Net Neutrality Comment Fraud Will Be Investigated By Government

Posted by msmash
Last month, a number of US Representatives sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) asking it to investigate fraudulent comments submitted to the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality. Multiple groups found evidence that millions of the comments submitted during the FCC's public comment period were linked to fake email addresses, were fraudulently posted under others' names and addresses and were even attributed to people known to be dead. ArsTechnica reported on Wednesday that the GAO has agreed to investigate the issue. From the report: The GAO will do just that, having told Democrats in a letter that it will "review the extent and pervasiveness of fraud and the misuse of American identities during federal rulemaking processes." The investigation was requested by nine Democrats led by Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ). GAO investigations do not happen quickly. "At the current time we anticipate that staff with the required skills will be available to initiate an engagement in about five months," the office said.

Net Neutrality Comment Fraud Will Be Investigated By Government

  • >> linked to fake...addresses, were...under others' names and addresses and were even attributed to people known to be dead

    Wow, sounds horrible - almost as bad as typical vote fraud!
  • I never knew my grandpa was against net neutrality, I will now stop visiting his grave.
  • Wow talk about calling the kettle black. The US government wants to look at the FCC for fraudulent claims. Doesn't matter which side of the fence you stand on, you have to admit it's funny.

  • The FCC commissioners actually reviewed these comments... Or what's the issue? It's not like they counted "yes" and 'no" votes from the comments.

    I can tell you that the FCC commissioners are not prone to paying any attention to public comments. They MAY use them to justify their perspective, in the case they actually do, but no commissioner will care if they don't. Nobody is out counting comments to determine what way to vote. They have pollsters and their political appointers to determine how they vote

  • Being dead is no barrier to voting!

  • as the saying goes "Who watches the watchers" while nonpartisan the GSO only makes a report - and I think we all know what is going on here and it is exactly what congress (or their benefactors) want. I am doubtful anything will come of this - still a shame that the process can be hijacked and then dismissed so easily.

