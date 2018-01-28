Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Russian Trolls Created Facebook Events Seen By More Than 300,000 Users (cnn.com) 166

Posted by EditorDavid from the creating-events dept.
"Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017," writes CNN. An anonymous reader quotes their report: On multiple occasions, the events prompted real Americans to take to the streets. In a written statement Facebook gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee released on Thursday, the social media network said that the events created by one Kremlin-linked troll group were seen by more than 300,000 Facebook users. About 62,500 users marked that they would attend the event, and an additional 25,800 expressed an interest in attending.

Facebook told Congress it does "not have data about the realization of these events," but CNN has previously found evidence that the Russian group successfully convinced Americans to attend the demonstrations. The events were organized on a range of divisive issues and were designed to pit Americans against each other.
"The company also told Congress it had removed Kaspersky Lab from a list of free anti-virus offerings it provides users."

  • Lolz (Score:2, Insightful)

    by benjfowler ( 239527 )

    On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?

    Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.

    The arrogance and naivete defies belief.

    • Chill (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:59PM (#56023175) Homepage Journal

      On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?

      Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.

      The arrogance and naivete defies belief.

      First of all, chill. The purpose was to get people riled up and divisive, and by being outraged you are playing into their hand.

      Furthermore, if you are outraged don't propagate by posting about it - that just amplifies the effect.

      Secondly, does this de-ligitimize at least one major riot here in the US? Was there (at least) one instance where US people did not feel strongly enough to protest, but were egged on by outside influences?

      Doesn't that mean that there is *less* discontent in the US than what might be inferred from protests?

      • Just spelling out some home truths for some of our Putinist friends here.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cfalcon ( 779563 )

          Are you being a posterchild for divisiveness ironically, or is it just a 24/7 state of being for you?

        • If being forced to choose between not being divisive, or punching a fascist -- I'll punch the fascist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Boronx ( 228853 )

        We sure wouldn't want to create any divisiveness with foreign powers who want to manipulate our elections.

      • First of all, chill. The purpose was to get people riled up and divisive, and by being outraged you are playing into their hand.

        If Americans can stop calling each-other Nazis and snowflakes, and instead unite around Fuck Putin, I'm okay with that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      What "election hack?"?
      One US political leader went to more parts of the USA and gave good speeches the people in that state responded to.
      During the election they voted. The votes got counted and the vote got observed by party officials. People recalled who visited their state and gave a good speech.
      People recalled who stayed in the costal states and did not give good speeches.
      Be nice to more people all over the USA and win an election. No "election hack" needed.
      Just find a candidate who can give a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Jesus how long did you have to wait for that first post. You seem to fail to grasp the better the first post, the more likely a paid US government propagandist. Yeah the US government staged coups and murdered millions, when Russia does that in the US, then complain otherwise STFU. The US deep state is disgusting, murderous filth, held in contempt globally by all reasonable people.

      Don't first post morons, you makes you look really stupid and like you have no idea what so ever about the history of /. but ke

  • If the Devil lights your cigarette, can you blame him when you choose to inhale?

    • If the devil engages in a multi-billion dollar campaign designed to call into question the dangers of cigarette smoking while targeting mentally vulnerable people for said campaign then, yes. Yes you can.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bmo ( 77928 )

        >mentally vulnerable people

        The American Public are retards? That's your argument?

        >looks at Trump

        I think you have a point.

        --
        BMO

  • I can see someone doing that just for shits and giggles... and there are many of those folks. Lolz
  • It's a miracle I haven't felt the urge to drive around town attending all of the FB events that show up on my newsfeed. It's almost as if seeing an event listed in that way doesn't compel me to change my mind about a candidate or a policy issue. Amazing! But somehow it probably still cost Hillary the election, I'm sure. I'll check with Rachel Maddow for confirmation on that.

  • Call me crazy, but no one forced these people to go to these events. Were the meetups for the same political topics in person that they were advertised as? Was there some "bait and switch" thing going on here? Did people leave when they found things aren't what they expected?

    If these participants all got together and found solidarity in their shared views, then I'd say the events functioned exactly as they should -- regardless of who organized it. Maybe the people who went are just embarrassed to admit to t

    • So somebody scams your grandparents of their life savings (and your inheritance).

