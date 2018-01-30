Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Users Cry 'Censorship' After Being Told Which Russian Troll Pages They Liked (gizmodo.com) 271

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: As the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference reaches a fever pitch, Facebook rolled out a new News Feed alert Monday night. The bulletin told users who followed pages created by Russian trolls that those pages have been removed. And some of the affected users did not like this. A brief search revealed that numerous people believe that this is an act of censorship by Facebook. Some users argued that they should be allowed to decide what's "true, fake, or otherwise," a challenge that's bound to be a slippery slope in this era of algorithm-based confirmation bias. Others took on a more conspiratorial tone, claiming that Facebook failed to reveal which pages were removed (despite the alert containing a link listing the pages in question). Facebook first released the information in December, creating a help page that showed users if they liked or followed pages and accounts associated with the Internet Research Agency, Russia's notorious troll farm, but today's alert seems to have inspired newfound alarm. The fact that Facebook explicitly stated which pages were deleted seems to have done little to reduce the anger over the allegedly clandestine silencing.

  • why fb users are dumb (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:03PM (#56036517)

    from the article:

    > Some users argued that they should be allowed to decide what’s “true, fake, or otherwise,”

    yes, your feelings affect the facts

    except they don't

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Lab Rat Jason ( 2495638 )

      How many of the notified/complaining users are in fact MORE Russian misinformation accounts that have not yet been discovered... and the outcry is simply a ploy to destabilize Facebook?

      • Re:why fb users are dumb (Score:5, Funny)

        by FatdogHaiku ( 978357 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:00PM (#56036997)

        ...and the outcry is simply a ploy to destabilize Facebook?

        OK...
        looking for a downside...
        still looking...
        I give up.
        Could fake news turn out to be good news?

      • That's what they want you to think.

      • MORE Russian misinformation accounts ... simply a ploy to destabilize Facebook?

        Possible, but since cognitive dissonance renders that redundant, Occam's Razor demands we presumptively treat them as genuine (useful) idiots.

        And let's remember it is not exclusively those on the right, as seems to be the insinuation, who have been re-posting Russian troll 'news.' More than that, using this to score cheap political points only exacerbates the mischief Putin has been visiting on our various democracies. To fig

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 )

      Except the "facts" are being distilled, filtered, and represented by a biased source.

      You literally have to choose who to believe in every case where you are not present to directly witness events.

      Why should anyone believe Facebook when they've been caught red-handed manipulating trending news stories?

      • Why should anyone believe Facebook when they've been caught red-handed manipulating trending news stories?

        Because it's easy to not get your news from facebook. Besides this is all major egg on their face.

        Unless you believe that there are thousands of small business owners with childlike english and hours of spare time to shit up comments sections all over the internet.

        • Well, based on the inability of /. users to spell and use proper grammar (and we're supposedly among the best and the brightest), I have no problem believing that there are thousands of small business owners with childlike English and hours to spare.

          As to whether any particular FB user is what he claims to be...well, I don't believe it here, and don't believe it there, either....

          • As to whether any particular FB user is what he claims to be...well, I don't believe it here, and don't believe it there, either....

            OMG!!! Are you telling us that you might not be the Crimson Avenger?!! :o

          • ... (and we're supposedly among the best and the brightest),

            Every clique believes this, with the possible exception of the Coalition of Village Idiots.

      • The real problem is that Facebook is actually an Internet entertainment site and should not be taken literally, or seriously.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          "Facebook is actually an Internet entertainment site and should not be taken literally, or seriously."

          Take my Facebook. Please.

      • Re:why fb users are dumb (Score:5, Insightful)

        by amicusNYCL ( 1538833 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:06PM (#56037037)

        Here's the real problem though: people say they want to decide for themselves what is true, but in the past when presented with obviously fake stories, these same people did not do the research to actually determine if it's true. Hell, a lot of the time they don't even read the article, just the headline, and just hit "share". This is how this shit spreads - it spreads specifically because the target audience is known for not doing the research to determine whether or not it's true. The people who make money on this stuff know and admit this fact - they know that they have to choose a target audience that will not do the research. And this target audience is pretty broad, it might include children of four-star generals, it might include sons of presidents, it might include presidents themselves, all kinds of people really.

