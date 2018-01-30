Verizon Drops Plans To Sell Huawei Phones Due To US Government Pressure (bloomberg.com) 53
Bloomberg reports that Verizon has dropped all plans to sell phones by Chinese manufacturer Huawei due to pressure from the U.S. government. The decision comes after AT&T walked away from a deal earlier this month to sell Huawei smartphones in the U.S. Bloomberg: Huawei devices still work on both companies' networks, but direct sales would've allowed them to reach more consumers than they can through third parties. The government's renewed concern about Chinese spying is creating a potential roadblock in the race between Verizon and AT&T to offer 5G, the next generation of super-fast mobile service. Huawei is pushing to be among the first to offer 5G-capable phone, but the device may be considered off-limits to U.S. carriers who are beginning to offer the next-generation service this year in a few cities. U.S. security agencies and some lawmakers fear that 5G phones made by companies that may have close ties to the Chinese government could pose a security risk.
Who would want to buy a phone... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
How could the NSA collect it all if every cell phone had real crypto? Real crypto that had to be worked on per phone for a few mins, hours, days per interesting person?
Real time access is the only way to support the collect it all mission globally with big brand junk crypto been the standard.
How could the GCHQ meet its Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act obligations to collect it all if every cell phone had a complex crypto lo
Re: I have a better idea (Score:2)
Re: "Criminals, spies, dual citizens, people of faith, the corrupt just keep walking around with the cell phones as they still understand the crypto to work."
Surely this must be changing? More & more ordinary citizens are realizing our phones come p0wned from the factory and are snooping our every move. I can only imagine that "interesting" people must have come earlier to the same realization.
I see on
/. that Apple's FBI theatrics have persuaded a few gullible fanbois that iPhones are "secure". But I
Re: (Score:2)
First, you should define secure, and then discover that it's either impossible to achieve (because crackers can find the next exploit), or annoys the power users who want advanced features of the device (because they want to get features unavailable in a stock OS).
free market (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
No, he ran on a platform of protectionism. Something that's actually popular.
Re: free market (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
After all the spying revelations about the US alphabet soup agencies , the 96% of the worlds population that does not live in the USA don't trust the US an more than they trust China.
China is already the major trading nation for a large number of countries and it is busy strengthening those ties, where as the US is trying to cut them.
Any trade war the US gets into will on hasten the decline of the USA and strengthen everyone els
Re: (Score:1)
Nope, this is Trump doing as much damage as he can before he is impeached.
Aww, look at the little Democrat. It's cute the way it's so dumb and blind.
Make sure you keep him in his SafeSpace during the State of the Union address tonight! And don't let him hear about the memo until Maddow and Blitzer have spun it into a cozy web of lies for him.
Re: (Score:2)
China vs USA (Score:4, Insightful)
The Chinese are probably less interested in me (as a non-entity wrt their politics) than the USA, who seem interested in fucking up as many people as possible.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ignorance is astounding. Do you think the Chinese are any less interested in profit? They will scoop up your info and sell it just as fast as any other company with the added benefit of handing the Chinese government a copy of everything any perhaps leaving a backdoor for them or at least notify them of exploits before they are patched. If you don't think China's government is interested in US citizens then you are completely oblivious to how many companies they steal IP from.
Re: (Score:3)
If you don't think China's government is interested in US citizens then you are completely oblivious to how many companies they steal IP from.
Not just that, but there's probably a market selling that data to the US government, whether directly or not. The US and China are adversaries, not enemies.
NSA, Chinese, Russia (Score:1)
They are all watching, and every modern device is compromised.. Choose your poison.
Personally, i trust the Chinese devices more than US phones. I'm not a target for the Chinese, but i am for our own government, simply due to my existence..
Nationalism ... (Score:3)
... over capitalism. How odd. The American government knows full well that for all of the technology they have, disassembly of the devices reveals multinational components -- very few of which are American made.
Putin put it correctly... (Score:3, Insightful)
These US folks are becoming experts in wasting time. Putin put it correctly: -
"Dogs bark but the caravan goes on."
We'll get them online. Enough said.
And in other news (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, China already puts a huge 50% import tax on goods. Being blocked from the Chinese market isn't a big deal because few can actually afford them.
Re: (Score:2)
The USA is the 3rd largest trading partner after Australia and China. the new PPTA deal (without the USA) will open up other markets.
New Zealand has a free trade agreement with China.
If we had to stop trading with either China or the USA the USA would lose, and that is true for many countries.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet other countries have free trade deals with them.
Most nations (including the USA) dance to the tune of their ultra-rich, so it makes sense to undermine one's own nation to get reduced profits rather than none at all.
If we had to stop trading with either China or the USA the USA would lose, and that is true for many countries.
Well it's a good thing the USA isn't making crazy demands like that then, eh?
Re: (Score:2)
Pulled out of the TPPA, wants to renegotiate NAFTA, and now inching towards a trade war with China, etc etc etc.
Do you want to check your definition of crazy ?
Re: (Score:2)
So, you twist my words to make me an opponent? Sure sounds like you just want to argue regardless of what it's about.
Hotspots Though? (Score:2)
My mom got a mobile hotspot from Verizon years ago and I groaned when I saw it was made by Huawei. Even if you don't think they're siphoning data, their devices are notorious for abysmal security.
tyranny (Score:2)
Making America Great Again (Score:2)
why half measures? (Score:2)
Tourism (Score:2)
One might expect to be detained at LAX for carrying a Huawei phone.
This will bite the USoA in the ass (Score:2)
Is a dick move, but understable, to ban Huawei equipment (cellphones, telecom Gear, servers, storage, datacom and SW) for the goverment at all levels (federal, state, local).
Is and even dickier move (and not undestable) to ban private enterprises to use the network-side kit.
But is the dickiest move, and the least understable one, to ban the direct sale of cellphones by carriers.
Problem #1: Is the public that is the most harmed, as huawei phones are decent phones at decent prices, and joe sixpack could not c
So what!? (Score:2)
Holy F***, I'm Confused. (Score:1)
Moot (Score:2)
Do I really have to point out, all the other phones, made by everyone.. the parts in those phones are from China too? I mean, if the Chinese wanna slip in an AMT-like backdoor into some chips, we're screwed. This is just silly protectionism in the name of national security when it makes no fricken difference whatsoever in regards to national security.