Dutch Intelligence Agents Watched Russia Hack the DNC (volkskrant.nl) 222

Posted by EditorDavid from the I-spy dept.
Long-time Slashdot readers Agilulf, Sara Chan, and wiredmikey -- plus an anonymous reader -- all submitted the same story. Agilulf writes: Dutch hackers from AIVD (their intelligence agency) infiltrated Russian hackers, had access to their CCTV system, and followed them for more than a year, watched their attack on the DNC, provided the proof to the U.S. intelligence community that Russia was behind those hacks and the stolen emails, and were disappointed with the response from the U.S.
The Dutch agents also watched Russian agents breach a non-classified network at the U.S. State Department in 2014, where the Russians then sent a phishing email to the White House, successfully stole login credentials, and then accessed email from embassies and diplomats.

"Three American intelligence services state with 'high confidence' that the Kremlin was behind the attack on the Democratic Party," according to the article, which adds that that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."

  • Stolen email (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Vinegar Joe ( 998110 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @03:41AM (#56018869)

    So the emails were real. Not fake.

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Carewolf ( 581105 )

      So the emails were real. Not fake.

      ???

      Strawman, is that you?

      I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between, or that there might be, but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by pots ( 5047349 )

        but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed

        Ha ha. You must only get your information from those fake news places. Real Americans who get their information from totally legitimate [breitbart.com] journalists know that the hack was an inside job [mediaite.com] and that Trump and Russia are blameless [powderedwigsociety.com].

      • > I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between, or that there might be, but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.

        Sure it has. We know Podesta got phished because there's a damned phishing email in the dump. Wikileaks claims to have gotten it from some other source, however. There's no clear evidence about who did it and no, don't point me at the Crowdstrike or Trend Micro reports, neither one presents anything worth mentioning in the way of proof. Trend

      • There was NEVER a "hack", the DNC emails were turned over by a DNC staffer named Seth Rich. The PODESTA emails were Phish'd over (Podesta turned over his password), neither are hacking.

        If I was gunned down in the street in a "botched robbery", I reaalllllyyy doubt the FBI would be conducting a forensic analysis of my laptop within hours of my death.

        You know why the FBI didn't seize the DNC servers? Because they weren't hacked and they knew from the start that Seth Rich was the source.

        Donna Brazile said

      • I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between

        Probably it has been said by the likes of you. Everybody else knows that all the emails published by Wikileaks are authentic.

        but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.

        It was disputed since the beginning that a breaking happened and it was disputed since the beginning that Russians had something to do with it. Even the "Cozy Bear" and "Fancy Bear" names that pop around are just marketing names by Crowdstrike (the cybersecurity firm that got rich with the DNC hack investigation): "Unfortunately, there were big problems with CrowdStrike’s accoun [thebaffler.com]

    • You get it wrong (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      All you can know is that some email were stolen. NOTHING tells you that the email which were found later correspond to those stolen. And since most of that stuff is not encrypted, it is *trivial* to add fake stuff in it. There is no chain of custody. Any leaker stuff which is not covered by an encryption key in a separate place is *suspect*.

      I also note that from all what is said,m all the hacking, all you retained "the email were [possibly] not fake" I can only say , i am betting you are one of those ultr
    • The emails were real, but edited. The line Trump quoted during his run for president was cut and pasted into the email using a Russian language version of microsoft office. The actual line was a quote from a Russian propaganda website. https://www.npr.org/2016/10/11... [npr.org]

  • And? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, 2018 @03:42AM (#56018871)

    Does this change anything about the undisputed authenticity of the emails we saw? No.

    I want to say "I hope the DNC has learned a valuable lesson about email and network security," but that would imply I think the DNC is capable of learning from their mistakes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That would assume imply there is something as a hack-proof computer.

    • so rigging one's primaries is no concern, only the fact that someone leaked said rigging is?

      that's why we can't have nice things.

