WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Asks UK Judge to Drop His Arrest Warrant

An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, has asked a UK court to drop the arrest warrant that prevents him from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been living for five and a half years. Assange, 46, skipped bail to enter the embassy in 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies... Mark Summers QC told senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates court on Friday that now that the Swedish case had been dropped the warrant had "lost its purpose and its function". He said because Swedish extradition proceedings against Assange had come to an end, so had the life of the arrest warrant... Arbuthnot said she would give her judgment about the arrest warrant on 6 February.
Judge Arbuthnot said she'd rule only on the legal issue, though the court had also received evidence about medical problems which included "a terrible bad tooth, frozen shoulder and depression."
Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.
Clinical depression has a biologic basis. It seems like you think it is based on his circumstances. His bad tooth is particularly unfortunate since he is in the UK where they haven't yet discovered dentistry.
Found the American! Ever wonder why Americans hate Assange? Cuz he exposed American military committing war crimes (e.g., google Collateral Murder).
Yeah those AKs, in a wartime country where everyone carries an AK, are a real threat to the helicopter sitting several kilometres away.
Actually, he wasn't in the UK, he was in Equador.
He was in the UK until he stepped over the threshold to the Ecuadorian embassy.
Oh I agree. My point is that people saying he 'was in Ecuador' are wrong. He was in the UK. I actually thought embassies were the territory of the country who run them but it turns out that is not the case [pathtoforeignservice.com]
The UK can't easily[1] arrest him in the Ecuadorian embassy but he's still in the UK.
And he skipped bail, which is illegal. So if he came out he'd be immediately arrested.
[1] There are various ways it could arrest him, but they probably mean severing diplomatic relations with Ecuador which the UK government in unwilling to do. In practice unless the embassy is closed and all the diplomats expelled he's probably safe from arrest. However accepting that is not the same as accepting that he can leave without being arrested.
Look it doesn't matter if the Ecuadorian embassy is Ecuadorian territory or not. Assange broke UK law, in the UK, when he broke his bail conditions.
And its absurd to say just because someone broke UK law they should be held to account. I break Chinese law all the time when I criticize the Chinese government. I've never been to China though so why should I be held to account for unconscionable laws or under an unconscionable state such as the UK where you can't possibly get a fair trial?
That's a ridiculous thing to say. Criticizing China outside of China is not the same as going to Sweden and raping someone.
Assange committed offences in Sweden that met the dual criminality test they needed to meet for him to be extradited.
If Assange didn't think he could get a fair trial in Sweden or the UK then he shouldn't have visited them and broke the law.
And any state that prosecutes someone where there is no victim of actual violence is not a conscionable state.
SW and AA were victims of violence, and the Swedish and British legal systems are doing the right thing in prosecuting Assange.
The state is violence and the only justification for violence is when acted upon from a reasonable self defense position. ie government attacks you then fighting back is reasonable.
It was self defense. The papers and badges are bullshit. He was running from kidnappers with guns.
It was self defense. The papers and badges are bullshit. He was running from kidnappers with guns.
That's pretty much my thought of it. Assange was fleeing from State-sponsored kidnappers acting on behalf of the corrupt US Oligarchy. I would even be OK with it if Assange had used deadly force in the course of fleeing from his criminal abductors.
Julian Assange is still in the UK. The Equadorian embassy and its grounds are still British territory but the British government has limited powers under assorted diplomatic agreements codified in law to enter and otherwise interfere with what went on there.
It's a subtle distinction but important. When the US missiled the Chinese embassy in Belgrade its wasn't treated as the starting of a war between the US and China like the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, it was an attack on Belgrade territory.
Breaching bail conditions and contempt of court include leaving the country while there's an active case against you.
what does 'evading arrest' really mean? in this context?
in this context it means that some rogue set of governments was out to silence a vocal critic. I don't consider the governments to be in the right and so I dont' consider that a lawful order that *needs* to be followed.
suppose a cop, on his own, commands you to do something that you don't believe is lawful? are you compelled to just follow orders? of course not. only a fool would think you have no power to judge those who are coming after you. no
Re:Breaking the law. (Score:5, Interesting)
Being told by the court to show up in the UK. Not showing up. Having a warrant issued for his arrest. Running away from that warrant.
