A Single Line of Computer Code Put Thousands of Innocent Turks in Jail (www.cbc.ca) 126
Long-time Slashdot reader kbahey writes: Can a single pixel cost you your livelihood and/or freedom? Apparently, this has already happened in Turkey to thousands of people and their relatives. It all stems from the purge by president Edrogan following a failed coupe. The result is that many innocent people lost their jobs (and source of income), their freedom, their reputation, and more.
The details are frightening. The underlying technology is the use of 1x1 transparent pixels, as most web sites do, to track their visitors. This particular pixel was used by Bylock, a messaging app that the Turkish government deemed seditious, in their purge against Fethullah Gulen loyalists. Pre-dawn raids by police were conducted on those who have this pixel. The long legal proceedings caused a digital forensic expert to challenge those cases, because [the pixel using] the servers for Bylock was also being used by other applications for music streaming, and prayer times/direction of Mecca.
30,000 innocent people may have been swept up among the 150,000 Turks detained, arrested or forced from their jobs under state of emergency decrees since the summer of 2016. One 29-year-old high school teacher "wished the worst" for the revolutionaries accused of using Bylock, "until authorities said he was one of them."
The government eventually exonerated 11,480 of the wrongly accused, but some had already spent months in prison, and reportedly some even committed suicide.
And the others were guilty? This really looks like 'oh, while trying to send the Jews into concentration camps, we made some mistakes and sent there some non-Jews'...
I for one never believed that the coup failed.
I suspect that Erdogan had it planned all along and his coup worked as planned.
I for another, think the US really tried to overthrow him and failed, and this story is most likely fake/exaggerated news.
Evveryone I know thinks the same.
Lets see if it evver gets disclosed.
Well, regardless, he certainly grabbed total control of the country afterwords and could purge anyone disloyal without any repercussions.
That's pretty much exactly what it is. Erdogan was elected with a very very slim margin and he knows the country is split in the middle. The cities are highly educated and well off and in favour of a secular state and against totalitarianism. The countryside, Erdogan's base, is less educated, more conservative and more religious, and this is the group he's been pandering to the whole time. This is why he's slowly dismantling the secular basis of the state and inching it closer to a theocracy, which is for example why they made a law prohibiting the teaching of evolution in schools. His goal is obviously to ensure that his base stays ignorant so he can continue to enjoy their support.
Whether or not the 'coup' was an actual attempt or state-sanctioned theatrics to justify the subsequent actions doesn't even really matter at this point. What matters is that Erdogan's done after that is unjustifiable: he's thrown out judges, teachers, shut down newspapers and stations, increased censorship and blocking of sites online, and so on. At the same time he's been consolidating more power for himself [wikipedia.org] and amped up the campaign against the Kurds, despite the fact that the Kurds are in fact helping to combat Isis, , but he knows that all totalitarian states need both internal and external enemies. For him the internal enemies are now the 'Gulenists' as well as the Kurds at times and the external enemy is Isis.
Not to mentioned with the courts now manned by Erdogan approved judges, what do you think are the chances for a fair trial for someone accused of treason? I mean this article demonstrates the standard of evidence that passes in the courts, it's essentially: 'you've visited these sites/used this app/shared this content, that makes you an enemy of the state'. Think about the fact that about half the country never voted for him, so how easy do you think it will be to find something 'anti-Erdogan'/anti Justice and development party that they've shared/liked at some point? Hell, if I was Turkish this comment alone would likely make me a candidate for facing a trial. I know for a fact that my Turkish ex-girlfriend who's an outspoken atheist and has been active in demonstrations against Erdogan for years certainly has a profile that makes her a target for prosecution, but I do not know if she's still free or not. And she's no 'Gulenist' as she's against the whole religion to begin with, but again, that doesn't matter to tyrants.
So yeah, the country with 2nd largest army in NATO after the US and previously the largest muslim majority secular state is slowly turning into a totalitarian islamist theocracy and the attitude of the entire West is mostly 'oh well, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, can't be helped'.
