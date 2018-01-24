Windows 10 Will Soon Let Users Track the Data Microsoft Collects (thurrott.com) 90
Windows 10 will soon get a new application that will allow users to keep track of the data that Microsoft collects from their device. From a report: Ahead of the Data Privacy Day, Microsoft today introduced a new Diagnostic Data Viewer app for Windows 10 -- first coming to Windows Insiders -- that enables users to view all the diagnostic data that's being collected by Windows 10. The new Diagnostic Data Viewer will display different types of diagnostic data collected by the OS. This includes Common Data (your OS version, device ID/type, etc.), Device Connectivity and Configuration data (device capabilities, user settings, peripherals and network info), Product and Service Performance (device health, performance, reliability data), Product and Service Usage (data on usage of device, apps, OS), and Software Setup and Inventory (update information). The app includes a search feature that lets you search for specific items.
data that is provided to the NSA.
Microsoft does not willingly or unwillingly float user data to the NSA.
They don't need to, your router does it for them. And your router runs linux, which is free as in NSA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NSAKEY
The overall story: Microsoft and Windows cannot be trusted. Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] And: 7 ways Windows 10 pushes ads at you... [pcworld.com]
Intel CPUs cannot be trusted: We translated Intel's attempt to spin its way out of the CPU security bug PR nightmare. [theregister.co.uk]
Articles about spyware in CPUs [slashdot.org]
I would be very interested to know the sociology behind
but they do not mention the user profiling data that is used for advertising or the data that is provided to the NSA.
What actually is that data? I mean you say they are collecting such data so you must have some idea of what that is to be confident that it is being collected.
More to the point, if the government is strongarming companies for data (and we know they are trying given you see the lengths MS is going to in the courts to stop government access to offshore email servers) then perhaps it's the perverse and intrusive government you should be taking it up with.
This is the killer feature that will give Microsoft a foothold over its greatest competitor, Linus Torvalds.
Well, that and FISA Section 702.
It's time this unbridled data collecting by companies becomes outlawed.Of course this isn't as simple as it looks but please make a serious start.
Mockery? (Score:5, Insightful)
The simple things like web browsing, email and office documents can be run on just about any device but when you look at professional application spaces like BIM, architecture, CAD, CAM, CAE, manufacturing simulation, environmental simulation, factory design, video editing, audio production, image editing, post production, game engines, etc... most of that is Windows.
Should have had this from day 1 (Score:5, Insightful)
It will show the data that Microsoft wants you to know that it is taking. Unless this tool is open source you would be unwise to assume that it was showing you everything; even then: does the operating system keep (or make visible) all the files that it sends ?
Agreed, they are not to be trusted. They should just not be collecting data in the first place. How about a simple one-stop shopping applet that displays all the data Microsoft wants to collect, with a little checkbox beside each category, disabled by default.
While we're at it, how about reverting to selectable updates too.
And a change in thei revenue model to one where the users trade cash for the software they develop at a price that is fair for both parties all without the data collection backed "free" pricing model bullshit. I wish we'd move beyond the free model for most things. Free never is, and I don't like the true price we pay companies now.
I don't care. I want an OFF button. (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't collect data from my devices. No ifs and buts. Don't.
Useless (Score:3)
Who says that's ALL they really collect?
Sounds like it'll shut a few people up but overall nothing changes.
Nobody's forcing anyone to use products that collect information on you. Why is everyone so uptight about having their dick pics scanned by "Company X" anyways? If you want to get something somewhere in a safe and secure manner, there are ways to do it; or just don't put extremely sensitive stuff on your daily device of choice.
Sure this post can be read as flame bait but let's be honest here, unless they start using said data to put people in jail over some very questionable Google searches, who fucking cares what they know about you? If *they* REALLY want to know who you are, they'll find out. Otherwise it's just a way for them to cater to their audiences/market their products better. A *competent* criminal in today's world wouldn't dump everything about them in digital format anyways.
I'll worry when they feed it all to an A.I. that spits out something along the lines of "I've concluded person X is a danger to society and should be incarcerated." and we actually treat that as absolute truth by going ahead and doing it. THEN people should flip their shit.
Misleading. (Score:4, Interesting)
What they are doing is trying to mislead you into thinking that diagnostic data is the only thing they are collecting. The truth is they are collecting a whole lot more and selling it to advertisers but they aren't giving you a tool to see that data.
Do you have any support for this statement, or are you just making shit up?
some people have short memories: https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
The truth is they are collecting a whole lot more and selling it to advertisers
No, that is just untrue and you trying to masquerade that as the truth makes you just as untrustworthy as Microsoft. They do not sell your data to advertisers, they (like other companies) sell a service to match advertisements with a target audience based on the data they collect.
I know it sounds a lot more nefarious to say what you're saying but you're just lying, their behaviour is misleading and your behaviour is dishonest. If you can show me where I, as an advertiser, can go and buy people's personal da
One small step for Microsoft... (Score:3)
Avoid hypocrisy (Score:2)
Apps were something that ran on your tablet or cell phone, but now it seems like people call everything an app.
Folks like us are now appers (or something) and no longer programmers??
Apps were something that ran on your tablet or cell phone, but now it seems like people call everything an app.
Folks like us are now appers (or something) and no longer programmers??
Before that, "apps" were things you ordered before dinner at a restaurant.
I only boot my Windows gaming pc once a week, and I noticed just how much that windows telemetry accessed my NVME drive, it took minutes for it to finish whatever it were doing at boot up, reading hundreds of megabytes pr second. until I finally had enough and disabled it in registry.
Although you never really know what they are doing, I just don't trust that machine.
Here's what would shut me up. (Score:2)
If Microsoft wants to offer a free or reduced priced version of Windows that collects system, application and/or user telemetry - fine. As long as they *also* offer a version -- perhaps more expensive -- that had all those data collection features (and, optionally, Cortana, which I never and would never use) removed or permanently disabled. (I would bet they're, at the very least, a simple compile-time option.) If they did that, how many here would pony up the extra $$ to buy the spyware-free version vs.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? (Score:2)
Who watches the watchmen?
Seriously, we can track the data that Microsoft collects, using Microsoft's own software, and maybe there are some things we don't get to track? Who knows!
Viewing Data (Score:2)
is fine but how about the ability to block the data from being sent at all? This is still not enough to get me to use Windoze again
Nice, but... (Score:2)
Now how about a way to stop it collecting the data in the first place?
Most data sent can be blocked in the Task Scheduler.
Application Experience
Collects program telemetry information if opted-in to the Microsoft Customer Experience Improvement Program.
Cortana can be disabled by renaming the directory: x:\windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.Windows.Cortana_cw5n1h2txyewy
What about all the crap about taking sceeenshots and sending them back to MS, and keystroke logging too?
Don't care (Score:2)
I don't run Windows, but even if I did, this news would be meaningless to me. Now if the headline had said "Windows 10 Will Soon Let Users Track Microsoft Executives' Internet Activities", I might consider using Windows. But until somebody tells me that all this data collection is taking place bi-directionally on a truly level playing field, then any such 'concessions' are merely insulting. Microsoft and others of its ilk can go pound salt.
No deal (Score:2)
So long as Windows can't be configured not to communicate with Microsoft at all for ANY reason Windows is off the table.
MS get a taste of their own medicine (Score:2)
2. MS admits to spying on people
3. MS let each person track the data collected
next steps:
4. MS let people track any data MS collects
5. People track whatever MS does