  • "i love wikileaks" - president donald j douchebag

  • So what? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What does it matter who hacked the DNC? There's still no proof that this hack was the source of the emails given to Wikileaks, the legitimacy of the emails was never in dispute, and it's the contents of those emails that got them in trouble, not the hack.

    The "Russia hacking scandal" was that they "hacked the election," a claim for which absolutely no evidence has been provided.

    There's still no evidence that there is any tie between Russia and the Trump campaign, and this does nothing to further it.

    This is a

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What matters is that foreign interested attempted to influence US elections. That is a big deal. And yes, the US absolutely has done the same, which is just as big of a deal. Democracy's success relies on free and fair elections, among other things like a well educated population and a free press. Foreign meddling in an election is just one threat to a strong democracy. Regardless of one's political leanings, Russian interference in the US election should absolutely matter to everyone in the US.

  • that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."

    Or maybe the hackers used social engineering to convince the landlords that they worked for the Kremlin. Or freelance and sometimes work for the Kremlin, but not always. Or the office space isn't in fact always only for groups working for the Kremlin.

    Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation, but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.

      If by jumping to conclusion you mean "Oh, here is yet another thing that proves what we already knew" then I agree.

      People have been talking about approximately the same four events for about a year now.
      All those different things that pop up are by themselves fairly irrelevant and are only brought up because they clarifies or proves the events that happened.

      Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation

      I don't see how anyone could be without being willfully ignorant to avoid having to admit past mistakes.
      Let me guess: Former Trump voter?

    • that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."

      Or maybe the hackers used social engineering to convince the landlords that they worked for the Kremlin. Or freelance and sometimes work for the Kremlin, but not always. Or the office space isn't in fact always only for groups working for the Kremlin.

      Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....

      Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation, but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.

      No, you are not ambivalent, you are actively trying to twist your mind into ways of making this not the Russian government.

      • Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....

        Let's see: Dutch *counterintelligence* may want to infiltrate an organization who tries to infiltrate Dutch (or allied) information systems. The same group were active in France and Sweden. It is not a stretch to think that they may have tripped some wires in the Netherlands, causing the counterintelligence to start investigating.

      • > Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....

        I'd agree that the a Russian government funded and sponsored hacker group would be an intelligence prize. But why would they _not_ infiltrate a large hacker space of any nation? Such a group may break into spaces the intelligence officers have no legal authority to investigate directly, such as their own nation's private email or other agencies of their own government. Discovering and harvesting information, i

  • The Dutch are rather liberal so of course anything they say can't really be trusted.

    • The Dutch liberal, now thats funny. Though even if they were liberal, they would be far more trustworthy than the US right, populated only by liars and inbred dumbfucks who believe them. Cant wait for the whining after the mid terms, when the Republican slaughter at the hands of voters starts.

      • It's easy to prove they're very liberal, at least if you're a trustworthy resident of the Bible Belt.

        After you've said your morning prayers and are done with plowing your fields and planting your corn and soybeans, face south towards the sun. Now think about where that liberal bastion, New York City, lays... a thousand miles or so to your left. And the Netherlands are several thousand miles further left than that!

  • Referendum (Score:5, Informative)

    by Njovich ( 553857 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @04:32AM (#56018991)

    There is a referendum upcoming in the Netherlands about massively expanding what the intelligence agencies are allowed to do. Any information about Dutch intelligence in the coming months should be viewed in that light. The government is trying to paint them in as positive light as possible. Given that nothing they say can be verified, be careful what you believe.

    • Re: Referendum (Score:5, Insightful)

      by longk ( 2637033 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @04:38AM (#56019015)

      As a Dutch person myself, I'm quite sure this is mostly (if not completely) propaganda. The original story provides 0 proof of anything and shows several inconsistencies.