        So, if the target audience for fake news and foreign propaganda will not do their own research, and they still don't want to be told whether or not they are reading foreign propaganda aimed at them, then what's the desired outcome? Do they just want to consume foreign propaganda while being willfully ignorant of it? Is it just stubbornness, or do they actually not care if the article they are reading was produced in a foreign intelligence agency and bears no truth in reality, as long it describes something which they feel might be true?

        Why should anyone believe Facebook when they've been caught red-handed manipulating trending news stories?

        See, but that's what's so great about this kind of thing, when done right. It's not a religion, it doesn't require faith and belief. You can look at the evidence and see where it points. It's like the people who are quick to dismiss anything from Wikipedia because "anyone can edit it" while conveniently forgetting about that giant list of citations at the end of the article. This isn't happening in a vacuum. If they remove a page and they tell you which page you don't have to blindly trust them, you can do your own research on that group to figure out what Facebook knows about them. In theory, anyway.

        • Re:why fb users are dumb (Score:5, Insightful)

          by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:19PM (#56037127) Homepage Journal

          Here's the real problem though: people say they want to decide for themselves what is true, but in the past when presented with obviously fake stories, these same people did not do the research to actually determine if it's true.

          These are people who think that they can establish what's true based on faith and feelings, not research and facts. To them, preponderance of evidence means "what does your gut tell you".
          Trying to sway their opinion with mere facts is an exercise in futility. They believe they have the right to choose what the facts are.

          I really wish I lived in their world.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by jodido ( 1052890 )
            This is the problem--people deciding for other people. You're no righter than the people whose mental processes you make fun of.

          • Re:why fb users are dumb (Score:5, Informative)

            by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:45PM (#56037967)

            These are people who think that they can establish what's true based on faith and feelings, not research and facts. To them, preponderance of evidence means "what does your gut tell you".

            Everyone processes information that way. It's a shortcut our brains take to reduce the amount of processing necessary to interpret what's going on in the world. When you're driving, you don't look at every tree you pass in detail, examine the leaves, branches, and trunk, and decide "yup that's a tree, better steer clear of it." That would take way too much time and we wouldn't be able to drive faster than 5 MPH if we processed information that way. Instead, you see something that looks vaguely tree-like out of the corner of your eye, and decide better safe than sorry and immediately classify it as a tree. And when it turns out not to be a tree, but is a kid with a patterned shirt standing next to a telephone poll with a bush behind him who unexpectedly jumps into the street in front of you, you have an accident.

            By attributing the problem to "these people" instead of "we", you are excluding yourself as if you're somehow immune to this. Yes, some of us are better at avoiding jumping to conclusions like this, but all of us do it. It's just our brains handle situations that would otherwise require making hundreds or thousands of decisions every second. Pretending you're immune to it just makes yourself blind to when you do it.

            Stereotyping and discrimination have the same cause. Rather than take the time to categorize every individual chair we encounter, we develop a mental model of a generic "chair" and the attributes it should possess. Then we assume all chairs we encounter have those attributes. That way we can treat a chair correctly 98% of the time at a much reduced mental workload. The problems caused by the 2% when our mental model is wrong is preferable to the additional workload that would be needed to process the other 98% of chairs. The problem comes about when we take attributes that are true of, say, 70% of a race or gender, and assume they apply to all members of that race or gender. You have to be cognizant of the times when such over-generalization will fail safe, vs fail dangerously.

            I know this is a mental shortcut my brain takes, and I still catch myself doing it several times every day. If you somehow think they're above making these mistakes, you're just blissfully ignorant of the times when you do. Just like the people you're criticizing.

        • Re:why fb users are dumb (Score:4, Insightful)

          by nobuddy ( 952985 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:45PM (#56037271) Homepage Journal

          Worse, when shown, with detailed breakdown and actual facts, that it is fake- they declare the debunker to be part of the conspiracy. See any right wing response to snopes and other fact checker sites.

