'New California' Movement Wants To Create a 51st State (wqad.com) 311
PolygamousRanchKid, Ayano, and an anonymous reader all shared the same story. Tribune Media reports: A group has launched a campaign to divide California into two states. It isn't the first attempt to split California, but unlike a failed campaign in 2016 to divide California into six states, the campaign to create New California would split the state into one made up of rural counties and another made up of coastal counties.
USA Today provides some context: Breaking up California remains no easy task: A formal secession means getting approval from both Congress and California's legislature itself. But that hasn't stopped folks from trying. Hundreds of times... Monday's declaration of "the State of New California" marked the latest in more than 200 long-shot efforts to split the Golden State. All so far have failed.
Splitting California's electoral votes is a right wing wet dream. Makes you wonder if it's the Koch family or the Mercers behind this push. Or some combination of billionaires and Russian foreign intelligence.
I would think it's a left wing wet dream. You get a no-contest Democrat vote for the most populous area of the state and the least populated, right wing area of the state gets virtually no representation. This translates very well for Democrats in presidential elections.
Split CA up into norther and southern coasts and a Central valley and I'd agree.
Exactly. Split California up into a hyper populated blue-state and a low populated Central Valley red state is just a way to give Republicans two more senators and more votes in the Electoral College. It is fine to split up California but it needs to respect the population. Give me a plan for three more Coastal States and a Central Valley State.
On the one hand, this would generate two new Senate seats. Yay! As a Californian, what's not to like about that? Since the new seats would almost certainly be Republican, the Democrats might not like this. Personally, I wouldn't stop at two states, I'd create three or four.
As TFA says, there have been many moves to break up California. It's not driven by any outside interest, it really is a local movement. The state really is too large. The liberal, urban coast has very little in common with the rural mount
Crafty Russian one there. How about the far more realistic and likely reality. Just a pack of con artists pushing an agenda, to enrich themselves personally by playing the political circuit. Get in on the campaign donations, get themselves attention to slime their way up, ride personal ego trips. Nope, none of that, fucking Putin or is really rasPutin, the alien love child reincarnation of Rasputin, see it is in the name.
The stupid shit coming out, when it is nothing more than your typical aspiring profess
I started watching the pitch video on the website. But I did not need to go any further than the part where the founder asserts than school boards are a communist plot. Honest to God. It is no surprise that he was speaking to an elderly all white audience. Probably taking a break from watching the Hannity Show.
Sounds like the perfect KGB job to me.
Actually that's impossible too. You're asking the majority of states to cede even more power to the Federal government. Essentially committing suicide.
They won't approve of it for several reasons:
1. They'll have fewer people to tax
2. Most of the areas affected by environmental controls will be lost
3. Can't let another state in the union that will likely add two more republican senators to the US Senate.
4. What happens if you piss off New California? Someone will turn off the water tap.
This is not much different than years ago when they wanted to split into a north and south California. If you draw the border right, you can still keep the Democrat superma
Mandrake: Yes, Jack?
Ripper: Have you ever seen a Commie drink a glass of water?
Mandrake: Well, I can't say I have, Jack.
Ripper: Vodka, that's what they drink, isn't it? Never water?
Mandrake: Well, I-I believe that's what they drink, Jack, yes.
Ripper: On no account will a Commie ever drink water, and not without good reason.
Mandrake: Oh, eh, yes. I, uhm, can't quite see what you're getting at, Jack.
Ripper: Water, that's what I'm getting at, water. Mandrake, water is the source of all
I bet the Liberals in every major Southern urban area get tired of their right wing state governments too.
Please note that unlike yourself, I have chosen to not confabulate a political point of view I often disagree with, with an extremeist ideology.
"The problem is, a couple densely populated areas are steering the entire state"
That's not a bug, that's a feature. Welcome to voting and republican democracy. While we have far more protections for small voter blocks than any other first world country (minorities, although not necessarily in the racial sense) the simple fact is that generally speaking the few don't get to govern, the many do.
What you seem to advocating for is governance by a minority.
FTFY
FTFFY YW HTH
HAND
Strat
The electoral college has always been and will always be bullshit. At best it was a hack to make the thing work when the tech didn't support direct voting.
Still there is no way in hell it is a good idea to hack up California to give the republicans some more votes, be it locally or nationally. That is utter bullshit. It would just be republicans redistricting to further corrupt everything they touch.