It really is quite simple. If you think this has anything to do with rogue nations, then you're over thinking it. The case that you mention against him was dropped last year already. But speaking of...
assange did not feel that the law was correct and I agree
To be clear the law we are talking about is the law of two independent sovereign states (UK and Sweden) who both examined the case against him and both concluded he has a case to
Let;'s be clear about this. Assange was arrested for allegedly having sex with a woman who was asleep without her consent. Here in the civilised world, we call that rape.
So you are saying that you feel the law against rape is not correct.
You are a fuckwit.
Re:Breaking the law. (Score:4, Insightful)
You can't be extradited from the UK for a crime that isn't also a crime in the US. So "thinly veiled" in this case means: determined to be a crime in 2 separate sovereign states.
The only thing thinly veiled is is the excuses people make for him effectively not standing trial for any crime committed in many countries just because that country may have extradition treaties with the USA.
Right, so all laws should be ignored.
The charges against him were rape.
In Sweden.
He ran away.
My conclusion is therefore that he is a rapist.
He didn't run away. He was told he could leave Sweden. It was only after he had left that they decided they wanted him back. Even though they routinely question people in other countries, for some reason they wanted him back in Sweden to talk to investigators. No to stand trial, to talk to him.
It's extremely suspicious. Assange believed it was an attempt to extradite or render him into US custody. He was willing to answer questions in the UK.
If the Swedish were interested in justice they would have take the
to be fair the charges against him were a thinly veiled attempt to extradite him to the US. It has very little to do about breaking the law.
That was certainly his position, and perhaps even his belief.
But the only evidence that this plan existed seems to be the fact news leaked about the US considering charges around the same time that Sweden did file charges.
to be fair the charges against him were a thinly veiled attempt to extradite him to the US. It has very little to do about breaking the law.
To be fair, the charges against him were a completely unveiled attempt to get a a rapist into court. It was all about breaking the law.
The UK arrest warrant is still valid. (Score:5, Interesting)
So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?
Skipping bail
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
It's right there in the comment you were responding to. Skipping bail is itself an offense. Are you suggesting he's not guilty of that? It's similar to how, if the police lawfully try to arrest you for, say, a burglary you had nothing to do with, you resist arrest, and the police then find you weren't guilty of burglary and don't attempt to charge you with that, you can still be charged and convicted for resisting arrest.
Precisely correct.
But at the same time it is a bit ridiculous. Legally the magnitude of his crime is skipping bail for an arrest for a crime in another country that has been dropped.
Why are they still maintaining a round the clock covert monitoring of his actions so they can arrest him the moment he steps out of the embassy? Lots of people skip bail. Their's a whole industry of 'bounty hunters' to round them up. And the vast majority of THOSE bail jumpers have been convicted or are still wanted for actual c
He also caused the people who stood bail for him to lose a lot of money. If you were robbed of £140,000 wouldn't you want the perpetrator to go to prison?
No, that's not even slightly relevant.
First, at best the bail bond losses in relation to someone skipping bail would be a civil suit between the parties that posted bail and Assange; its simply not a criminal matter.
Further, if this actually even an issue, the parties that posted bail, could be paid off by Wikileaks, or Ecuador. Both of whom are paying far more than that for his legal representation, or for his accomodations (respectively).
No, they weren't robbed. They gave their money/support voluntarily. I simply would want my money back.
It may be a lot of money to you and me, but to the people who put up the money, it's pocket change.
The UK government basically has three options
1) Close the embassy, expel the diplomats and arrest Assange as his diplomatically protected bubble evaporates.
2) The status quo where they keep a watch on the embassy and arrest him if he leaves
3) Allow him to leave unmolested.
