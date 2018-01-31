Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Software Technology

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules (arstechnica.com) 116

Posted by BeauHD from the swipe-left-and-reverse dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The online dating service Tinder must change one of its key monetization strategies. A Los Angeles appellate court reversed a lower court's decision on Monday and told Tinder to stop charging older users more money per month for its "Tinder Plus" service. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed by Tinder user Allan Candelore in February 2016, alleged that Tinder engaged in illegal age discrimination by charging its 30-and-older users $19.99 per month for Tinder Plus while offering younger users either $9.99 or $14.99 monthly subscription rates for the same services. Tinder Plus includes app perks such as additional "super-likes" which are more likely to attract a dater's response. In an initial trial, Tinder's defense argued that the pricing was based on market testing that showed a market-driven reason to offer lower prices to "budget constrained" users.

"Nothing in the [original] complaint suggests there is a strong public policy that justifies the alleged discriminatory pricing," Judge Brian Currey wrote in the appeal court's 3-0 ruling. "Accordingly, we swipe left" -- a joke based on the app's popular "swipe to reject" gesture -- and reverse." That reversal hinges largely on California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1959 and protects "equal access to public accommodations and prohibits discrimination by business establishments." The ruling noted that some business-led discrimination is allowed by California state law, but it agreed with Candelore's argument that Tinder's age-targeted pricing is not.

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules More | Reply

Tinder Must Stop Charging Its Older Users More For 'Plus' Features, Court Rules

Comments Filter:

  • Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:40PM (#56045273) Journal

    I can imagine one person having a brain fart and doing something stupid. One person doesn't decide the pricing and change it at a whom, though. This had to be multiple executives agreeing this pricing discrimination sounded like a good idea.

    Who the heck in running Tinder? I wonder how many of them have graduated high school, because this is a pretty obvious screw up. I notice the various bios of their CEO don't list any other jobs he's ever had. Looks a bit like this may be his first job.

    • Re:Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:03PM (#56045345) Homepage Journal

      Anything is possible as a business, until law enforcement decides you're acting in a criminal manner, or someone sues you for infringing upon their freedoms. Discrimination by age is such an infringement. Most companies are too small for people to try and sue them though.
       
      Uber's whole business model hinges on the idea that non-commercially licenced drivers can operate a taxi service in any city, irregardless of the city/jurisdiction's rules. Then the local taxi group sues Uber after a number of months and then they reach some sort of settlement typically.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What about senior discounts at restaurants, how is that allowed? Honestly curious.

      • Re: Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Wondering the same thing. Younger folks get a discount instead of older folks in this case. Movies charge different prices for admission based on age, too.

      • Re:Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:4, Informative)

        by sg_oneill ( 159032 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @02:36AM (#56045875)

        Its a reasonable question in this context.

        The principle reason for "Senior discounts" is that elderly folks are often poorer (Not always, theres plenty of rich old folk), and have likely been of a "service to the community" in the sense of having lived through conscription wartimes, and so on. So therefore its reasonable to offer a discount to the elderly, in the same way some businesses might offer a discount to the disable or unemployed.

        Tinder in fact argued that in this case users under 30 where more likely to be "budget constrained" than a user over 30 and thus it justifed the policy. The supreme court considered this in detail and noted that the difference is that a 25 and a 35 both have a capacity to earn more money, however a retired senior citizen or a child does not have that capacity and thus the underlying generalizations are different, particularly as the same legislature that enables the anti discrimination laws also limits the ability of the very elderly or the very young to work and thus it carves out its own excemptions there to permit discounts for seniors and children.

        • I would counter argue that younger people on average earn less. [Insert bell curve]

        • Sorry, but older folks being poorer is a relic of the past. Today, the boomer generation is the "old folks" (which are arguably the richest senior citizens ever, and most likely going to remain it) while "generation internship" is what you find among the younger workforce.

          • Please provide evidence of your assertion.

            Also, people over the age of 50 are trying to save money to retire which opens up higher paying positions for younger people. Unless, of course, you want older people to work until they are 70 or 80 and thus keeping all the high paying senior positions for themselves.

        • The supreme court considered this in detail and noted that the difference is that a 25 and a 35 both have a capacity to earn more money,

          Not to pick nits, but notice that this was a Los Angeles appellate court ruling on a California law. So the supreme court wasn't involved and if it gets involved, it will just be the CA supreme court so it wouldn't matter to the rest of the country.

        • I have been a victem of the war on drugs, so can I get discounts now? How am I a victim? I have to pay for jails.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dfm3 ( 830843 )
        Senior discounts are typically a very soft policy, and I've never actually seen one strictly enforced (a reasonable request refused or ID checked, for example). It's the same with military discounts, or college student discounts. I'm in my early 30's yet I've been given a "senior" discount many times for a variety of reasons: because I was nice to a cashier, showed patience while they dealt with a belligerent customer ahead of me, commented on a cashier's haircut, because I was neighbors with the cashier, o

    • Re:Multiple execs had to agree to this (Score:4, Insightful)

      by diamondmagic ( 877411 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:59PM (#56045515) Homepage

      Why do you act as if it's a stupid idea? The biggest correlation with wealth, more than anything else, is how old you are; and that's a fact that doesn't change by which generation you're in, family upbringing, or anything else.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dryeo ( 100693 )

        I'd think that there other big correlations with wealth. Being born into a wealthy family. Living in the wealthy part of town are two that seem to correlate with wealth. I see a lot of people who look like they should be retired, working shit jobs, McDonalds, Walmart, the Grocery store, all having a good percentage of old people working at close to minimum wage jobs. The stupid kids can get labouring jobs that pay 50-70+% above minimum wage, at least while their bodies last.