So yeah, the country with 2nd largest army in NATO after the US and previously the largest muslim majority secular state is slowly turning into a totalitarian islamist theocracy and the attitude of the entire West is mostly 'oh well, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, can't be helped'.
And that is the truly despicable and repulsive thing here. Not that this has not happened before...
Other extremists, like your typical antifa thugs, may indeed have the turning-things-to-shit instincts, but they're total amateurs compared to the islamists, who are taking over the world through migration and sheer reproductive inertia.
The only thing that keeps extremists in check in the USA is that they aren't the ones running the country yet and so still get arrested for being too violent. If you ever got enough extremists in charge of the country (from the right or the left) then I guarantee their violence would increase too.
Extremists are already running things, there just happen to be enough opposition, moderates, and people with a brain to not cede total control to the extremists.
powerful group of well-financed backers willing to prop up a particularly ugly core of militants
Really! 110 billion ain't chump change, is it? [brookings.edu]. Shit goes way back, man...
The dumbest thing about it is that the EU cheered on Erdogan's attempt to curtail the power of the military because of 'freedom and democracy'.
http://www.washingtoninstitute... [washingtoninstitute.org]
On August 8, 2003, the seventh European Union (EU) reform package went into effect in Turkey, significantly curbing the role of the military in politics. This legislation, passed by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government on August 4, follows six previous packages adopted since February 2002. Collectively, these reform measures have vastly liberalized the country's political system, facilitating Kurdish broadcasting and education, abolishing the death penalty, and subjecting Turkish courts to the European Court of Human Rights. Turkey now has laws guaranteeing freedom of speech, and the military is no longer the kingmaker in Ankara. As a result, AKP -- a self-styled "conservative democratic" party with an identifiable "Islamist pedigree" -- anticipates that Turkey will pass muster when Brussels reviews its candidacy for EU membership in June 2004. Ankara hopes that the EU will establish an accession calendar, opening the way for Turkey's eventual entry into the union, perhaps within the next decade. These developments are crucial to Turkey's future. Which path will the country take now that the military is stripped of its role as a decision making body? Will the EU open its doors to Turkey?
Of course the EU turned down Turkey's membership.
Then the coup happened and the EU condemned it
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]
Erdogan used the excuse of the coup for a full on crackdown of critics of his regime, and even convinced EU countries to arrest EU citizens
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ger... [yahoo.com]
And then threatened to unleash a wave of refugees on the EU unless Turks get free movement
http://nationalpost.com/news/w... [nationalpost.com]
And big pile of cash.
https://www.independent.co.uk/... [independent.co.uk]
The basic problem is that the EU and the West push freedom and democracy and do things like push Turkey to curb the power of the military. But the government curbing the military in Turkey won't lead to a democratic government in charge because Turkey is fundamentally different from EU countries. Traditionally the main counter balance to Islamism has been the military having a coup every few years.
The EU have removed what was essentially an authoritarian check on the political aspirations of the Islamists and not replaced it with a more democratically correct one.
And of course the EU screwed Turkey - it forced a bunch of reforms on Turkey as part of the price of EU membership. Turkey made the reforms and then the EU welched on the membership. And Turkey knows the EU is dependent on it to stop another wave of refugees
The Kurds want their own state, which means separating parts of Turkey, Irak and Syria to become one separate state, Kurdistan.
That's why they are the enemy of Erdogan.
Yes.
This is incorrect. The president of the USA is entirely petulant, ignorant, and reactive to whatever he has seen in the last 24 hours. "Learning" would require a degree of retention that he does not seem to possess. At most, Trump may witness a tough-man action by Erdogan, send an admiring, disturbing, and disruptive Tweet, and then move on to the next hamburger.
This really looks like 'oh, while trying to send the Jews into concentration camps, we made some mistakes and sent there some non-Jews'...
That's pretty much exactly what it is.
