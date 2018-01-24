Kim Dotcom Sues New Zealand For $6.8 Billion In Damages Over Erroneous Arrest (torrentfreak.com) 100
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: Kim Dotcom, the founder of file-sharing site Megaupload, is suing the New Zealand government for billions of dollars in damages over his arrest in 2012. The internet entrepreneur is fighting extradition to the U.S. to stand trial for copyright infringement and fraud. Mr Dotcom says an invalid arrest warrant negated all charges against him. He is seeking damages for destruction to his business and loss of reputation. Accountants calculate that the Megaupload group of companies would be worth $10 billion today, had it not been shut down during the raid. As he was a 68% shareholder in the business, Mr Dotcom has asked for damages going up to $6.8 billion. He is also considering taking similar action against the Hong Kong government. As stated in documents filed with the High Court, Mr Dotcom is also seeking damages for: all lost business opportunities since 2012, his legal costs, loss of investments he made to the mansion he was renting, his lost opportunity to purchase the mansion, and loss of reputation.
Okay, so you don't like him. Neither do I, for that matter.
But is that a reason to violate his rights like that? How'd you like it to have everything taken away from you just because some jerkface government took a disliking to you?
And that really is the problem. "We don't like you" is not supposed to be a valid reason for the law. No matter how loathsome the defendant.
I really, really hope he does win. The New Zealand Police rolled over like a pack of craven lickspittles when the US government called despite the case being terrible (as subsequent court rulings have shown).
The other thing that smells bad about the whole thing is the way they went in guns drawn as if he was some kind of threat. The police here do not routinely carry firearms, and that's the way we like it. If a couple of detectives had walked up to his front door and knocked, they would have achieved the same end.
I have often wondered why the video of the armed arrest was shown on the TV news the very night of the raid. Is it appropriate for the police to conduct trial by media?
Another Kiwi here in general agreement with you.
On one hand Dotcom's last business plan was literally to steal revenue from websites like mine - the websites that feed my children. For that I wish a slow painful punishment on him.
On the other hand I love my country and seeing our government and police roll over and behave like American thug cops was very disturbing.
I honestly can't decide which is worse - Dotcom winning or the American bullies winning. It's a no-win situation from my perspective.
Guns drawn and video leaked to TV news? Sounds like an FBI operation. Did they crash through his door at dawn too?
Bring it on big guy. (Score:5, Interesting)
Yeah the Police didn't have a valid warrant, spied on him illegally and chucked his MittleEurope ass in pokey.
That's all fine 'cos they were doing the bidding of The Mouse and our Govt was only too keen to dry hump the US Govt's leg.
Got one of our previous Prime Minister's a number of golf games with ex-Pres. Obama though.
However I think his chance of getting through or not being deported are slim. Although he has seen off 2 PMs thus far maybe he will see off a third?
However the NZ Govt did illegally clone a whole bunch of servers etc. and send them to the US.
Whilst -as has been correctly pointed out- breached no New Zealand laws and the Fat German (who at the tome was a NZ resident and now citizen BTW) had never been to the US.
To be fair this is not really an Obama thing but more a Joe Biden thing. Apparently he is the one in the pocket of Big Media but Obama still gave the go-ahead and played golf with his mate John Key.
Interesting that the right-wing party in NZ -Nat
Can't but (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't but wish him the best and hope he succeed. Not because of whom he is but to make sure government knows if it oversteps it's boundaries and relinquishes sovereignty to USA it would come with a high price. Hope they also jail every national traitor involved.
They should cough up. They destroyed him at the US government's whims. Now it's time to pay the piper.
Perhaps you could make a case for the responsible officials having their assets liquidated to help pay the bill. Also demand the U.S. pay a portion as a co-conspirator. But ethically, the money IS due. Law enforcement illegally destroying a multi-billion dollar business just because some foreign government said "jump" is pretty harsh as well.
Don't worry, the bills will keep on coming. Plenty of people lost data, money, and opportunities as a result of this illegal action.
Agreed. I never understood how govt officials seem to do whatever they want, but when caught the taxpayers are held responsible and the officials don't serve a day in jail or pay a dollar towards the lawsuit. How does that make sense?
We already did evaluate them and voted them out already.
And one of them could probably rip you in half if you had the balls to say so to his face.
He's a big shithead, but government is an even bigger septic tank full of little shitheads.
I don't think many people got the rhyming slang.
They could award him 6.8 billion in Zimbabwe Dollars, pay him with a Trillion ZWD note, and tell him to keep the change. I'm sure Mr Dotcom would appreciate the irony.
Sovereign immunity? (Score:5, Interesting)
Isn't there an equivalent of sovereign immunity in New Zealand? If I understand correctly, the sovereign immunity doctrine at least in the US would bar such a suit against the government. Sovereign immunity is the concept that a sovereign cannot be sued for damages except in cases where it has waived the immunity (for example, by having a law stating that it is responsible for damages in certain types of cases, usually with an upper limit).
