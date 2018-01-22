Yale Privacy Lab and Exodus Privacy's F-Droid Android App Store is a Replacement for Google Play That Features Only FOSS Apps That Don't Do Any Tracking (wired.com) 46
Google Play, the marquee Android apps store, is filled with apps that are riddled with hidden trackers that siphon a smorgasbord of data from all sensors, in all directions, unknown to the Android user. Not content with the strides Google has made to curtail the issue, Yale Privacy Lab has collaborated with Exodus Privacy to detect and expose trackers with the help of the F-Droid app store. From a report on Wired: F-Droid is the best replacement for Google Play, because it only offers FOSS apps without tracking, has a strict auditing process, and may be installed on most Android devices without any hassles or restrictions. F-Droid doesn't offer the millions of apps available in Google Play, so some people will not want to use it exclusively. It's true that Google does screen apps submitted to the Play store to filter out malware, but the process is still mostly automated and very quick -- too quick to detect Android malware before it's published, as we've seen. Installing F-Droid isn't a silver bullet, but it's the first step in protecting yourself from malware.
Yale Privacy Lab and Exodus Privacy started to *collaborate* with F-Droid, a long-standing free software project endorsed by FSF.
Check out the true source: https://www.f-droid.org/en/201... [f-droid.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually f-droid improved a lot in the last years... no, it will not replace google store yet nor in anytime soon, but it is going in the good path
Announce? (Score:4, Insightful)
What's to "announce"? I've been running F-Droid for years.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Uninstall and reinstall? Not too difficult unless it's a lot of apps. Which it isn't because F-droid has relatively few useful apps.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is apps that maintain a lot of state outside of the SD card and don't have good export / import functionality. It's slightly annoying having to reenter login credentials.
I don't really like it, but given that the alternative is to allow two apps with different signing certificates to access the same data (even with a 'train the user to click yes to security questions' box), I'm willing to put up with it. Almost all of the apps I have on my phone now are from F-Droid.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've done it with Titanium Backup. Back up the app, dump it, load it from another source, restore your data. Of course, this is assuming the apps are at the same version level.
Re: (Score:2)
What is the point (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because the alternative is running a stick on a chunk of rock. There is no such thing as a trustworthy computer at this point. Even if you trust every bit of software you've installed, we keep seeing more and more proof that the hardware isn't trustworthy, and there are really no viable alternatives when it comes to CPUs, motherboards, and graphics cards.
Given that, you have to chose between the risks of some software that isn't as trustworthy as you might want, or running nothing at all. Being that you pos
Re: (Score:2)
The serious side of this argument is that the best audience for the F-Droid "Store" is the segment of Android user-base who would never use it; meanwhile, the current user-base of the F-Droid Store is perfectly adapted to using the Google Play Store.
Worth The Risk? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but it's not like apps can automatically install from other sources. You still have to accept them. Also, Google Play has all sorts of crooked, spying apps. It's not like it's an especially safe source. Better than most. Worse than Fdroid. I use both. I did uninstall Amazon Underground. That shit is pure spyware.
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, Google Play Services itself is a spying app. (Go on and check what permissions it requires by default, which you usually can't revoke in non-rooted Android. And I'm pretty sure they use it as well, since when I used Google Maps, Google started asking me to review restaurants I'd been to even though I had revoked Google Maps ability to remain active in the background and hadn't used it for over a month due to trying out Maps.me as a replacement.)
Google Play Services has consumed a bunch of other apps that used to do various tasks. For example, it is responsible for managing all requests to the GPS card. It's like the Android equivalent of systemd.
Re: (Score:2)
Something has changed. Allowing non-playstore apps is now assigned as a permission specific to each app. So you can let F-Droid install these apps without letting any other app do so.
That said, the Play store has so much more content, of much better quality apps, that really the only use for f-droid is for apps that Google doesn't approve of, like ad-blockers (if you want one that actually works, you won't find it on the play store)