ICE Is About To Start Tracking License Plates Across the US

Presto Vivace shares a report from The Verge: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has officially gained agency-wide access to a nationwide license plate recognition database, according to a contract finalized earlier this month. The system gives the agency access to billions of license plate records and new powers of real-time location tracking, raising significant concerns from civil libertarians. The source of the data is not named in the contract, but an ICE representative said the data came from Vigilant Solutions, the leading network for license plate recognition data. While it collects few photos itself, Vigilant Solutions has amassed a database of more than 2 billion license plate photos by ingesting data from partners like vehicle repossession agencies and other private groups. ICE agents would be able to query that database in two ways. A historical search would turn up every place a given license plate has been spotted in the last five years, a detailed record of the target's movements. That data could be used to find a given subject's residence or even identify associates if a given car is regularly spotted in a specific parking lot. Presto Vivace adds, "This will not end well."
Cool (Score:2)
I wanted a new license plate anyway.
I guess I won't be the only one.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Cool (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What good would a new plate do you?
Much like a new driver's license, or even a new car, it still identifies you, and it's not hard to query every license plate of every vehicle you've used (including rentals) since tracking began.
Unless you're a billionaire and decide to take Steve Jobs's example and buy a new car every few weeks so you never have to get a license plate. (Granted, California recently closed that loophole [arstechnica.com])
Cardinal Richelieu would be proud:
If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him.
In this case, they just have to wait for a crime that
Re: (Score:2)
Not exactly. It identifies the owner, who may or may not be the driver.
Now if the rental agencies and taxis promised not to release customer information without a court order, this could end well for them.
And if you really don't want to be tracked, you can take mass transit or ride a bike. E-bikes are quite practical in many cases.
There was a time when most people could go to the store and buy a gallon of milk without carrying any
Re: Cool (Score:2)
Mass transit? The quasi-government agency with cameras that record everybody boarding the train/bus?
Biking isn't much better, with the city putting cameras at every intersection. It's only a matter of time until they ID every face they see in real time.
Re: (Score:2)
Mass transit? The quasi-government agency with cameras that record everybody boarding the train/bus?
Biking isn't much better, with the city putting cameras at every intersection. It's only a matter of time until they ID every face they see in real time.
Wear a motorcycle helmet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Cool (Score:5, Insightful)
That sounds like a good way to end up making the license plates.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Cool (Score:2)
GVMTSRTYRNTS
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I bet there is something preventing someone from doing this - the law. Even if there's not, your license plate will still be part of the group - I'm not sure the software cares which is the 10 is you if they're trying to track you or any specific plate.
Re: (Score:2)
But there's nothing preventing someone from putting a dozen other, different ones, on their car as long as the legit one is displayed (free speech!).
Nothing other than the law that says you can only have one license plate on the back of your car, you mean?
Re: (Score:3)
But there's nothing preventing someone from putting a dozen other, different ones, on their car as long as the legit one is displayed (free speech!).
Except state laws?
For example here is the law around license plates in my state: [findlaw.com]
(a)A person commits an offense if the person attaches to or displays on a motor vehicle a license plate that:
(1)is issued for a different motor vehicle;
(2)is issued for the vehicle under any other motor vehicle law other than by the department;
(3)is assigned for a registration period other than the registration period in effect;
(4)is fictitious;
(5)has blurring or reflective matter that significantly impairs the readability of the name of the state in which the vehicle is registered or the letters or numbers of the license plate number at any time;
(6)has an attached illuminated device or sticker, decal, emblem, or other insignia that is not authorized by law and that interferes with the readability of the letters or numbers of the license plate number or the name of the state in which the vehicle is registered; or
(7)has a coating, covering, protective substance, or other material that:
So since you can't legally get multiple valid license plates for your car and thus you would either have fictitious license plates or ones that were issued for a different vehicle which violates the law.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Poison the well.
