Family of 'Swat' Victim Sues Kansas Police, Lawmakers Propose 40-Year Jail Terms (cbsnews.com) 97
An anonymous reader brings more updates about the 'Swat' call that led to a fatal police shooting: The gamer who dared another gamer to send police officers to his home had offered the address where he used to live, until his family was evicted in 2016. While he may also be charged for the fatal shooting that followed, the victim's family has now sued the city of Wichita as well as its police officers, with their attorney saying the city "is trying to put all the blame on the young man in California who placed the swatting call. But let's be clear: the swatter did not shoot the bullet that killed Andy Finch. That was an officer working under the direction of the Wichita Police Department."
The attorney points out that the 911 caller in California provided a description of the house which didn't match the actual house in Kansas, adding "How can Wichita police department officers not be trained to deal with this type of situation...? Prank calls are not new," according to CBS News. "The lawsuit cites FBI crime statistics showing Wichita has a ratio of one shooting death for every 120 officers -- a number that is 11 times greater than the national ratio and 12 times greater than the ratio in Chicago."
Meanwhle, Kansas lawmakers have introduced a new bill proposing a penalty of 10 to 40 years in prison if a swatting call ends in a person's death, which would also cause the offense to be prosecuted as murder.
One lawmaker argues that the bill is necessary because under the current system if a person phones in a swat call, "there's really no consequence for his actions."
The attorney points out that the 911 caller in California provided a description of the house which didn't match the actual house in Kansas, adding "How can Wichita police department officers not be trained to deal with this type of situation...? Prank calls are not new," according to CBS News. "The lawsuit cites FBI crime statistics showing Wichita has a ratio of one shooting death for every 120 officers -- a number that is 11 times greater than the national ratio and 12 times greater than the ratio in Chicago."
Meanwhle, Kansas lawmakers have introduced a new bill proposing a penalty of 10 to 40 years in prison if a swatting call ends in a person's death, which would also cause the offense to be prosecuted as murder.
One lawmaker argues that the bill is necessary because under the current system if a person phones in a swat call, "there's really no consequence for his actions."
Re: Bad Precident? (Score:5, Insightful)
So there is nothing between police officers getting away with being trigger-happy and no police at all?
One might think that proper training and guidelines together with reasonable consequences for officers who abuse their powers might lead to a police force that dies a good job without needlessly murdering citizens.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I don't see why you Black Lives Matter types resort to the sort of racism that you've just displayed. Not only does it make you look like hypocrites, but it only serves to hurt your cause.
Americans of any and all races do support convicting a police officer who does murder somebody else.
The problem is that when it comes to these recent incidents involving the police, often the supposed "victim" wasn't innocent at all. What you wrongly call cases of "murder" end up being pretty clear-cut cases of the police
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Anyone calling in for swatting should be charged with attempted murder or first degree murder and penalized with the maximum penalty.
That should put an end to it.
Re: Bad Precident? (Score:4, Insightful)
One lawmaker argues that the bill is necessary because under the current system if a person phones in a swat call, "there's really no consequence for his actions."
So in other words, the police themselves are saying, whatever you do, don't call the police. If you call the police, innocent people are likely to die.
Re: (Score:2)
That should put an end to it.
Sadly, it wouldn't. Making punishments more severe only has a weak effect on how well they work as deterrents. People always assume if you punish a crime really harshly, no one will commit it. But it doesn't work. People go on doing it anyway. If you're thinking of committing a crime, whether the punishment would be five years in prison or ten just isn't going to affect your thinking much.
The thing that actually does make a big difference is the certainty of punishment. If you think you can get away w
Re:Bad Precident? (Score:5, Insightful)
How about a cop who wants to protect life and serve the people of his community rather than shoot them? Let’s hire cops like that.
Learn what’s going on before opening fire on people. Or don't be police officers at all.
We don’t need you to shoot us. We can shoot each other just fine. We need a police force to prevent violence and loss of life, not cause it.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
How about a cop who wants to protect life and serve the people of his community rather than shoot them? Let’s hire cops like that.
