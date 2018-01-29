Pentagon Reviews GPS Policies After Fitness Trackers Reveal Locations (npr.org) 74
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Locations and activity of U.S. military bases; jogging and patrol routes of American soldiers -- experts say those details are among the GPS data shared by the exercise tracking company Strava, whose Heat Map reflects more than a billion exercise activities globally. The Pentagon says it's looking at adding new training and policies to address security concerns. "Recent data releases emphasize the need for situational awareness when members of the military share personal information," Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway of the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement about the implications of the Strava data that has made international headlines. Strava -- which includes an option for keeping users' workout data private -- published the updated Heat Map late last year. The California-based company calls itself "the social network for athletes," saying that its mobile apps and website connect millions of people every day. Using data from fitness trackers such as the Fitbit, Strava's map shows millions of users' runs, walks, and bike trips from 2015 to September of 2017 -- and in some countries, the activities of military and aid personnel are seen in stark contrast, as their outposts shine brightly among the comparative darkness of their surroundings.
If you wear a tracking GPS... (Score:5, Insightful)
Just tell our soldiers and sailors that their comrade/shipmate's activities may conjure some inbound and the "new guy with the pretty watch" problem should take care of itself.
Re: (Score:3)
Yup. It's kinda lame that the armed forces don't have enough foresight to predict that carrying devices that transmit location and logging in to websites that produce the same information might just reveal a person's location.
It seems we've gotten a case of the "stupids" lately.
Re: (Score:2)
More sensibly, it is kind of stupid for any military to allow their personal into the field with a non-military mobile phone with a specific range of set apps and fully encoded data transmissions. Don't let the military deploy with their personal phones, gather them up and replace them with durable military issue units and take out naughty apps and install military apps.
Cloud data increases the risk (Score:1)
Even the external "secure" provision of cloud services itself allows predictive location of military and intel assets. Just the traffic flow itself allows you to pinpoint this, even if it's time-delay GPS data from "I turned my cell/smartphone/fitbit/watch off, sergeant!" health data.
We can back extrapolate locations and pinpoint internal corridors and access points - for example, knowing people stop at a door for x minutes/seconds tells us what the security protocol is for the access point, and knowing the
Re: (Score:3)
Thats due to not having the crew up to standard 24/7 while on duty. Just put more effort into finding people with the skills to learn who are not distracted.
Technology has got better. Take time to educate and test the crew before letting them do "navigation".
Re: (Score:2)
Fake mobile phone masts spy on your calls
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
Lots of digital news is around AC. Lots of data to collect from different consumer devices wondering around.
Re: (Score:2)
Disappointment ... (Score:2)
... is the lack of foresight on the part of American military.
We used to be better than this.
Re: (Score:2)
That officer, contractor can then be tracked around the world globally.
People with no experience, new to the mil been used a lot? Decades of experience been sent out to a base/fort/camp?
In the past someone would have to create a profile of the US command structure using local informants, spies, files and other methods.
Now who does what exercise when can map out unexp
Re: (Score:1)
I have a feeling that we ARE better than this when and where it really counts., but I do expect some additional "social media" direction to be given out that includes exercise tracking devices and cell phones.
I'm pretty sure that if you are on active duty in a war zone, PT with your FitBit or Apple Watch isn't high on the list of desired activities. If you are on a recon team actually working, you won't be running the perimeter fence of the base three times a week and I doubt they will let you take your fit
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that if you are on active duty in a war zone, PT with your FitBit or Apple Watch isn't high on the list of desired activities.
Unless you're actually deployed on a mission isn't it mostly habit? You go for a jog for the same reason you do your push-ups and sit-ups, it's just the daily routine to stay in shape. Or it's base personnel who despite not being on the extreme front line feel the need to stay in shape, I don't think I've ever seen an obese high ranking officer even though they're just commanding people around.
I know of an application that spoofs your cell phone's GPS receiver and can place you anyplace you want in the world. Seems like a way to provide any data you want to the application... Makes me wonder if the military isn't capable of making it appear like their resources are vastly different than they actually are.
Well they could, but it's unlikely they could hide an entire base anyway. That doesn't mean they want to give away
Re: (Score:2)
As you say, it's unlikely you would be able to hide any kind of military installation anyway, and entry and exit points or sniper vantage points are all externally visible. I'm just guessing here but I'm pretty sure that if the adversary is capable of knowing the value of the information you outline, they are likely capable of doing the surveillance necessary to obtain it. Pattern of life data around any reasonable sized military base is pretty easy to obtain.
That doesn't mean advisories wouldn't exploit t
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Look at what the average non special forces US mil person has to carry. All that water, food, weapons systems, batteries, communications. A lot of weight that needs a lot of strength and fitness in different climates and altitudes. To carry that amount of weight every mission, everyone has to keep fit and stay fit. A daily routine with some computer data per person would be supported
Re: (Score:2)
Re "military isn't capable of making"
The NSA and GCHQ hope interesting people now start to scan each and every US base to try and build up a profile of fitness trackers?
A digital trap to flush out interesting people trying to map out US forces digitally and globally?
A cyber trap to see who responds in what way to the fitness tracker story? All US mil sites are aw
Re: (Score:2)
like invading italy and picking landing zones outside of air support range?
ORDERS TO TROOPS: (Score:2)
All military personnel must enable the "Privacy" mode on all portable electronic devices when out of CONUS. Because those privacy modes are disabled by default.