    • Sweet dreams are made of this
      Who am I to disagree?
      I travel the world
      And the seven seas,
      Everybody's looking for something.

      Some of them want to use you
      Some of them want to get used by you
      Some of them want to abuse you
      Some of them want to be abused.

  • Denial (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:04PM (#56036523) Homepage Journal

    This is what a post-truth world looks like. The truth is whatever you prefer it to be, and many people seem to prefer not to think of themselves as having been manipulated by Russian trolls. Or maybe they are just so far down the rabbit hole they can't climb back up yet.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The DNC spent 1.2 BILLLION and lost to some trolls on facebook?

      • If we say yes do you get a bonus?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I think they mostly lost to their own in-fighting and Trump, but it was so close it wouldn't have taken much to swing it. And as well as the trolls, they were hit with those carefully timed email leaks from Russian hackers.

        • Re:Denial (Score:5, Interesting)

          by hey! ( 33014 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:02PM (#56037013) Homepage Journal

          I don't think it was infighting, I think it was complacency and misreading the data.

          Clinton's campaign acted all along as if they could leave it to Trump lose the election, and the polls seemed to be bearing that out. However polling figures aren't as reliable as the "margin of error" figures suggest, because that margin only represents random sampling errors. It does not account for systematic sampling errors.

          Every poll is adjusted by some kind of likely voter turnout model, and in state after state anomalously high rural turnout knocked those models into a cocked hat. The thing is there were warning signs of this from Clinton's own campaigns in those states, which Clinton chose to ignore because the numbers were telling her what she expected to hear.

          That's always a danger when you manage by numbers. Numeric and anecdotal data both have their place, mostly to raise healthy doubts about the other.

          • Re:Denial (Score:4, Informative)

            by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:20PM (#56037881)

            Every poll is adjusted by some kind of likely voter turnout model, and in state after state anomalously high rural turnout knocked those models into a cocked hat.

            The turnout was as expected. The discrepancy was that people likely to vote for Trump were unlikely to tell pollsters that they were going to vote for Trump [latimes.com] due to public shaming of Trump supporters by the media. That USC/LA Times poll was pretty much the only one to predict a Trump victory. They reached that conclusion when they noticed that Trump supporters reported they were very uncomfortable telling pollsters that they were Trump supporters. They tweaked their model to account for that (that more Trump supporters weren't telling pollsters who they were voting for, than Clinton supporters).

            The press broke the #1 rule of reporting news - do it in an unbiased manner so you don't affect the story with your presence. By not only participating in but apparently gleefully encouraging the shaming of Trump supporters, they caused said supporters to disappear from their own polls, creating the "surprise" Trump win in 2016.

        • Assange is more credible than the entire leadership of the corrupt DNC. I'll accept his word as evidence that the Russians did not provide the emails, whereas the DNC's claims are only to be treated as false unless proven otherwise, with security audits for the server by neutral third parties that are not on their payroll.

      • I guess if you look at it purely as a contest between two particular advocates, then yes.

        But there might have been more going on, such as other advocates for those candidates (and other candidates), possibly even the candidates themselves, voters' opinions, etc.

      • Re:Denial (Score:4, Insightful)

        by YukariHirai ( 2674609 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:02PM (#56037009)

        There is of course more to it than that. Phrasing it as "some trolls on facebook" makes it sound like a handful of basement dwellers just posting whatever they think will annoy people, when it was actually a deliberate and co-ordinated effort of telling certain groups of people what they wanted to hear.

        And of course, just throwing a lot of money at something does not equal results; strategy and effective use of what resources you assign does come into it. And besides that even, Trump didn't actually win the popular vote. The electoral college put him in.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by nobuddy ( 952985 )

        No idea what was spent on GOP candidates because Russia does not have to report their expenditures.

    • Or maybe they're asking themselves "so, what are they going to censor next? For our own good, of course"....