After 5 years of "Fight for the TEAM" there are never any such cops.
Us v. Them all the way
Republicans, mostly
Re:Bad Precident? (Score:4, Informative)
How about a cop who wants to protect life and serve the people of his community rather than shoot them? Let’s hire cops like that.
Learn what’s going on before opening fire on people. Or don't be police officers at all.
We don’t need you to shoot us. We can shoot each other just fine. We need a police force to prevent violence and loss of life, not cause it.
That is a very valid criticism and generally a good idea that works just fine in many other parts of the world to the point where some countries don't even arm their police officers. Your suggestion is, unfortunately, also fundamentally incompatible with the traditional American fondness for 'come down on them like a ton of bricks' justice where police are heavily militarised, eager to shoot first and ask questions later and trained by defence contractors to use tactics pioneered by the US Army and the IDF when dealing with insurgents in the Middle East.
Re: Bad Precident? (Score:5, Insightful)
The only problem is leftists pretending that the shitbags are, "jus' a good boy on his way to church. He wus goin' to college next year!" when, in fact, he wus a violent drug-selling asshole who just brutalized the local deli owner, and tried to steal a cop's gun.
Whether that’s true or false, we still don't need police officers to go murder that guy. The deli owner can do it just fine. Or the rival gangs. Or just any random guy walking by. Guns are cheap and easy to fire.
We need police to prevent random violence and retaliation. Their purpose is to give a society an alternative means of dealing with problems. If the police are just another rival gang, then it's time for the public to stop sponsoring and supporting them.
Re: (Score:1)
The theory is that every organization that surpasses a certain number of members eventually starts to make compromises when the optimal applicants start running out. In the case of police this means resorting to either hiring Wild Bills or social workers and it seems PD has made their choice.
Re: (Score:2)
The theory is that every organization that surpasses a certain number of members eventually starts to make compromises when the optimal applicants start running out. In the case of police this means resorting to either hiring Wild Bills or social workers and it seems PD has made their choice.
So do less policing then. Stop trying to micromanage (for profit) everyone's driving. Stop being tax collectors. Stop worrying that a 19-year-old might drink a beer. Stop enforcing licensing rules that mostly protect incumbent businesses from competition. And, if you must do some of this enforcement, send unarmed administrators to do it so the real police can do real police work.
And - this is really critical - fire the bad police.
Re: (Score:2)
Look up the number of incidents handled every year vs. shootings. You will quickly see that you already have what you ask for.
So we can immediately fire the bad officers like this guy in Kansas then? There’s only a few of them, right?
If police killings of innocents are so rare that we can just live with them as an inevitable consequence of policing, then we can just as easily live with immediately firing the few officers involved.
Re:Bad Precident? (Score:4, Insightful)
Those who are ready and willing to shoulder full responsibility for their actions. Meaning they think about what they do instead of acting as killing automatons with an "oh well" attitude.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't see it making any difference to the honest decent ones.
Both of them.
Why only when there is a death? (Score:5, Insightful)
At the barest minimum, the swatter needs to pay the cost of the police action he caused, which will be probably a few thousand if not tens of thousands of dollars after the government accounting is done.
Then making a false accusation and/or a false statement which could have caused other harm since the SWAT team wasn't available for real emergenicies.
Make swatting immediately illegal with at least possible jailtime, with punitive damages and of course actual damages incurred by the police department. Then the civil suit from the victims.
Re:Why only when there is a death? (Score:4, Interesting)
Why do you call it a police action. Sounds like the police treated that civilian as an enemy combatant.
Re: (Score:2)
Vietnam was a "police action". The term fits.
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds like the police treated that civilian as an enemy combatant.
