WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Asks UK Judge to Drop His Arrest Warrant (theguardian.com) 94

Posted by EditorDavid from the courts-of-last-resort dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, has asked a UK court to drop the arrest warrant that prevents him from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been living for five and a half years. Assange, 46, skipped bail to enter the embassy in 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies... Mark Summers QC told senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates court on Friday that now that the Swedish case had been dropped the warrant had "lost its purpose and its function". He said because Swedish extradition proceedings against Assange had come to an end, so had the life of the arrest warrant... Arbuthnot said she would give her judgment about the arrest warrant on 6 February.
Judge Arbuthnot said she'd rule only on the legal issue, though the court had also received evidence about medical problems which included "a terrible bad tooth, frozen shoulder and depression."

Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.

  • The UK arrest warrant is still valid. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Computershack ( 1143409 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @12:11PM (#56020659)
    The UK arrest warrant has nothing to do with the European Arrest Warrant. The UK one is for skipping bail. It doesn't matter whether or not the Swedish government is still pursuing him, he has committed a crime in the UK which is an arrestable offence regardless of his innocence of the charge he was facing.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by MS ( 18681 )

      So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?

      • Skipping bail

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by truedfx ( 802492 )

        It's right there in the comment you were responding to. Skipping bail is itself an offense. Are you suggesting he's not guilty of that? It's similar to how, if the police lawfully try to arrest you for, say, a burglary you had nothing to do with, you resist arrest, and the police then find you weren't guilty of burglary and don't attempt to charge you with that, you can still be charged and convicted for resisting arrest.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vux984 ( 928602 )

          Precisely correct.

          But at the same time it is a bit ridiculous. Legally the magnitude of his crime is skipping bail for an arrest for a crime in another country that has been dropped.

          Why are they still maintaining a round the clock covert monitoring of his actions so they can arrest him the moment he steps out of the embassy? Lots of people skip bail. Their's a whole industry of 'bounty hunters' to round them up. And the vast majority of THOSE bail jumpers have been convicted or are still wanted for actual c

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by jeremyp ( 130771 )

            He also caused the people who stood bail for him to lose a lot of money. If you were robbed of £140,000 wouldn't you want the perpetrator to go to prison?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by vux984 ( 928602 )

              No, that's not even slightly relevant.

              First, at best the bail bond losses in relation to someone skipping bail would be a civil suit between the parties that posted bail and Assange; its simply not a criminal matter.

              Further, if this actually even an issue, the parties that posted bail, could be paid off by Wikileaks, or Ecuador. Both of whom are paying far more than that for his legal representation, or for his accomodations (respectively).

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by MS ( 18681 )

              No, they weren't robbed. They gave their money/support voluntarily. I simply would want my money back.

            • It may be a lot of money to you and me, but to the people who put up the money, it's pocket change.

          • The UK government basically has three options

            1) Close the embassy, expel the diplomats and arrest Assange as his diplomatically protected bubble evaporates.
            2) The status quo where they keep a watch on the embassy and arrest him if he leaves
            3) Allow him to leave unmolested.

            I think 1) is dangerous because it would allow foreign governments to do the same to arrest a fugitive who took refuge in a UK embassy and claim this case as a precedent, so they've decided not to do it. Also 1) implies the UK will probabl

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by vux984 ( 928602 )

              agreed on '1)'

              "If the UK allows Assange to avoid justice by spending a couple of years in the Ecuadorian embassy then it would be setting a precedent that anyone (in)famous enough to get in there would be literally above the law which rules out 3)"

              No, not really. If he'd fled the country instead of to the embassy. (which in many respects is the same thing), then he'd simply be beyond the reach of arrest unless and until he came back. This is pretty elementary; thousands of people have outstanding warrants w

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                Considering he has been effectively incarcerated longer than any possible sentence he might face, and that it's cost the country many millions of Pounds, there does seem to be little purpose in pursuing any prosecution.

                Even if convicted he likely wouldn't serve any time. There is no public interest in keeping him at the embassy.

              • No, not really. If he'd fled the country instead of to the embassy. (which in many respects is the same thing), then he'd simply be beyond the reach of arrest unless and until he came back. This is pretty elementary; thousands of people have outstanding warrants who have fled the country; and unless the crime rises to a level where its worth pursuing international warrants; and he happens to hide in an extradition treaty country -- then fleeing a country and living in exile has always been something one can get away with for small crimes. The police don't normally spend a lot of time worrying about it.

                He fled Sweden and the Swedes issued an european arrest warrant. I'm sure if he'd fled the UK they'd have issued one for him. And if he was outside Europe they could issue an Interpol notice.

                And actually Interpol have confirmed the existing Interpol red notice is still outstanding, so all the paperwork is in place.

                https://www.interpol.int/News-... [interpol.int]

                LYON, France - INTERPOL confirms that its Red Notice, or international wanted persons alert, issued for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Sweden's request in November 2010 remains valid.