Don't like CA EV and such going to democrats? Too damn bad. Either get rid of the whole EC or stop whini
It's also the wet dream of everyone in the area desiring it
Sure, the rural counties have no political power, and are bullied by the coast. But they would need political power to secede. Chicken and egg problem.
There is zero chance the California legislature would support an urban-rural split.
Re: (Score:3)
The most productive rural areas of California are squarely inside the part that would NOT secede.
When you add everything up, it's not that much more expensive to live in the most beautiful part of California than it is to live in Houston, Texas.
I'm semi-retired, but my income is not that different from when I worked. My wife is still working, and her job here in California pays a lot better than her professorship at Rice University.
There is a lovely job market here in California. And the job market back in Houston is no longer what it once was. The energy sector jobs are not in boom mode any more. The thing that's keeping Houston afloat is the magnificent Medical Center, which is now the #1 industry in Houston.
Real estate is more expensive here in Cali, but we sold a place/bought a place, so it doesn't really figure into our expenses. Income tax is high here, but property taxes are much lower than in Texas. Food is much cheaper here (and much, much better). Gasoline is more expensive, but since we live a short bike ride from work and the beach, we drive a lot less. In Houston, you can't go three miles without getting on an expressway. The entire city of Houston is paved over with 12-lane highways that are poorly maintained. The unit price of utilities is more expensive in California, but since you don't have to heat or air condition anything, it doesn't matter. In Houston, you have to air condition 10 months out of the year (new houses in Houston don't even have windows that open).
So, you can live in beautiful place with beautiful weather or an ugly place with horrible weather. It's not that different economically.
Oh, and weed is legal here. And there's surfing.
Real estate is more expensive here in Cali, but we sold a place/bought a place, so it doesn't really figure into our expenses.
Here is a list of things that make California unaffordable to most people:
1. Housing
So, yes, you are right, it is affordable, as long as you ignore housing.
Real estate is more expensive here in Cali, but we sold a place/bought a place, so it doesn't really figure into our expenses.
Ah, there it is. So if you ignore the astronomical cost of housing in California, the remaining expenses are comparable. You're shameless.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, there's a lot of the state, as I understand it, outside of the few major coastal cities, that are fed up with the over taxation, over regulation and they'd also like to have their gun rights back again.
I'd actually not thought of the Dem vs Rep. vote thing until I started reading some of those thoughts here.
While that *is* interesting, I don't believe that is the
Maybe there's going to be a "natural" geological event pretty soon, linking back to the billionaire conspiracy theory!
I wonder who gets the water rights. Given that like 10% of California's water goes to open-air agriculture of almonds in red areas, and there is a drought, it seems like a fun fight
Same people who currently own them. Not in general the state(s). Water districts are government chartered regional non-profits, they own a buttload.
In terms of realpolitik, the rural counties is where the vast majority of the watershed is. But everybody knows history. 'Aggressive dams' are easier to blow up than build.
Bet the conservative parts would dismantle Hetch hetchy though, just to stick a finger in the SF hypocrites eye. Delta water is good enough for them.
What's it like to live in a country where you hate half of your neighbors?
Let's review: Wilson couldn't fix California, and neither could the Governator. But Governor Moonbeam did, and now the state is out of the hole, growing again, and projecting a surplus, all from RAISING TAXES.
States like Kansas, Wisconsin, and Iowa cut taxes and are now failing, increasing their deficits.
Sure looks like "Commiefornia" did it right, and those red states full of morons did it wrong.
Brown deserves much more credit than he's getting for instituting more grown-up government (temperamentally and fiscally) than we've had in the last few decades. What he's done financially for the state is frankly amazing.
That doesn't set aside the large poverty growth in rural California or the abuse of local governments (municipalities, water districts, and schools) by Sacramento. Much of the extra revenue Brown has generated came from simply keeping the money the state tax collector gathered on behalf o
The reality is that California is not quite so liberal as it might appear from the outside. Remember, it's the state that gave the country both Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. It's just that, unless you're a universally-beloved, larger-than-life, action hero immigrant from Austria, the Republican *name* is political poison. Pete "How I hate the Hispanics; let me count the 187 ways." Wilson saw to that in the 1990s when he married the "R" on the ballot to a campaign of hate, discrimination, and bigotry against the state's fastest-growing demographic (I believe the word he was looking for afterward was: "oops".).
