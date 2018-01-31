Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Software Technology

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules (arstechnica.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the swipe-left-and-reverse dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The online dating service Tinder must change one of its key monetization strategies. A Los Angeles appellate court reversed a lower court's decision on Monday and told Tinder to stop charging older users more money per month for its "Tinder Plus" service. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed by Tinder user Allan Candelore in February 2016, alleged that Tinder engaged in illegal age discrimination by charging its 30-and-older users $19.99 per month for Tinder Plus while offering younger users either $9.99 or $14.99 monthly subscription rates for the same services. Tinder Plus includes app perks such as additional "super-likes" which are more likely to attract a dater's response. In an initial trial, Tinder's defense argued that the pricing was based on market testing that showed a market-driven reason to offer lower prices to "budget constrained" users.

"Nothing in the [original] complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing," Judge Brian Currey wrote in the appeal court's 3-0 ruling. "Accordingly, we swipe left" -- a joke based on the app's popular "swipe to reject" gesture -- and reverse." That reversal hinges largely on California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1959 and protects "equal access to public accommodations and prohibits discrimination by business establishments." The ruling noted that some business-led discrimination is allowed by California state law, but it agreed with Candelore's argument that Tinder's age-targeted pricing is not.

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules More | Reply

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules

Comments Filter:

  • Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:40PM (#56045273) Journal

    I can imagine one person having a brain fart and doing something stupid. One person doesn't decide the pricing and change it at a whom, though. This had to be multiple executives agreeing this pricing discrimination sounded like a good idea.

    Who the heck in running Tinder? I wonder how many of them have graduated high school, because this is a pretty obvious screw up. I notice the various bios of their CEO don't list any other jobs he's ever had. Looks a bit like this may be his first job.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      Anything is possible as a business, until law enforcement decides you're acting in a criminal manner, or someone sues you for infringing upon their freedoms. Discrimination by age is such an infringement. Most companies are too small for people to try and sue them though.

      Uber's whole business model hinges on the idea that non-commercially licenced drivers can operate a taxi service in any city, irregardless of the city/jurisdiction's rules. Then the local taxi group sues Uber after a number of month

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What about senior discounts at restaurants, how is that allowed? Honestly curious.

      • Re: Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Wondering the same thing. Younger folks get a discount instead of older folks in this case. Movies charge different prices for admission based on age, too.

    • Why do you act as if it's a stupid idea? The biggest correlation with wealth, more than anything else, is how old you are; and that's a fact that doesn't change by which generation you're in, family upbringing, or anything else.

    • Except instead of explicitly charging older people a higher rate based on an age cutoff, they simply offer a discount for students and children. The correlation is very close to an age-based cutoff, except you don't get in trouble for age discrimination. Kinda like how insurance companies can't charge more based on race, but they can charge more if you live in a certain zip code which just so happens to correlate strongly with race.

      So what they were trying to do wasn't stupid. They just implemented it
  • Isn't Tinder free? What are people paying for?

  • Tinder suxs anyway... (Score:3, Funny)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:41PM (#56045279)
    Tinder sucks. No way to know more about a person than pictures and brief one-liner. Also easy enough to create throwaway accounts. OKCupid and similar free dating services keep the bar higher than a gallery of random mugshots.
  • So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.

      Yes, that is discrimination. Just like how they'll turn old folks into Soylent Green is discrimination too.

      But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?

    • Re: (Score:2, Redundant)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 )

      Yes. And the local oil change place that has a "Ladies Day" discount. Or Ladies Night in a bar. It's going to have to be all or nothing and it seems that Tinder was the one to open that can of worms in court. In Illinois, gender discrimination has been found legal (see other poster before me).

  • You understood it all wrong, guys.

    They're not charging more for the older users, they're charging less for the younger users! Big difference!

  • and I don't think any of my male friends have ever been on a date. I know I haven't. Why shouldn't Tinder be able to charge us more for an audience that more needs their service?

  • against age discrimination.
  • So, what does this mean for the whole life insurance industry then? Their whole business model is charging people more as they get older.

  • As a Libertarian, I believe that businesses should be free to make any pricing decisions they want, even if they piss off some of their customers. As a businessman, I'm amazed that Tinder's management can be so fucking stupid.

    -jcr

  • I should also have to pay less if I'm only targeting the young women!

Slashdot Top Deals

A mathematician is a device for turning coffee into theorems. -- P. Erdos

Close