In other news Erdogan is complaining that the Turkish ascension to the EU is taking too long while he's busy breaking the fundamental reason the EU was created in the first place.
It's more like you go into work with a bit of a hangover and your boss who is a teetotal Islamist is telling you to get rid of all the liberals. So you do the equivalent of 'rm - rf/turkey/liberals". And then you realise that has side effects and a high false positive rate. So you tell your boss the Jews hacked the system and flee to Germany where you tell the authorities you're being persecuted by Islamists and tell all the expat Turks it was the Jews.
Meanwhile the influx of Turks cause a rise of the far
North Korea on the Bosphorus is far warmer in the summer and there are so many things to see.
I'm confused.
(((Innocent)))?
Do it now!
The bigger issue here (Score:5, Insightful)
They are Turks, the most nationalistic people I've ever met. Far worse than a stereotype American redneck. They are committing another genocide on the Kurds now. They deserve all bad they get.
That's not really fair. Lots of Turkish people were protesting against Edrogan. The fact people were using this app is proof that they whole country isn't full of nationalist dicks. The problem is every country on the planet has it's share of dicks.
True.... the same can be said about the U.S. And, really, the U.S. is not a "shithole."
Anyone who was going to visit the U.S. but decided against it because Trump was elected is a complete moron. Disneyland is not staffed with gestapo.
Back on topic, my first though on reading TFS is that there was a mistake - 150,000 "innocent" people were arrested (and that's just in this current raid), but to many hard line Muslims, anybody who isn't one is not "innocent." When CAIR says it "condemns the deaths of inno
As for the attractions, perhaps they wanted to see our nature preserves that were de-protected last year, but they're not sure if they have been paved over yet or not. Or they weren't sure if the national parks and monuments that still exist would be open that week, or if our politicians would p
Anyone who was going to visit the U.S. but decided against it because Trump was elected is a complete moron.
Or he is just voting with his wallet
IIRC from the news I saw this morning, international tourism into the United States was down ~4% last year while globally international tourism was up ~7%. The United States slipped to the 3rd most popular destination behind France and Spain. Feel free to correct those numbers if Iâ(TM)m wrong, not enough coffee yet.
Reminds me of a pithy saying: being a democratically legitimate leader isn't entirely about being elected, it's about stepping down when someone else gets elected. We don't owe respect or legitimacy to elected leaders whose principle is one man, one vote, one time [economist.com].
The Western world has been taken too many times by this. Elections are a necessary but not sufficient condition for democratic government.
Enemies Everywhere (Score:3)
Dictators have always seen enemies everywhere; they need them to make themselves appears to be defending their country. Erdogan is a paranoid, ignorant git, no different than any other tin-pot dictator elsewhere.
On the plus-side, he has better hair than Trump.
A Thunderbird? (Score:5, Informative)
A coupe is a car.
A coup is the death knell of an old order and regime change.
Neither end up being what their aficionados see in them. The coupe is a mid-life crisis; the coup usually means a society moving into senescence.
And a coop is where we can put people after a coup, drinking celebratory champagne from a coupe, after driving them there in our coupe'!
That "coup" did not fail. (Score:3, Insightful)
It wasn't "Gulenist" either. That's just the convenient excuse for our esteemed chief high goatfucker.
I'm pretty sure mose people put in jail are innocent under western rules. Under goatfucker rule, they're guilty as sin. Obvious reasons are obvious. But as long as the Turkish people acquiesce and continue down this path, much, much more of this will continue to happen.
So, get a clue, dear Turks. Get a clue. We've seen how this works, we've seen this very playbook in Europe, we've seen where it leads. The pixel isn't the point. The people in jail over tenuously alleged sympathies are. Not that I care much: Gulenism is but a hair different from Erdostanism. Nobody willing to put a religiously-inspired ideology over the good of the people is innocent. You had the vote, and yet you all still voted for the guy who explicitly said that democracy is but a train to get off of when you get where he wants to be. You made your bed.
