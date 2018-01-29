The SCO Vs IBM Zombie Shambles On (uscourts.gov) 15
Long-time Slashdot reader UncleJosh writes: At the end of last October, the 10th Circuit issued an opinion overturning the lower court's summary judgement in favor of IBM on one of SCO's claims, sending it back to the lower court for trial. Shortly thereafter, IBM filed for a re-hearing en banc. On January 2nd, the 10th circuit essentially denied IBM's request, issuing a slightly revised opinion with the same conclusions and result.
The charge being reheard accuses IBM of "stealing and improperly using [SCO's] source code to strengthen its own operating system, thereby committing the tort of unfair competition by means of misappropriation" -- though that charged is based on an implied duty that SCO says IBM incurred by entering into a development relationship with SCO. "SCO believes that IBM merely pretended to go along with the arrangement in order to gain access to Santa Cruz's coveted source code."
The court's 46-page document adds that "We are now almost fifteen years into this litigation."
My god (Score:3)
Somebody PLEASE put a stake in it.
Re: (Score:3)
That's for vampires. Zombies require a headshot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What it should have added... (Score:1)
"We are now almost fifteen years into this litigation and still neither side is broke, like seriously wtf!"
Re: (Score:3)
Oh SCO died of bankerupcy long ago. The last thing they did was sell off the right to sue to lawyers and promptly shat the bed and died.
Frusturatingly for IBM, the one claim that stuck was that SCO owed IBM a *lot* of money, but instead of the handing over that money they spent it all on lawyers refiling again and again until there was nothing left for IBM to claim.
Which ought be completely illegal, bu
Re: (Score:3)
This is the time when it should be legal to harvest the organs of CEOs to compensate the damaged party. The heart's probably unusable (provided it's present) but the rest should be usable.