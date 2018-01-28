Dutch Intelligence Agents Watched Russia Hack the DNC (volkskrant.nl) 222
Long-time Slashdot readers Agilulf, Sara Chan, and wiredmikey -- plus an anonymous reader -- all submitted the same story. Agilulf writes: Dutch hackers from AIVD (their intelligence agency) infiltrated Russian hackers, had access to their CCTV system, and followed them for more than a year, watched their attack on the DNC, provided the proof to the U.S. intelligence community that Russia was behind those hacks and the stolen emails, and were disappointed with the response from the U.S.
The Dutch agents also watched Russian agents breach a non-classified network at the U.S. State Department in 2014, where the Russians then sent a phishing email to the White House, successfully stole login credentials, and then accessed email from embassies and diplomats.
"Three American intelligence services state with 'high confidence' that the Kremlin was behind the attack on the Democratic Party," according to the article, which adds that that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."
The free market doesn't mean the least government influence in the market. It means a market in which there is the most benefit for consumers. And net neutrality was beneficial in this way. Now the only winners will be ISPs, who will collude more and raise prices more to gouge American consumers more.
Hillary is a bit less open about it, but after Seth Rich was murdered the others who knew stuff got the message. When Mueller gets an "accident" I'm ready to believe that Trump has gotten as dirty as Hillary.
It was great to watch Hillary say she wished 'all' the emails could come out, and her supporter said cheered her on. Then Trump asked whoever had the 'missing' to release them it was collision!
Stolen email (Score:5, Insightful)
So the emails were real. Not fake.
So the emails were real. Not fake.
Strawman, is that you?
I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between, or that there might be, but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.
but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed
Ha ha. You must only get your information from those fake news places. Real Americans who get their information from totally legitimate [breitbart.com] journalists know that the hack was an inside job [mediaite.com] and that Trump and Russia are blameless [powderedwigsociety.com].
Yes it has been disputed, since the very start (Score:1)
> I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between, or that there might be, but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.
Sure it has. We know Podesta got phished because there's a damned phishing email in the dump. Wikileaks claims to have gotten it from some other source, however. There's no clear evidence about who did it and no, don't point me at the Crowdstrike or Trend Micro reports, neither one presents anything worth mentioning in the way of proof. Trend
There was NEVER a "hack", the DNC emails were turned over by a DNC staffer named Seth Rich. The PODESTA emails were Phish'd over (Podesta turned over his password), neither are hacking.
If I was gunned down in the street in a "botched robbery", I reaalllllyyy doubt the FBI would be conducting a forensic analysis of my laptop within hours of my death.
You know why the FBI didn't seize the DNC servers? Because they weren't hacked and they knew from the start that Seth Rich was the source.
Donna Brazile said
I think it has been said there were a few fake ones in between
Probably it has been said by the likes of you. Everybody else knows that all the emails published by Wikileaks are authentic.
but the breaki.n happened and was done by russians was never disputed.
It was disputed since the beginning that a breaking happened and it was disputed since the beginning that Russians had something to do with it. Even the "Cozy Bear" and "Fancy Bear" names that pop around are just marketing names by Crowdstrike (the cybersecurity firm that got rich with the DNC hack investigation): "Unfortunately, there were big problems with CrowdStrike’s accoun [thebaffler.com]
You get it wrong (Score:1)
I also note that from all what is said,m all the hacking, all you retained "the email were [possibly] not fake" I can only say , i am betting you are one of those ultr
Re-instate Hillary Clinton as President, now !
That's not how impeachment works. The vote was still real.
The treason is provable. Hillary was dumb AF but she didn't side with Putin.
For all that long rant, you missed the point. Impeach Trump and you don't get a do-over, you get the line of succession.
For all that long rant, you missed the point. Impeach Trump and you don't get a do-over, you get the line of succession.
I know that, you get Pence and then Paul Ryan, Orrin Hatch, Rex Tillerson.... (bit like a monarchy isn’t it?)