      • As another Dutchman, I believe this story is true and is being used as propaganda. I'm not a big believer in conspiracy theories about made up "narratives" involving several security agencies in such a high profile case. The story is plausible. I do however think that the timing of this news, in light of the upcoming referendum, is extremely suspicious. The prime minister has already pointed out that the results from this hack show precisely why the government needs wider powers to tap electronic commun

        • The Volkskrant newspaper claims to have been working on this scoop for seven months to verify that the leaked information was genuine; they found 15 people willing to talk. Also, the newspaper has more information than what they publish. If anything, the newspaper chose to publish it before the referendum.

      • As a Dutch person myself, I'm quite sure this is mostly (if not completely) propaganda. The original story provides 0 proof of anything and shows several inconsistencies.

        Here's a thought, how about you either enlighten us about the nature of these inconsistencies or stop making nebulous accusations?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Xenna ( 37238 )

        I'm Dutch too, and I share your disbelief. First of all, I distrust most media reports on hacking, since I think they don't understand most of it.

        Second, I think a 'secret service' type of organization keeps its methods secret as much as possible. In this case they seem all to eager to broadcast their achievements.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mvdwege ( 243851 )

      Confirm this is true. The AIVD has a bit of a reputation of publishing dossiers to serve political ends.

      On the other hand, they do have decent counterintelligence operatives, so after taking the bias into account do take this seriously.

    • To be more precise, the Dutch government wants to enshrine in law what is already common practice anyway: Dutch citizens being spied upon without a warrant by their own government.

      And consider this: which government would voluntarily give up such a massive advantage that spying on the Russians might bring? Whatever technique they were using, you can rest assured the Russians will find it and close it now (assuming it existed of course).

      And on top of that... They didn't even warn the Americans of what was ap

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Teun ( 17872 )
        On your first sentence, please give some links with proof or at least plausible explanation.
        BR> On your third sentence, why don't you read the article? It was the American reaction to the information they found disappointing. (broadcasting that 'Western Intelligence' had hacked a camera in Moscow )

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      This story is tagged "orsotheysay", and every time any story about Russian hacking is posted there are a lot of people questioning if it had any effect on the election and trying to dismiss it as a conspiracy theory. Stories about Russian activities on social media are the same, questioning if they had any influence at all.

      Some of the accounts doing this are obvious Russia trolls. ACs, young accounts with few posts etc. Some are established but with a long history of supporting Trump by dismissing anything

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Njovich ( 553857 )

        You responded to me, are you saying I'm a Trump supporter or Russian troll?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Neither, just commenting on the way doubt is seeded on these stories. You are probably right, the timing is likely due to the referendum, but that of course doesn't meant it isn't true. There is plenty of corroborating evidence in this case.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Njovich ( 553857 )

            Ah right, yes I agree completely. I have some personal doubts about the story in the part about how the details were leaked to the media, but I don't really doubt the story about the hack itself.

  • Why believe any of it? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by HuskyDog ( 143220 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @04:34AM (#56019001) Homepage
    How does anyone know whether to believe any of this stuff any longer?

    It seems to be that all these "cyber espionage" stories consist of impossible to verify leaks (intentional or otherwise) about other impossible to verify leaks. I guess it probably is true that some emails were leaked by someone, but after that everything could be no more true than the contents of a John le Carré novel and the latter would be a better read!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by umghhh ( 965931 )

      Russian probably did it. They stole some mails. In best tradition of propaganda instead of dealing with both the mails which apparently indicate some serious wrongdoing AND the hacking we just blame Ruskis for Trump.

      Ruskis probably indeed did it. This, contrary to the mass hysteria we see, did not change the course of the world. We do it too and are never admitting this happens unless there is no other way.

      Bottom line is this: Trump would have become a president anyway. And what security services say is ir

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Cosy Bear, the group involved here, is well documented by multiple parties in multiple countries. Several anti-virus/security vendors have identified their malware and examined it in detail including Kaspersky (!), Symantec and F-Secure. So Russian, Finnish and American companies all reaching the same conclusions. Multiple law enforcement and security services have detected their attacks too.

