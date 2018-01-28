Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Asks UK Judge to Drop His Arrest Warrant (theguardian.com) 26

Posted by EditorDavid from the courts-of-last-resort dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, has asked a UK court to drop the arrest warrant that prevents him from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been living for five and a half years. Assange, 46, skipped bail to enter the embassy in 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies... Mark Summers QC told senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates court on Friday that now that the Swedish case had been dropped the warrant had "lost its purpose and its function". He said because Swedish extradition proceedings against Assange had come to an end, so had the life of the arrest warrant... Arbuthnot said she would give her judgment about the arrest warrant on 6 February.
Judge Arbuthnot said she'd rule only on the legal issue, though the court had also received evidence about medical problems which included "a terrible bad tooth, frozen shoulder and depression."

Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.

  • The UK arrest warrant has nothing to do with the European Arrest Warrant. The UK one is for skipping bail. It doesn't matter whether or not the Swedish government is still pursuing him, he has committed a crime in the UK which is an arrestable offence regardless of his innocence of the charge he was facing.

      So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?

  • He was accused of rape in Sweden. He fought extradition right up the UK Supreme Court where he lost. He then skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorian embassy, the Ecuadorians being keen to tweak the nose of the US.

    Now even if the Swedes have dropped charges he's still got a problem of skipping bail. So he claims to be depressed, have a bad tooth and so on.

    I say let him spend the rest of his life in the Ecuadorian embassy. If he comes out, nail him for skipping bail.

    It's absurd how he claims that because of h