The other 120,000 (Score:2)
I am more concerned for the other 120,000 people who this 'purge' swept up. Calling the thousands who were also swept up 'innocent' implies something about the other 120,000 victims that many would say is inappropriate.
The 120k are intended victims. The 30k are unintended victims.
Since this is primarily about scaring the population into quiet compliance, it could be argued that the 30k are not so unintended after all...
Human history would indicate that you are mistaken.
Much More Worrying... (Score:5, Insightful)
Nothing.
This is almost certainly because Turkey is geopolitically important to the West as part of NATO.
If you think about it objectively, you realise that western governments have not previously hesitated to apply sanctions to nations which mistreat minorities or suppress democracy in the way that Turkey has done. Yet no such outcry met these actions.
Much as we might be horrified at the thought, evidence on the ground suggests that as long as Erdogan supports the West with respect to Syria, acting as a buffer against regional economic migrants [i.e. refugees] - and of course having the potential to be a staging area for any form of military action in the region [ for example, Turkey was used as a launching point for air strikes against Iraq during both Gulf Wars] - then the West will simply turn a blind eye to this.
If we could find an "honest politician" who was also willing to talk about this "on the record", chances are they would tell us that the West will continue to do this because this would be the "least worst" option - that condemning Turkey for the Human Rights abuse would risk moving Erdogan away from NATO and towards Russia. Not something that the West would find appealing...
But this is just guesswork.
Re: (Score:2)
NATO is still around despite the wealthy first world nations of Old Europe that are well able to defend themselves.
Look at what led up to World War I, those same countries had very strong armies and navies. But they were all afraid one would attack another, so they kept building even bigger armies and navies until one little spark set the whole thing off. An alliance like NATO makes everyone more comfortable (or at least less uncomfortable).
The threat from the USSR is long over. NATO doesn't need to exist any more. What, France is going to invade Spain or something? Laughable.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyway, I think NATO disagrees with you, considering the attempts to whip up an anti-Russia 'Feindbild' in Europe and the US in order to justify continuation of its existence.
NATO is a bureaucracy, and bureaucracies don't want to die, even if they become useless.
Although... Russia may not be militarily threatening to invade Europe (anymore), but the economic block that would arise if Russia would join Germany economically is actually a big threat to the American Emp
Re: (Score:2)
... is the West's reaction/response to what Erdogan has done in Turkey.
Nothing.
Not quite. Firstly what is going on here is the application of the democratic laws of the country within that country. What the USA or the West thinks of Erdogan is irrelevant given the laws were passed in a democratic way and are properly being ruled on by the courts of the country. We may disagree with it, but you'll likely find that a lot of Turks don't. That's the thing about democracy, it's not global, it is local. Frankly I'm surprised we don't sanction the USA for not doing something about their gun
Re: (Score:2)
If we could find an "honest politician" who was also willing to talk about this "on the record", chances are they would tell us that the West will continue to do this because this would be the "least worst" option - that condemning Turkey for the Human Rights abuse would risk moving Erdogan away from NATO and towards Russia. Not something that the West would find appealing...
I think if you found a honest politician they'd say Erdogan is already a lost cause and Turkey is well underway to become a new Iran/Saudi-Arabia. I just hope we'll manage to save the Kurds somehow, even though it's a political minefield in Syria, Iraq and Iran too. They've made a massive effort against IS and deserve so much better than their governments are treating them.
Proof that a revolution is needed... (Score:5, Insightful)
The fact that 150,000 people were jailed and/or tortured over their use of a piece of communication software proves that a revolution is needed. KMaybe 30,000 didn't actually use the software. It doesn't mean that abuse of the other 120,000 was justified.
Screw Erdogan -- hope the next revolution succeeds and the last thing he sees are the raised Kalashnikovs of a firing squad.
The "Ceaucescu treatment" is better than the old bastard deserves.