I presume no sane government would make a law that subjects the country to that large liabilities. Many countries have laws that provide for some kind of restitution from the state in the case of wrongful imprisonment, but it's hard to imagine an unlimited liability.
If the officers of the state did wrong, it may be possible to sue them for damages (also in the US), but good luck collecting billions of dollars from them...
Re:Sovereign immunity? (Score:4, Informative)
People sue, and win against, the federal government in the US on a regular basis. Sovereign immunity isn't absolute.
But it does, as the original poster points out, require the government to agree to be sued. Yes, there are a series of things you can sue the government over enshrined in law, but this amounts to prior agreement to wave immunity in the cases covered by the laws.
Sovereign immunity isn't absolute.
Actually it is. You can only sue when the government permits you to sue. The Supreme Court codified the idea of Sovereign Immunity quite a while ago. However, in practice, the government does permit itself to be sued quite often.
If one thinks about it, Sovereign Immunity does make a bit of sense. You are suing the government in a government court. The court being a part of the government itself. You are effectively asking one branch of government to forcibly modify the behavior of another, coequal, branch.
I'd liken it to, when you were a kid, and you had a gripe/complaint about your parents. You'd have to petition your parents for a change of rules or procedures.
If only there were a separate but co-equal someone to your parents you could petition for redress of your grievances. I'd liken it to, the US courts and the US legislature/executive branch.
We're talking about New Zealand rather then America, which seems to have a stronger form of sovereign immunity then countries with a sovereign now. I don't know about New Zealand but here in Canada the legislature has pretty well got rid of sovereign immunity for torts so the people (but not necessarily the Provinces) are free to sue the Crown (when acting as the government) generally. I believe the UK is similar in that the people can sue the Crown in right of the government but not the actual Queen. Note
IANAL, but Wikipedia says that sovereign immunity generally applies to immunity from foreign national courts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I see here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] that it is different in the US. Yet another reason not to live there
Well, that was a stupid statement. ALL GOVERNMENTS have sovereign immunity. ANY time you sue your government you are asking it to permit itself to be sued. If it refused, what the fuck could you do? Petition another government? Doesn't work like that. Some governments may have codified the absolute right to sue them, but the government itself passed the law and presumably could revoke said law any time it felt so inclined.
There's a difference whether the law that the state gave itself says "I am always right, you can't sue me", or not.
Re: (Score:2)
In a free country, the people have to be able to sue the government when rights are trampled and many free countries have codified this in law. For a country to repeal that right of the people would be tyranny.
AFAIK NZ does not have sovereign immunity , lots of people have successfully sued the government.
NZ only has ONE police force, funded from central government funds. There are no elected law enforcement agents , and the head of any government department is also not forced to resign with any change of government. To become a judge is actually quite difficult in NZ, and is generally outside the sphere of political interference.
NZ used to have access to the UK privy council for legal appeals, many cases were ta
Isn't there an equivalent of sovereign immunity in New Zealand? If I understand correctly, the sovereign immunity doctrine at least in the US would bar such a suit against the government. Sovereign immunity is the concept that a sovereign cannot be sued for damages except in cases where it has waived the immunity (for example, by having a law stating that it is responsible for damages in certain types of cases, usually with an upper limit).
You are correct. But.... the US Federal Government permits itself to be sued all of the time. About the only time you can't sue the government is if you cannot show standing (the idea that YOU personally have been affected) or if the Fed's trot out the old "National Security" bullshit (which happens more often than people probably realize).
But we have had a change of government (Score:2)
I think he should be able to sue the National party and all members who were involved at the time.
It was their decision to allow what happened.
The rest of the government and the taxpayers of New Zealand should have no liability.
Apart from that, I still don't understand why they haven't just pushed him onto a plane and sent him off to meet with the FBI or whoever.
There were a number of parties involved;
-- Somebody in charge of the intelligence agency which decided to treat the man like a foreigner with no legal rights, having not read the newspapers or whatever to notice that he had gained citizenship already.
-- A judge who signed surveillance and/or search warrants without noticing they were not the correct forms.
-- An MP or person of ministerial persuasion who bowed to pressure from a foreign government and put pressure on one or more departments to take action wi
and he is no more or less protected by the laws and due legal process than you are.
Except, I am not a criminal. I am not hiding from another country's legal system, and have not made millions of dollars through dodgy practices.
The problem with this is that the "protecting" legal system can often mistakenly punish the innocent or fail to deal appropriately with the guilty. In this case, the fact that some over-zealous officers of the law got their paperwork wrong does not alter the space-time continuum sufficiently to have prevented his criminal activity from happening in the first place
his criminal activity
Please define his criminal activity that he has committed under NZ law.
While you're at it, mull over this hypothetical:
Homosexuality and the depiction of such is illegal in some countries. If someone performs in and distributes gay porn on the internet, should they be summarily extradited to one of those countries and suffer the consequences if that country demands it?
