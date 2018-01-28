Russian Trolls Created Facebook Events Seen By More Than 300,000 Users (cnn.com) 134
"Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017," writes CNN. An anonymous reader quotes their report: On multiple occasions, the events prompted real Americans to take to the streets. In a written statement Facebook gave to the Senate Intelligence Committee released on Thursday, the social media network said that the events created by one Kremlin-linked troll group were seen by more than 300,000 Facebook users. About 62,500 users marked that they would attend the event, and an additional 25,800 expressed an interest in attending.
Facebook told Congress it does "not have data about the realization of these events," but CNN has previously found evidence that the Russian group successfully convinced Americans to attend the demonstrations. The events were organized on a range of divisive issues and were designed to pit Americans against each other.
"The company also told Congress it had removed Kaspersky Lab from a list of free anti-virus offerings it provides users."
It's not a witchhunt.
You know what we call Arabs and Russians killing each other?
"Self cleaning oven"
:-D
Hope Putin and his fascist buddies get reamed in Syria. You break it, you own it moskals
;-)
The war in Syria is about a Natural Gas Pipeline [middleeasteye.net] that the west wants and Russia does not.
Everyone hates competition. But besides German industry's thirst for Russian gas, it's hard to see how Putin could keep the resource-weapon going over the long term. Still, he gets credit for trying.
The Americans just tanked the price of natural gas with fracking. And they are shipping it to Europe. Putin's bullshit fascist aggression has everyone coming out against Nord Stream II (and let's face it, if you manage to upset the _Swedes_ of all people, you've fucked up big time).
Now if we can convince the Fre
Typical Russians -- accuse your opponents of doing what you're doing.
General rule of thumb with Russian propagandists: "whoever smelt it, dealt it".
That's right, it's a feeding frenzy. Definitely draws a crowd.
Four Trump campaign and administration officials have been charged with serious crimes.
Two have already plead guilty.
Donald Trump committed treason with Russia, and committed obstruction of justice in his cover-up.
Holding criminals accountable for their crimes isn't a witch hunt.
It is also our duty as Americans to protect our country from traitors, like Trump who conspired with Russia's attacks on our country, and his supporters who willfully refuse to see the evidence of his treason.
Parent posts demonstrating the two truths and a lie technique. The reddit-style one sentence per line formatting makes it a weaker post than it could have been, so take care to learn from his mistakes.
/ Which fucking adults? Oh, you mean the people who became multi-millionaires while in public service? Those adults? The ones who played with theimselves while ISIS conquered large fractions of the middle east? Oh,, no, you mean the ones who gave 7 billion dollars to a terrorist regime that triggered the rise of ISIS by creating their own Iranian controlled militias all over Iraq and Syria..
The West doesn't carpet bomb entire villages with dumb ordinance, WW2-style like the Russians do.
Go figure.
Nice deflection attempt. Try harder, though.
I learnt from the masters -- the Russian troll army.
*bows*
But we do carpet bomb them with smart ordinance, like cluster bombs. Cluster bombs where the bomblets look like toys to children. So when it's unexploded ordnance, they can play with the bomblets. Until they go boom.
So that's different, right?
But they hate us for our freedoms.
"They're American bombs. They hug you to death." -- Jimmy Dore
BMO
LIke the 20k emails? Or maybe the server that should not have existed? How about the dude deleting emails that should not have been? The smashed phones? Or the emails that talk about blaming russia? Or the billions missing from haiti?
As fun and serious as watching that?
Sigh.
---
...when the adults are back in charge in Washington, there are going to be SERIOUS, life-changing repercussions for Putin and his friends.... This is going to be FUN to watch."
"Trump is totally, unbelievably fucked...
---
Good fucking grief, the party-rah-rah-rah in this. Your 2018 is going to be as disappointing as your 2016.
Four Trump campaign and administration officials have been charged with serious crimes.
For lying either after the election or crimes long before the election. Which makes the special investigation moving beyond the original intent and your next point rather moot.
Donald Trump committed treason with Russia, and committed obstruction of justice in his cover-up.
