Bitcoin Privacy

Deanonymizing Tor: Your Bitcoin Transactions May Come Back To Haunt You (wired.com) 83

Posted by EditorDavid from the like-a-bad-penny dept.
jwhyche, Slashdot reader #6,192, writes: If you bought some illegal narcotics off Silk Road or even gave money to Wikileaks. Researchers at Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University have been able to link these transactions with real world identities. They have been able to do this even if the transactions are years old. Their research shows how easy it is to link accounts to these transactions without using any of the tools available to law enforcement like search warrants or subpoenas.
The researchers started with 88 unique bitcoin addresses from Tor hidden services, and then searched 5 billion tweets and 1 million pages on the Bitcoin Talk forum -- ultimately linking 125 unique users to 20 Tor hidden services. "Bitcoin addresses should always be considered exploitable," the researchers conclude, "as they can be used to deanonymize users retroactively."

Their paper is titled "When a Small Leak Sinks a Great Ship: Deanonymizing Tor Hidden Service Users Through Bitcoin Transactions Analysis," and Wired summarizes one of their conclusions. "Even deleting profile information that includes bitcoin addresses may not be enough if a post has been cached or captured by services like the Internet Archive, they point out. 'If you're vulnerable now, you're vulnerable in the future.'"

  • HAHAHAHAHA

  • FWIW you can easily choose a one-time-use bitcoin address to deal with this problem. Some people advocate using a different address for each transaction (for example, if you are selling a lot of things, give each customer a different address, that way you can tell who has paid you).

    OTOH bitcoin transactions are inherently traceable, so even if there's no known way to determine who you are at this moment, in the future someone might figure out a way.

    • Re:one-time-use addresses (Score:5, Interesting)

      by vadim_t ( 324782 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @07:54PM (#56017417) Homepage

      This stopped working in the current state of Bitcoin, because you pay a fee for the amount of data you use on the blockchain, and the more addresses you accumulate, the more horrible the fees become.

      Fees have got so high that addresses with a small balance (somewhere around $15-ish last time I checked, which is crazy) are effectively lost, because the fee is higher than the amount stored in the address.

      The problem compounts for paying people. If I want to send you $15, I may have to spend somewhere around $15 in fees to do so, costing me a total of $30. At the end of this you will have an address with $15 worth on it, but which can't be actually spent, so I paid you, but you have effectively nothing anyway. At this point either you bump your prices, or try to consolidate your accounts through a very low fee transaction that might or not get processed, and that may take a week or so.

      TL;DR: The modern bitcoin is completely useless as a payment system, and only remains of interest to people who hoard it and hope the price will rise. I expect it to crash and burn eventually as the realization sets in that it's not good for anything anymore except as a kind of gambling system.

      Those people interested in something that approximates a currency can go with Bitcoin Cash, which is a fork that's far more in line with what Bitcoin used to be, or something else like Ethereum.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        TL;DR: The modern bitcoin is completely useless as a payment system, and only remains of interest to people who hoard it and hope the price will rise. I expect it to crash and burn eventually as the realization sets in that it's not good for anything anymore except as a kind of gambling system.

        This. I hope it crashes soon, I need a new graphics card and the market is either dry or you pay insane prices. This madness has to stop.

        • If Bitcoin crashes and Monero takes its place, then you haven't even seen what high GPU prices look like yet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PRMan ( 959735 )

        Those people interested in something that approximates a currency can go with Bitcoin Cash

        Yes, let's go with something owned entirely by Chinese miners. No chance of a 51% attack by the Chinese government there.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by borcharc ( 56372 ) *

        LOL brand new 6 stat/byte tx's ($0.0069) are getting included in the next block. fees are the lowest they have been for some time now that the spam attack has stopped. Your post demonstrated absolutely zero domain knowledge.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. Bitcoin is not designed for anonymous payment, just for pseudonymous payment. That is something else entirely. All these people thinking Bitcoin is anonymous have either not bothered finding out any facts or are just kidding themselves. This has basically been known since Bitcoin exists and no expert is the least bit surprised by research results such as this one.

      Anonymity must be a primary design goal in a communicating system or it will not be there. Sure, the effort for identifying a person will

      • Bitcoin isn't really designed for payments full stop. The design lends itself more as an investment avenue as you can't realistically have a transaction system that takes minutes (or more realistically at the moment hours or days to confirm) and costs significant amounts of money for the privilege of a transaction slower than any of the traditional transfer mechanisms
      • Yeah, bitcoin is a transaction system, not a money laundering system.

  • so, uh, ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    how come no one can catch these supposed hackers who make off with millions of dollars of coin?

    on the other hand i always knew this kind of shit was going to happen so i never used it. only the paranoid survive as andy grove said.

  • And totally coincidentally it's served as a great tool for the NSA to get the international underworld, and terrorist rings, to identify themselves? Though it's inconceivable that anyone could have anticipated this so as to use it as a financial honey trap. It would take oodles of time, lots of resources, and a disregard for cost. ;) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Yes but tracking is more interesting than telling people how they are been tracked and what to stop doing to avoid been tracked.
      US law enforcement considers cyber as one big information only report. Everything is been tracked but no lawyer, human rights group, FOIA is going to find out collect it all methods.

  • Monero (Score:3)

    by Plugh ( 27537 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @07:45PM (#56017389) Homepage
    Monero [slashdot.org] is where the darknet markets are moving to, away from Bitcoin. The blockchain is itself encrypted, and soon it will be integrated with I2P

  • A have to be reading this wrong. (Score:3)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @07:57PM (#56017433) Homepage

    But is it saying they just searched for idiots that publicly posted their bitcoin address under their real name? Wouldn't that be like tracking down a phone number to it's owner because they stupidly posted it publicly somewhere on the web?

    It can't be that simple if it's called research, can it?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Indeed, but some times the best research is simple research.

      But what I took away from the article isn't that they could look up a bunch of idiots that used easy track able information in their transactions. But that if they could do this with little effort, what could a government agency do if they put their mind to it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      That's exactly what it said. "If you bragged about a transaction amount or address on Twitter or on a Bitcoin forum, we can link you." Wow. However did you do that?

  • 1) Buying illegal narcotics on the Silk Road
    2) Giving money to Wikileaks

    • It's a reasonably standard English idiom, and extremely common in Slashdot writeups, to use constructions of this form: If [bad thing], or even if [fairly innocent thing], then [bad consequence either way].

  • Captain Obvious... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bitcoin is not, and was never intended to be, anonymous. It has always been pretty easy to associate a wallet with a person. Every transaction you make is public record on the Bitcoin blockchain.

  • Inaccurate Headline (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They did not deanonymize *TOR*, the onion router network for anonymizing web traffic. They deanonymized Bitcoin transactions.

    Tor != Bitcoin.

  • with native obfs4 implementation and TOR integration. BOOM!