End of Kemalism (Score:3)
There is more to the story.
There was this man named Mustapha Kemal. He was a war hero in WW-I for resisting the British and allied forces at Gallipoli. This fight was a disaster for the British side but it was a proud moment on the Turkish side.
This man rose to becoming the leader of Turkey, and he embarked upon a system of reforms. Whereas he became famous for fighting the British, there is a sense that he believed that Turkey was fighting on the wrong side in WW-I, or maybe he thought Turkey's res
proves that a revolution is needed
Actually it proves that a revolution is in progress.
Take a good look (Score:2)
This is where the west is going with all its surveillance and data collection. Calling the 120'000 that were actually using the messaging app "guilty" is "justice" about as perverted as it gets. It just needs a continuation of the current slow slide into fascism the west does and all that data collected about you _will_ be used in the same way. While worthless to "fight terrorism" or "protect the children", Turkey nicely demonstrates the primary use a dark and unjust state has for mass-collected data about
tech vs truth and politics (Score:1)
Stupidity (Score:2)
Pre-planned (Score:2)
The raids were conducted within 48 hours of the 'coup'. That can mean two things. Either the Turks have an incredible intelligence system that can pinpoint tens of thousands of 'guilty people' in such a short time, locate and capture them in no time. Or they planned this all months in advance and the whole coup was faked.
My money is on option two.
Just like getting accused of "racism" in America (Score:2)
Sounds familiar. Dissenting opinions can be punished by the state, or the herd, but either way, the outcome is the same.
Last time that I checked, nobody got sent in the US for just writing n|gger on the internet. Correct me if I am wrong.
Do people get arrested for un-PC speech? You bet. (Score:2)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk... [theguardian.com]
http://volokh.com/2013/05/03/l... [volokh.com]
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-eng... [bbc.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/la... [theguardian.com]
https://www.cnet.com/news/lond... [cnet.com]
https://www.amren.com/news/201... [amren.com]
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
https://www.thenewamerican.com... [thenewamerican.com]
Are you aware that the UK is a different country from the US? Seems not. Just to let you know, the UK has always had significantly less protection for freedom of hate speech. The westboro baptist church wouldn't last a minute in the UK, but they're safe in the USA.
They were all innocent (Score:2)
Thoughts shouldn't be a crime
The remaining 100,000+ people (Score:2)
The remaining people are in jail being accused of installing the wrong chat application. Unfortunately the real reason is that they pose a threat to the Erdogan regime.
This initally might not make sense to go into an educated at the moment, however the make up of these people tell a lot. There are thousands of judges, academics, prosecutors, teachers, police officers, journalists who were put away. Looking at this, basically those who can uncover his bad deeds, publish it to the masses, and who can put them
No, the Turkish have pretended to have a democracy for over a century, while engaging in genocide and oppression. Don't whitewash turds.
Bullet in the head (Score:2)
That's what Erdogan deserves
This is a joke, right? (Score:2)
That's like Trump going out in the middle of 5th Avenue and shooting a random stranger with the blame going to the guy who sold him is shoes.
Guess who likes this? (Score:2)
Donald Trump is salivating SO HARD right now as he wets his panties, dreaming of being able to purge the country like Stalin or Erdoan.
Expect the next presidential briefing to cover "pixels" and how to track them.
How did they find the pixel? (Score:2)
How did they know someone's phone had the Evil Pixel? phone company records of IP addresses, or did the pre-dawn raids also involve searching the house for any phones and then trying to get a file manager app to show the appropriate directory? My phone isn't rooted, and it won't show me anything unless I threaten to hit it. I've never been able to get ES File manager to locate anything, even if I know roughly where the file should be.
Also, slightly amazed that people in some places are being targeted for us
Hmm, nope. They have (recently) achieved the magic 0% open defecation rate [worldbank.org] necessary for non-shithole status. All the Trump-designated shitholes have nonzero [imgur.com] rates, with most scoring well into double digits.