The investigation about Trump Russian collusion only has arrests for things that never occurred during the election in which said collusion was supposed to happen. You know it's a witch because the scope has moved beyond "Trump Russia collusion during the election". Now, it's about "find any dirt and use that hopefully to impeach Trum [go.com]
Russian information warriors definitely play both sides -- to the level of ridiculousness.
They were caught organising riots in Baltimore, by having trolls (sitting in the same room!), posing as both BLM activists and alt-right skinheads simultaneously, trying to organise civil unrest.
It's simply unbelievable what America in general -- and social media bosses in particular -- are allowing Putin and his vile regime to get away with.
Heads must roll.
I'm a libtard.
The Hillary viewpoint with the DNC and Podesta Emails boils down to this:
"We would have won if those meddling kids didn't expose our lies"
It's literally something out of Scooby Doo.
Trump and trumpism isn't the result of the goddamned Russians, it's the result of 40+ years of stultification of the American Public. Ever since the Southern Strategy. The Republicans have been courting the idiots ever since then, and don't fucking argue this point with me, because it was Nixon's own words as to w
I suspect that they post these articles not out of any particular political allegiance, but simply because they get more traffic and therefor generate more revenue.
Slashdot has always been a cesspool of moderator abuse. If you think otherwise, you haven't been paying attention at all.
"Biased"..... oohhhhhh, you sweet summer child
:-) There is no obligation for balance, or even pro-Putin false balance here. The editors can be as "biased" (waaaaaaah!!) as they damned well like, and there's there's NOTHING you can do about it.
So in one post, you berate me and attack me for pointing out that the stories and responses here are left-leaning.
And in another, you're telling people that they Are left biased, and laughing about the bias (since you obviously agree with it).
That's Amazing.
That is how propaganda works. You keep repeating a lie and eventually it will become the truth. This is standard propaganda 101 so please keep up
:P
Impressive, how many lies you've managed to cram into one sentence. Going for the world record, son?
Russia spends upwards of $US1b on computation propaganda and information warfare every year. We know that the FSB is emptying out Russian universities of anybody who can contribute to their information warfare campaign. It has been noticed. And it won't go unpunished.
Apples and oranges, son.
Transparent public diplomacy, and Russian-style covert information warfare are completely different. The US budget for that kind of public outreach is a miniscule fraction of Russia's spend on covert information warfare.
It's completely pointless comparing the two.
Were you born with calipers? Read what I wrote.
NICE!! you wont find much unbaised posts here. US propaganda = GOOD, Russian propaganda = BAD.
But i'm with you and do love these posts.. as you said, the US has been doing the exact same thing for decades against many countries, but the US citizens seem to have a serious issue when it is done to them? They didnt seem to mind having decent democratically elected leaders thrown out to bring in tyrants in the name of "freedom".
Hey, don't like it? TOO BAD.
The world doesn't owe Russia "fairness" or "respect". Russia is NOT equal to the West. Russia is a pissant with terrible demographics, rampant crime and corruption, and an economy smaller than Italy's.
In what universe does Russia get to demand to be "equal" to America?? Dream on!!
Russia gets no respect, because it is run by a bloodthirsty fascist who is morally depraved on just about every axis you want to compare with the West.
Attacking us won't earn you respect either. It'll
Wipe that froth off your chin, motherfucker.
Hahah, got you there, didn't I!
You have no answers, because deep down, you know it's true.
All good -- we've got evidence of China's complicity with Russia's fascist schemes. You've been rumbled.
"Russia gets no respect, because it is run by a bloodthirsty fascist who is morally depraved on just about every axis you want to compare with the West."
There is not a day that goes by that Trump doesn't exhibit himself to be a sort-of dumb Mussolini, without the dignity or humility.
You may call Putin a fascist, but Trump is also that, without being able to get the trains to run on time.
Respect is to be earned. It's hard won and easily lost. Whatever respect we had as a nation, is fucking gone.
