to me back then. I was stuck with the BS for three years as I was out of the country and couldn't open a new account. Then I opened a credit union account and was quite happy for nearly 15 years.
Now more of my banking is with Chase, as I get private client services due to my business. What a world of a difference!
Re: Regulation (Score:2)
Unfortunately, WFB kept buying other smaller banks and sticking it to all of their customers. That was the growth strategy, apparently; be a parasite on existing customers to increase capital sufficiently to buy competition, and parasitically infest their customers too.
Re: (Score:2)
> The real money was in the risk-free inflation of their balance sheet.
Indeed. Except of course it was fraudulent. Thinking they could get away with opening Millions of credit accounts without anybody ever noticing is a surprising amount of hubris. Or is that normal in the banking sector?
Death penalty (Score:1)
Back in the mayhem of 08 and 09 I remember both parties talking about death penalties for banks that pulled shenanigans that harm the economy. This seems like the perfect test case for that death penalty and they didnâ(TM)t do it.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe that the current front runner in the new national anthem contest is Donald Trump, Mike Pence,Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan singing "The Road Goes On Forever And The Party Never Ends" https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:Death penalty (Score:5, Informative)
Pretty sure the OP meant corporate death penalty. They lose their status as a corporation, and all protections against liability that it includes.
Ideally it would basically make all shareholders members of a basic partnership, they would share in all expenses and liability that the corporation previously incurred - the partners wouldn't be able to get out fast enough plus no one would be willing to buy their share of the partnership. This would be better than imprisonment IMO.
Since this is a bank however, things get tricky as you can't have citizens losing their savings. In this case you'd have to treat it like the FDIC does a bankrupt bank - due the shear size of the bank it would become a circus trying to divide the customers up to other banks.
Re: (Score:3)
"Ideally?"
All those who purchased shares in a publicly traded corporation, even prior to any criminal act, suddenly have their limited liability investment converted into a unli
Re: (Score:2)
Execution? Really? If you wanna see the collapse of the economy (and the start of the next civil war/end of the U.S.), then by all means...
Bring it on. I'll be sitting on my homestead and it would be unwise for anyone to come onto my property to start trouble. That's why you need the ability to protect and take care of your own self. Society is full of assholes and the system is broke.
Re:Death penalty (Score:4, Interesting)
When banks merge, they're sometimes forced to transfer some of their customers to other banks. Take all of Wells Fargo's customer accounts and do that, parcel them off to other banks. Sell off the assets and loans to other banks. Take the proceeds, and any remaining liabilities and put them in a government owned "bad bank" to close out Wells Fargo's business.
Take the bank records and hand them to the justice department and state AGs, have them start combing through for fraudulently opened accounts, find the bankers who opened the accounts and charge them with fraud and identity theft. Sure, the executives and managers are responsible (and should be charged and imprisoned) for creating a criminal environment and doing nothing to stop it, even encouraging it - but the individual bankers are still responsible for fraud and should be held accountable with prison time.
Finally - nothing for the investors, they invested in a criminal organization, they voted for a criminal board, and so they get nothing. All Wells Fargo stock is cancelled. All assets and proceeds from sales go to the aforementioned "bad bank".
It's all doable, it's all possible. For my money, Wells Fargo will try to somehow weasel out of this penalty. First they'll try to get a Fed chairman appointed who will drop the penalty. Then, when that doesn't work, they'll try to hide assets and continued criminality in shell companies and subsidiaries. In about a year when that comes to light, maybe we'll finally see a big bank go down.
In the meantime, if you're trusting your money to Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase, HSBC, Citibank, or any of the other big banks, stop. Go find a bank that won't charge you a monthly fee, won't charge $35 for an overdraft, and isn't trying to defraud you. They're out there, they're not difficult to find.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, the investors were not complicit in the crime. Losing everything is wrong, although they should get a big haircut for sure.
What should be done is that they are broken into independent banks on a state-by-state basis (ideally 3-4 different banks in major markets), with the national entity wound down over a few years. All senior executives involved should be banned for life from FDIC insured banks or publicly traded companies.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Every investment is a gamble. Investing in a company that has stock that tanks or otherwise has to declare bankruptcy and being overextended means the investors get nothing is a risk that one must always accept. Whether they're outright complicit or not, investors (aka owners) are the last on the list for repayment and there's no reason they should expect a dime, especi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If I invest in someone to get rid of someone else, I get charged with murder, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes they were.
The company is granted limited liability by the people (in the form of the state) in return for an obligation to obey the law. (In any sensible jurisdiction, there would be a few other obligations too - like not paying the shareholders if the employees are not paid adequately to survive).
