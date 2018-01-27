Uber CEO Urges 'Portable Benefits' for Gig Economy Workers (thehill.com) 89
An anonymous reader quotes The Hill: Uber's chief executive is calling for Washington state to develop a "portable benefits system" to give contract workers in the so-called gig economy access to health care and retirement planning accounts. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi signed onto a letter with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 775 President David Rolf and Seattle investor and workers rights advocate Nick Hanauer urging the state to take action.
Uber does not hire drivers as actual employees meaning the company does not offer them benefits beyond compensation. Khosrowshahi said having the state change laws so that contract workers can carry benefits between jobs would be preferable to Uber hiring them as full employees.
This is more about Uber fighting yet another losing fight in trying to call their employees "contractors".
You want to be an employee? Fine. You are assigned to the 2 to 6 AM shift. In the shithole part of town where you are likely going to be shot by your next fare.
You do know that Uber is actually losing these case, because, as shocking as it may be, most taxation authorities have a set of tests to determine whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor.
http://www.oregon.gov/ODA/shar... [oregon.gov]
Too stupid to know actual law, because you are NOT a contractor nor have you ever been a contractor, otherwise you'd know THIS EXACT LAW.
Which is why your lying ass posted as AC.
call them part times jobs, thatâ(TM)s what they are
Because that is not what they are. A part time job means that you are an employee with reduced hours. A "gig" means you may set your own hours, decide for yourself which days to take off, work for Uber for one fare, and then take a Lyft fare 10 minutes later, etc.
All benefits should be portable. For everyone.
I can't believe that I'm defending the scum.
But no, you were not punished for it. Uber offered you better weekly incentives if you were found to be working for Lyft. It was a way for them to undercut Lyft since they were bigger and had more funding than Lyft.
And since Lyft usually has less drivers, it's Lyft that looks bad to potential customers when Uber gives a fare to a driver who does both Lyft and Uber.
call them part times jobs, thatâ(TM)s what they are
Part-time? I work between 32 and 55 hours a week driving for Lyft.
Do you mind giving a rough estimate for a typical week? Or for a 'great' week with a convention in town?
By the way, I meant dollar or pay estimate. Not hours again.
Post part time jobs want 50 hours of availability any given week (telling you what 20 you get the Thursday before).
They also frown upon deciding you want two weeks off with 30 seconds notice.
The gig economy is different (and better) than part time work.
Probably not better than full time in most instances though.
Like Obama Care (Score:2)
Wasn't that the whole point of obama care. Economic mobility even when you have a pre-existing condition.
Yeah, right.
Before Obama-care, I had a health insurance policy that was good state-wide. Ideally, ACA should have made that portable across the entire USA. Instead, the insurance industry was granted enough loopholes that they started breaking their policies up by county.
Wasn't that the whole point of obama care. Economic mobility even when you have a pre-existing condition.
No. Obamacare is for the self-employed, not for people getting insurance through their employers.
It was a bandaid solution applied to a broken and bleeding system that already had a pile of bandages a foot thick. A clean, sensible solution to America's healthcare system is not politically feasible. Obamacare sucks. The Republican alternative doesn't exist. So here we are.
This is an indication of Obamacare's shortcomings. We should have Medicare for all, and end this nonsense now.
I would have liked to see a public option as part of Obamacare. That seemed like a nice compromise, but we don't do that anymore.
https://www.npr.org/2017/09/14... [npr.org]
Payment is unclear. A generous plan that covers all Americans is going to require more revenue. There's no exact plan for how to pay for Sanders' bill, but he did on Wednesday afternoon release a list of potential payment options. Among the proposals: a 7.5 percent payroll tax on employers, a 4 percent individual income tax and an array of taxes on wealthier Americans, as well as corporations. In addition, Sanders' plan says the end of big health insurance-related tax expenditures, like employers' ability to deduct insurance premiums, would save trillions of dollars.
But even with all of those potential revenue-boosters, Sanders may still fall far short of the total amount of money needed to pay for his ambitious program. Altogether, his estimates of how much money his funding mechanisms would generate totals up to around $16 trillion over 10 years. In a 2016 report on his presidential campaign's "Medicare for All" plan, the Urban Institute estimated that the plan would cost $32 trillion over 10 years.
Right now the total US debt is $20 trillion
https://www.treasurydirect.gov... [treasurydirect.gov]
So you're looking at adding another $16-$32 trillion to that over ten years depending on how overly optimistic his plan turns out to be. I'm sure that won't cause any problems, like a sovereign debt crisis for example, at all.
After all single payer for all worked out fine in Vermont. Oh wait, not it didn't.
https://www.politico.com/story... [politico.com]
Near as I can tell it was just a gift to insurance companies because it allows them to have higher overall profits, because now everyone is (theoretically) forced to buy insurance policies (which in some cases that they can't even really afford to use, but that's a side issue) which means overall revenue for the companies goes up, so even though they still pay out the required ~80% percentage o
befor ACA the ER was the only place for some (Score:3, Insightful)
befor ACA the ER was the only place for some both poor and others who where sick that they went to the only place that takes them and gives medical care with out checking if you can pay.
because now everyone is (theoretically) forced to buy insurance policies
huh wut ? of course everyone is forced to buy it , it's INSURANCE.
i still can't quite parse the word salad that is your first paragraph. so let me sum up.
you can't have people buy insurance "when they need it". then it's not insurance. and remember that your paying into insurance when you "don't need it" precisely for others in the pool and for the day you DO need it.
you want to not pay insurance and then pay for it when you need it ?
