Google Play Removed 700,000 Bad Apps In 2017, 70 Percent More Than In 2016

Today, Google announced that it removed more than 700,000 apps that violated Google Play's policies , or 70 percent more apps than the year before. "Google does not share total Google Play app numbers anymore, so we have to rely on third-party estimates to put this 70 percent figure into perspective," reports VentureBeat. "Statista pegs the total number of apps on Google Play at 2.6 million in December 2016 and 3.5 million in December 2017, a 35 percent growth. How many of those were bad apps, however, is anyone's guess." From the report: