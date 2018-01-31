Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules (arstechnica.com) 93
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The online dating service Tinder must change one of its key monetization strategies. A Los Angeles appellate court reversed a lower court's decision on Monday and told Tinder to stop charging older users more money per month for its "Tinder Plus" service. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed by Tinder user Allan Candelore in February 2016, alleged that Tinder engaged in illegal age discrimination by charging its 30-and-older users $19.99 per month for Tinder Plus while offering younger users either $9.99 or $14.99 monthly subscription rates for the same services. Tinder Plus includes app perks such as additional "super-likes" which are more likely to attract a dater's response. In an initial trial, Tinder's defense argued that the pricing was based on market testing that showed a market-driven reason to offer lower prices to "budget constrained" users.
"Nothing in the [original] complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing," Judge Brian Currey wrote in the appeal court's 3-0 ruling. "Accordingly, we swipe left" -- a joke based on the app's popular "swipe to reject" gesture -- and reverse." That reversal hinges largely on California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1959 and protects "equal access to public accommodations and prohibits discrimination by business establishments." The ruling noted that some business-led discrimination is allowed by California state law, but it agreed with Candelore's argument that Tinder's age-targeted pricing is not.
"Nothing in the [original] complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing," Judge Brian Currey wrote in the appeal court's 3-0 ruling. "Accordingly, we swipe left" -- a joke based on the app's popular "swipe to reject" gesture -- and reverse." That reversal hinges largely on California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1959 and protects "equal access to public accommodations and prohibits discrimination by business establishments." The ruling noted that some business-led discrimination is allowed by California state law, but it agreed with Candelore's argument that Tinder's age-targeted pricing is not.
Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:5, Insightful)
I can imagine one person having a brain fart and doing something stupid. One person doesn't decide the pricing and change it at a whom, though. This had to be multiple executives agreeing this pricing discrimination sounded like a good idea.
Who the heck in running Tinder? I wonder how many of them have graduated high school, because this is a pretty obvious screw up. I notice the various bios of their CEO don't list any other jobs he's ever had. Looks a bit like this may be his first job.
Re: (Score:3)
Anything is possible as a business, until law enforcement decides you're acting in a criminal manner, or someone sues you for infringing upon their freedoms. Discrimination by age is such an infringement. Most companies are too small for people to try and sue them though.
Uber's whole business model hinges on the idea that non-commercially licenced drivers can operate a taxi service in any city, irregardless of the city/jurisdiction's rules. Then the local taxi group sues Uber after a number of month
Re: Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:2)
Thank you, Dr Pedant, for that learned and enlightening commentary.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you, Dr Pedant, for that learned and enlightening commentary.
Speaking English as a second language, I appreciate it if people point me to mistakes like that. It helps me avoid it in the future. Sometimes, a grammar nazi is captain. He just forgot to fly away.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Well there are other acceptable discriminations like haircuts
Which doesn't actually fall along the lines of sex. If you're a woman and get a basic butch haircut, then your overcharging should be considered illegal discrimination.
Re: (Score:1)
What about senior discounts at restaurants, how is that allowed? Honestly curious.
Re: Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:1)
Wondering the same thing. Younger folks get a discount instead of older folks in this case. Movies charge different prices for admission based on age, too.
Re: (Score:3)
Its a reasonable question in this context.
The principle reason for "Senior discounts" is that elderly folks are often poorer (Not always, theres plenty of rich old folk), and have likely been of a "service to the community" in the sense of having lived through conscription wartimes, and so on. So therefore its reasonable to offer a discount to the elderly, in the same way some businesses might offer a discount to the disable or unemployed.
Tinder in fact argued that in this case users under 30 where more lik
Re: Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Why do you act as if it's a stupid idea? The biggest correlation with wealth, more than anything else, is how old you are; and that's a fact that doesn't change by which generation you're in, family upbringing, or anything else.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd think that there other big correlations with wealth. Being born into a wealthy family. Living in the wealthy part of town are two that seem to correlate with wealth. I see a lot of people who look like they should be retired, working shit jobs, McDonalds, Walmart, the Grocery store, all having a good percentage of old people working at close to minimum wage jobs. The stupid kids can get labouring jobs that pay 50-70+% above minimum wage, at least while their bodies last.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to be pedantic about it I'm pretty sure number of digits in your bank account is the biggest correlation with wealth.
It's not stupid - lots of businesses do it (Score:2)
So what they were trying to do wasn't stupid. They just implemented it
Tinder (Score:1)
Tinder suxs anyway... (Score:3, Funny)
Re:Tinder suxs anyway... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought Tinder was just for meeting people for sex. I only use Grindr, so I have no idea.
They're both for helping people make fire. Gather some Tinder, apply friction with Grindr and -- poof -- fire. The real action is at the next step using Blazer, though it's a bit overrun with stoners, for some reason. Swipers beware.
