The Courts

Lawyers Faced With Emojis and Emoticons Are All \_("/)_/

Posted by msmash
Zorro shares a WSJ report: Lawyers gathered at the Atlanta office of a big law firm were debating a head-scratching legal question. What does the emoji known as the "unamused face" actually mean? They couldn't even agree that the emoji in question -- it has raised eyebrows and a frown -- looked unamused. "Everybody said something different," recalls Morgan Clemons, 33 years old, a regulatory compliance lawyer at Aldridge Pite who organized the gathering last summer at Bryan Cave LLP, called "Emoji Law 101." Emojis -- tiny pictures of facial expressions or objects used in text messages, emails and on social media -- are no longer a laughing matter for the legal profession. (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source.) Increasingly, they are bones of contention in lawsuits ranging from business disputes to harassment to defamation. In one Michigan defamation dispute, the meaning of an emoticon, an emoji-like image created with text characters from a standard keyboard, was up for debate.

A comment on an internet message board appeared to accuse a local official of corruption. The comment was followed by a ":P" emoticon. The judges on the Michigan Court of Appeals concluded in 2014 that the emoticon "is used to represent a face with its tongue sticking out to denote a joke or sarcasm." The court said the comment couldn't be taken seriously or viewed as defamatory. Puzzled lawyers are turning to seminars, informal meetings and academic papers to discern innuendo in seemingly innocuous pictures of martini glasses and prancing horses.

Lawyers Faced With Emojis and Emoticons Are All \_("/)_/

  • Defamation??? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mark-t ( 151149 ) <markt@ n e r d f lat.com> on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @09:44AM (#56032723) Journal

    An emoticon is understood, by definition, to convey emotion.

    I get how certain emoticons might feel offensive to some people in certain circumstances, but how can what someone *FEELS* be defamatory?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're a hate crime. Stop oppressing me with your continued existence.

    • Re:Defamation??? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @09:57AM (#56032815)
      Expressing "feeings" doesn't have to meet the legal definition of defamation to still wind up getting lawyers involved. Even so, would you consider a restaurant review that says "My [food emoji] had [insect emoji] and [poop emoji] in it. Never eat here." ... to be an expression of "feelings," or the use of symbols to convey what any reasonable person would consider to be something exactly like "My salad had bugs and shit in it. Never eat here." ?
      • Those are not technically emotions. If you write the words "I feel" in front of your little picture, and it doesn't make sense, then it's not an emotion. Examples:

        I feel (CAR)
        I feel (CAKE)
        I feel (AIRPLANE)

        This is the problem brought on when people refuse to communicate with words, and use little pictures instead.

    • Re:Defamation??? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Junta ( 36770 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @09:57AM (#56032817)

      In the cited example, it was the emotion that made it *not* defamation. If taken as serious, it might have been defamatory, but the emoji declaring it as a joke was how it was made *not* defamatory.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        A feeling can also add something. So if I make a comment and include a feeling that adds a sort of 'wink wink, nudge nudge say no more' to a normal statement, that can be offensive.

        Also, 'emoticon' started as ways to add facial expressions, and as they progressed to 'emoji' it became about ideograms as well, to state things that are concrete absent of emotion.

        For example, If someone was trying to plan a lunch, and asked me what I thought a coworkers favorite food was, and I replied with an Eggplant emoji,

        • Re: Defamation??? (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You're a bit oversensitive if you think that's harassment.

      • To be clear, without the emoticon, the meaning behind the phrase in question was already ambiguous (as short, written statements like you find on forums often are). The emoticon pushed it from the "could be misinterpreted as defamation" category to "not defamation."

        So contrary to the way TFA is presenting this, the emoticon actually clarified the meaning of the written statement. Which if you think about it, is the entire reason emoticons were invented in the first place. The cases TFA cites where the

      • I am gonna kill you. :-P
        Never knew being innocent was that easy.

    • > how can what someone *FEELS* be defamatory?

      If I were a special snowflake, and I thought you felt a certain way about me, my widdle feewings might get hurt!! And I might feel as if I had been defamed by how I perceive that you feel about me, in my over active imagination. And being a snowflake I might be in danger of melting -- thus giving rise to actual damages. Your inner feelings have defamed me. And this gives rise to a cause of action for the complaint, which is the first step of a lawsuit.

      • But if I don't like it, I feel that that means my feelings are hurt by your feelings about my feelings.

        So jokes on you! See you in court! :-P

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Junta ( 36770 )

          Good thing you included that ':-P', otherwise that might have been seen as a threat of malicious lawsuit.

    • It isn't the emoticons but the context they are used. A wink could be a sign of approval or a flirt. Often when things get to the court emotions are normal quite high, so the emotional state of the conversation is important. The not-amused emoji Could be used to explain displeasure of an unwanted advancement, or just not finding that particular comment funny. Or it could be used as a serious face to tell them it needs to be done.