Undersized 'license plate' looking magnetic stickers, with rearrangeable #s. Different enough the cops can't fuck with you, but big enough to be readable.
Also: Light machine oil on your plates and no car washes. Dirt will collect...sorry officer, I'll fix that right now.
Re: (Score:2)
Poison the well.
Undersized 'license plate' looking magnetic stickers, with rearrangeable #s. Different enough the cops can't fuck with you, but big enough to be readable.
Also: Light machine oil on your plates and no car washes. Dirt will collect...sorry officer, I'll fix that right now.
Do you also leave your cellphone at home?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It as always going to end like this, and I suppose might be a good thing, criminal activity and criminals can be much more easily identified and dealt with.
The problem isn't with this technology as its just an automated mechanism of doing what cops might do if they had the resources to direct at it. Its with the people who get to decide what constitutes criminal activity.
For the people, by the people, of the people. (Score:2)
I know in California the plate goes with car, so if you sell your car and buy a new one, you will have a new plate number that is not in the database. I don't know if that works for other states, but probably most of them are like this. So if you can afford it, buy a new car every year. If you buy a used car you at least reset the tracking done on you buy perhaps inherit some stale data of the previous owner. Which might be good if you find the idea of SWAT and ICE busting into your home to be thrilling.
Re: (Score:2)
conservatives love authority. conservatives will keep voting these assholes in because they are 'tough on crime' and that rings with the church goers who simply do what they are told (they are not very smart, generally, and are easily manipulated if done by the right people).
we will never break free of this. the ruling parties know this trick and use it against us *constantly*.
good luck having a representative goverment when the morons will never be able to think for themselves and always vote against the
Re: (Score:2)
I find your lack of faith disturbing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now, we're talking about ICE and getting rid of the Dirty Mexicans, which is so 2018 and so hot right now and so good.
Re: (Score:2)
ANPR has been going on in the UK for ages
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Temp plates? (Score:1)
What about all the fake temp plates? In Texas we are having a major problem with them, some one just buys a bunch of temp plays and that is not going to track to any one. So again great idea, but would only work if every ones plays by the rules, but if every one plays by the rules we would not need this.
Re: (Score:2)
It won't be much longer before it's worthwhile to develop and install automated readers to flag & track every car with a suspicious plate, and then direct the police to them.
Given the number of Police dashcams, it could even be a selling point should a new camera hit the market with the ability.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Temp plates? (Score:2)
Steve Jobs was apparently worried about that, and made use of a loophole in California Law specifically to fly under the radar: it wasn't required to install plates for the first 60 days of getting a new car.
A man of his resources had no problem getting a new car every couple months, so all of his cars had no plates.
Missing Option (Score:4, Informative)
I ride my bike and garage my car most of the time you insensitive clod.
Can't wait till get have to have our papers on us every time we travel. Maybe we can give arm bands to identify those we are supposed to be scared of?
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe we can give arm bands to identify those we are supposed to be scared of?
Why do they need arm bands? They already wear badges.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You do leave your home with your face, right?
That's a pretty big clue, all by itself. From there, it's just a matter of combining footage from omnipresent security cameras -- which is really just a matter of effort.
Combining all security camera footage was pretty effective in getting pictures of the suspects and timeline of the Boston Marathon bombing. London's panopticion is a regular feature on
/.
First it was "terrorists", then "immigrants". We already have prosecutors subpoenaing Alexa and Google Home f
No need for papers (Score:2)
They have your face ID, your phone, your car, your fingerprints, your Iris scan, your very DNA. Papers is such a twentieth century idea.
And note that the query that they can ask is "Who has been near these people", or even, "which groups of people have been near each other".
And it is all being gathered by private companies that are not accountable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Missing Option (Score:2)
Yes, you let us know when that happens, and we'll see how many people you can pry away from social media, videogames, etc to risk their lives supporting your highly abstract, theoretical ideas completely divorced from their everyday lives.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but bear in mind nobody really cares if you go to those places... your local politician however....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh fuck off (Score:1)
You track my every financial transaction to protect me from unfair something something. You want to give the whole Internet an anal exam to protect me from Russian propaganda. But let ICE try to enforce immigration laws and it's "oh noes!11 they're spying on me."