That is precisely what the officer did. Anyone who isn't police is the enemy in their eyes.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
They cannot hold people responsible for the costs, since it is only the police that determines how to react and how much cost to involve. They should, however, be held accountable for false accusation or claims involving the police, this is almost certainly already illegal and just needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Let's be clear though, the responsibility for the death lies 100% with the police. It is their job to ensure that they act reasonably to any circumstances. Clearly the police n
Re: Why only when there is a death? (Score:2)
Sure they can. In most US jurisdictions if you call in a false fire alarm, they can charge you for the cost of the fire department response. Why would police be different?
Re: (Score:2)
So I'll run a screwdriver down the side of your car. I won't have to pay because I didn't know in advance how much the respray would cost.
The DeVry JD alumni meeting is over there ------------------->
Re:Why only when there is a death? (Score:5, Insightful)
I would go one more, If i call in a false fire alarm, and a fire truck, while lawfully going through a red light, accidentally hits a car who didnt hear the siren, killing the young family in the car, am I not ultimately responsible for their deaths? Anyone calling in a swatting should be responsible for not only any deaths, but the civil suits that will fly after.
I am in no way excusing the excessive force used by the police, but the swat caller set in motion a chain of events that led to the whole murder.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I would argue that the answer to your question is no.
Take a very slightly different circumstance. My house is on fire, I call in a fire alarm and someone is killed in a traffic accident in a similar manner to the one you describe. Am I responsible for their deat
Re: (Score:2)
while lawfully going through a red light, accidentally hits a car who didnt hear the siren
It is only "lawfully" when the driver is certain that all conflicting traffic has stopped. In other words if he hits one, it was not lawfully. At least not in my country.
Re: (Score:1)
At the barest minimum the shooter should never be allowed to own or fire a weapon or work in law enforcement, that's after serving time for voluntary manslaughter. Bare Minimum.
Re: (Score:2)
Simply monetary? No. Easily fixed with a GoFundMe.
The swatter needs to go to jail as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, the accountants and auditors in this case are going to cost tens of thousands of dollars - it will run over into the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, especially with all the press handling.
Fucking cops (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
They have guns, you don't. They can use them with impunity, you can't. He who has the guns makes the rules.
Re: (Score:3)
I have many guns.
The Conservative dichotomy: I must be armed so that I can keep the police from oppressing me/We need strong police to protect us.
Re: (Score:1)
The better solution is to have *more* cops, but specialized to different jobs. Cops as exist in the US today have every job from counter-terrorism to helping a little old lady across the street, and we just ask too much of them. We expect them to be able to be Wyatt Earp or John McClane, when even with all the violence in the US, most police never fire their weapon outside of the training range. Your first time doing something you were so great?
Honestly, that's what I see with the Trump presidency as wel
Re: (Score:3)
We demand officers plunge headfirst into dire situations.
Time to demand they stop doing that then. Understand a situation before getting involved and opening fire on people.
Anyone can jump in and start just killing people. We don't need police for that. There are plenty of guys in the prisons who would be happy to do it instead.
Re:Fucking cops (Score:5, Insightful)
Put your righteous indignation away, sweetheart.
I, for one, will not. Remember that the SWAT raid did not occur at the swatter's intended target, but at a mistaken address where some random guy with no experience at being the target of a paramilitary raid just opened his front door and went, "Wha..?" Blasting away at such a person without checking to see whether he was an actual menace is criminal negligence not just on the part of one untrained donut muncher, but on the part of whoever trained this team. Indict them both and take away this town's SWAT toys for good.
Re: Fucking cops (Score:1)
I mean imagine if it was a real hostage situation and the hostage was sent to open the door.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
They received an anonymous call that someone had hostages, they showed up and a man walked out unarmed. They gunned him down. This is not a mistake in the heat of the moment, it's untrained unhinged heavily armed people not knowing what their job actually is.
None of the other emergency services operate like this. If you call in a fake fire to someones house the fire department don't show up and "in the heat of the moment" burn it to the ground. If you call an EMT to someones property they don't make an "hon
Re: (Score:2)
We need to get our police under fucking control.
Maybe, but you're going to have to stifle your left wing instincts and reign in some public sector unions to do it.