                Confirmation that Mr Assange's Red Notice status remains in force follows Thursday's decision by authorities in Ecuador to grant asylum to Mr Assange, two months after he took refuge in its London embassy while fighting extradition from the UK to Sweden where authorities want to question him in connection with alleged sexual offences.

                A Red Notice status is a request for any country to identify or locate an individual with a view to their provisional arrest and extradition in accordance with the country's national laws.

                Many of INTERPOL's member countries consider a Red Notice a valid request for provisional arrest, especially if they are linked to the requesting country via a bilateral extradition treaty. In cases where arrests are made based on a Red Notice, these are made by national police officials in INTERPOL member countries.

                INTERPOL cannot compel any of its 190 member countries to arrest the subject of a Red Notice. Any individual wanted for arrest should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

                I.e. even if he left the EU he'd still be wanted man. Basically he'd need to flee to a country which would ignore the Interpol notice and refuse to extradite.

                Ronn [wikipedia.org]

      • So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?

        Contempt of court. Something that is a crime in most countries.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jeremyp ( 130771 )

        Apart from the crime of skipping bail, it should be remembered that, in order to get bail in the first place, Assange had to promise to give the authorities money if he broke his bail conditions. A lot of the money was guaranteed by some of his supporters who were all totally shafted by his decision to flee to the Ecuador Embassy.

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]

        So, he's a rapist (must be, otherwise, why did he flee) and he defrauded his friends of a lot of money. I really don't know why anybody thinks of h

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by MS ( 18681 )

          In my country we say: a dog is trying to bite its tail. In this case Julian escaped an extradition to Sweden for a crime in Sweden which was not committed. So the order for extradition shoudn't exist anymore, as the basis for it has volatized.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          His friends knew exactly what they were getting in to. He fled because he feared rendition. You can argue and how realistic that fear is.

  • He was accused of rape in Sweden. He fought extradition right up the UK Supreme Court where he lost. He then skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorian embassy, the Ecuadorians being keen to tweak the nose of the US.

    Now even if the Swedes have dropped charges he's still got a problem of skipping bail. So he claims to be depressed, have a bad tooth and so on.

    I say let him spend the rest of his life in the Ecuadorian embassy. If he comes out, nail him for skipping bail.

    It's absurd how he claims that because of h

    • Make him show up in person to argue this release.

  • Statute of Limitations (Score:3)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Sunday January 28, 2018 @12:39PM (#56020817) Journal

    Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.

    Isn't that the way things normally happen, except for crimes like murder? In the United States it is called the Statute of Limitations [wikipedia.org].

    • Notice from your own link that the limitations apply to when a claim can be filed. To be clear the claim was filed against him a long time ago. Statute of Limitations no longer applies.

    • Except that when you flee from justice the clock doesn't run out on the statue of limitations. Otherwise Roman Polanski would be able to come back to the US.

    • The US statute of limitations does not apply to people who flee the country to evade prosecution. That provision is there to stop that exact behaviour.
  • A good way to not be under house arrest for 6 years is to answer the charges for which you are under indictment.

    Julian Assange, if he is innocent, should have no problem appearing before a judge and jury.

  • He should be assassinated! Or was that because he revealed the war crimes of the Bush administration, I'm not sure.

  • ... has a lot of followers and massive, embarrassing leaks could surface if someone pisses him off.

    What's the status of the Insurance Torrent [reddit.com] that was so dominant in 2013?

    Wikileaks insurance files, just in case the worst happens

  • He wants to move out of his Ecuadorian mom's basement because she wants him to get a job and doesn't believe his "really bad tooth" story any more.

  • ... the UK is flooded with other requests to drop arrest warrants because, "... and I broke a nail ..."

  • The rape allegation is nothing but a pretext to get him into custody so he may be interrogated by or outright handed over to the United States. If it wasn't, the government of Sweden would have taken up Assange years ago on his offers to be interviewed by investigators remotely or in person at the embassy. Or to return to Sweden outright if they promised not to hand him over to U.S. custody.

    The response to this inconvenient fact is generally a pithy "since when do wanted suspects get to negotiate terms".

  • from the Sweedish note about invastigation dropping:

    https://yro.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org]

    – If he, at a later date, makes himself available, I will be able to decide to resume the investigation immediately, says Marianne Ny.

    So the moment he steps out all will be restarted. Pretty sure the extradition papers are ready to be filed immediately (first Sweden then US).
    And likely the UK charges of breaking the bail and avoiding arrest will never be dropped.

    If it was me I would decide to step out and let the lega

  • It's costing us, the UK tax payer, about Â£10k per day [bbc.co.uk] for the policing. Quite frankly, it's a colossal waste of money at a time where the amount of public spending available cannot be pissed up the wall on something like this.

    Part of that daily money would be better spent purchasing him a one way ticket to Ecuador, escorting him to Heathrow, onto the aeroplane and then waving him goodbye.

    And then we can go back to spending that kind of money on far far more important things.

  • Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.

    Fuck THEM. It’s them who are at fault for not being able to secure the arrest of Assange. So why should they be “rewarded” by punishing Assange?

Slashdot Top Deals