    • Except instead of explicitly charging older people a higher rate based on an age cutoff, they simply offer a discount for students and children. The correlation is very close to an age-based cutoff, except you don't get in trouble for age discrimination. Kinda like how insurance companies can't charge more based on race, but they can charge more if you live in a certain zip code which just so happens to correlate strongly with race.

      So what they were trying to do wasn't stupid. They just implemented it

    • This had to be multiple executives

      You have a well over inflated view of how much "executives" have an impact in the day to day operation of the business. Sure one person didn't do this, but I'll bet you a mars bar it was a small relatively lowly sales team.

    • I have very little knowledge of Tinder and my perception is that it is an application of finding casual sex partners, mostly.

      If that is not the reason to immediately realize how antisocial the whole idea is, I do not know what is.

      Following un-ethical behavior of salesmen is just a logical continuation.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        AFAIK, it is for finding casual sex partners. I don't know that it's inherently anti-social, if anything, it's at least matching men and women with a shared intent of sexual involvement and potentially reduces some of the chances for sexual harassment which happens when one party wants sex but uses poor cues or inappropriate settings to seek it.

        It doesn't surprise me that they would charge older people more. My expectation is that older men prefer younger women, have less access to younger women in their

  • Isn't Tinder free? What are people paying for?

  • Tinder suxs anyway... (Score:3, Funny)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:41PM (#56045279)
    Tinder sucks. No way to know more about a person than pictures and brief one-liner. Also easy enough to create throwaway accounts. OKCupid and similar free dating services keep the bar higher than a gallery of random mugshots.

    • Re:Tinder suxs anyway... (Score:5, Funny)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:49PM (#56045309) Homepage Journal
      I thought Tinder was just for meeting people for sex. I only use Grindr, so I have no idea.

      • I thought Tinder was just for meeting people for sex. I only use Grindr, so I have no idea.

        They're both for helping people make fire. Gather some Tinder, apply friction with Grindr and -- poof -- fire. The real action is at the next step using Blazer, though it's a bit overrun with stoners, for some reason. Swipers beware.

    • Tinder sucks. No way to know more about a person than pictures and brief one-liner.

      That's probably part of the success. If you think someone is interesting beyond a picture and one-line-description, you have to TALK. Like normal people, you know? But as I understand tinder, that happens only with people who find your picture at least mildly ok, too. So it's basically old-school flirting, but lowering that entry bar of that embarrassing "first step"

      Also easy enough to create throwaway accounts. OKCupid and similar free dating services keep the bar higher than a gallery of random mugshots.

      But will a random mugshot be successful?

  • So, that means... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:06PM (#56045357)
    So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So, that means that as someone who doesn't get "senior discounts" because I'm below a certain age, I'm being discriminated against? This cuts both ways.

      Yes, that is discrimination. Just like how they'll turn old folks into Soylent Green is discrimination too.

      But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?

      • But you have to ask, has that discrimination been found to be unlawful in a court of law like say Ladies Night [wikipedia.org] or is it untested, or even specifically allowed?

        I would have guessed this was untested as this is a win-win. Women get cheaper drinks, men get a place with more women. I'm wondering who was stupid enough to sue.

    • Re: (Score:1, Redundant)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 )

      Yes. And the local oil change place that has a "Ladies Day" discount. Or Ladies Night in a bar. It's going to have to be all or nothing and it seems that Tinder was the one to open that can of worms in court. In Illinois, gender discrimination has been found legal (see other poster before me).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Uberbah ( 647458 )

      Gonna be a tough sell if kids are also discounted (a la movie tickets).

  • You understood it all wrong, guys.

    They're not charging more for the older users, they're charging less for the younger users! Big difference!

  • and I don't think any of my male friends have ever been on a date. I know I haven't. Why shouldn't Tinder be able to charge us more for an audience that more needs their service?

  • against age discrimination.
  • So, what does this mean for the whole life insurance industry then? Their whole business model is charging people more as they get older.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      They are charging for a secondary effect of getting older, and not because you've reached some arbitrary age. People with certain medical conditions or diseases are also charged more.

  • Really stupid.. (Score:3)

    by jcr ( 53032 ) <jcrNO@SPAMmac.com> on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:09AM (#56045551) Journal

    As a Libertarian, I believe that businesses should be free to make any pricing decisions they want, even if they piss off some of their customers. As a businessman, I'm amazed that Tinder's management can be so fucking stupid.

    -jcr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iamacat ( 583406 )

      As a libertarian, you should appreciate that while your self-ownership of your own body does not decline with age, exchange value of your bodily fluids takes a drastic dip. Having too many old people on is not good for a platform that relies on purely physical attraction. Paying higher prices allows old people access to the platform for high value used cases, like being sugar daddies, while subsidizing young attractive users for them to swipe right. The logical extension is paid swipes, but current statist

      • Tinder is free. Every one can access it. We are talking here about extra services.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Your argument is non-valid. Tinder users can specify the age brackets of the people they are shown. If you only want to see [20,28], you'll never be shown the older people.

  • Cheaper for Younger (Score:4, Funny)

    by dohzer ( 867770 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @12:32AM (#56045609) Homepage

    I should also have to pay less if I'm only targeting the young women!

  • You should be charged by how good you look. Ugly people pay a premium. lol
  • I used to have a bank account that was free until I turned 30. Then it started to cost an arm and leg. I wonder if I might sue them just for the "joy" of it.

Slashdot Top Deals

The study of non-linear physics is like the study of non-elephant biology.

Close