40 years for the police officer ? (Score:5, Insightful)
we have a police violence problem. the victim was killed by the police and was unarmed. Well I think he was unarmed, apparently it's difficult to find that out. No matter, if he needed to be armed he would have been.
by all means let's put the prankster in jail for life and let the officer who showed such incredibly poor judgment and a police department that is operating under almost amazing levels of incompetence skate away without even a slap on the wrist.
This is not police thinking they were in a bad situation, this is a situation in which police think they need to handle every situation with a SWAT team.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
we have a police violence problem. the victim was killed by the police and was unarmed. Well I think he was unarmed, apparently it's difficult to find that out. No matter, if he needed to be armed he would have been.
Indeed, there was a report just this week about police in Baltimore planting toy guns to justify shootings. That's the sort of thing that erodes confidence, and extends beyond mere violence, to a pattern of corruption.
This is not police thinking they were in a bad situation, this is a situation in which police think they need to handle every situation with a SWAT team.
To be fair, this isn't a case where that's evident. It is a problem, but don't use this to excuse it. Instead, quite rationally appreciate that while they were mislead into circumstances where they would appropriately deploy a SWAT team, the use of force was nonetheless not properly warra
This new bill looks fine (Score:1)
10 to 40 years and prosecuted as murder sounds good, but it does make me wonder why a cold blooded execution isn't prosecuted as murder already. Oh, this is for the kid playing with his phone, not the criminal pulling the trigger? Nevermind, system's still fucked.
Any investigation of police must be independent (Score:5, Insightful)
Every state government ought to have a group whose sole purpose in to investigate and prosecute suspected crimes by local police.
We also need to outlaw qualified immunity [washingtonpost.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't work (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
California has deep pockets. This gamer was supposed to be in prison. But CA let him out early. So it's on them.
I don't like laws like this! (Score:2)
BTW I am not a lawyer so I truely don't know what I am talking about
Example
Murder Premeditated - did the individual do things in the real world related to planning the crime.
Murder Hate Crime - what was the individual thinking/feeling when the crime happened.
Do we really need all these special new laws? When our standard laws might be used as a path to justice.
Just something I wonder about as an uneducated lay person
Just m
Re: (Score:2)
Murder Premeditated - did the individual do things in the real world related to planning the crime.
Murder Hate Crime - what was the individual thinking/feeling when the crime happened.
Do we really need all these special new laws? When our standard laws might be used as a path to justice.
Yes, we do. We need all these special case laws so when police stop someone, there is at least one law they are breaking unknowningly, allowing police to arrest, detain and search their victim for more criminal activity.
Our justice system is very very broken. In a lot of municipalities, justice is a means for the municipality to make money. It's part of their budget to include projected fines and such paid by victims of police.
Don't believe it? Just take a census of any detention facility in the USA, te
Re: (Score:2)
Rich people aren't in jail, they can afford to make deals that exchange jail sentences for a big juicy fines and court fees.
Sorry for double post, but I had to add in.. rich people make bail, they can afford lawyers to drag the thing through court for years, costing the state enormous amounts of money. While poor people can't make bail, rot in jail without means to make enough money to pay their fines or hire a lawyer, so they rot in jail longer, get a public defender eager to make a deal with their colleague at the other table. Debtors prison basically. It's all super broken and in dire need of massive reforms.
Deadly Weapon (Score:2)
Here's a question, why shouldn't swatting be considered assault with a deadly weapon.
There are definitely big issues with how police deal with reports of crimes, recall also the swat team showing up recently at the home of someone with a phone mistakenly reported as stolen. A big issue is that for someone not a criminal and not currently engaged in a crime the police appearing is entirely unexpected and their brain isn't primed to process the situation and even realize commands are aimed at them.
This is why ... (Score:3)
What about the Police? (Score:1)
Seriously, what happens to the police who shot and killed a man with no other provocation than an out of state anonymous tip?
Wheres that Fucking AI (Score:1)