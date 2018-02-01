How DIY Rebels Are Working To Replace Tech Giants (theguardian.com) 80
mspohr shares an excerpt from an "interesting article about groups working to make a safer internet": Balkan and Kalbag form one small part of a fragmented rebellion whose prime movers tend to be located a long way from Silicon Valley. These people often talk in withering terms about Big Tech titans such as Mark Zuckerberg, and pay glowing tribute to Edward Snowden. Their politics vary, but they all have a deep dislike of large concentrations of power and a belief in the kind of egalitarian, pluralistic ideas they say the internet initially embodied. What they are doing could be seen as the online world's equivalent of punk rock: a scattered revolt against an industry that many now think has grown greedy, intrusive and arrogant -- as well as governments whose surveillance programs have fueled the same anxieties. As concerns grow about an online realm dominated by a few huge corporations, everyone involved shares one common goal: a comprehensively decentralized internet. Balkan energetically travels the world, delivering TED-esque talks with such titles as "Free is a Lie" and "Avoiding Digital Feudalism."
[David Irvine, computer engineer and founder of MaidSafe, has devised an alternative to the "modern internet" he calls the Safe network]: the acronym stands for "Safe Access for Everyone." In this model, rather than being stored on distant servers, people's data -- files, documents, social-media interactions -- will be broken into fragments, encrypted and scattered around other people's computers and smartphones, meaning that hacking and data theft will become impossible. Thanks to a system of self-authentication in which a Safe user's encrypted information would only be put back together and unlocked on their own devices, there will be no centrally held passwords. No one will leave data trails, so there will be nothing for big online companies to harvest. The financial lubricant, Irvine says, will be a cryptocurrency called Safecoin: users will pay to store data on the network, and also be rewarded for storing other people's (encrypted) information on their devices. Software developers, meanwhile, will be rewarded with Safecoin according to the popularity of their apps. There is a community of around 7,000 interested people already working on services that will work on the Safe network, including alternatives to platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.
I hope they fare better, but don't expect it.
I was going to say. Punk's solution to what they saw as a corrupt society was to spit at it, swear a lot and hole up in squats. I hope these tech revolutionaries can bring something more to the game than a series of affected snarls.
They will bring exactly the same thing to the game as the current tech giants did, when the replaced the previous tech giants, as in the future when the new tech giants who replaced the current tech giants are replaced by future tech giants. Tech giants has much more to do with marketing and public relations than it has to do with reality. They way they crap on about corporations of what ever ilk, is just ludicrous. The only reason it is so loud, is because their customer service is so bad. Seriously I wond
I think the idea is to set up a system where no one is in complete control.
And that's why governments will work to make certain no such system ever gains traction. Government will insist on being able to track, monitor, and hack into individual user's private data as they do now, with any new system. Just look at how crypto-currencies are faring with various governments.
They'll throw up the usual smokescreen about terrorists and pedos, and it will die stillborn. What, you didn't think they'd simply allow you to walk away from their system of digital surveillance and control, did y
Punk is back and this time with block chain!
Let's see what their ISPs have to say about this.
Another question is how well it blends in with regular traffic, so that some of those ISP issues and restrictions can be mitigated or circumvented entirely.
Be interesting to see which came first, "SAFE" or Season 3 (I believe) of "Silicon Valley" where Richard Hendricks gets the idea for the distributed interwebs?
If it was Silicon Valley, can they sue? I imagine they would want to, just to get publicity about what's being described in the show.
The MaidSafe folks were hanging out at San Francisco Bitcoin meetups way before the "Silicon Valley" TV show first aired.
This sounds a lot like Freenet except they've made cryptocurrency a part of it. Freenet is incredibly slow because hunting down less used resources can take forever or be nigh impossible. They might be able to interest a few people because "CRYPTO!" but once Bitcoin crashes back to reasonable values, most of these digital tokens will shrivel up and leave a lot of these companies struggling. A lot of these tokens are simply ideas tacked onto a coin instead of coins tacked onto an idea; in other words, if the
(This was years ago. If things had improved, I presume everyone would be talking about it.)
Fetching some stuff takes forever, but I'm not always in a hurry. There's always the regular Web, or maybe Tor.
But Freenet was intended to solve a somewhat different problem: how to share files without getting the copyright police on your butt.
Not the only purpose, of course. But it was a major motivator.
I think that rather than distributing data all the way to hell and back, which is very inefficient, instead we need some kind of distributed, decentralized DNS system.
Yes, I am aware that is far from a simple thing.
the kind of egalitarian, pluralistic ideas they say the internet initially embodied
Completely ignores who developed the Internet, and for what purpose...
There's a difference between a TCP/IP network and its funders, isn't it?
A TCP/IP network made by egalitarian, pluralistic utopians is completely different from a TCP/IP network created for the Military Mndustrial Complex and the purpose of withstanding nuclear war.
A TCP/IP network made OF egalitarian....
Yep... developed by the universities for the military... Oops, should I have included a spoiler alert?
Congratulations, you just tried to equate layer 7 with layers three and four.
>> hacking and data theft will become impossible
muahahahahahahahahhahahhaha.
That right there is Nevada beachfront property. An app is going to consume that data. To consume it requires access to it. If the hacker steals the keys used by the app to get the data then they can steal the data. To think less of it is naive.
Making data impossible to steal is easy. Being able to access it again once you've done so, that's the hard part!
I'm going to call it a "wheel"
In other news, someone has re-invented distributed file storage. aka BitTorrent Sync
Wasn't this how the net worked in Neal's Stephenson or William Gibson's novels?
hacking and data theft will become impossible.
No, they won't... You will just need to hack a different device in order to steal the data. Hacking an end user's system will typically be much easier than a large provider, but you'll only get one user's data each time and have to hack many devices.
Ebba GrÃn. 800 grader.
The brands that could not get crypto to work and allowed plain text data to exist on networks that could be seen from the internet?
The brands that hire SJW to remove links, derank news? Remove accounts and ban movie reviews?
The brands that demand users allow malware on computers as "ads"?
Today's rebels are tomorrow's tech giants.
I recently switched to DuckDuckGo. I don't use Google any more except for Google scholar and maps. It works pretty well and I've never wanted for Google for basic search.
DuckDuckGo is an obvious honeypot.
Slightly worse. It's self-selection. By doing a search on DuckDuckGo you have flagged your search activity as "interesting". Perhaps you'll get a little more compute resources devoted to analyzing your activity. A shorter escalation path to attention from a human analyst.
While reading the headline, my first thought was that this was about Yemeni hipsters making budget medium range ballistic missiles from scraps.
The courts are fond of discovering new and innovative rights. Perhaps they could discover a constitutional right to run one's own home server.
I mean, if a bunch of unelected dunderheads in robes are going to be the ultimate legislative authority in the land, it would be pretty awesome if they at least invented *good* laws.
There's something quite beautiful about this solution... let's call it Punk-Chain...