But at the end of the day, we *DID* vote to recall and depose a democratic governor in favor of a Republican not long ago at all. And Schwarzenegger handily accomplished much of his agenda and won re-election besides. We also keep re-electing DINOs like Pelosi and Feinstein to congress. And even here in San Francisco, the conservative candidate wins surprisingly (to outsiders, I guess) often. You simply have to ignore the stated party affiliations (Republican being a dirty word.) and compare-and-contrast the politics of the candidates themselves. Consider the mayoral office: Willie Brown and Gavin Newsom (Both the occupying the political right.) defeated Tom Ammiano and Matt Gonzalez (the leftists) in their respective mayoral elections. (Their first elections, that is. We do seem to have a tradition of rosters of only complete space-cases running against mayoral incumbents.). Ed Lee was no progressive and was considered by many to be another DINO. And in my own district for state senate, Scott Wiener (the conservative) defeated Jane Kim (the liberal) for the seat in Sacramento. It's just that both of them had to run as Democrats because, as seen to by Pete Wilson, running as a Republican is political death for anyone who'd not a cyborg sent back in time to kill Sarah and/or John Connor.
Splitting California's electoral votes is a right wing wet dream. Makes you wonder if it's the Koch family or the Mercers behind this push. Or some combination of billionaires and Russian foreign intelligence.
It's also the wet dream of everyone in the area desiring it, to be free of the oppressive liberal extremism running rampant in Commifornia.
Well, why not go all out. Divide the country into two, that way the conservatives can be in their own country and the Liberals in the other.... Of course, this would lead to another division as some conservatives will still see others as "too liberal" and want their own country... etc....
The real sad thing is that people have forgotten how to talk to each other instead of spouting the party line. For example, I never thought that I would see the day where so many are willing to give up on their morals j
You can't have it both ways. If you want parity, then we can split California, but only if all states agree to award electoral votes proportionally, and not winner-take-all. We outlaw gerrymandering, and citizens are automatically registered to vote by mail when they get a driver license or ID card.
With that done, Republicans won't be able to win an election for dog catcher. So fine, split as many states as you like, but absent interference, liberals will still win.
Or split CA into LA, SF, and Central valley states.
Your memory is off:
"Those who voted overwhelmingly chose statehood by 97%; turnout, however, was 23%, a historically low figure."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Well, I stand corrected.
Revoking statehood isn't the same thing as granting Independence.
Pretty sure the Hawaiians don't want to be turned back into a colony.
This is in the news because California’s so big - but it’s a not-uncommon dream of rural folk in many states.
Here in Washington state, new ideas to split the rural east from the more urbanized west comes up every 5-10 years. What’s funny is it’s not always the same people... sometimes it’s Ellensburg farmers sick of policies dictated by Seattle-dwelling communists; while other times it’s Seattle sophisticates, tired of subsidizing those backwards, progress-hating country
Some states like Illinois are probably even worse off than California where one city controls the entire state. The red states are a little better. I live in MO which is typically a purple state and we still have our fights between the cities and the rural. Unlike Illinois, we have enough red to block many of the strict gun controls that Saint Louis would like to have and Saint Louis has enough support from the other cities that it can block more extreme red state agendas.
That state has the most electoral votes and it is always a democratic state. If they split it into 6, they could probably get 2 of those new states to be republican states.
What horse crap. Can we do that with Florida too?
But the cities are where the people are. Split it into 6 states, 2 senators each.
Re: (Score:3)
the only parts in CA which are liberal are the cities, everyone else is just forced along for the ride
So the vast majority of californians are liberal then and the tiny minority remaining are just forced along for the ride?
I don't why country dwellers think that city folk count for less just because they live closer together. Your value as a person is not proportional ot the amonut of land you own.
Re: (Score:2)
More like from a "goofy secessionism dept"
Better idea: Split the US in two countries (Score:3, Insightful)
Better idea: Split the US in two countries. The Red States and the Blue States. And build a wall between the two.
It is obvious that conservatives and liberals have two fundamentaly different and irreconcilable ways of seeing the world, two completely different and opposite cultures, and that their union will never be anything else but a neverending compromise between the two that satisfies noone and only breeds frustration, anger and hatred. The civil war never really ended, people just stopped killing each other. The US is simply living under a century old cease fire.
Let the two countries in one part their own ways amicably. This way the red states will be able to continue electing their beloved Donald Trumps and the blue states their Harvey Weinsteins, and everyone will be happy.
Better idea: Split the US in two countries. The Red States and the Blue States. And build a wall between the two.
