Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules (arstechnica.com) 48
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The online dating service Tinder must change one of its key monetization strategies. A Los Angeles appellate court reversed a lower court's decision on Monday and told Tinder to stop charging older users more money per month for its "Tinder Plus" service. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed by Tinder user Allan Candelore in February 2016, alleged that Tinder engaged in illegal age discrimination by charging its 30-and-older users $19.99 per month for Tinder Plus while offering younger users either $9.99 or $14.99 monthly subscription rates for the same services. Tinder Plus includes app perks such as additional "super-likes" which are more likely to attract a dater's response. In an initial trial, Tinder's defense argued that the pricing was based on market testing that showed a market-driven reason to offer lower prices to "budget constrained" users.
"Nothing in the [original] complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing," Judge Brian Currey wrote in the appeal court's 3-0 ruling. "Accordingly, we swipe left" -- a joke based on the app's popular "swipe to reject" gesture -- and reverse." That reversal hinges largely on California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1959 and protects "equal access to public accommodations and prohibits discrimination by business establishments." The ruling noted that some business-led discrimination is allowed by California state law, but it agreed with Candelore's argument that Tinder's age-targeted pricing is not.
Multiple execs had to agree to this
I can imagine one person having a brain fart and doing something stupid. One person doesn't decide the pricing and change it at a whom, though. This had to be multiple executives agreeing this pricing discrimination sounded like a good idea.
Who the heck in running Tinder? I wonder how many of them have graduated high school, because this is a pretty obvious screw up. I notice the various bios of their CEO don't list any other jobs he's ever had. Looks a bit like this may be his first job.
Anything is possible as a business, until law enforcement decides you're acting in a criminal manner, or someone sues you for infringing upon their freedoms. Discrimination by age is such an infringement. Most companies are too small for people to try and sue them though.
Uber's whole business model hinges on the idea that non-commercially licenced drivers can operate a taxi service in any city, irregardless of the city/jurisdiction's rules. Then the local taxi group sues Uber after a number of months
Well there are other acceptable discriminations like haircuts
Which doesn't actually fall along the lines of sex. If you're a woman and get a basic butch haircut, then your overcharging should be considered illegal discrimination.
What about senior discounts at restaurants, how is that allowed? Honestly curious.
Wondering the same thing. Younger folks get a discount instead of older folks in this case. Movies charge different prices for admission based on age, too.
Why do you act as if it's a stupid idea? The biggest correlation with wealth, more than anything else, is how old you are; and that's a fact that doesn't change by which generation you're in, family upbringing, or anything else.
It's not stupid - lots of businesses do it
So what they were trying to do wasn't stupid. They just implemented it
"Why do I go to the Zoo and pay $20 for myself and $10 for my kid then?"
There are probably different reasons for it.
Kids are always accompanied by adults, so the zoo still sells a full priced ticket (or two) to a family. Also, it is an incentive to go with your kid rather than leave him at home. The age cutoff for cheaper tickets is usually quite low (7 or so), so the cheaper/free ticket is also offered as a convenience for the parents (a 2 year old kid probably won't get a lot out of the visit, but you take him there when visiting the zoo with your older kid so as not to leav
I think it's much more complex than that
AARP membership
AARP wouldn't be a proxy. It would be the business that discriminates by age.
So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.
Yes, that is discrimination. Just like how they'll turn old folks into Soylent Green is discrimination too.
But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?
Yes. And the local oil change place that has a "Ladies Day" discount. Or Ladies Night in a bar. It's going to have to be all or nothing and it seems that Tinder was the one to open that can of worms in court. In Illinois, gender discrimination has been found legal (see other poster before me).
Insurance companies are explicitly excepted in the laws.
You understood it all wrong, guys.
They're not charging more for the older users, they're charging less for the younger users! Big difference!
and I don't think any of my male friends have ever been on a date. I know I haven't. Why shouldn't Tinder be able to charge us more for an audience that more needs their service?
As a Libertarian, I believe that businesses should be free to make any pricing decisions they want, even if they piss off some of their customers. As a businessman, I'm amazed that Tinder's management can be so fucking stupid.
-jcr
I should also have to pay less if I'm only targeting the young women!