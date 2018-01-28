Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Russian Trolls Created Facebook Events Seen By More Than 300,000 Users

"Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017," writes CNN. An anonymous reader quotes their report: On multiple occasions, the events prompted real Americans to take to the streets. In a written statement Facebook gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee released on Thursday, the social media network said that the events created by one Kremlin-linked troll group were seen by more than 300,000 Facebook users. About 62,500 users marked that they would attend the event, and an additional 25,800 expressed an interest in attending.

Facebook told Congress it does "not have data about the realization of these events," but CNN has previously found evidence that the Russian group successfully convinced Americans to attend the demonstrations. The events were organized on a range of divisive issues and were designed to pit Americans against each other.
"The company also told Congress it had removed Kaspersky Lab from a list of free anti-virus offerings it provides users."

  • On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?

    Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.

    The arrogance and naivete defies belief.

    • Chill (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:59PM (#56023175) Homepage Journal

      On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?

      Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.

      The arrogance and naivete defies belief.

      First of all, chill. The purpose was to get people riled up and divisive, and by being outraged you are playing into their hand.

      Furthermore, if you are outraged don't propagate by posting about it - that just amplifies the effect.

      Secondly, does this de-ligitimize at least one major riot here in the US? Was there (at least) one instance where US people did not feel strongly enough to protest, but were egged on by outside influences?

      Doesn't that mean that there is *less* discontent in the US than what might be inferred from protests?

      • Just spelling out some home truths for some of our Putinist friends here.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cfalcon ( 779563 )

          Are you being a posterchild for divisiveness ironically, or is it just a 24/7 state of being for you?

        • If being forced to choose between not being divisive, or punching a fascist -- I'll punch the fascist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Boronx ( 228853 )

        We sure wouldn't want to create any divisiveness with foreign powers who want to manipulate our elections.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      What "election hack?"?
      One US political leader went to more parts of the USA and gave good speeches the people in that state responded to.
      During the election they voted. The votes got counted and the vote got observed by party officials. People recalled who visited their state and gave a good speech.
      People recalled who stayed in the costal states and did not give good speeches.
      Be nice to more people all over the USA and win an election. No "election hack" needed.
      Just find a candidate who can give a

  • If the Devil lights your cigarette, can you blame him when you choose to inhale?

    • If the devil engages in a multi-billion dollar campaign designed to call into question the dangers of cigarette smoking while targeting mentally vulnerable people for said campaign then, yes. Yes you can.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bmo ( 77928 )

        >mentally vulnerable people

        The American Public are retards? That's your argument?

        >looks at Trump

        I think you have a point.

        --
        BMO

  • I can see someone doing that just for shits and giggles... and there are many of those folks. Lolz
  • It's a miracle I haven't felt the urge to drive around town attending all of the FB events that show up on my newsfeed. It's almost as if seeing an event listed in that way doesn't compel me to change my mind about a candidate or a policy issue. Amazing! But somehow it probably still cost Hillary the election, I'm sure. I'll check with Rachel Maddow for confirmation on that.

  • Call me crazy, but no one forced these people to go to these events. Were the meetups for the same political topics in person that they were advertised as? Was there some "bait and switch" thing going on here? Did people leave when they found things aren't what they expected?

    If these participants all got together and found solidarity in their shared views, then I'd say the events functioned exactly as they should -- regardless of who organized it. Maybe the people who went are just embarrassed to admit to t

    • So somebody scams your grandparents of their life savings (and your inheritance).

      Who are you going to blame for that?

      These people were scammed by sophisticated Russian military information-warfare outfits. How are people, who are unaware of the fascist threat, going to defend themselves against that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The locals would have noticed all the embassy workers herding them to speeches.
      People all over the USA, in all professions, retired, mil, gov had the freedom to listen to the speeches and vote for who they wanted.
      More states liked one candidate who could give a great speech in their state over a candidate who used short media releases.

  • So.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fred911 ( 83970 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @07:36PM (#56023369)

    Some make believe accounts made some make believe events that other accounts (make believe or not) said they were going.

      "not have data about the realization of these events," WFT, CNN?

      A reporter reports about half the story, how hard can it be to research if these said "events" were real or not? My guess, none ever happened. But, isn't a quality news report one that has the complete story? This report isn't sufficiently researched to have any utility besides stirring the pot.

  • 300,000, That's it? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @07:47PM (#56023457) Homepage

    Look, I'll admit I'm a rank amateur up front. But I reached 1,000,000 eyeballs during the 2016 election.

    If the Ruskies can only pull off 300,000 eyeballs then I am pretty damn impressed with myself.

  • Jesus christ.

    This story never ends, Russia did this, Russia did that, always very little or circumstantial evidence, or something like "up to 6 fake accounts were made, with over 32 followers!"

    Unless something significantly concrete, ground slamming and thorough comes out which outright proves some kind of real huge conspiracy, then all this looks like is crazy people on a witch hunt.

    FUTHERMORE even if it were real, it's up to people to vote with their conscience / brain, assuming they have one.

    On top of th

    • Just because you're ignorant of the facts doesn't mean it isn't happening.

      Bots have flooded the internet with comments very similar to yours, repeatedly insisting that "there is no evidence" of Russian criminality in attacking US elections. Well, unfortunate, because there's a crushing amount of evidence. Why hell, Russian hackers in Cozy Bear were caught red-handed by the Dutch -- the stupid motherfuckers helpfully left an IP camera running, so we now know the identities of most of the hackers and intellig

  • "Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017,"

    What, 129 "events" over the course of three years? That isn't even one a week!

    Too bad CNN lacks the ability to research any of these so-called "events", I guess they don't have access to any historical information about what went on in the country between 2015 and 2017.

    • and 300,000 people saw them....so essentially, almost no facebook users even saw these "events"

      Reminds my of our pathetic marketing department trying to justify our website almost no one looks at...so they count "impressions" rather than report the dismal number of unique visitors.

  • Jesus fucking CHRIST. Other people have said this, but I'm so incensed I feel the need to repeat what has already been said thirty times in this very thread. Stop propagandizing at me. The DNC was hacked and their dirty laundry was aired and I don't give a shit by whom. Anyone actually informed knows over half of the Russian "interference in the election" was in support of Hillary. Anyone with a brain knows the contents of the emails are more important than who exposed them. Whether you're trying to make me

