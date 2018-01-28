WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Asks UK Judge to Drop His Arrest Warrant (theguardian.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian: WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, has asked a UK court to drop the arrest warrant that prevents him from leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been living for five and a half years. Assange, 46, skipped bail to enter the embassy in 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies... Mark Summers QC told senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates court on Friday that now that the Swedish case had been dropped the warrant had "lost its purpose and its function". He said because Swedish extradition proceedings against Assange had come to an end, so had the life of the arrest warrant... Arbuthnot said she would give her judgment about the arrest warrant on 6 February.
Judge Arbuthnot said she'd rule only on the legal issue, though the court had also received evidence about medical problems which included "a terrible bad tooth, frozen shoulder and depression."
Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.
Judge Arbuthnot said she'd rule only on the legal issue, though the court had also received evidence about medical problems which included "a terrible bad tooth, frozen shoulder and depression."
Representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Aaron Watkins it would be absurd for defendants to be "rewarded with effective immunity" simply for having evaded proceedings for long enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Breaking the law. (Score:3)
Actually, he wasn't in the UK, he was in Equador.
Re: (Score:3)
He was in the UK until he stepped over the threshold to the Ecuadorian embassy.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I agree. My point is that people saying he 'was in Ecuador' are wrong. He was in the UK. I actually thought embassies were the territory of the country who run them but it turns out that is not the case [pathtoforeignservice.com]
The UK can't easily[1] arrest him in the Ecuadorian embassy but he's still in the UK.
And he skipped bail, which is illegal. So if he came out he'd be immediately arrested.
[1] There are various ways it could arrest him, but they probably mean severing diplomatic relations with Ecuador which the UK governmen
Re: (Score:2)
Julian Assange is still in the UK. The Equadorian embassy and its grounds are still British territory but the British government has limited powers under assorted diplomatic agreements codified in law to enter and otherwise interfere with what went on there.
It's a subtle distinction but important. When the US missiled the Chinese embassy in Belgrade its wasn't treated as the starting of a war between the US and China like the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, it was an attack on Belgrade territory.
Re: (Score:1)
what does 'evading arrest' really mean? in this context?
in this context it means that some rogue set of governments was out to silence a vocal critic. I don't consider the governments to be in the right and so I dont' consider that a lawful order that *needs* to be followed.
suppose a cop, on his own, commands you to do something that you don't believe is lawful? are you compelled to just follow orders? of course not. only a fool would think you have no power to judge those who are coming after you. no
Re:Breaking the law. (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
The UK arrest warrant is still valid. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So what crime did he commit in the UK, for which he should have been arrested?!?
Assange's position is absurd (Score:2)
He was accused of rape in Sweden. He fought extradition right up the UK Supreme Court where he lost. He then skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorian embassy, the Ecuadorians being keen to tweak the nose of the US.
Now even if the Swedes have dropped charges he's still got a problem of skipping bail. So he claims to be depressed, have a bad tooth and so on.
I say let him spend the rest of his life in the Ecuadorian embassy. If he comes out, nail him for skipping bail.
It's absurd how he claims that because of h
Re: (Score:2)