... but I don’t care about that. The only two points I was trying to make are, a) Trump’s presidency is many things but it is not the will of the manority of the American people and, b) Trump is so incredibly dirty and corrupt that he could be impeached in a New York minute if them that sit in Congress wanted to. Maybe there is also a third point c) the electoral college is about a
The electoral college is a check and balance against gerrymandering. Of course, gerrymandering still won him the presidency. But don't blame the electoral college.
The electoral college is a check and balance against gerrymandering. Of course, gerrymandering still won him the presidency. But don't blame the electoral college.
There is no gerrymandering in presidential elections except the electoral college. It is an obsolete 18th century election result manipulation instrument meant to guard against precisely the kind of demagogue that Trump is. However, the electoral college hasn’t worked as intended for over a century because for it to work the college members would have to think for thrmselves and vote against the demagogue rather than vote like sheep for him. Presidential elections should be a one-man-one-vote, popular
Re:Donald Trump collaborated the Russians (Score:5, Informative)
Collusion and collaboration isn't necessary - all that is necessary is INTENT to solicit foreign aid/items of value for an election campaign - that itself is illegal and crime, and has already been demonstrated by the emails between them.
I would state that this is something like murder, where actions prior and not directly involved in, equivalate to the act.
The treason is so real it's already proven and known to the IC community.
I don't think it is proven (yet) in neither the legal sense or as in there is a "smoking gun". The june 2016 meeting with Donny jr. and a number of Russians comes pretty close, though: The Trump campaign were offered "dirt" as "part of Russias help to get Trump elected" - and then wanted to talk Magnitsky act.
In other words, both quid and qou were discussed at that meeting.
We still need to see evidence that anything came of it - or if Russia simply went it alone.
Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. It's not treason if the Russians set up a meeting offering oppo research, then spring discussion of the Magnitsky Act at the meeting, only to be told "no" or "we can't commit to that". Do you have actual evidence that any Trump person agreed to, or delivered, a "quo" in the hypothesized "quid pro quo"?
Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
And atom bombs...
Also slow dancing
Re: Stolen email (Score:2)
Offered dirt that was never provided is proof of nothing.
The only 'dirt' that was offered was previously released DNC emails.
If it was "proven" then why aren't there Congressional hearings in front of the Justice committees? Articles of Impeachment being offered and voted on?
Oh, because all 535 members of Congress are in on it too?
You know that the 535 members of Congress can't agree on anything, no matter how unimportant or inconsequential, right?
If it was "proven" then why aren't there Congressional hearings in front of the Justice committees? Articles of Impeachment being offered and voted on?
Two main reasons.:
Its purposefully difficult to impeach a sitting president. Took two years to get Nixon to the point where he knew what was going to happen if he didn't resign. Took from Day 1 of Clinton's reign. There are no charges yet to draw articles of impeachment.
The other is that Republicans are at present the majority in both house, and they support Trump.I'm not certain, but given the politicl climate, they would support him shooting someone, just as Trump himself noted.
The whole process w
And? (Score:3, Interesting)
Does this change anything about the undisputed authenticity of the emails we saw? No.
I want to say "I hope the DNC has learned a valuable lesson about email and network security," but that would imply I think the DNC is capable of learning from their mistakes.
That would assume imply there is something as a hack-proof computer.
so rigging one's primaries is no concern, only the fact that someone leaked said rigging is?
that's why we can't have nice things.
straight line from russian hackers to wikileaks (Score:1)
So what? (Score:2, Informative)
What does it matter who hacked the DNC? There's still no proof that this hack was the source of the emails given to Wikileaks, the legitimacy of the emails was never in dispute, and it's the contents of those emails that got them in trouble, not the hack.
The "Russia hacking scandal" was that they "hacked the election," a claim for which absolutely no evidence has been provided.
There's still no evidence that there is any tie between Russia and the Trump campaign, and this does nothing to further it.
This is a
What matters is that foreign interested attempted to influence US elections. That is a big deal. And yes, the US absolutely has done the same, which is just as big of a deal. Democracy's success relies on free and fair elections, among other things like a well educated population and a free press. Foreign meddling in an election is just one threat to a strong democracy. Regardless of one's political leanings, Russian interference in the US election should absolutely matter to everyone in the US.