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Since Facebook has a rule against being a Russian government troll and misrepresenting yourself as an American, perhaps they should be asking what platform allows that kind of thing and why Reddit is full of batshit conspiracy theories.

        I don't know why some people use Facebook when they clearly want 4chan or Gab. Did they even READ the Facebook ToS?!

    • This is what a post-truth world looks like. The truth is whatever you prefer it to be...

      ... and contradicting a fanatic, left or right wing, is censorship.

    • Re:Denial (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Kiuas ( 1084567 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:36PM (#56036787)

      This is what a post-truth world looks like. The truth is whatever you prefer it to be,

      This is true unfortunately and it's not limited to politics by any means. I was having a discussion yesterday on FB about energy policies and there was a guy arguing for '100 % solar'/renewable approach. I went in explaining to him why this is not feasible and would in fact do a lot of damage to the environment and that we should favor a mix of renewables and nuclear as that's the best combo to go with if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly and effectively. He then came back with the typical fear mongering arguments about how radiation is scary and so on, and we had a back and forth where I tried to the best of my ability to counter his points with actual facts and figures about energy production, emissions, deaths per kilowatt hour etc etc. He never contested any of my points even, he just threw in the next objection he had in mind. After a few comments of this he finally came back with, and this is a direct quote: "you are entitled to have your opinion but I am afraid this will not affect/change mine. Sorry" In other words: 'I'm free to ignore facts that don't fit with my ideology'.

      This is the fundamental issue with the net/social media in its current state. Since it's driven by algorithms that are geared to maximise time on site and engagement, those algorithms do 2 primary things: firstly the surround you with people and content that's in line with yours, because people like reading stuff they agree with, and secondly they drop in the occasional piece of information/news/opinion that's likely to make you angry, because angry people are more engaged and pay more attention, thereby improving the effectiveness of advertising.

      People are naturally inclined to be more accepting evidence supporting a claim they already believe in, and the algorithms online have pushed this to overdrive. People on one side of an issue, and people on another side of an issue, all equally convinced that no-one in their right mind could be on the other . This makes conversation, actual, fact-based conversation, almost impossible, and simultaneously makes utilising social media for political/ideological propaganda really easy, because it's build to divide people into groups of likeminded people What the guy was likely doing to me in the energy discussion was throwing talking points at me that he had heard/seen made before by other members of his bubble. He wasn't arguing so much as he was lobbing memes at me, and in the end, when none of those memes worked, he resorted to 'well, that's like just your opinion man.'

      The same phenomenon is going in globally with politics. People by and large don't discuss issues and facts, they take different kind of political memes and throw them at each other, with the end result being that the other side only usually gets angry and counters with their own memes. This is super effective in keeping people engaged on the site, it's precisely what the platforms aim to do and it's simultaneously toxic for any actual discussion about facts, because any fact-based arguments have a memetic counter to them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 )
        What are the limitations of demand management [wikipedia.org] coupled with megabatteries [slashdot.org] that make a 100% solar/renewable approach not feasible?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

          What are the limitations of demand management coupled with megabatteries that make a 100% solar/renewable approach not feasible?

          The battery technology is simply nowhere near the point wherein enough storage could be realistically built to manage the whole grid with renewables. Batteries are made of perishing resources and have a limited lifespan

          This is not to say something like this couldn't be achieved in the future if tech evolves, but using the current state of battery technology, essentially scaled up

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Ichijo ( 607641 )

            Your omission of any mention of demand management in your answer tells me why you think the 100% solar/renewable approach is infeasible.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        this is not feasible and would in fact do a lot of damage to the environment....

        Could you explain how, exactly, a 100% solar/renewable approach would do more damage to the environment than the non-renewables that it could otherwise replace?

        ...if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly and effectively

        Perhaps instead of looking for a quick and cheap solution, we should instead be looking for the most sustainable one. I'm not suggesting that your suggestion may not be an excellent stepping stone

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

          Could you explain how, exactly, a 100% solar/renewable approach would do more damage to the environment than the non-renewables that it could otherwise replace?