I think 1) is dangerous because it would allow foreign governments to do the same to arrest a fugitive who took refuge in a UK embassy and claim this case as a precedent, so they've decided not to do it. Also 1) implies the UK will probabl
agreed on '1)'
"If the UK allows Assange to avoid justice by spending a couple of years in the Ecuadorian embassy then it would be setting a precedent that anyone (in)famous enough to get in there would be literally above the law which rules out 3)"
No, not really. If he'd fled the country instead of to the embassy. (which in many respects is the same thing), then he'd simply be beyond the reach of arrest unless and until he came back. This is pretty elementary; thousands of people have outstanding warrants w
Considering he has been effectively incarcerated longer than any possible sentence he might face, and that it's cost the country many millions of Pounds, there does seem to be little purpose in pursuing any prosecution.
Even if convicted he likely wouldn't serve any time. There is no public interest in keeping him at the embassy.
No, not really. If he'd fled the country instead of to the embassy. (which in many respects is the same thing), then he'd simply be beyond the reach of arrest unless and until he came back. This is pretty elementary; thousands of people have outstanding warrants who have fled the country; and unless the crime rises to a level where its worth pursuing international warrants; and he happens to hide in an extradition treaty country -- then fleeing a country and living in exile has always been something one can get away with for small crimes. The police don't normally spend a lot of time worrying about it.
He fled Sweden and the Swedes issued an european arrest warrant. I'm sure if he'd fled the UK they'd have issued one for him. And if he was outside Europe they could issue an Interpol notice.
And actually Interpol have confirmed the existing Interpol red notice is still outstanding, so all the paperwork is in place.
https://www.interpol.int/News-... [interpol.int]
LYON, France - INTERPOL confirms that its Red Notice, or international wanted persons alert, issued for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Sweden's request in November 2010 remains valid.
Confirmation that Mr Assange's Red Notice status remains in force follows Thursday's decision by authorities in Ecuador to grant asylum to Mr Assange, two months after he took refuge in its London embassy while fighting extradition from the UK to Sweden where authorities want to question him in connection with alleged sexual offences.
A Red Notice status is a request for any country to identify or locate an individual with a view to their provisional arrest and extradition in accordance with the country's national laws.
Many of INTERPOL's member countries consider a Red Notice a valid request for provisional arrest, especially if they are linked to the requesting country via a bilateral extradition treaty. In cases where arrests are made based on a Red Notice, these are made by national police officials in INTERPOL member countries.
INTERPOL cannot compel any of its 190 member countries to arrest the subject of a Red Notice. Any individual wanted for arrest should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
I.e. even if he left the EU he'd still be wanted man. Basically he'd need to flee to a country which would ignore the Interpol notice and refuse to extradite.
Ronn [wikipedia.org]
So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?
Contempt of court. Something that is a crime in most countries.
Apart from the crime of skipping bail, it should be remembered that, in order to get bail in the first place, Assange had to promise to give the authorities money if he broke his bail conditions. A lot of the money was guaranteed by some of his supporters who were all totally shafted by his decision to flee to the Ecuador Embassy.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
So, he's a rapist (must be, otherwise, why did he flee) and he defrauded his friends of a lot of money. I really don't know why anybody thinks of h
In my country we say: a dog is trying to bite its tail. In this case Julian escaped an extradition to Sweden for a crime in Sweden which was not committed. So the order for extradition shoudn't exist anymore, as the basis for it has volatized.
His friends knew exactly what they were getting in to. He fled because he feared rendition. You can argue and how realistic that fear is.
Assange's position is absurd (Score:1)
He was accused of rape in Sweden. He fought extradition right up the UK Supreme Court where he lost. He then skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorian embassy, the Ecuadorians being keen to tweak the nose of the US.
Now even if the Swedes have dropped charges he's still got a problem of skipping bail. So he claims to be depressed, have a bad tooth and so on.
I say let him spend the rest of his life in the Ecuadorian embassy. If he comes out, nail him for skipping bail.
It's absurd how he claims that because of h
Of course there is that part where the so called "rape charges" where absolute bullshit.
Not true
https://www.newstatesman.com/d... [newstatesman.com]
One: "The allegation of rape would not be rape under English law"
This is flatly untrue. The Assange legal team argued this twice before English courts, and twice the English courts ruled clearly that the allegation would also constitute rape under English law.
