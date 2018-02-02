Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Cloudflare Is Liable For Pirate Sites and Has No Safe Harbor, Publisher Says (torrentfreak.com) 63

Posted by BeauHD
After dragging Cloudflare to court and accusing the web services company of various types of copyright and trademark infringement, noting that several customers used Cloudflare's servers to distribute pirated content, adult publisher ALS Scan told the California District Court this week that the company should be held liable for copyright infringements committed by its customers. According to TorrentFreak, "The company requests a partial summary judgement, claiming that the CDN provider assists pirates and doesn't qualify for safe harbor protection." From the report: "The evidence is undisputed," ALS writes. "Cloudflare materially assists website operators in reproduction, distribution and display of copyrighted works, including infringing copies of ALS works. Cloudflare also masks information about pirate sites and their hosts." ALS anticipates that Cloudflare may argue that the company or its clients are protected by the DMCA's safe harbor provision, but contests this claim. The publisher notes that none of the customers registered the required paperwork at the U.S. Copyright Office. "Cloudflare may say that the Cloudflare Customer Sites are themselves service providers entitled to DMCA protections, however, none have qualified for safe harbors by submitting the required notices to the U.S. Copyright Office. Cloudflare may say that the Cloudflare Customer Sites are themselves service providers entitled to DMCA protections, however, none have qualified for safe harbors by submitting the required notices to the U.S. Copyright Office."

Cloudflare itself has no safe harbor protection either, they argue, because it operates differently than a service provider as defined in the DMCA. It's a "smart system" which also modifies content, instead of a "dumb pipe," they claim. In addition, the CDN provider is accused of failing to implement a reasonable policy that will terminate repeat offenders. "Cloudflare has no available safe harbors. Even if any safe harbors apply, Cloudflare has lost such safe harbors for failure to adopt and reasonably implement a policy including termination of repeat infringers," ALS writes. ALS now asks the court to issue a partial summary judgment ruling that Cloudflare is liable for contributory copyright infringement. If this motion is granted, a trial would only be needed to establish the damages amount.

  • "Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:5, Insightful)

    by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @07:53PM (#56059605)

    "Publisher Says" ... nuff said

    When court says it, or legislation saying it actually says it, then it starts to mean something.

    Right now, its just horseshit. (Much like that Nunes memo.)

    • You beat me to the punch.
      The story is total BULL$#1T.

      Amusing reference to Nunes. His "blockbuster" turned out to be toilet fish.

    • Re:"Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @08:16PM (#56059729)

      And, of course, "The evidence is undisputed". No need for a trial; just seize CF's bank accounts now...

      • Re: "Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Somehow I have a feeling that it actually is disputed. The disputing party? Cloudflare!

        Someone should tell this lawyer asshat that words have meaning, and that using them incorrectly undisputedly makes him look stupid.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by thomst ( 1640045 )

        Nutria pointed out:

        And, of course, "The evidence is undisputed". No need for a trial; just seize CF's bank accounts now...

        This.

        If Cloudflare is doing anything other than pleading guilty, the "evidence" is, by definition in dispute.

        The argument presented in this motion is pure handwaving. Any competent Federal judge is going to dismiss it out of hand, because no actual evidence is cited - only the claims presented in the argument itself.

        Claims and evidence are two legally distinct things, AFAIK. <DISCLAIMER>I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV.</DISCLAIMER>

        And then, of course, ther

        • The _eviodence_ need not be in dispute for a lawsuit or criminal prosecution to need to go to court. Whether an act is illegal can be in dispute. I'm particularly reminded of Edward Snowden, whose leaking of classified documents on NSA domestic spying is not in dispute. Whether he should be tried for treason, or given a Medal of Honor as a brave whistleblower is in dispute.

    • The memo says a few interesting things:

      The application was based primarily on claims from Steele, a person who himself had said he was "desperate that Trump not get elected and passionate that Trump not be president".