          Because the renewable technology itself is manufactured using non-renewable materials. Solar panel construction for example generates around 300 times the amount of waste per unit of energy produced than nuclear, because the manufacturing of the panels themselves requires lots of heavy metals that are toxic (cadmium, gallium, indium, selenium etc), a

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )
            Your examples refer only to the manufacturing of the devices, not to the overall environmental impact over the entire useful lifetime of the devices. And of course, as I said, life is solar powered, so at least there's a real historical precedent to the concept that things which are solar powered can have virtually zero negative impact on the environment as something that is at least doable.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rnturn ( 11092 )

        ``He never contested any of my points even, he just threw in the next objection he had in mind.''

        Sounds like a classic ``Gish Gallop [wikipedia.org]'' tactic.

    • This is what a post-truth world looks like. The truth is whatever you prefer it to be

      IMO It's a bit naive to think it was ever otherwise.

    • This.

      Sanity is knowing the difference between bullshit and wild honey.

    • The truth is whatever you prefer it to be

      Just like it was already the case with morality:

      "I decide what's right and what's wrong, and I do whatever I want as long as I don't harm anyone"
      -- most people

  • Stipulation is not truth. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:08PM (#56036551)

    When people say "I want the truth," what they really mean is "I want evidence that justifies my forgone conclusions."

    They want the beliefs they already have to turn out to be true. So they will like anything that reinforces it.

    They might reject this and say they want to learn what the real truth is. But the moment you start giving them evidence that they don't like, they pull out every irrational trick in the book to reject it. And they insist that they aren't doing this.

    It really is quite amazing how good people are at this.

    (of course, there are SOME people who have an honest interest in truth and the will to overcome their biases in the pursuit of it, but they are so rare as to be statistically insignificant)

  • Allowed to decide... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Some users argued that they should be allowed to decide what's "true, fake, or otherwise," a challenge that's bound to be a slippery slope in this era of algorithm-based confirmation bias.

    One summer in college, I was fortunate enough to take a Chemistry course taught by Bassam Shakhashiri [wikipedia.org].

    One of the things he would do is ask, "How many people think it's A?" and a bunch of people would raise their hands.
    Then he would ask, "How many people think it's B?" and a bunch of other people would raise their hands.
    He would then say, "Science is not a democracy. The answer is ____."

    Truth is not a democracy either.

    • Re:Allowed to decide... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:57PM (#56036973)

      But selectively discussing truth is what is going on here. The news reports what's demonstrably true, but they only present the facts which support their desired narrative and ignore the things that do not.

      I learned this 25 years ago, watching the local TV station's (which I worked for) news coverage of a Senatorial campaign. The incumbent was sure to win, he'd won many senate races before, but that wasn't the desired narrative. We where also subject to "equal time" rules at the time. So how do you cover this when you don't like the incumbent? Easy.. They granted two 3 min segments, one to each campaign's rally in town. For the challenger, you got 3 min of him speaking about how his policies where better than the incumbent's with background video of the cheering crowd. For the incumbent's rally we got a discussion of the protestors who showed up with background video of their protest outside the rally. Both segments where 100% true, but the implication of the coverage was the incumbent was loosing. He won the election by nearly 30% margins the following week.

      So being True isn't enough... You need the Truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth... Or you are subject to being mistaken.

  • No way to make them happy in this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by imidan ( 559239 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:16PM (#56036615)
    People don't like to be shown for fools, and these messages are Facebook telling them they've been taken. Furthermore, they're already invested in whatever political side was favored by the Russian posts they liked, so it's easy to discount this as targeting their personal beliefs. It's like some kind of Stockholm Syndrome, or maybe a sunk cost fallacy situation. People seem more likely to double down on their position even when it's made clear that they were wrong.
    • That's the problem with the "Like" button. Just because those troll pages were lies, doesn't mean that some people stopped "liking" them. It also doesn't mean that the users "Agree" with them. "Like" is just too broad a term.
    • Good propaganda always has a kernel of truth, you don't know if what was taken down was patently false.