Only Possible Explanation (Score:2)
that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."
Or maybe the hackers used social engineering to convince the landlords that they worked for the Kremlin. Or freelance and sometimes work for the Kremlin, but not always. Or the office space isn't in fact always only for groups working for the Kremlin.
Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation, but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.
but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.
If by jumping to conclusion you mean "Oh, here is yet another thing that proves what we already knew" then I agree.
People have been talking about approximately the same four events for about a year now.
All those different things that pop up are by themselves fairly irrelevant and are only brought up because they clarifies or proves the events that happened.
Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation
I don't see how anyone could be without being willfully ignorant to avoid having to admit past mistakes.
Let me guess: Former Trump voter?
that certainty "is derived from the AIVD hackers having had access to the office-like space in the center of Moscow for years."
Or maybe the hackers used social engineering to convince the landlords that they worked for the Kremlin. Or freelance and sometimes work for the Kremlin, but not always. Or the office space isn't in fact always only for groups working for the Kremlin.
Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....
Personally I'm ambivalent about this entire situation, but dislike how everyone seems to be jumping to one conclusion or another.
No, you are not ambivalent, you are actively trying to twist your mind into ways of making this not the Russian government.
Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....
Let's see: Dutch *counterintelligence* may want to infiltrate an organization who tries to infiltrate Dutch (or allied) information systems. The same group were active in France and Sweden. It is not a stretch to think that they may have tripped some wires in the Netherlands, causing the counterintelligence to start investigating.
Re: (Score:2)
> Why would Dutch intelligence infiltrate a random hacker space nor associated with Kremlin.....
I'd agree that the a Russian government funded and sponsored hacker group would be an intelligence prize. But why would they _not_ infiltrate a large hacker space of any nation? Such a group may break into spaces the intelligence officers have no legal authority to investigate directly, such as their own nation's private email or other agencies of their own government. Discovering and harvesting information, i
Well, sure, but you have to remember (Score:2)
The Dutch are rather liberal so of course anything they say can't really be trusted.
The Dutch liberal, now thats funny. Though even if they were liberal, they would be far more trustworthy than the US right, populated only by liars and inbred dumbfucks who believe them. Cant wait for the whining after the mid terms, when the Republican slaughter at the hands of voters starts.
It's easy to prove they're very liberal, at least if you're a trustworthy resident of the Bible Belt.
After you've said your morning prayers and are done with plowing your fields and planting your corn and soybeans, face south towards the sun. Now think about where that liberal bastion, New York City, lays... a thousand miles or so to your left. And the Netherlands are several thousand miles further left than that!
The Dutch had to deal with swastika flags for about 5 years already [wikipedia.org]. I really doubt that they're anxious to relive those days.
Referendum (Score:5, Informative)
There is a referendum upcoming in the Netherlands about massively expanding what the intelligence agencies are allowed to do. Any information about Dutch intelligence in the coming months should be viewed in that light. The government is trying to paint them in as positive light as possible. Given that nothing they say can be verified, be careful what you believe.
Re: Referendum (Score:5, Insightful)
As a Dutch person myself, I'm quite sure this is mostly (if not completely) propaganda. The original story provides 0 proof of anything and shows several inconsistencies.
The Volkskrant newspaper claims to have been working on this scoop for seven months to verify that the leaked information was genuine; they found 15 people willing to talk. Also, the newspaper has more information than what they publish. If anything, the newspaper chose to publish it before the referendum.
Re: (Score:2)
As a Dutch person myself, I'm quite sure this is mostly (if not completely) propaganda. The original story provides 0 proof of anything and shows several inconsistencies.
Here's a thought, how about you either enlighten us about the nature of these inconsistencies or stop making nebulous accusations?
I would not expect the Dutch intelligence to announce publicly that they had hacked a Russian hacker group. There are articles that suggest that they did, indeed, tell the NSA about the successful infiltration years ago.