Selective outrage. Nothing more.
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory xkcd
https://xkcd.com/1105/ [xkcd.com]
What that really means (Score:1)
Violation of Washington State Constitution (Score:3, Funny)
We have a specific Right of Privacy in this state.
You can't even put a GPS locator on a car without a specific INDIVIDUAL court order by a JUDGE here.
This is a clear violation.
Expect to be sued - successfully - by our State Attorney General.
He's 22 for 22 so far.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm moving to the state of Washington. but what about breakfast tacos and inexpensive high speed internet?
There's a taco truck on every corner and Comcast has Gigabit internet statewide.
Hope you don't mind sleeping in a tent.
Re: Violation of Washington State Constitution (Score:2)
Good luck with that.
Re: (Score:2)
You have no right to privacy of your license plate
Ever been stopped a red light with a police car behind you? Glanced in your rearview mirror and seen him typing into his computer? That's the cop running your plate. Happens all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
I personally think the latter is far more creepy and fucked up than the first as at least in that case they need to convince a judge they already have a good reason to want to watch what
Re: (Score:1)
Our state police and county police and port police and municipal police don't work for ICE.
And you can put cameras on federal ports of entry but not anywhere else.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Nope. You're entitled to add cameras to your ICE vehicles, and your federal customs facilities, but our Constitution prevails the second you walk out of the federal buildings.
Posse commitatus, my friends. It works both ways.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
They're only using publicly available information (what can be seen by driving down the road,) it's no different from Google Maps (Hell, Google's analytics tech is probably far more invasive.)
They tried that argument during the GPS lawsuit and they lost. Our State Constitution is very clear on this expectation of Privacy.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Show me your papers, citizen. (Score:2)
Trump's always to blame for anything and everything, right? I see your conditioning by the media has worked flawlessly.
Re: (Score:2)
I blame Trump for everything Trump does.
My license plate was just deported (Score:2)
Jackbooted thugs with badges (Score:2)
* I am not going to claim that all police are jackbooted thugs; some genuinely believe in law-and-order, and want to help people.
** I'm also not going to lay 100% of the blame on Trump; many of his predecessors have contributed to this pr
Re: (Score:3)
...brought some of the worst kinds of people out of the shadows...
Hmmm... perhaps, and not necessarily, a bad thing.
Maybe it turns out in hindsight the Trump election was a good thing, as it forced America to look at itself in the mirror.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The only "suffering" you underwent during the Obama Administration was, "ZOMG! A nibbar President. TEH SKIEZ IZ FALLINGZ!!" It's certainly most honest and likely healthier for you if you just admit it.
Great news (Score:1)
Glad to hear about the crackdown. Will be happy when the literally tens of millions who flooded into America illegally are kicked out, along with all their relatives and offspring.
Re: (Score:2)
_NOT_ going after State Registrations ! (Score:2)
The interesting thing about this news is the datasource is not the State Registrations as one might expect. ICE is using "private" scans most likely because a significant number of state laws prevent them "fishing" and require probable cause for access. I bet much of those "private" DBs are from toll authorities, AFAIK all of which have enabling legislation. Watch for new laws restricting toll authorities, much like public outcry clamped down of State Registration searches.
Is it legal to restrict license plate visibility? (Score:2)
For example, make it visible/readable from car-level only, so that cops can see it, but block out cameras on poles above and from the sides? For instance, a deep louver system would probably do the trick. Or perhaps some of those wild stickers to at least fool computer vision like was reported on a story here a couple of weeks back, so that this couldn't be automated?
It seems high time for someone to start working on devices to do this, if it's not already illegal to install one.
ICE is about to start tracking license plates (Score:2)
How can an internal combustion engine track license plates?