It's more like Blue Cities and Red Rural. Almost all rural areas vote Republican and all urban areas vote Democratic. It's hard to find states which are entirely red or blue. It would be pretty difficult to wall off all the major cities from their surroundings.
Will fail as well (Score:2)
The major problem with the "rural" vs coastal concept is MONEY.
When you split a state, you don't just get to ignore the debt, it has to be split up and fairly. But the coastal part earns all the money, while the rural part of California has a bunch of wealthy people that hate high taxes.
If they split the state, the rural people will try to avoid their fair share of taxes, leaving them with not enough taxes to pay off their share of the debt.
You, the rural area state will just assume half the debt and declare bankruptcy.
The major problem with the "rural" vs coastal concept is MONEY.
When you split a state, you don't just get to ignore the debt, it has to be split up and fairly. But the coastal part earns all the money, while the rural part of California has a bunch of wealthy people that hate high taxes.
I'm not sure it would stay this way. If the rural controlled the food supply, the coastal would quickly find out that they need to give up a good chunk of their money to eat.
With the amount of manipulation of the food supply, it's hard to tell what stuff should really cost but I promise you that if you get hungry enough you will trade your fancy toys for food in a heartbeat.
Except the most productive agricultural area in California is outside the map of the "New California".
I live in an extremely liberal, semi-rural part of California (actually the most beautiful part of California, too) and almost 100% of the food we eat comes from within 100 miles of here, and all within the "old" California.
The US is one of the few countries in the world where taxes are entirely voluntary. YES, you heard that right. People here don't know what forced taxation is nor what taking under threat of violence is; so they whine about what they think it is.
You're Wesley Snipe's accountant, aren't you?
Every American can increase their exemptions to the point where you pay no taxes. You can also lie on your tax returns to keep your money. Is this legal, no. If you are going to earn money off the system, you have to pay the system. You are welcome to pay as absolutely little as the book say, no penny less.
You could cheat the tax system in any country, if you so chose. But of course, you end up in jail in every country I've ever heard of, assuming you get caught.
You are welcome to forfeit your citizenship and move to another country. That will absolve you of your US tax responsibility. Not many countries have this ability.
Only the US really requires this ability, let's be honest.
Heck, you can even earn your salary in another country, keep your citizenship, and avoid much of the taxes.
You make it sound like the US Government are saints for doing this. You realize that there are approximately 2 countries in the world that require you to pay income tax on earnings abroad? And I say approximately because I can't say that the numbe
Let's keep things even (Score:3, Insightful)
If we're going to do this then maybe we should trim the liberal parts of Texas off to create another state as well to keep things even. Otherwise a plan like this is just tilting the federal government to the Right.
I don't think making the city of Austin into a state is going to change the balance of things very much.
Senators my friend, every state gets two.
In fact, at least at first look, it'd even be easier. By the Constitution, splitting a state takes both the state government and the federal government agreeing on it. But the Texas state government can split the state of Texas into up to five states unilaterally, because it's a clause in the treaty signed with the then sovereign nation of Texas by which Texas joined the un
That's funny. We're talking about America, a country with a long history of ignoring treaties.
Paul Preston and Tom Reed are two cranks who have been at this game since the early 90s. If you go to their "movement's" website you will find that their various "regional committees" are almost completely made up of Paul Preston and Tom Reed. Their previous efforts consisted entirely of raising money.
The funny part of this story is that Russian bots were pushing the story on Twitter and Facebook that this "New California" officially seceded from the rest of the state. Scamsters selling swag quickly got in on the fun:
https://twitter.com/GrantJKidn... [twitter.com]
State secession has long been a favorite trope of the Russian bots. I'm sure you remember this story about how they pushed for Texas to secede. Turns out their Facebook page was run by the "Internet Research Agency" run out of St Petersburg, Russia.
https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]
https://washingtonmonthly.com/... [washingtonmonthly.com]
No collusion...
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Think of all the 1-star patches that would have to be sent out to update all the US flags and all the problems that would cause. Many companies can't even apply OS patches and most people can't even patch drywall w/o problems. Flags will be messed up for *years*. They probably won't all get patched exactly the same way, and improperly patched flags would look funny and could even fly all wrong. As a sysadmin, and someone who sometime sews, I'm against this.
"of rural counties and another made up of coastal counties."
If you take away the nice, coastal part, you're left with the shitty desert part. They could join Nevada or something. I'm for it.