      At this point their existence and activities are not really in question. They are known to attack politicians in othe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Re "How does anyone know whether to believe any of this stuff any longer? "
      If it was an operation ability in Russian or near Russia and get "results" that would be kept secret for a generation, say 30 to 50 years.
      If the results are in the Western media in real time, its a story.
      No NATO, UK, US member would give up its covert ability to work in and around Russia to any media group about a fluke.
      Even the sub and over flight of the Soviet Union in the 1950's is still not really talked about as it gives

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I agree, we are entering into an era of marginal truth where simultaneous false flag operations and mixed facts/falsehoods make believing anything a marginal proposition.

      Of course the downside of not knowing what to believe means not knowing what to disbelieve, and falsehoods gain the same veracity as truth.

    • Because in this specific case, the DNC *never* denied any of the emails' contents. If there was BS in there, they would have come right out and disputed it, which would have been simple if the leaked contents were fake. But once their dirty laundry was aired for all to see, they adopted the tried and true tactic of "kill the messenger" -- in this case, Russia, Trump, Wikileaks, and anyone else they could remotely blame it on. Why own up to it when you can distract the lemmings by shrieking "RUSSIA" for m

  • My favourite part of this story - which I heard retailed with a perfectly straight face by some BBC presenter - is the webcams with the nice view of Red Square. Because all highly secret Russian hackers must, by law, occupy rooms with a view of Red Square. Indeed, they are probably lodged in the Kremlin - just as the NSA has its offices in the White House.

  • Still a few unasnwered questions... (Score:3)

    by jonwil ( 467024 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @06:07AM (#56019249)

    Ok so if the US intelligence agencies knew the DNC had been hacked why didn't they do anything about it? Why didn't they tell the DNC there was a hacker in their network?

    Were they worried about the hackers finding out that there was someone watching them and then shutting off that particular source of information? Was there some issue with a government agency sharing information with the operations of a political party during an election?

    The other thing that hasn't been answered is why this happened. Why were the Russians interested in the DNC? Did Russia stand to gain something by influencing the election in a way that caused Hillary and the Democrats to lose?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Re "had been hacked why didn't they do anything about it? "
      The data walked out with a human, no hack over any network. Just like Pentagon Papers the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      Re "Did Russia stand to gain something by"
      The Soviet Union and Russia had their well placed spies deep in all levels of the US and UK gov. What is the last thing any well placed spy who is safe and advancing up the mil/gov would want?
      Investigations. Questions. FBI, MI5, NSA, GCHQ doing internal spy hunts. A low access

  • My favorite quotes:

    Dutch media reported

    according to the respected Volkskrant daily, and a Dutch TV news programme Nieuwsuur.

    citing anonymous US and Dutch sources.

    A spokeswoman for the AIVD refused to confirm the Dutch media reports, telling AFP "we never comment on operations."

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov however dismissed the reports Friday, saying Moscow had "never heard or seen anything about such allegations from the Dutch secret services".

  • I have a very simple, and very pointed question.

    What, exactly, are the hot, Top Secret contents of those emails?

    Remember what the state department does - It has diplomats. They talk. They talk a lot. They have no need of Operationally Secure Information. And while a lot of spying goes on from diplomatic missions, the spy's chain of command does not run through the Department of State, nor do they use email. Think about what the State Department does. Then ask yourself, what kinds of secrets they will be a p

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Let me answer your simple, very pointed question. The Top Secret contents of Hillary's emails are know to include:
      1) raw intelligence from intercepts of foreign government officials, which reveals who and how we are listening in on those foreign governments;
      2) raw imagery from NRO satellites. Leaking this shows exactly how capable the US is, how effective the attempts to disguise or camouflage are, and also WHAT the US is interested in watching;
      3) human reporting - which again reveals the sources that are

  • So, the Dems are reduced to the sales pitch of "we are easily phished"?
  • Can slashdot remove the obvious shill accounts and upvoters?