      The DOJ official interviewing Steele was Mr. Ohr.

      The Ohrs were being paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign to try to discredit Trump.

      This information was not revealed to the Court when DOJ sought the FISA warrant.

      Which is these facts do you call "horse shit" and why?

  • Just because a publisher says... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...doesn't make it so

  • Publishers... (Score:3)

    by dos1 ( 2950945 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @08:00PM (#56059641)

    What was the expression? A drowning man will clutch at a straw?

  • The editor of this submission needs to be sent immediately to the Copyright Office him/herself, because they infringed on their own content 3x in one paragraph!

    Almighty Science! -smh :-(

  • Go after ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @08:18PM (#56059741)

    ... the offender.

    The reasoning here would support my electric company's termination of service because I download copyrighted material.

    • As soon as they can determine who is legally responsible for electrons...

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      Your analogy is entirely flawed. Your electric company is incapable of seeing what you do with your internet connection. There is no interpretation of the DMCA that could be used to implicate them.

      I don't support this move, but there is basis for it. First would be, whether to provide safe harbor to Cloudflare as a provider. I would argue to do so. The second would be the fact that the DMCA does require you to have policies in place to deal with repeat offenders. I work for an ISP and have spent a fair bi

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It looks like they do have a process for dealing with offenders: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/200167716-How-do-I-file-a-DMCA-complaint-

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mr307 ( 49185 )

        There is a gigantic difference between monitoring for performance compared to monitoring content, let alone categorizing content for policing.

        Who imposed the requirement for someone providing a service to monitor content for policing? Would that not be counter productive to their service offering, would anyone actively use a service which monitored all content for delivery to be used someone who is not a customer or whatever, let alone some random copyright holder?

        Just think of the burden of having to poli

      • Blah, blah, blah.

        Look, you and I agree that some asshats are breaking copyright laws.

        The owners of the IP have a gripe with the perps and no one else.

        This "get the carriers to be the police" is bullshit.

        The way that would work is for the carriers to charge the IP owners for doing the dirty work.

        In any case, you and I both know damned well it's "whack-a-mole."

        As soon as IP is digitized, it's effectively in the public domain.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Xenx ( 2211586 )
          I do agree that the whole situation is completely BS. They're going after Cloudflare, because they might actually make money off it if they win. The only part of it that has any real standing in my eyes is the repeat offenders. I believe Cloudflare should be responsible if they allow repeat offenders to continue copyright infringement. However, whether the customer was a repeat offender should be determined by the courts.

  • Hey now! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @08:38PM (#56059835)
    I volunteer to be on that jury, and demand they produce every bit of the evidence!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      .........and with that, you just failed jury selection.

      • .........and with that, you just failed jury selection.

        I promise to bring along paper towels for everyone though! So unfair...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      I volunteer to be on that jury, and demand they produce every bit of the evidence!

      I can see it now. Ten minutes into the plaintiff's opening arguments, one of the jurists says, "Your honor, with all due respect, pics or it didn't happen."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by meglon ( 1001833 )
        That's going to be a lot of pics... i can see this jury pool setting a new record for length of time "deliberating."
    • What's the matter with you? Nobody VOLUNTEERS for jury duty...

  • Interesting implication (Score:3)

    by Beached ( 52204 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @09:23PM (#56060033) Homepage

    If changing the content means taking on liability would that not imply that an ISP that modifies encrypted content is liable for infringement too?

  • Cloudflare/NSA (Score:3)

    by suss ( 158993 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @09:56PM (#56060179)

    Cloudflare is probably a massive NSA operation to track users across websites, including such things as intercepting their logins. It'll never be allowed to be taken down...

  • This case only has merit if net neutrality is not a thing.

    If net neutrality is abolished, then every service provider is liable for anything that passes though their system.

    Which do you choose?

  • They are a large part of what makes the net run as well as it does. Having responsibility of that much information is not feasible.