(See my post at Jack of Kent for further detail on this.)
http://jackofkent.com/2012/06/... [jackofkent.com]
The Magistrates' Court ruled (emphasis added):
The position with offence 4 is different. This is an allegation of rape. The framework list is ticked for rape. The defence accepts that normally the ticking of a framework list offence box on an EAW would require very little analysis by the court. However they then developed a sophisticated argument that the conduct alleged here would not amount to rape in most European countries. However, what is alleged here is that Mr Assange "deliberately consummated sexual intercourse with her by improperly exploiting that she, due to sleep, was in a helpless state". In this country that would amount to rape.
Just for the record, be very careful with women if you visit Sweden. Pressing false rape-charges is apparently a thing these days, even if you're not famous.
Bullshit. I've been to Sweden and dated women there. So long as you don't rape anyone you'll won't be charged with rape. What got Assange on trouble was that he was dating someone who consented to sex with a condom. They slept in the same bed. He woke her up having sex without a condom. She wanted him to get an aids test. He refused. She went to the police. He got charged with rape. And the UK courts ruled that since what he did in
https://www.theguardian.com/me... [theguardian.com]
The allegations centre on a 10-day period after Assange flew into Stockholm on Wednesday 11 August. One of the women, named in court as Miss A, told police that she had arranged Assange's trip to Sweden, and let him stay in her flat because she was due to be away. She returned early, on Friday 13 August, after which the pair went for a meal and then returned to her flat.
Her account to police, which Assange disputes, stated that he began stroking her leg as they drank tea, before he pulled off her clothes and snapped a necklace that she was wearing. According to her statement she "tried to put on some articles of clothing as it was going too quickly and uncomfortably but Assange ripped them off again". Miss A told police that she didn't want to go any further "but that it was too late to stop Assange as she had gone along with it so far", and so she allowed him to undress her.
According to the statement, Miss A then realised he was trying to have unprotected sex with her. She told police that she had tried a number of times to reach for a condom but Assange had stopped her by holding her arms and pinning her legs. The statement records Miss A describing how Assange then released her arms and agreed to use a condom, but she told the police that at some stage Assange had "done something" with the condom that resulted in it becoming ripped, and ejaculated without withdrawing.
When he was later interviewed by police in Stockholm, Assange agreed that he had had sex with Miss A but said he did not tear the condom, and that he was not aware that it had been torn. He told police that he had continued to sleep in Miss A's bed for the following week and she had never mentioned a torn condom.
On the following morning, Saturday 14 August, Assange spoke at a seminar organised by Miss A. A second woman, Miss W, had contacted Miss A to ask if she could attend. Both women joined Assange, the co-ordinator of the Swedish WikiLeaks group, whom we will call "Harold", and a few others for lunch.
Assange left the lunch with Miss W. She told the police she and Assange had visited the place where she worked and had then gone to a cinema where they had moved to the back row. He had kissed her and put his hands inside her clothing, she said.
That evening, Miss A held a party at her flat. One of her friends, "Monica", later told police that during the party Miss A had told her about the ripped condom and unprotected sex. Another friend told police that during the evening Miss A told her she had had "the worst sex ever" with Assange: "Not only had it been the world's worst screw, it had also been violent."
Assange's supporters point out that, despite her complaints against him, Miss A held a party for him on that evening and continued to allow him to stay in her flat.
On Sunday 15 August, Monica told police, Miss A told her that she thought Assange had torn the condom on purpose. According to Monica, Miss A said Assange was still staying in her flat but they were not having sex because he had "exceeded the limits of what she felt she could accept" and she did not feel safe.
The following day, Miss W phoned Assange and arranged to meet him late in the evening, according to her statement. The pair went back to her flat in Enkoping, near Stockholm. Miss W told police that though they started to have sex, Assange had not wanted to wear a condom, and she had moved away because she had not wanted unprotected sex. Assange had then lost interest, she said, and fallen asleep. However, during the night, they had both woken up and had sex at least once when "he agreed unwillingly to use a condom".
Early the next morning, Miss W told police, she had gone to buy breakfast before getting back into bed and falling asleep beside Assange. She had awoken to find him having sex with her, she said, but when she asked whether he was wearing a condom he said no. "According to her statement, she said: 'You better not have HIV' and he answered: 'Of course not,' " but "she couldn't be bothered to tell him one more time because she had been going on about the condom all night. She had never had unprotected sex before."