  • The pages in question (Score:5, Informative)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:26PM (#56036691) Homepage Journal

    come from an outfit called "The Internet Research Agency" [fb.com], which you can read about on Wikipedia [wikipedia.org].

    TL;DR: The Internet Research Agency is a St. Petersburg based company which has among its customers the government of Russia. The company specializes in astroturfing -- not just in the US but in Russia as well. In Eastern Europe they're focused on Ukraine but in the US they post on both sides of issues (e.g. posting as socially conservative groups or as radical LGBT groups) in order to stir up division, e.g. posing as American Muslims or gays or as American evangelical Christians.

  • Sigh (Score:3)

    by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:34PM (#56036759)

    An old co-worker had a habit of posting obviously fake right wing news articles, so-and-so arrested for treason, Obama caught admitting to X, etc.

    When I saw it I would usually post a quick comment pointing out it was fake (often providing counter-evidence) and he'd reply "opps" and move on to most the next obvious piece of BS.

    Eventually I prodded a bit too much during the health care bill and he unfriended me.

    I still have no idea if he actually believed some of that fake news or if he simply didn't care.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imidan ( 559239 )

      I still have no idea if he actually believed some of that fake news or if he simply didn't care.

      It's weird, for some people, the outrage is completely transitory. How many people saw fake news about, say, "pizzagate", felt a flash of outrage, liked or reposted or whatever, and then just moved on to the next piece of propaganda calculated to anger them?

      In a certain way, I admire the jerk who got his guns and went to liberate the kids in the pizza joint. I mean, if you honestly believe that this place is kee

  • please give us elites (Score:5, Insightful)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <{moc.liamtoh} {ta} {1relpek}> on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @06:42PM (#56036837)
    This is why the utopia of a democratized internet of citizen reporters and transparency is a false hope. As much as you'd like to believe in such a future, we need *authorities* and institutions to do the work (yes, hard work) to determine what is truth and have some objective standards.

    Uninformed crowds voting for what they believe sounds correct or newsworthy (or worse, what's just trendy or fun, no intellectual effort required) leads to very damaging scams and fake news flying around like a virus on an unvaccinated population.

    Smart governments know that information is not just something that can be left to figure itself out at the whim of the crowd.

    • As much as you'd like to believe in such a future, we need *authorities* and institutions to do the work (yes, hard work) to determine what is truth and have some objective standards.

      Sounds an awful lot like the religious authoritarianism that on balance we've finally gotten over after a few short millennia. Where's the limiting principle in your worldview to prevent reinstituting that as well?

    • This is why the utopia of a democratized internet of citizen reporters and transparency is a false hope. As much as you'd like to believe in such a future, we need *authorities* and institutions to do the work (yes, hard work) to determine what is truth and have some objective standards.

      The problem is that there is no penalty for producing information that is outright fabrication, no punishment for acting against the interests of the greater good of an information based society. You can lie and fabrica

  • DON'T get news from ONE source! (Score:3)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @07:18PM (#56037123)
    You have to be a complete moron, if you get any of your news, from ONE source. Shoot, sometimes I find LESS bias, by reading from news sources OUTSIDE of the USA, than I do INSIDE the USA. Everything is so politicized, it's hard to know what is real, what is fake, what is "edited" to sway people on either of the two political groups in the USA. I'm conservative (NOT to be confused with the so called Republican party) but, I read several sites that are considered left leaning. Why? Because I want to know the thinking process of "the other side" so to speak. To try and figure out WHY they have such views. Believe it or not, a RATIONAL person, will, on occasion, agree with someone on the left, not because of politics, but because they are correct in their view.

  • Collectively, we are that stupid.

  • Stopped using it entirely about a year ago. Haven't missed any of this crap.

  • Faceboot (Score:3)

    by preflex ( 1840068 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:53PM (#56038201)

    "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face -- for ever."
    --George Orwell, 1984

    Curiously, Facebook, Inc. owns the domain Faceboot.com, and it redirects to Facebook.com.

