The SCO Vs IBM Zombie Shambles On

Long-time Slashdot reader UncleJosh writes:The charge being reheard accuses IBM of "stealing and improperly using [SCO's] source code to strengthen its own operating system, thereby committing the tort of unfair competition by means of misappropriation" -- though that charged is based on an implied duty that SCO says IBM incurred by entering into a development relationship with SCO. "SCO believes that IBM merely pretended to go along with the arrangement in order to gain access to Santa Cruz's coveted source code."The court's 46-page document adds that "We are now almost fifteen years into this litigation."