What, are we going to have a vote now and decide he is innocent based on popular opinion?
It's pretty damned obvious to a lot of people that he was complicate in numerous activities which bent the law in a lot of countries. Just because he skipped town and came to hide in NZ should not be a shield against such activities, at least not when that amount of money is involved.
Except, I am not a criminal. I am not hiding from another country's legal system, and have not made millions of dollars through dodgy practices.
The problem with this is that the "protecting" legal system can often mistakenly punish the innocent or fail to deal appropriately with the guilty. In this case, the fact that some over-zealous officers of the law got their paperwork wrong does not alter the space-time continuum sufficiently to have prevented his criminal activity from happening in the first place
Except currently he's not a criminal, legally anyway. He's not yet been convicted of anything. Heck, he's only been *accused* of something in a foreign jurisdiction not even in NZ. Until he is convicted then none of that is true, merely alleged.And allegations aren't enough to strip rights.
I think he should be able to sue the National party and all members who were involved at the time. It was their decision to allow what happened. The rest of the government and the taxpayers of New Zealand should have no liability. Apart from that, I still don't understand why they haven't just pushed him onto a plane and sent him off to meet with the FBI or whoever.
Are you mental? You are asking for a break in the chain of responsibility every time you have an election? Would all contracts signed with the previous government also become invalid?
You do realize that under your moronic idea, your entire government would probably collapse right? How could ANYONE have any confidence in a government that could absolve itself of any/all responsibility for it's own actions every time an election took place and there was a change of power?
Re: (Score:2)
I wasn't suggesting the government could absolve itself of ALL responsibility, just the correct placing of blame for those who dealt with that super criminal, who probably bribed one of them to get citizenship in the first place.
I agree with this action. As a New Zealand I am ashamed of the way he was treated, more so over how the NZ Government bowed to pressure from the USA. 6.8 billion, sure - he's gone a a silly number knowing that if it settles he might get less than 10%. I actually hope he wins.
As a New Zealander, I wish he wasn't even allowed in here in the first place.
He's a convicted criminal and lied in his residency application.
I don't care where he goes. Send him back to Hong Kong or Germany.
He's far more likely to get 1% than he is to get 10%. Even that would probably be one of the largest payouts in a court case in NZ in a long time.
Sorry, that should be 0.1% ($6.8M).
And who in government or any government agency is "punished" by him taking this action?
Not a one of them.
Who suffers from this? New Zealanders, the taxpayers and those who rely on the things achieved with tax dollars. That is who suffers. Along with our legal system being tied up for gods know how many combined man hours, when they have plenty of work to do already.
It would be much more useful if Dotcom were to identify specific individuals who did not follow the laws of the land, and tried to get specif
How Much Was The Pirated Software Worth? (Score:4, Insightful)
By that same logic, you should also calculate the "financial damage caused" by Uber (which is also in business by violating the law) to the taxi companies, you might also end up with far more than whatever Uber is worth today.
True, wonder why they don't raid Uber's offices? They seem to be in trouble with some law somewhere every week.
Kim Dotcom lived in New Zealand, but the Mega companies had nothing to do with either NZ or Germany.
Re:How Much Was The Pirated Software Worth? (Score:4, Interesting)
This is bullshit.
I don't like Kim Dotcom, but Megaupload is in principle nothing different than Dropbox or OneDrive and even though he did not have to comply with the US DMCA law, he actually facilitated the US govt and removed things for which a take-down notice was issued.
At some point he was asked by the US government to retain files that were 'pirated' on Megaupload's servers, which was later used against him. Even though there is proof that this was done at the behest of the government.
The reason why Dropbox and OneDrive can exist is the fact that these are US companies. The US, not just the corporations, but its legal enforcer, the US government, will attempt stamp out any competition.
On top of that, sending a anti-terror squad to his house to arrest him, while a letter from the justice department telling him to come to the nearest police office, would have had a similar, but somewhat less dramatic effect.
He was meant to be made an example, with John Key sucking up to Obama and his RIAA/MPAA masters.
As a kiwi I hope he doesn't make progress with his damages suit, but if it does, they should present the bill to hair pulling, too sleazy to be a second card dealer, John Key.
One thing this guarantees... (Score:2)
If he has anything close to a legitimate case, won't this guarantee his extradition to the U.S.?
won't this guarantee his extradition to the U.S.?
How?
How much in NZ's fault? (Score:2)
It was the USA government which seized Megaupload's assets and shut the company down overnight. This was clearly wrong, because it was done on the basis of legal proceedings similar to issuing a search warrant. Megaupload was utterly destroyed without having any opportunity to put its side of the argument to a court. (I'm not saying Megaupload could have successfully have defended itself, but justice demands it should have had the opportunity.)
I can well believe that Dotcom has some case to make against NZ,