Split the way it's drawn, the rural need for subsidies would remain largely unchanged, but the burden to provide the money would fall solely on the few cities (San Jose, San Diego) and their suburbs that got stuck in the rural state. Given a choice after they see a draft budget, San Jose and San Diego are going to scream about being included in the rural state.
Everyone sells their products. Everyone pays their property and sales and income taxes. The state collects a pile of cash and distributes it. In a substantial majority of cases, the result of formulas is that suburban areas send money to the rural areas (urban areas too, but less so).
A few years ago Colorado had a 51st St
In 1819 the Massachusetts legislature voted to enable Maine to become an independent state. However is this would have changed the balance in the Senate between slave and free states, Congress wouldn't admit Maine without admitting an additional slave state, which is what you probably learned in school was called the "Missouri Compromise".
However
... since Republicans currently control Congress, a different limitation comes into play, From Article IV Section 3 Clause 1:
New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.
Since California is an overwhelmingly Democratic state, it's highly unlikely that the legislature will consent to increasing Republican power in the US Senate.
TL;DR: It can be done, but it won't happen unless another, Democratic-leaning state is admitted (e.g. Puerto Rico).
When they put this to a plebiscite last year, 97% of the people who voted were for statehood, albeit with a low turnout. Statehood was also the most popular choice in the 2012 referendum, although that was worded in what some felt was a confusing way.
So, basically, you'd have the larger cities, tech valley, movie capitol on the west side of the state (the side with more money), and then the 'rural' counties on the east side of the state (that have less money)?
Hmm...yeah, I don't think that's a really good idea. You'd be better off with a north and south division, so the economics are more even.
The second right-wing billionaire plan in three months to gerrymander the entire state of California [nbcbayarea.com]. But who can blame the right? Gerrymandering is the one thing they know, and can do well. Cracking and packing is a right-wing way of life.
Last time it was an attempt to create two new right-wing states. Both schemes use the same strategy of packing the majority of the population of California into one nearly completely blue state, creating one (or two) slightly red majority states, but with a wealthy deep blue urban center captured at its edge like a hostage to pay the bills.
Electoral votes are the same as the number of representatives in the house. Since most of the power in that area lies in the urban areas that they want to split from, I would expect the electoral shakedown to stay about the same. Urban California would lose some electoral votes to rural California I doubt it would be enough to change the college vote that much.
A state consisting of rural California only would be one of, if not the poorest state in the nation.
The video shows the area around San Jose as part of the New California, which is, I assume an attempt to gerrymander a new state in which San Jose pays the bills, while the rest of the state sets the policies.
Is there any actual evidence of support outside the major urban centers in California? Up here in Canada there are no lack of "Western Separatist" movements that dream secession from Canada, because you know, all them Libruls and such. Even in the most right wing provinces; Alberta and Saskatchewan, these are just a small band of kooks who every once in a while somehow manage to get a bit of press. Even Quebec secessionism is pretty much on the back foot, and while I'd never say it's dead, it's pretty clear
Oh man, "commifornia".
It's no wonder there are very few conservative professional comedians
There are lots, we just call them "unfunny nutjobs." Like Ann Coulter, those things she says that cause people to groan and lose faith in humanity? Top-shelf conservative knee-slappers.
Not really. California has had movements to split it into multiple states periodically as far back as I can remember. The supreme court decision that the state senate had to district on the basis of population rather than geography didn't do anything to reduce them, though.
And those "movements" have been the same two guys, who raise money and then you don't hear from them until a few years later. There's never been a serious movement to split California. People realize that if it wasn't for the "commie coast", schools in "New California" would have dirt floors.
They're not doing it to gain dominance, at least not immediately, their immediate concern is to remove any threats to the electability of Putin's good ol' boys' club. It's like infecting your neighbor with an alien chestburster because you're worried he could tell your roommates that you might be scamming them on the rent. Makes perfect sense, right?
I never had any interest in it. I could see Puerto Rico as a state but certainly not DC.
The citizens voted to join into the state, they are as bound to it as the states are to the union.
the Civil War settled that unilateral withdrawal is grounds for war.
The US Civil War is an excellent example of why secession should be allowed. What a cock up that was. Do remember, for example, that Lincoln suspended habeas corpus, that his famous proclamation only proclaimed Confederate slaves free (even though there definitely were Union slaves), etc..
Today, it's places like Catalonia and Scotland. Why should Spain have a say, if Catalonia doesn't want to be Spanish any longer?