      This is often complex in a business environment where the Boss is granted p

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      I get how certain emoticons might feel offensive to some people in certain circumstances, but how can what someone *FEELS* be defamatory?

      Says someone whose comments are so universally brilliant he (or she) has never felt justifiably humiliated, or excluded from the cool table.

      Sometimes our feelings track reality (by some wholly unexpected miracle of evolution), which you might have noticed had you been paying more attention.

      The feelings themselves aren't the defamation, they're the awareness of the defamati

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        I'm suggesting that feeling insulted, humiliated, ashamed, or harassed is not the same thing as being defamed, and any notion that one might have of similarity arises only from a misunderstanding of what defamation actually is, and their lawyer would probably set them straight long before it developed into a real lawsuit.

        Feelings, by definition, cannot possibly be defamatory.... defamation requires statements about the defamed party that are presented as unequivocal truths, and must usually (although not

    • No, an emoticon is a word that has its origins with emotion. It can still mean an emotion, but can be used as words. E.g " I am drinking " and plenty of others. Not an emotion, but can later be interpreted as drinking alcohol. That can be the difference in court between innocent and guilty.

  • There are literally emoji libraries where on can search the meaning. There is literally a word attached to every standard emoji (which in turn is an agreed upon ASCII representation)

    • Re:Are these guys serious? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by 6Yankee ( 597075 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:01AM (#56032841)

      I participate in a forum with a very limited number of "smileys", one of which is pretty much exclusively used to indicate disgust. Its bbcode is {crazy}. They mean what the community decides they man, not necessarily what the designers intended.

      Emojis are [poop-emoji].

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Archon ( 13753 )

        Using words to convey one's thoughts and emotions has become too challenging.

      • Isn't disgust usually indicated by a puke emoji? Or is your forum missing that one?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by 6Yankee ( 597075 )

          There's an animated one of a smiley turning green and throwing up, but that's hidden behind a "More smileys" link. IIRC, all the animated ones are (thankfully).

    • And if the person using it didn't research it beforehand, the meaning isn't based on that. Just like people use words wrong all the time.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      If I lookup U+1F346, then I'll get that it means 'AUBERGINE'.

      It will not say it means 'penis', which is what it means 99.9% of the time when actually used.

    • But does anyone who uses emojis consult an emoji-dictionary before they use one? So what is their intent? What would a reader infer from the emoji in context?

      Defamation cases are already nebulous, I think the whole emoji thing is an excuse for what was already a typical problem before emojis existed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I don't know about you, but I don't read those dictionaries. I'll admit that I'm nearly illiterate WRT emoji. To me they seem to degrade communication as (or more) often than they assist it. And I feel it is quite reasonable that I have only a vague idea what most of them are intended to represent.

      P.S.: There may be dictionaries, but they don't constitute a general agreement. Anyone can put together a dictionary, and if a single word were a decent replacement for an emoji, then there'd be no justificat

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Oh really, what does the "face with tongue out" mean? I can't find a definite meaning other than "it's a face with it's tongue out". What it actually means depends highly on culture and context, it could be a sign of respect in Tibet or a war cry in New Zealand or anywhere from "I'm kidding" to "I'm treating you like a child" in Westerner cultures, it connotation changes with age, even Einstein used it as a political statement and then there is that guy from KISS.

  • "What does the emoji known as the "unamused face" actually mean? They couldn't even agree that the emoji in question -- it has raised eyebrows and a frown -- looked unamused. "Everybody said something different"...

    Lawyers are people whose profession is to ass-rape verbal and written language to the nth degree. They can pull 1,001 meanings out of their ass with nothing more than a pile of shit with a smiley face on it.

    Lawsuit for mental distress you've caused them inbound in 3...2...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Which font are you looking at the emoji in? It makes a difference.

      Emoji are ambiguous. This is largely intentional by the designers, and often by the users.

  • The best part about all this is that each device can render its own version of these things. Some variations are enough to totally change the meaning, too. (Apple replacing "gun" with "squirtgun", Skype replacing "sarcasm" :P with something that looks more like "nyah nyah, I'm mocking you" type :P, etc.)

  • We have finally gone back to Hieroglyphics.

  • Peeing on beds (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:06PM (#56033765)

    A comment on an internet message board appeared to accuse a local official of corruption. The comment was followed by a ":P" emoticon. The judges on the Michigan Court of Appeals concluded in 2014 that the emoticon "is used to represent a face with its tongue sticking out to denote a joke or sarcasm." The court said the comment couldn't be taken seriously or viewed as defamatory.

    Donald Trump paid me $5,000 to pee on him. :P
    Hillary Clinton showed me her penis at a fund raiser. :P
    Richard Gere bought a hamster off me for $300 so he could stick in his rectum. :P

