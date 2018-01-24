'Memes Have Rights Too': Grumpy Cat Wins $710,000 In Copyright Lawsuit (thewrap.com) 39
Zorro shares a report from TheWrap: The Grumpy Cat Limited company was awarded $710,001 in damages on Monday when a California jury decided that the beverage company Grenade was guilty of infringing on its copyright and trademark. Grumpy Cat Limited, formed by Tabatha Bundesen to monetize the viral fame of her sour-faced cat (real name, Tardar Sauce), sued Grenade in 2015, claiming the company used the cat's image on several of its products, despite only having the rights to sell a line of iced coffees called "Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino." The Grumpy Cat image appeared on Grenade's roasted coffee line and tee-shirts, neither of which were part of the original deal. Grenade filed its own countersuit, claiming Grumpy Cat didn't hold up its end of the bargain and failed to promote the brand as outlined under the terms of the deal. However, the jury wasn't moved by its argument and ultimately decided in favor of the meme. "It's important precedent when you have something like a meme online," David Jonelis of Lavely & Singer, Grumpy Cat's lawyer, told TheWrap. "It's the first verdict ever rendered in favor of a viral meme. Memes have rights too."
Oh wait, who do we have to pay for violating the rights of the "hook line and sinker" meme?
I'm unsure whether the lawyer is an idiot, or just knows that making outrageous statements will grab headlines.
Or maybe he just has a, you know, sense of humour?
Not from an attorney, no. I know of many jokes *about* them, but none *from* them.
I think the point he is trying to make is that even if something becomes a meme it retains its copyright and you can't just use it in your products without licensing.
It's different to say a trademark where you have to defend it, for example.
fell for it hook line and sinker.?
Hi. I'm a lawyer from Abshagen and Dillard, and we represent Fishing Cliches, Inc. You have made use of their patented expression without the express written consent of FCI or MLB. You must pay $100 or be guilty of infring-meme-nt.
It's okay, we're switching to Pissed Off Cat [ytimg.com]
It's called public domain... It applies to anything created before Steamboat Willie
Since I cannot so it, you will have to imagine it...
"Insert meme
.jpg of Grumpy Cat with the word "Good!" in a bold Inpact font at the bottom in white."
She's not a meme (Score:2)
She's a cat.
Trademarking a likeness is no different to producing a human-celebrity endorsed cologne.
And?
You're using a person's likeness. That the law would draw a distinction because that person is a cat just smacks of human chauvinism.
What "artificial scarcity"? There are plenty of cats — most of them capable of hilarious "facial" expressions...
If the "mere copy" of this particular cat's expression were really "worthless", then why would the company use that image in particular? I guess, it was not... They wanted that image in particular for some reason.
Marx got it all wron
NE != !=
So, I can't tell if they're just really dumb and don't know how to spell, or if they're making a kind of tasteless joke, but either way, that's got to be about the worst name for a cat that I've ever heard.
They were, in fact making a tasteless joke. The cat was named "tardar sauce" and the owner originally called her "Tard" for short, but once the cat became famous, a number of people objected to the use of the word Tard, which is short for "retard", and complained; the owner refers to the cat by her name in full now, supposedly.
It don’t touches my sphaget!
Corporations have human rights. They have the right to donate as much money as they want to politicians to shape policy. There is very little doubt this is tax deductible, you tax dollars paying to undermine democracy.
That's why the cat is so damn grumpy.