* https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
You seem to be suggesting that they should have immediately announced it in the press at the time so that you, personally would be aware of it. Why would they do this, rather than leak it quietly and as necessary to allied nations' security agencies? As soo
I'm Dutch too, and I share your disbelief. First of all, I distrust most media reports on hacking, since I think they don't understand most of it.
Second, I think a 'secret service' type of organization keeps its methods secret as much as possible. In this case they seem all to eager to broadcast their achievements.
Confirm this is true. The AIVD has a bit of a reputation of publishing dossiers to serve political ends.
On the other hand, they do have decent counterintelligence operatives, so after taking the bias into account do take this seriously.
This is where I stopped reading, as it marks you as an alt-right crank. The NOS' correspondent in Germany, for example, is well known to push alt-right propaganda. Leftist slant my arse.
Re: (Score:1)
Certain phrases make it clear that no matter the amount of verbiage a person produces, he (because 99 out of 100 times it is a he) has nothing to contribute. Stopping reading by that point is merely a matter of efficiency.
Examples: "fiat money", "warmists", "left-wing media bias". Alex the Parrot could do as much, and had a much better chance of actually adding something to the conversation.
Re: (Score:2)
To be more precise, the Dutch government wants to enshrine in law what is already common practice anyway: Dutch citizens being spied upon without a warrant by their own government.
And consider this: which government would voluntarily give up such a massive advantage that spying on the Russians might bring? Whatever technique they were using, you can rest assured the Russians will find it and close it now (assuming it existed of course).
And on top of that... They didn't even warn the Americans of what was ap
BR> On your third sentence, why don't you read the article? It was the American reaction to the information they found disappointing. (broadcasting that 'Western Intelligence' had hacked a camera in Moscow )
Re: (Score:2)
This story is tagged "orsotheysay", and every time any story about Russian hacking is posted there are a lot of people questioning if it had any effect on the election and trying to dismiss it as a conspiracy theory. Stories about Russian activities on social media are the same, questioning if they had any influence at all.
Some of the accounts doing this are obvious Russia trolls. ACs, young accounts with few posts etc. Some are established but with a long history of supporting Trump by dismissing anything
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why believe any of it? (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems to be that all these "cyber espionage" stories consist of impossible to verify leaks (intentional or otherwise) about other impossible to verify leaks. I guess it probably is true that some emails were leaked by someone, but after that everything could be no more true than the contents of a John le Carré novel and the latter would be a better read!
Russian probably did it. They stole some mails. In best tradition of propaganda instead of dealing with both the mails which apparently indicate some serious wrongdoing AND the hacking we just blame Ruskis for Trump.
Ruskis probably indeed did it. This, contrary to the mass hysteria we see, did not change the course of the world. We do it too and are never admitting this happens unless there is no other way.
Bottom line is this: Trump would have become a president anyway. And what security services say is ir
Cosy Bear, the group involved here, is well documented by multiple parties in multiple countries. Several anti-virus/security vendors have identified their malware and examined it in detail including Kaspersky (!), Symantec and F-Secure. So Russian, Finnish and American companies all reaching the same conclusions. Multiple law enforcement and security services have detected their attacks too.
At this point their existence and activities are not really in question. They are known to attack politicians in othe
If it was an operation ability in Russian or near Russia and get "results" that would be kept secret for a generation, say 30 to 50 years.
If the results are in the Western media in real time, its a story.
No NATO, UK, US member would give up its covert ability to work in and around Russia to any media group about a fluke.
Even the sub and over flight of the Soviet Union in the 1950's is still not really talked about as it gives
I agree, we are entering into an era of marginal truth where simultaneous false flag operations and mixed facts/falsehoods make believing anything a marginal proposition.
Of course the downside of not knowing what to believe means not knowing what to disbelieve, and falsehoods gain the same veracity as truth.
And a nice view of Red Square... (Score:2)
My favourite part of this story - which I heard retailed with a perfectly straight face by some BBC presenter - is the webcams with the nice view of Red Square. Because all highly secret Russian hackers must, by law, occupy rooms with a view of Red Square. Indeed, they are probably lodged in the Kremlin - just as the NSA has its offices in the White House.