The police record of the interview with Assange in Stockhom deals only with the complaint made by Miss A. However, Assange and his lawyers have repeatedly stressed that he denies any kind of wrongdoing in relation to Miss W.
In submissions to the Swedish courts, they have argued that Miss W took the initiative in contacting Assange, that on her own account she willingly engaged in sexual activity in a cinema and voluntarily took him to her flat where, she agrees, they had consensual sex. They say that she never indicated to Assange that she did not want to have sex with him. They also say that in a text message to a friend, she never suggested she had been raped and claimed only to have been "half asleep".
Police spoke to Miss W's ex-boyfriend, who told them that in two and a half years they had never had sex without a condom because it was "unthinkable" for her. Miss W told police she went to a chemist to buy a morning-after pill and also went to hospital to be tested for STDs. Police statements record her contacting Assange to ask him to get a test and his refusing on the grounds that he did not have the time.
If you behave like Assange behaved you're going to have legal problems in the UK or Sweden. And you deserve it. Fucking scumbag.
Why did he flee justice if the rape charges were bullshit? His actions were those of somebody who believes themselves to be guilty.
Statute of Limitations (Score:3)
Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.
Isn't that the way things normally happen, except for crimes like murder? In the United States it is called the Statute of Limitations [wikipedia.org].
Notice from your own link that the limitations apply to when a claim can be filed. To be clear the claim was filed against him a long time ago. Statute of Limitations no longer applies.
Except that when you flee from justice the clock doesn't run out on the statue of limitations. Otherwise Roman Polanski would be able to come back to the US.
Boo-Hoo (Score:2)
Julian Assange, if he is innocent, should have no problem appearing before a judge and jury.
He stopped the coronation of Queen Hillary (Score:1)
He should be assassinated! Or was that because he revealed the war crimes of the Bush administration, I'm not sure.
Assange still ... (Score:2)
... has a lot of followers and massive, embarrassing leaks could surface if someone pisses him off.
What's the status of the Insurance Torrent [reddit.com] that was so dominant in 2013?
Wikileaks insurance files, just in case the worst happens
Snowflake (Score:2)
He wants to move out of his Ecuadorian mom's basement because she wants him to get a job and doesn't believe his "really bad tooth" story any more.
Meanwhile, ... (Score:2)
... the UK is flooded with other requests to drop arrest warrants because, "... and I broke a nail
..."
Charges are bullshit. Always have been. (Score:2)
The rape allegation is nothing but a pretext to get him into custody so he may be interrogated by or outright handed over to the United States. If it wasn't, the government of Sweden would have taken up Assange years ago on his offers to be interviewed by investigators remotely or in person at the embassy. Or to return to Sweden outright if they promised not to hand him over to U.S. custody.
The response to this inconvenient fact is generally a pithy "since when do wanted suspects get to negotiate terms".
the moment he leaves all will be restarted (Score:2)
from the Sweedish note about invastigation dropping:
https://yro.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org]
– If he, at a later date, makes himself available, I will be able to decide to resume the investigation immediately, says Marianne Ny.
So the moment he steps out all will be restarted. Pretty sure the extradition papers are ready to be filed immediately (first Sweden then US).
And likely the UK charges of breaking the bail and avoiding arrest will never be dropped.
If it was me I would decide to step out and let the legal process run its course.
For gods sake, just get rid of him (Score:2)
It's costing us, the UK tax payer, about Â£10k per day [bbc.co.uk] for the policing. Quite frankly, it's a colossal waste of money at a time where the amount of public spending available cannot be pissed up the wall on something like this.
Part of that daily money would be better spent purchasing him a one way ticket to Ecuador, escorting him to Heathrow, onto the aeroplane and then waving him goodbye.
And then we can go back to spending that kind of money on far far more important things.
Fuck THEM (Score:2)
Fuck THEM. It’s them who are at fault for not being able to secure the arrest of Assange. So why should they be “rewarded” by punishing Assange?