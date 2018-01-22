Yale Privacy Lab and Exodus Privacy's F-Droid Android App Store is a Replacement for Google Play That Features Only FOSS Apps That Don't Do Any Tracking (wired.com) 30
Google Play, the marquee Android apps store, is filled with apps that are riddled with hidden trackers that siphon a smorgasbord of data from all sensors, in all directions, unknown to the Android user. Not content with the strides Google has made to curtail the issue, Yale Privacy Lab has collaborated with Exodus Privacy to detect and expose trackers with the help of the F-Droid app store. From a report on Wired: F-Droid is the best replacement for Google Play, because it only offers FOSS apps without tracking, has a strict auditing process, and may be installed on most Android devices without any hassles or restrictions. F-Droid doesn't offer the millions of apps available in Google Play, so some people will not want to use it exclusively. It's true that Google does screen apps submitted to the Play store to filter out malware, but the process is still mostly automated and very quick -- too quick to detect Android malware before it's published, as we've seen. Installing F-Droid isn't a silver bullet, but it's the first step in protecting yourself from malware.
The serious side of this argument is that the best audience for the F-Droid "Store" is the segment of Android user-base who would never use it; meanwhile, the current user-base of the F-Droid Store is perfectly adapted to using the Google Play Store.
Yes, but it's not like apps can automatically install from other sources. You still have to accept them. Also, Google Play has all sorts of crooked, spying apps. It's not like it's an especially safe source. Better than most. Worse than Fdroid. I use both. I did uninstall Amazon Underground. That shit is pure spyware.