... and, I forgot to add, GCHQ in Buckingham Palace - with a lovely view of the Mall.
Still a few unasnwered questions... (Score:3)
Ok so if the US intelligence agencies knew the DNC had been hacked why didn't they do anything about it? Why didn't they tell the DNC there was a hacker in their network?
Were they worried about the hackers finding out that there was someone watching them and then shutting off that particular source of information? Was there some issue with a government agency sharing information with the operations of a political party during an election?
The other thing that hasn't been answered is why this happened. Why were the Russians interested in the DNC? Did Russia stand to gain something by influencing the election in a way that caused Hillary and the Democrats to lose?
The data walked out with a human, no hack over any network. Just like Pentagon Papers the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re "Did Russia stand to gain something by"
The Soviet Union and Russia had their well placed spies deep in all levels of the US and UK gov. What is the last thing any well placed spy who is safe and advancing up the mil/gov would want?
Investigations. Questions. FBI, MI5, NSA, GCHQ doing internal spy hunts. A low access
Ha (Score:2)
My favorite quotes:
So what was in the emails? (Score:2)
I have a very simple, and very pointed question.
What, exactly, are the hot, Top Secret contents of those emails?
Remember what the state department does - It has diplomats. They talk. They talk a lot. They have no need of Operationally Secure Information. And while a lot of spying goes on from diplomatic missions, the spy's chain of command does not run through the Department of State, nor do they use email. Think about what the State Department does. Then ask yourself, what kinds of secrets they will be a p
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Let me answer your simple, very pointed question. The Top Secret contents of Hillary's emails are know to include:
1) raw intelligence from intercepts of foreign government officials, which reveals who and how we are listening in on those foreign governments;
2) raw imagery from NRO satellites. Leaking this shows exactly how capable the US is, how effective the attempts to disguise or camouflage are, and also WHAT the US is interested in watching;
3) human reporting - which again reveals the sources that are
Sales pitch (Score:2)
Cleanup (Score:1)
He was the only of the two using the word "jobs" in a convincing manner.
Everyone not doing it deserved to lose for being so hind-sighted.
Re:Who else hacked the Ruskies for proof? Jamaica? (Score:5, Insightful)
If I am not mistaken, this is the arm that used to be the Militaire Inlichtingendienst (Military Intelligence). They were pretty good, but also kept secret out of sight of Parliament. When they came to light they were merged with the existing counterintelligence agency BVD (Binnenlandse Veiligheidsdienst, Internal Security), which did have a Keystone Kops reputation.
So, take it with a grain of salt, indeed, but don't dismiss it outright.
Correction, it was not the MID which caused a scandal, it was the Inlichtingendienst Buitenland (Foreign Intelligence Service). As officially we were not supposed to have a spy agency doing Foreign Intelligence, having it turn out that, well, actually, we did, that was a bit of a scandal.
The IDB, MID and BVD were merged into a single intelligence service, the AIVD (Algemene Inlichtingen- en Veiligheidsdienst, aka General Intelligence and Security Service).
Treating other people/services with this kind of disdain is what ultimately sinks countries/organizations as large as the US. Eternal rule number 1 of all warfare (hot & cold / physical & electronic): Never EVER underestimate the other party - even if he is you ally and even if is appears to be small/undeveloped/inferior compared to yourself. History has many many many examples of people/organizations/countries that failed to do so and paid very dearly for their mistakes.
I thought /. was where intelligent people discusse (Score:1)
This comment section makes CNN commenters look like Rhodes scholars.
The DNC email hack wasn't a hack, it was a phish. Podesta clicked a malware link in an email and gave them access. Doesn't sound too sophisticated to me, sounds more like morons without proper training in the DNC.
Re: Who else hacked the Ruskies for proof? Jamaica (Score:2)
I'm still amazed that the hackers were able to penetrate Podesta's iron wall of security on his gmail account - I mean he used a totally secure password of "password". Seriously, he couldn't even add a capital "P"?
