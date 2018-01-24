Net Neutrality Comment Fraud Will Be Investigated By Government (arstechnica.com) 72
Last month, a number of US Representatives sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) asking it to investigate fraudulent comments submitted to the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality. Multiple groups found evidence that millions of the comments submitted during the FCC's public comment period were linked to fake email addresses, were fraudulently posted under others' names and addresses and were even attributed to people known to be dead. ArsTechnica reported on Wednesday that the GAO has agreed to investigate the issue. From the report: The GAO will do just that, having told Democrats in a letter that it will "review the extent and pervasiveness of fraud and the misuse of American identities during federal rulemaking processes." The investigation was requested by nine Democrats led by Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ). GAO investigations do not happen quickly. "At the current time we anticipate that staff with the required skills will be available to initiate an engagement in about five months," the office said.
Sounds like vote fraud? (Score:2)
Wow, sounds horrible - almost as bad as typical vote fraud!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Bill Clinton & Donald Trump are both pigs, but cheating on your life isn't illegal. Lying about cheating is a bigger deal than cheating; it opens you up to blackmail.
Re: (Score:2)
Who said FusionGPS paid the Russian government for info? Sure, Fusion was payed - but if you believe their testimony (and they're certainly a lot more believable than, say, Donald Trump Jr.), they did their research on the up and up - i.e. broke no laws, and did essentially what good OR people do.
Nobody paid Fusion as an intermediary to funnel money to Russia. Fusion started looking at Russian connections and kept finding stuff. And what they found was disturbing enough that they went to the FBI with it.
Re: (Score:1)
You're basically advocating that an independent organization have total power in choosing one of the candidates for POTUS, that they can do what they want to swing things their way.
And it's not bullshit. There was one of the primaries (Arizona, I think?) that where the chairperson basically called the vote before tallying up the Sanders votes. Nomination went to Clinton. I may not be remembering that 100%, but it's close.
Or maybe articles like this that confirm that "corruption and collusion": https://nyp [nypost.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The primary system is just a method used for a political party to pick a candidate. It's not a requirement to hold any office. Since the US does not have a single election for President but instead 50+ separate elections (not sure how the territories count) the 2 big parties have the infrastructure to properly register their representative in all States to optimize their chance of winning on a Federal level. Anyone meeting the legal requirements for President can go ahead and register themselves but it t
Re: (Score:2)
And there are also plenty of us that call bullshit on the very idea of "corruption and collusion" within the DNC.
Yes, you are what we call "the accused" and sit at the table with the defense lawyers while hiding behind your 5th.Amendment rights.
Right, Lois?
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
I feel like I need to point out that there are people beyond Trump-supporters that acknowledge and condemn the corruption and collusion that happened within the DNC. Nice try, troll.
Oh, just hold on. I think it might get *way* more entertaining!
Investigation of FCC public comments on NN: -- Millions of taxpayer dollars.
Results of investigation clearly showing massive comment fraud from Russian sources...all pro-NN -- Priceless!
If that happens, the sound of the door being slammed shut on that investigation by the DNC will have seismometers hopping around the world!
Strat
Re: (Score:1)
https://www.rt.com/usa/386896-dnc-lawsuit-wasserman-schultz/
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
not quite literally non-existent
... just so close to non-existent, that it has no bearing whatsoever on reality, other than a bunch of fearmongering, racist laws that in practicality do nothing other than suppress votes of minorities and marginalized groups.
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
They absolutely did. Illegals will be automatically registered to vote if they wish. No proof of citizenship is required.
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
The law only registers citizens.
Green card holders have been able to get driver's licenses for decades, btw. So odd that nobody brought up that.....unless the people ranting about "illegal aliens" had some motivation beyond election integrity....
Re: (Score:2)
The simple answer is "Because they didn't pass any such law".
The automatic voter registration (if the applicant doesn't opt out) only applies to those applying for "traditional" drivers' licenses in California as legal residents.
Illegal aliens can get a driver's license, but it is of a different type sometimes called an "AB 60 License" (due to the fact that Assembly Bill 60 created this class of licenses). On the front these licenses have the annotation "federal limits apply" and on the back the annotation
This must be 100% legit (Score:3)
Fraud and the Government?? (Score:3, Funny)
One must first assume... (Score:2, Interesting)
The FCC commissioners actually reviewed these comments... Or what's the issue? It's not like they counted "yes" and 'no" votes from the comments.
I can tell you that the FCC commissioners are not prone to paying any attention to public comments. They MAY use them to justify their perspective, in the case they actually do, but no commissioner will care if they don't. Nobody is out counting comments to determine what way to vote. They have pollsters and their political appointers to determine how they vote
Close (Score:1)
Close, but you still fell for the lie.
The FCC commissioner is required to respond to each unique issue raised in the comments. However many fake comments is absolutely irrelevant, because they are identical and therefore only get one response.
My bet is this is a false flag operation by some snarky slashtard, ignorantly designed with the intent of trying to break the process, and failing catastrophically.
Re: (Score:3)
Yea, I response of "We got your comment, thanks for your input. " from an automated bot...
Comments don't need to be addressed. The issues raised MIGHT be addressed, but this too is not required.
I seem to recall when BPL was being discussed, you know, where they where talking about letting broad spectrum RF be carried over power lines to get internet to remote places, the Ham radio community had all sorts of "issues" with this and posted all sorts of unique comments about the question for the FCC to revie
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL, Clever sir....
Chicago! (Score:3)
Being dead is no barrier to voting!
Doubt anything will come of it (Score:1)
The problem with comments... (Score:3, Funny)
"The problem with comments on the Internet is that it is hard to verify their authenticity. Also, I am against Net Neutrality."
~ Abraham Lincoln
Re: (Score:1)
"The problem with comments on the Internet is that it is hard to verify their authenticity. Also, I am against Net Neutrality." ~ Abraham Lincoln
Well Mr. Lincoln, I didn't know they had internet at the cemetery in Springfield Il, or that you were provide an internet enabled device before you where encased in concrete, but We will look into this some time soon....
Soon means maybe 5 moths from now, give or take a couple of days for a government shutdown or two..
Brings back memories (Score:1)
I once (ONCE) saw childporn and reported it. The pokice then tried to go after me for:
1.obstruction of the kae, because I informed the oress after not even an auto reply and the site still up.
2. Spreading of childporn because I replied to a Usenet post and forgot to mangle the adress in a group speciffically to fight abuse.
3. Fraud, because I used a fake address and name for a throw away account.
They even went as far as calling my employer that they wanted to talk to me about a pedophile network. Luckily my
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We lost the data ... (Score:2)