Re: (Score:2)
In this case, it is not the device itself - it is the web site.
strava.com allows the user to mark every run/ride/swim/etc as public or private. You'd think that members of the military would be smart enough and tech savvy enough to mark their uploads as private; yet here we are. This isn't a technology problem, it's simple user error.
Re: (Score:2)
Given the amount of data, it seems like it defaults to "public-to-the-world" and not just "private to me (and my friends)" or "private" really means "we still collect and share your data, we'll just make sure it's anonymized". Who in their right mind would want to let the world know where they are regularly jogging, especially if you're away overseas in the military.
Re: (Score:2)
Given the amount of data, it seems like it defaults to "public-to-the-world" and not just "private to me (and my friends)"
I can't say about Strava, but Polar defaults to everything being private, and you have to deliberately share data or make it public.
Not that it should matter - if the options to make it private are there, we should expect anyone in secret locations to do so (or even better, don't log GPS coordinates at all). Why do we give them security clearance if they can't be bothered to take the simplest precautions?
Don't send them the data!! (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes, it's user error, but
.. WHAT. THE. FUCK. The diagnosis is so wrong that .. that .. I can't think of a stupid metaphor, and I'm usually pretty good at stupid metaphors.
Uploading sensitive information to a completely untrusted third par
Re: (Score:2)
Strava has a global preference setting to mark all future uploads as private by default. Set it once, all future activity is private. No need to remember each time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
All military personnel must enable the "Privacy" mode on all portable electronic devices when out of CONUS. Because those privacy modes are disabled by default.
I'm gonna take a wild guess that you've never actually served in the Armed Forces. If you did, you would realize this would never work.
Easy policy (Score:5, Insightful)
No personal devices, done. 20 years ago they wouldn't have had cell phones, now they all do. If they are deployed, depending on where and what the mission is, they either get no contact with home or the internet, or they only get access to home and the internet via a shared workstation setup centrally located on the base. Anyone caught deploying with any sort of electronic device besides possibly an approved MP3 or DVD player should be subject to "other than honorable discharge". There is no reason for them to have them when deployed. You want to keep a secret you don't let people talk. Allowing people access to the internet will leak information 100% of the time.
Re: (Score:2)
No personal devices, done. 20 years ago they wouldn't have had cell phones, now they all do. If they are deployed, depending on where and what the mission is, they either get no contact with home or the internet, or they only get access to home and the internet via a shared workstation setup centrally located on the base. Anyone caught deploying with any sort of electronic device besides possibly an approved MP3 or DVD player should be subject to "other than honorable discharge". There is no reason for them to have them when deployed. You want to keep a secret you don't let people talk. Allowing people access to the internet will leak information 100% of the time.
I think there's another side of this where keeping these people sane is a real issue. If you look at the Bowe Bergdahl case one thing that's clear is the kid made some extremely poor decisions, and a big reason seems to be he was socially isolated and more-or-less lost his mind. His reaction was clearly an outlier, but I have no doubt there's a lot of other bad decision making and discipline issues that come from a result of the psychological stress people are under.
So take away their internet and Smartphon
Re: (Score:3)
People who aren't "sane" without cell phones are not mentally healthy and shouldn't be part of the active military.
Re: (Score:2)
You want to keep a secret you don't let people talk.
You're assuming that this is a secret, rather than large obvious forward outposts that were blown up figuratively by internet armchair doomsayers.
Re: (Score:1)
It's somewhat important that soldiers have comparable lives and capabilities that we have. Their alienation will result in all sorts atrocities. Letting soldiers feel and sense how we at home are, is an important aspect of forming and shaping their morality.
Surely we can allow them to have similar connected capabilities while still being secure in their (general) coms?
If not, then we made stupid technology indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
They want their digital files, images, music, internet, digital fitness data. If the contractor is stopped from having that lifestyle they have hours to ponder the mission and their role. Instead of just enjoying digital entertainment, looking over their fitness data that person with skills then has free tim
Re: (Score:2)
Change to "No personal devices" but give them military issue for civilian use.
Specifically, a cellphone with a location chip built by an american company,programmed by a company, to stop tracking GPS when you are on duty.
Re: (Score:1)
Nice try AC, but many of those fitbits were government issued, in a move to encourage more exercise.
https://www.military.com/daily... [military.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It's just metadata... (Score:5, Insightful)
Governments are keen to tell us that metadata doesn't need protecting etc.
Cake and eat it?
Re: (Score:2)
Governments are keen to tell us that metadata doesn't need protecting etc.
Cake and eat it?
The government will want to protect the privacy of the metadata while providing easy access to the data by the government.
... but that won't be a back door, no sirree bob, since back doors are BAD. They don't want a back door - they just want a way to get at the data whenever they want.
Re: (Score:2)
Backdoors are bad for everyone. I recommend building a front door instead. Faster to get in and out too since you don't have to walk around the building.
Even if the data were kept "private" by Strava (Score:3, Insightful)
...Strava -- which includes an option for keeping users' workout data private...
The data are still on Strava's servers. Do those servers pass the military security requirements for protecting troop locations? What else does Strava do with the data?
Surveillance of the Fittest (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they are smarter and don't bring their devices on deployment to missions requiring secret clearance.
Re: (Score:2)
Russian spies deep in the US/UK gov/mil saw much more new and different data was been gather about all kinds of sites all over Russia.
No more consumer spies on base, in the sub.
Strava or it didn't happen. (Score:2)
n/t
Easy fix (Score:1)