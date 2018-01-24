Net Neutrality Comment Fraud Will Be Investigated By Government (arstechnica.com) 25
Last month, a number of US Representatives sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) asking it to investigate fraudulent comments submitted to the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality. Multiple groups found evidence that millions of the comments submitted during the FCC's public comment period were linked to fake email addresses, were fraudulently posted under others' names and addresses and were even attributed to people known to be dead. ArsTechnica reported on Wednesday that the GAO has agreed to investigate the issue. From the report: The GAO will do just that, having told Democrats in a letter that it will "review the extent and pervasiveness of fraud and the misuse of American identities during federal rulemaking processes." The investigation was requested by nine Democrats led by Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ). GAO investigations do not happen quickly. "At the current time we anticipate that staff with the required skills will be available to initiate an engagement in about five months," the office said.
Wow, sounds horrible - almost as bad as typical vote fraud!
not quite literally non-existent
... just so close to non-existent, that it has no bearing whatsoever on reality, other than a bunch of fearmongering, racist laws that in practicality do nothing other than suppress votes of minorities and marginalized groups.
Why would California pass a law that automatically registers illegal aliens to vote when they get their driver's license?
The FCC commissioners actually reviewed these comments... Or what's the issue? It's not like they counted "yes" and 'no" votes from the comments.
I can tell you that the FCC commissioners are not prone to paying any attention to public comments. They MAY use them to justify their perspective, in the case they actually do, but no commissioner will care if they don't. Nobody is out counting comments to determine what way to vote. They have pollsters and their political appointers to determine how they vote
Yea, I response of "We got your comment, thanks for your input. " from an automated bot...
Comments don't need to be addressed. The issues raised MIGHT be addressed, but this too is not required.
I seem to recall when BPL was being discussed, you know, where they where talking about letting broad spectrum RF be carried over power lines to get internet to remote places, the Ham radio community had all sorts of "issues" with this and posted all sorts of unique comments about the question for the FCC to revie
Being dead is no barrier to voting!
I once (ONCE) saw childporn and reported it. The pokice then tried to go after me for:
1.obstruction of the kae, because I informed the oress after not even an auto reply and the site still up.
2. Spreading of childporn because I replied to a Usenet post and forgot to mangle the adress in a group speciffically to fight abuse.
3. Fraud, because I used a fake address and name for a throw away account.
They even went as far as calling my employer that they wanted to talk to me about a pedophile network. Luckily my