If the company does not fulfil its side of the bargain, then "poof". As others have pointed out - shareholders need to know that if they invest
Re: Death penalty (Score:1)
Don't find a bank, go find another financial institution, namely a credit union. Not profit driven as they are not accountable to shareholders.
My CU literally costs me nothing. All they do is provide my family and I with services. I can see a teller as often as I want, but I rarely do because I can scan a check to deposit it with my smartphone or pay bills online or get cash from just about any credit union ATM for free (including all 7-11 ATMs).
I will pay a minimal fee for a cashier's check or money ord
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Death penalty (Score:2)
How absurd. Banking literally requires zero skill and zero talent. It just requires money.
The minute you threaten the death penalty, all the criminals leave the market, along with a ton of risk. The remaining honest banks will clean up with less competition and no lawbreaking.
Re: (Score:1)
Back in the mayhem of 08 and 09 I remember both parties talking about death penalties for banks that pulled shenanigans that harm the economy. This seems like the perfect test case for that death penalty and they didnâ(TM)t do it.
The death penalty is not the solution to the problem. The Glass-Steagall Act [wikipedia.org] should have never been repealed.
Re: (Score:2)
It may not be the solution, but it's and appropriate intermediate step.
I wonder
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, c'mon! Their money laundering services are second to none! The ads write themselves. 9 out of 10 smugglers agree.
The 10th is with Bank of America.
Re: (Score:3)
Why Wells Fargo? They are the only national bank with a solid presence in Alaska. There is no other national choice.
What does presence do? Try Ally (Score:2)
Why Wells Fargo? They are the only national bank with a solid presence in Alaska. There is no other national choice.
Ally is a branchless bank offering deposit accounts across the USA. So if you rarely handle cash, why not go with a credit union or an out-of-state bank such as Ally?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of it is not by choice, I had a family member that wound up with them after they bought up a smaller bank. I'm guessing more than half their customers were obtained in this way.
Its hard and tedious to do, but as soon as your bank changes names, find someone else.
The other part about banks being 'bought out' or 'merging' is that the FDIC intentionally hides that a bank is bankrupt until the change over of customers to the other bank is completed, so that there isn't a run on the bankrupt bank. My favor
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, I haven't trusted Wells Fargo since around 1968 when they froze some customers accounts because a politico asked them to do so. It was illegal, but doing anything about it would have been both expensive and problematic, because the political power was instigating the action. And expensive is difficult to handle when your bank account is frozen.
'Unprecedented'?! (Score:2)
What? You mean somebody is going to jail?? Customers will be compensated?? The bank is turning over a new leaf?
Say it ain't so!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Agreed - unprecedented would be the whole thing treated as a RICO operation ending with mass convictions and dissolving the bank with the account balances being assured and the remaining money confiscated. The mob doesn't get to keep their assets just because they organized a front company that also sells pizza to customers in the area.
Janet Yellen's retirement. (Score:2)
This was Janet Yellen's final act before retiring.
That's what made it possible: the fact that she was free to take the action because she didn't care about future career prospects.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, it gets turned over in the appeal.
Harsh penalties? (Score:2, Insightful)
In what world is this a harsh penalty, considering the scope and graveness of the transgressions? It's barely even a slap on the wrist!
Just a cap? (Score:5, Insightful)
Just a cap, for screwing over thousands of people? That's not even a slap on the wrist. Management should be in jail and the bank should have to pay penalties to the customers they wronged. Large penalties.
We should be proactive, not reactive like this. (Score:5, Insightful)
No bank doing business in America, whether it is domestic or foreign or sovereign, should have assets more than 2% of our GDP.
No investment bank should have FDIC insured deposits.
All retail banks with FDIC insure deposits should have equal access to investment banks.
Courts are ruling corporations are people. All the hard won freedoms and liberties of real citizens is being usurped by these corporations. Once these corporations become more powerful than the government, it is game over for real citizens.
Schwarzschild's formula (Score:2)
No company or bank or institution should be allowed to have assets totaling more than 2% of the GDP of our country.
Assets and GDP have nothing to do with each other.
That's like saying mass and weight have nothing to do with each other. The thing relating them is a constant of proportionality, in this case the gravitational constant and the planet's radius. Likewise, by Schwarzschild's formula, the maximum mass of a spherical body before it becomes a black hole is proportional to the body's radius, with a constant of proportionality related to the gravitational constant and the speed of light.
140Mandak262Jamuna is trying to establish the financial analog of Schwarzschil
Re: (Score:1)
Why 2%? Is this some magic number? Why not 1% or 5%?