>epic pu
Why not? Russia's information warfare campaign is fascination and world-changing, and VERY interesting to nerds. After all, most of the vectors of Putin's information assault on the West are enabled by the Web and social media.
So I guess this post (about downplaying Russia's incredible aggression), is yet another variation on the theme that I'm seeing the bots hammer these days.
Tell me -- is downplaying Russia's 2016 act of war indeed on the temka? Maybe you can share the rest of it with us, while you're at it?
On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?
Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.
The arrogance and naivete defies belief.
Chill (Score:5, Insightful)
On what planet did Putin and his cronies think the West wouldn't throw the kitchen sink at them in retaliation for the election hack?
Did these mongs REALLY think they could hold us off forever simply by gaslighting us on Twitter? ("there is no proof of collusion, there is no proof of hacking, whatabout this, whatabout that, etc etc). So fucking stupid.
The arrogance and naivete defies belief.
First of all, chill. The purpose was to get people riled up and divisive, and by being outraged you are playing into their hand.
Furthermore, if you are outraged don't propagate by posting about it - that just amplifies the effect.
Secondly, does this de-ligitimize at least one major riot here in the US? Was there (at least) one instance where US people did not feel strongly enough to protest, but were egged on by outside influences?
Doesn't that mean that there is *less* discontent in the US than what might be inferred from protests?
Just spelling out some home truths for some of our Putinist friends here.
Are you being a posterchild for divisiveness ironically, or is it just a 24/7 state of being for you?
If being forced to choose between not being divisive, or punching a fascist -- I'll punch the fascist.
We sure wouldn't want to create any divisiveness with foreign powers who want to manipulate our elections.
One US political leader went to more parts of the USA and gave good speeches the people in that state responded to.
During the election they voted. The votes got counted and the vote got observed by party officials. People recalled who visited their state and gave a good speech.
People recalled who stayed in the costal states and did not give good speeches.
Be nice to more people all over the USA and win an election. No "election hack" needed.
Just find a candidate who can give a
That's the dirty secret -- propaganda and astroturfing works. Social media is a dream come true for the practitioners of the Soviet-style dark arts of mass brainwashing and information-attack.
Which makes the fecklessness and arrogance of the social media barons ("this time it's differet", "the Internet changes everything") all the more galling. They sniffed their own techno-libertarian farts, believed their own bullshit, and then, due to their obstinate refusal to come to terms with the destructive power of their platforms, nearly destroyed the republic.
I'm not holding my breath, waiting for fucking idiots like Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg to wake up. I'm out. If Russian and Chinese security-state fascists are given a free pass to attack us, really the only thing we can do is opt out and do the only thing we can do individually to make things as hard as possible for the enemy.
>Social media is a dream come true for the practitioners of the Soviet-style dark arts of mass brainwashing and information-attack
Two words:
Dulles brothers.
>social media almost destroyed a republic
That's like blaming radio, TV, the telephone system, printing presses, etc. And how do you propose that such propaganda be stopped? You can't without tearing the First Amendment to shreds.
It's like blaming violent video games for school shooters.
--
BMO
You are deflecting.
Deflection is a Russian propaganda tactic.
Jack Ryan? I thought you were a fictional character.
Try harder mate.
Whataboutism at its finest. Good work AC (anonymous comrade). It will work better next time if you at least go to the trouble to set up a sock-puppet account. Spread the word to your team.
Believing a different source uncritically doesn't make you a skeptic. It just makes you another kind of fool.
Uhhh, it's called media literacy. You might have heard of it?
Or just old (Score:2)
It also happens in the other direction. According to http://mentalhealthdaily.com/2... [mentalhealthdaily.com]
Quote
These days, a consensus of neuroscientists agree that brain development likely persists until at least the mid-20s – possibly until the 30s.
The fact that our brains aren’t developed until the mid 20s means that “legal adults” (those age 18+) are allowed to make adult decisions, without fully mature brains. Someone who is 18 may make riskier decisions than someone in their mid-20s in part due
If the Devil lights your cigarette, can you blame him when you choose to inhale?