      Who are you going to blame for that?

      These people were scammed by sophisticated Russian military information-warfare outfits. How are people, who are unaware of the fascist threat, going to defend themselves against that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The locals would have noticed all the embassy workers herding them to speeches.
      People all over the USA, in all professions, retired, mil, gov had the freedom to listen to the speeches and vote for who they wanted.
      More states liked one candidate who could give a great speech in their state over a candidate who used short media releases.

  • So.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fred911 ( 83970 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @07:36PM (#56023369)

    Some make believe accounts made some make believe events that other accounts (make believe or not) said they were going.

      "not have data about the realization of these events," WFT, CNN?

      A reporter reports about half the story, how hard can it be to research if these said "events" were real or not? My guess, none ever happened. But, isn't a quality news report one that has the complete story? This report isn't sufficiently researched to have any utility besides stirring the pot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      If you just finished reading the sentence you quoted...

      but CNN has previously found evidence that the Russian group successfully convinced Americans to attend the demonstrations

  • 300,000, That's it? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @07:47PM (#56023457) Homepage

    Look, I'll admit I'm a rank amateur up front. But I reached 1,000,000 eyeballs during the 2016 election.

    If the Ruskies can only pull off 300,000 eyeballs then I am pretty damn impressed with myself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      300k is just the fake events that apparently some Americans did actually attend. The number of people who saw Russian posts is higher.

      Anyway, eyeballs are not a good metric. Influence is, but influence is hard to measure. This story is very significant because it appears that there is evidence that people definitely were influenced to the point of attending protests organized by Russia.

      We are slowly moving towards acceptance. First it was "this never happened", then it was "the posts only reached a few hund

  • Read the post histories of some of the folks on these threads where Mueller, Russia, Trump are involved and try to guess who is associated with Russia propaganda mills. Then go look at the user histories. You think there isn't Russian propaganda active today on /.?

    • You're not the only one to notice this. There's a fuckton of it. Slashdot is definitely being targeted.

      • I used to post and interact here a lot, but this place has gone the way of reddit and r/theDonald... sad to see a once-relevant tech site get so taken over by politics and shit-posters. Between this and the "5G IS BEING SOCIALIZED OMG FEAR THE CHINESE" article above... wow. Just, wow.

  • Jesus christ.

    This story never ends, Russia did this, Russia did that, always very little or circumstantial evidence, or something like "up to 6 fake accounts were made, with over 32 followers!"

    Unless something significantly concrete, ground slamming and thorough comes out which outright proves some kind of real huge conspiracy, then all this looks like is crazy people on a witch hunt.

    FUTHERMORE even if it were real, it's up to people to vote with their conscience / brain, assuming they have one.

    On top of th

    • Re:STOP WITH THE RUSSIA STUFF (Score:4, Insightful)

      by benjfowler ( 239527 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @09:12PM (#56023809)

      Just because you're ignorant of the facts doesn't mean it isn't happening.

      Bots have flooded the internet with comments very similar to yours, repeatedly insisting that "there is no evidence" of Russian criminality in attacking US elections. Well, unfortunate, because there's a crushing amount of evidence. Why hell, Russian hackers in Cozy Bear were caught red-handed by the Dutch -- the stupid motherfuckers helpfully left an IP camera running, so we now know the identities of most of the hackers and intelligence officers involved.

      There IS evidence of Russian wrongdoing, on a scale that amounts to an act of war. You cannot deny it.

      • Why hell, Russian hackers in Cozy Bear were caught red-handed by the Dutch

        At the risk of being called a troll (look at my posting history and tell me if I am one), but for that there really is no proof.

  • "Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017,"

    What, 129 "events" over the course of three years? That isn't even one a week!

    Too bad CNN lacks the ability to research any of these so-called "events", I guess they don't have access to any historical information about what went on in the country between 2015 and 2017.

    • and 300,000 people saw them....so essentially, almost no facebook users even saw these "events"

      Reminds my of our pathetic marketing department trying to justify our website almost no one looks at...so they count "impressions" rather than report the dismal number of unique visitors.