Outsourcing Benefits (Score:2)
This might be a great startup idea. Create a company that provides benefits with several standard packages. Companies could buy into a package for their employees. If an employee leaves, he could continue to pay his own portion of the package (optionally changing to a cheaper or more expensive package), but unlike Cobra, it would be the full benefits and could continue indefinitely. If starting a new job with another company that uses the same benefits company, there would be no changes in benefits.
I'll buy in. The biggest problem with switching companies as a contractor or getting hired on through another company is dealing with benefits and making sure your family is covered.
Someone should set up a company on paper and 'contract' out a large chunk of it. Manage my 401k and health care and let me find jobs. You take a portion off the top smaller than current companies are scamming us for and you have a hit.
Re:Outsourcing Benefits (Score:5, Insightful)
Create a company that provides benefits with several standard packages. Companies could buy into a package for their employees.
It already exists. It's called insurance. Uber simply doesn't want to pay for it for its employees. It wants the taxpayers to pay for it.
Already happened, without government, ... (Score:2)
The same, with ACA the exchange plans are the same price with or without.
Portable benefits my ass (Score:5, Insightful)
But the insurance company will cut you off when you get cancer, causing you to lose all of your life's savings paying for treatment and then bank will take your home so you can die penniless in the street. America, what a cuntry!
Re: (Score:2)
Portable retirement accounts are called "IRAs". They've been around for decades. Use them. IRAs and 401ks, plans owned by the employee (as opposed to traditional pensions) are wonderful things. No one but me can make a stupid decision and screw up my retirement.
Portable health care insurance is a fabulous idea. I hate having to change my insurance plan (and possibly my doctors) every time I change jobs. If I could make a wish and change one thing about the US health financing system, it would be to remove e
Good idea (Score:2)
The rest of the world used that system for 100 years or so, it seems to work.
Its call Universal Health Care. (Score:5, Insightful)
That's not what Uber's advocating for (Score:2)
Already done (Score:2)
Uber's chief executive is calling for Washington state to develop a "portable benefits system" to give contract workers in the so-called gig economy access to health care and retirement planning accounts.
Anybody can already sign up for an IRA or Roth on their own. What exactly is this CEO asking for?
All tied up in tax considerations. Company-paid "benefits" are tax-free; if you pay for those same services on your own, you're paying with after-tax dollars.
The "solution" is to cut taxes nationwide, and eliminate tax-advantaged health and retirement plans.
Just give them cash! (Score:1)
give contract workers in the so-called gig economy access to health care and retirement planning accounts
How about you just give them the money and let them select and pay for their own benefits? While we're on the subject, let's do that for all the salaried workers too.
There's no need (from first principles) for my employer to be involved with my personal health or finances in any way apart from paying me. Just give me the money you would have spent on my behalf and allow me to secure those services myself.
Yes, I realize there is presently a discount for group insurance (or rather a penalty for individu
If everybody arranged their personal health insurance personally, no such penalty/discount would exist.
Not quite true - only the sick (or more likely to be sick) would buy insurance.
Dara Khosrowshahi has benefits right? (Score:2)
So.. Dara Khosrowshahi probably has a fantastic benefits package, but those who "work for him" cant have one?
Divorce Employment from Benefits! (Score:4, Interesting)
The idea of "benefits" being attached to your job is a holdover from the wage & price controls enacted during World War II. Unable to increase wages, factories offered non-cash benefits like health care to attract skilled workers, and later the courts ruled that these health benefits were not taxable income. In the most extreme example, a shipyard started a medical clinic to provide medical care for shipyard workers and their families. Now the shipyard is long gone, but the medical clinic has grown into its own hospital chain; Kaiser.
Abolish all that! Allow fraternal organizations to offer medical insurance. Let everybody pay for their own insurance, and pensions, and other "fringe benefits", and you eliminate the problem of "pre-existing conditions". A young adult would choose his/her own fraternal organization such as the Kiwanis or Knights of Columbus or Masons or Odd Fellows. You could go from employer to employer, and NEVER lose your health insurance.
no you make the problem worst (Score:2)
no you don't eliminate this with private insurance. They have no reason to keep people insured which have such pre existing problem. The only way to eliminate this is to have a fix sum of money to be paid by everybody thus the healthy covering the sick: in other word UHC. Whether you want it governemental, or private due to the american allergy to some words, is
They are employees (Score:3)
Uber does not hire drivers as actual employees...
Although Uber hires drivers as actual employees, it refuses to recognise them as such. In many countries and some states this is illegal.
There, I fixed that for you.
Unemployment insurance (Score:2)
Well duh (Score:4, Interesting)
The US concept that health insurance is tied to your employer is simultaneously anti-capitalistic and anti-socialist. In this system, nobody wins. We don't do it with anything else in our society: Not your car insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, liability insurance, internet, telephone, food, electricity, or anything else. "Portable" insurance isn't some crazy idea, it just means "treat insurance like every other thing in society."
The US concept that health insurance is tied to your employer is simultaneously anti-capitalistic and anti-socialist. In this system, nobody wins. We don't do it with anything else in our society...
Americans will never have anything like decent, affordable health care until this nonsense is ended. It's completely nuts. No other country in the world does this.
Whose preference (Score:2)
"Khosrowshahi said having the state change laws so that contract workers can carry benefits between jobs would be preferable to Uber hiring them as full employees."
I wonder whose preference this is. Perhaps the contract employees would rather be full-time employees.
Sounds like a tax dodge (Score:2)
This determination is important because for all practical purposes, a dollar received by a contractor is worth less than a dollar received by an employee. Payroll tax rates [irs.gov] (Social Security and Medicare) are 12.4% and 2.9% respectively (there's a c
This is what the SEIU wants, let them do it (Score:2)
Exploitation 101 (Score:2)
If you've ever wondered what a blatant attempt to privatise profits while socialising costs looks like, look no further.
This has been part of the GOP approach for years (Score:2)