>mentally vulnerable people
The American Public are retards? That's your argument?
>looks at Trump
I think you have a point.
--
BMO
typical trump supporter right here.
Oh no, Facebook events! (Score:1)
Who's really responsible for the events "success"? (Score:1)
Call me crazy, but no one forced these people to go to these events. Were the meetups for the same political topics in person that they were advertised as? Was there some "bait and switch" thing going on here? Did people leave when they found things aren't what they expected?
If these participants all got together and found solidarity in their shared views, then I'd say the events functioned exactly as they should -- regardless of who organized it. Maybe the people who went are just embarrassed to admit to t
So somebody scams your grandparents of their life savings (and your inheritance).
Who are you going to blame for that?
These people were scammed by sophisticated Russian military information-warfare outfits. How are people, who are unaware of the fascist threat, going to defend themselves against that?
People all over the USA, in all professions, retired, mil, gov had the freedom to listen to the speeches and vote for who they wanted.
More states liked one candidate who could give a great speech in their state over a candidate who used short media releases.
So.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Some make believe accounts made some make believe events that other accounts (make believe or not) said they were going.
"not have data about the realization of these events," WFT, CNN?
A reporter reports about half the story, how hard can it be to research if these said "events" were real or not? My guess, none ever happened. But, isn't a quality news report one that has the complete story? This report isn't sufficiently researched to have any utility besides stirring the pot.
300,000, That's it? (Score:5, Interesting)
Look, I'll admit I'm a rank amateur up front. But I reached 1,000,000 eyeballs during the 2016 election.
If the Ruskies can only pull off 300,000 eyeballs then I am pretty damn impressed with myself.
Data-driven microtargeted propaganda, run off incredibly detailed and sophisticated models populated with data stolen from American voter databases and social media. Incredibly powerful, unbelievably accurate. It was like a scalpal.
The Putlerists hit America with an information superweapon that was every bit as powerful as Stuxnet -- perhaps moreso.
Trump was elected by a mere 79,000 votes in some heavily targeted districts. So, 250% of Trump's "margin or victory" Very significant.
So, take heart Anonymous Comrade, you may have gotten Trump elected.
STOP WITH THE RUSSIA STUFF (Score:2, Insightful)
Jesus christ.
This story never ends, Russia did this, Russia did that, always very little or circumstantial evidence, or something like "up to 6 fake accounts were made, with over 32 followers!"
Unless something significantly concrete, ground slamming and thorough comes out which outright proves some kind of real huge conspiracy, then all this looks like is crazy people on a witch hunt.
FUTHERMORE even if it were real, it's up to people to vote with their conscience / brain, assuming they have one.
On top of th
Just because you're ignorant of the facts doesn't mean it isn't happening.
Bots have flooded the internet with comments very similar to yours, repeatedly insisting that "there is no evidence" of Russian criminality in attacking US elections. Well, unfortunate, because there's a crushing amount of evidence. Why hell, Russian hackers in Cozy Bear were caught red-handed by the Dutch -- the stupid motherfuckers helpfully left an IP camera running, so we now know the identities of most of the hackers and intellig
Obviously it was liberals that were conned into attending these events / protests. Conservatives rarely demonstrate because they're too busy WORKING.
No demonstrations in Charlottesville at all, no siree.
Correction: seen by ONLY 300,000 people (Score:1)
"Posing as American activists, Russian government-linked trolls created 129 Facebook events between 2015 and 2017,"
What, 129 "events" over the course of three years? That isn't even one a week!
Too bad CNN lacks the ability to research any of these so-called "events", I guess they don't have access to any historical information about what went on in the country between 2015 and 2017.
and 300,000 people saw them....so essentially, almost no facebook users even saw these "events"
Reminds my of our pathetic marketing department trying to justify our website almost no one looks at...so they count "impressions" rather than report the dismal number of unique visitors.
You're not the only one to notice this. There's a fuckton of it. Slashdot is definitely being targeted.
Obviously, we're not getting the top-drawer trolls on here today.
Lame. 1/10.