Re: (Score:2)
Tinder sucks. No way to know more about a person than pictures and brief one-liner.
That's probably part of the success. If you think someone is interesting beyond a picture and one-line-description, you have to TALK. Like normal people, you know? But as I understand tinder, that happens only with people who find your picture at least mildly ok, too. So it's basically old-school flirting, but lowering that entry bar of that embarrassing "first step"
Also easy enough to create throwaway accounts. OKCupid and similar free dating services keep the bar higher than a gallery of random mugshots.
But will a random mugshot be successful?
Re: (Score:2)
there are KKK and Neo-Nazi leaders on Facebook that haven't been banned yet.
Yes but banning the is the president wouldn't work. If he weren't allowed to spew shit online he would just call press conferences when he gets board and shat it out on TV. So they don't bother to kick him off.
Re: (Score:2)
"Why do I go to the Zoo and pay $20 for myself and $10 for my kid then?"
There are probably different reasons for it.
Kids are always accompanied by adults, so the zoo still sells a full priced ticket (or two) to a family. Also, it is an incentive to go with your kid rather than leave him at home. The age cutoff for cheaper tickets is usually quite low (7 or so), so the cheaper/free ticket is also offered as a convenience for the parents (a 2 year old kid probably won't get a lot out of the visit, but you take him there when visiting the zoo with your older kid so as not to leav
Re: (Score:3)
I think it's much more complex t
Re: (Score:2)
"public policy" could be meant literally: The Zoo can do it because it posts all prices at the gates
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily. Seniors are mostly retired and have lots of free time during the day when others are at work. By getting them to come more frequently you are filling up time with few regular customers and so you are using your employees and space more efficiently.
Re: (Score:2)
And discounts to under 35yrs aren't encouraging them to become frequent visitors?
Re: (Score:2)
AARP membership
AARP wouldn't be a proxy. It would be the business that discriminates by age.
So, that means... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.
Yes, that is discrimination. Just like how they'll turn old folks into Soylent Green is discrimination too.
But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?
Re: (Score:2)
But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?
I would have guessed this was untested as this is a win-win. Women get cheaper drinks, men get a place with more women. I'm wondering who was stupid enough to sue.
Re: (Score:1, Redundant)
Yes. And the local oil change place that has a "Ladies Day" discount. Or Ladies Night in a bar. It's going to have to be all or nothing and it seems that Tinder was the one to open that can of worms in court. In Illinois, gender discrimination has been found legal (see other poster before me).
Re: (Score:1)
It was decided that the activity/offer was not discrimination
Perhaps you should read the dictionary definition of discrimination.
Re: (Score:2)
Gonna be a tough sell if kids are also discounted (a la movie tickets).
Re: (Score:2)
Insurance companies are explicitly excepted in the laws.
Re: Can we sue car insurance companies? (Score:2)
No doubt the insurance companies spend handsomely on bribes, errrr, I mean lobbying.
Re: (Score:3)
Are they? Insurance companies charge by the statistics. If younger people are statistically more likely to cost more, that's not the Insurer's fault.
Re: (Score:2)
The stats make sense though, in auto insurance statistically those under 25 are riskier drivers. In heath insurance and life insurance those that are older are statistically more expensive/less profitable.
and over 60 to but my active 90 year grandmother pays less than me even though she is a greater risk.
Hey wait a minute (Score:2)
You understood it all wrong, guys.
They're not charging more for the older users, they're charging less for the younger users! Big difference!
I'm in my mid-fifties and live in Seattle... (Score:1)
and I don't think any of my male friends have ever been on a date. I know I haven't. Why shouldn't Tinder be able to charge us more for an audience that more needs their service?
Re: (Score:2)
"serious people"? I thought tinder was meant to be more casual.
a rare victory (Score:2)
unintended consequences (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They are charging for a secondary effect of getting older, and not because you've reached some arbitrary age. People with certain medical conditions or diseases are also charged more.
Really stupid.. (Score:3)
As a Libertarian, I believe that businesses should be free to make any pricing decisions they want, even if they piss off some of their customers. As a businessman, I'm amazed that Tinder's management can be so fucking stupid.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
As a libertarian, you should appreciate that while your self-ownership of your own body does not decline with age, exchange value of your bodily fluids takes a drastic dip. Having too many old people on is not good for a platform that relies on purely physical attraction. Paying higher prices allows old people access to the platform for high value used cases, like being sugar daddies, while subsidizing young attractive users for them to swipe right. The logical extension is paid swipes, but current statist
Re: (Score:2)
Cheaper for Younger (Score:3)
I should also have to pay less if I'm only targeting the young women!
Re: (Score:2)
Well... you learn to ride on older horses...
That was the motto of a guy back at school who would frequent an ~40 bar. (This was pre-internet) And quite successfully.
Thats Silly :| (Score:1)
Banks do this stuff in Europe (Score:2)