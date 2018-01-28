Dutch Intelligence Agents Watched Russia Hack the DNC (volkskrant.nl) 18
Long-time Slashdot readers Agilulf, Sara Chan, and wiredmikey -- plus an anonymous reader -- all submitted the same story. Agilulf writes: Dutch hackers from AIVD (their intelligence agency) infiltrated Russian hackers, had access to their CCTV system, and followed them for more than a year, watched their attack on the DNC, provided the proof to the U.S. intelligence community that Russia was behind those hacks and the stolen emails, and were disappointed with the response from the U.S.
The Dutch agents also watched Russian agents breach a non-classified network at the U.S. State Department in 2014, where the Russians then sent a phishing email to the White House, successfully stole login credentials, and then accessed email from embassies and diplomats.
"Three American intelligence services state with 'high confidence' that the Kremlin was behind the attack on the Democratic Party," according to the article, which adds that that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."
Stolen email (Score:2)
So the emails were real. Not fake.
straight line from russian hackers to wikileaks (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He was the only of the two using the word "jobs" in a convincing manner.
Everyone not doing it deserved to lose for being so hind-sighted.