Democrats all but encouraged the hacking of their servers - not actually, but nearly - as demonstrated by their weak security practices.
North Korea
Oh - I get it - It was only the *African* countries that were shitholes. He just has a bigger button than NK.
Trump is an embarrassment to the US. The sentiment that because the Netherlands are not the US they cannot *possibly* have scored an intelligence success on a front which the US leader does not even recognize exists.
Re: Who else hacked the Ruskies for proof? Jamaica (Score:2)
In round numbers, how many immigrants in the visa lottery are from North Korea?
The infamous 'sh!thole countries' comment was with regard to countries involved in the diversity lottery.
This propaganda is published NOW because there is an upcomming referendum (which the government already said it would ignore) about more dragnet powers for the Dutch intelligence. This sounds like a stunt to get a referendum result in favor of the dragnet powers. The government seems to have learnt about the previous 2 lost (and also ignored) referenda about the Ukraine and the EU "constitution".
At the same time here we see proof significant (counter) surveillance is possible without the dragnet legislation certain people in our government want.
The fact they have ignored the 'outcome' of the other two referenda is great news, first of all they were/are only advisory referenda, secondly both had their outcome seriously flawed by misinformation of the public, possibly or even likely by Russian influence?
Again: where is the evidence this actually did take place?
Fortunately that bitch lost the elections or we would already be in WW3 now.
Re:Who else hacked the Ruskies for proof? Jamaica? (Score:5, Insightful)
How many times does it need to be said? Crying about the popular vote is just moving the goalposts from the election rules that have been in place since Thomas Jefferson.
I fucking hate Trump, but he got the ELECTORAL VOTES necessary to win the Presidency. If you don't like that, then work to not nominate the only person from the Democratic Party that had enough negatives to actually lose to that asshole. Or, convince the DNC to actually campaign somewhere between the mountain ranges not named Chicago. Or get them to stop trying to sell out the middle class to Wall Street yet again. Or using the middle class's children to protect "American" (read: corporate) interests abroad in the guise of national military service.
Those last two sentences apply equally to the Republican Party, if not more so. Just to be somewhat Neutral, here's an incomplete list of things the Republicans should stop doing:
- bloviating about balanced budgets and government spend while treating massive military spending as a sacred cow that must be increased while cutting everything else
- ridiculously craven jingoistic politics and the treating of hard working immigrants that just want a better life for themselves and their families as a punching bag in order to toss metaphorical "red meat" to the fraction of ignorant racists and bigots in their "base"
- pretending that religion has any place in the federal government whatsoever
Also, impeachment has a definition, with procedures defined behind it. "We don't like him" is not included in "treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors" and you should be glad for that, or every single President would constantly be having fringe cranks from the opposition party drumming up real impeachment resolutions in Congress rather than the joke speeches and stunts we get today.
If he's actually committed any of those crimes, and you have proof, call your representative and hand over the evidence. Otherwise, wait for the Office of the Independent Counsel to complete their investigation and issue their report. Please. I'd love to see that guy being perp lwaked from the White House by the FBI.
I don't think you understand impeachment. It IS we don't like you very much. That is all it is. The bar is you have to have 2/3 of the senate convict and that is a high bar. Impeachment is a political process. That is why even if the report comes back that trump laundered money for the mob, with our current congress, likely nothing will happen.
Re: (Score:2)
Yet, the Republics got rid of him beca
Re: (Score:2)
About the College. As initially conceived, voting was limited to male lan
Re: Who else hacked the Ruskies for proof? Jamaica (Score:3)
The reason Hillary lost the election was because her supporters were too concentrated in too few states.
When her husband ran for President in 1992 and 1996 he and his campaign understood what every 10th grade civics student knows, that we elect Presidents via the Electoral College, not popular vote.
Re: (Score:1)
Njet!
The only Russian words I know are "dos vadanya", and that's only because they said it in every cold war movie of the 80s.
Fail. Epic. It should be:
Yo dawg, I heard you liked State Hackers to Hack your State. So I got you some State Hackers to Hack your State Hackers Hacking your State.
