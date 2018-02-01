Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Patents Businesses Hardware

Amazon Patents Wristbands Designed To Track and Steer Employees' Movements (nydailynews.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the always-watching dept.
New submitter hyperclocker shares a report from NY Daily News: Amazon workplace employees may soon be guided by their wrists. The tech company this week received two patents for a wristband designed to guide warehouse workers' movements with the use of vibrations. The concept relies on ultrasonic sound pulses or radio transmissions to detect the position of an employee's hand in relation to a series of inventory bins, GeekWire reported. Upon receiving product orders, warehouse workers are required to retrieve the requested item from such bins or shelves and pack it in a delivery box before moving on to the next order. If a worker's hands begin to move toward the wrong direction, the proposed "haptic feedback system" would cause the wristband to buzz and direct their hand in the correct direction. The wristbands, according to the patent documents, were designed as a means to keep track of products within Amazon warehouses as well as up day-to-day productivity. The proposed tech, however, could also provide Amazon management with a new means of workplace surveillance that would alert them to staffers who are wasting time or breaking for too long.

Amazon Patents Wristbands Designed To Track and Steer Employees' Movements More | Reply

Amazon Patents Wristbands Designed To Track and Steer Employees' Movements

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Billion dollars of budget deficit = 1 Gramm-Rudman

Close