Re: (Score:2)
Number of entities that can influence 50% of the economic output of the country is the key number. We want it to be large. But if we cap it as too low, some of the players might not gain the clout necessary to survive in the global market place.
But, your claim that I am
Re: (Score:1)
This isn't blockchain. I'm not going to defend WF but at the same time, there are plenty of instances in which a company might be larger than 2% GDP, especially companies that work directly with the government and/or multinational ones.
A company shouldn't be punished for being successful. If the valuation is legitimate who are you to strip them of what they earned?
If I decide you make too much, do I get to come to your house and take it from you? Just because?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"The wealthiest individual is worth less than 100 Billion."
Not true. Those lists exempt everyone in government and royalty. The Rothschild family for example is estimated to be worth well north of 2 trillion, but they stay under the radar because they've been given titles of nobility in Europe. It's also why you don't see dictators on the lists. The Gate's and Bezo's of the world are chump change compared to the large banking families
Look at this:
https://imgur.com/reLdwNx?r [imgur.com]
Now ask yourself how many people o
Re: (Score:2)
Who's gonna start the office pool (Score:1)
on how long it will be before Trump & Co. declares that this 'impedes US business' from making America great again?
The Market knows what's best for the country!
Re: (Score:2)
How about it's they design of the system where the regulatory bodies are controlled by those they are supposed to regulate.
Finally (Score:5, Interesting)
Finally we find out how big a company has to get before the government cares about abuses of power:
*puts pinky to corner of mouth*
TWO TRILLION DOLLARS
How Does one Prevent Assets From Increasing? (Score:3)
When the price of real estate goes up 10% are they forced to give away 10% of their real estate? When their customers pay their bills, which include some percentage of profits, where do their profits go?
Summary (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually it doesn't mean that, it means that the investors won't. The executives are, in theory, subject to criminal punishment with jail time. Isn't it strange how rarely that happens.
It's as if those enforcing the laws don't want them to hurt wealthy individuals (except an extremely occasional designated fall-guy).
End Financial Crisis WF considered the good bank (Score:2)
In the past (prior to the financial crisis) the highest WF officers knowingly associated with this behavior would have been marched off to prison. None of that, just like the financial crisis, none of the actual actors get punished, again...
NOPE! (Score:5, Insightful)
In this situation the corruption is pervasive (Score:2)
and the company needs to die. There is no other remedy that will purge all of the greed that this institution has used to justify this behavior. It cannot be effectively punished which will otherwise correct or otherwise bring it back into a socially acceptable direction.
It's far past time to institute a corporate death penalty. With the courts neutered w.r.t. other financial remedies, this is what we are left with.
Not Even Close To "Harsh" (Score:1)
This is why I use a credit union (Score:4, Insightful)
If you hate banks, remember: you do have another choice.
Same here (Score:1)
I get a no fee credit card, free checking, and much better service.
Re: (Score:2)
But isn't that socialism? Surely credit unions are extremely uncompetitive and will soon all disappear because they don't have a profit motive to drive them to greater efficiency?
Re: (Score:3)
No, it's pure capitalism. the credit union members are OWNERS and get the profits.
Re: (Score:2)
So socialist capitalism, or is it capitalist socialism. It's like co-ops and worker owned businesses, socialist constructs working in a capitalist world.
Not until (Score:2)
the penalty for defrauding joe-sixpack becomes higher than the profit the fraud yields will this ever change. Especially with the banking communities "We're too big to fail" attitude.
Wow! (Score:2)
They got slapped on both wrists. That's really harsh.
Yep, we knew it would be be like this (Score:3)
No jail.
No dip into the fortunes of the people who directed the fraud.
No keeping these thieves from working at another financial institution.
No systematic attempt to fix the sabotaging of the careers of the workers who refused to commit fraud.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/1... [nytimes.com]
This little bit of Old Harry's Game is spot on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Nobody said the magic word (Score:2)
Remember Bank of America being Foreclosed on (Score:2)
Man Sues BOA for trying to foreclose on their house that they paid cash for [youtube.com]
Self Interest (Score:2)
Wells Fargo is ANOTHER example of why there needs to be regulation.
The economic concept of "self interest" can mutate easily into "greed". When that happens, destructive behaviors are the result.
To think we can have a marketplace without any oversight or regulation is at best naive; more likely wilfully ignorant.
$2 trillion in assets (Score:2)
That's almost half of annual GDP. Sounds too big to fail. Is this a good thing and should we worry about what happens if Wells Fargo assets grow to more than annual GDP?