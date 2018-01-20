Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Government United States

'New California' Movement Wants To Create a 51st State (wqad.com) 311

Posted by EditorDavid from the states-of-mind dept.
PolygamousRanchKid, Ayano, and an anonymous reader all shared the same story. Tribune Media reports: A group has launched a campaign to divide California into two states. It isn't the first attempt to split California, but unlike a failed campaign in 2016 to divide California into six states, the campaign to create New California would split the state into one made up of rural counties and another made up of coastal counties.
USA Today provides some context: Breaking up California remains no easy task: A formal secession means getting approval from both Congress and California's legislature itself. But that hasn't stopped folks from trying. Hundreds of times... Monday's declaration of "the State of New California" marked the latest in more than 200 long-shot efforts to split the Golden State. All so far have failed.

  • Which billionaire is funding this one? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @02:56PM (#55968307) Homepage

    Splitting California's electoral votes is a right wing wet dream. Makes you wonder if it's the Koch family or the Mercers behind this push. Or some combination of billionaires and Russian foreign intelligence.

    • I would think it's a left wing wet dream. You get a no-contest Democrat vote for the most populous area of the state and the least populated, right wing area of the state gets virtually no representation. This translates very well for Democrats in presidential elections.

    • Exactly. Split California up into a hyper populated blue-state and a low populated Central Valley red state is just a way to give Republicans two more senators and more votes in the Electoral College. It is fine to split up California but it needs to respect the population. Give me a plan for three more Coastal States and a Central Valley State.

    • On the one hand, this would generate two new Senate seats. Yay! As a Californian, what's not to like about that? Since the new seats would almost certainly be Republican, the Democrats might not like this. Personally, I wouldn't stop at two states, I'd create three or four.

      As TFA says, there have been many moves to break up California. It's not driven by any outside interest, it really is a local movement. The state really is too large. The liberal, urban coast has very little in common with the rural mount

      Crafty Russian one there. How about the far more realistic and likely reality. Just a pack of con artists pushing an agenda, to enrich themselves personally by playing the political circuit. Get in on the campaign donations, get themselves attention to slime their way up, ride personal ego trips. Nope, none of that, fucking Putin or is really rasPutin, the alien love child reincarnation of Rasputin, see it is in the name.

      The stupid shit coming out, when it is nothing more than your typical aspiring profess

    • Splitting California's electoral votes is a right wing wet dream. Makes you wonder if it's the Koch family or the Mercers behind this push. Or some combination of billionaires and Russian foreign intelligence.

      I started watching the pitch video on the website. But I did not need to go any further than the part where the founder asserts than school boards are a communist plot. Honest to God. It is no surprise that he was speaking to an elderly all white audience. Probably taking a break from watching the Hannity Show.

  • Only if Puerto Rico gets statehood, too (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jordanjay29 ( 1298951 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:00PM (#55968321)
    All of these split-state movements make no sense as long as we're keeping Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the US Virgin Islands in territory hell. If anyone deserves statehood, it's these places, not some disgruntled counties in a long-established state.

  • Obio0vusly republicans (Score:3, Insightful)

    by kfh227 ( 1219898 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:00PM (#55968323)

    That state has the most electoral votes and it is always a democratic state. If they split it into 6, they could probably get 2 of those new states to be republican states.

    What horse crap. Can we do that with Florida too?

      6 would be gerrymandering as fuck, the only parts in CA which are liberal are the cities, everyone else is just forced along for the ride.
      • So where the people live. Next thing you know Austin will break from Texas. Florida will split in two.

      • But the cities are where the people are. Split it into 6 states, 2 senators each.

      • the only parts in CA which are liberal are the cities, everyone else is just forced along for the ride

        So the vast majority of californians are liberal then and the tiny minority remaining are just forced along for the ride?

        I don't why country dwellers think that city folk count for less just because they live closer together. Your value as a person is not proportional ot the amonut of land you own.

      You're short sighted. If you split into 6 states with 4 liberals that would give the dims 6 more Senators while the Rs would gain only 4. It would however weaken the dim's hold on all the natural resources of the state.

  • "from the states-of-mind dept" my ass (Score:3)

    by mapkinase ( 958129 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:02PM (#55968341) Homepage Journal

    More like from a "goofy secessionism dept"

  • Better idea: Split the US in two countries (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:07PM (#55968369)

    Better idea: Split the US in two countries. The Red States and the Blue States. And build a wall between the two.

    It is obvious that conservatives and liberals have two fundamentaly different and irreconcilable ways of seeing the world, two completely different and opposite cultures, and that their union will never be anything else but a neverending compromise between the two that satisfies noone and only breeds frustration, anger and hatred. The civil war never really ended, people just stopped killing each other. The US is simply living under a century old cease fire.

    Let the two countries in one part their own ways amicably. This way the red states will be able to continue electing their beloved Donald Trumps and the blue states their Harvey Weinsteins, and everyone will be happy.

  • The major problem with the "rural" vs coastal concept is MONEY.

    When you split a state, you don't just get to ignore the debt, it has to be split up and fairly. But the coastal part earns all the money, while the rural part of California has a bunch of wealthy people that hate high taxes.

    If they split the state, the rural people will try to avoid their fair share of taxes, leaving them with not enough taxes to pay off their share of the debt.

    • You, the rural area state will just assume half the debt and declare bankruptcy.

    • The major problem with the "rural" vs coastal concept is MONEY.
      When you split a state, you don't just get to ignore the debt, it has to be split up and fairly. But the coastal part earns all the money, while the rural part of California has a bunch of wealthy people that hate high taxes.

      I'm not sure it would stay this way. If the rural controlled the food supply, the coastal would quickly find out that they need to give up a good chunk of their money to eat.
      With the amount of manipulation of the food supply, it's hard to tell what stuff should really cost but I promise you that if you get hungry enough you will trade your fancy toys for food in a heartbeat.

      • If the rural controlled the food supply

        Except the most productive agricultural area in California is outside the map of the "New California".

        I live in an extremely liberal, semi-rural part of California (actually the most beautiful part of California, too) and almost 100% of the food we eat comes from within 100 miles of here, and all within the "old" California.

      • Except the places with money can just pay someone else. Food is a commodity. California already imports plenty from Chile. Sure, prices might go up, but no big deal. Meanwhile, those rural farms won't be even halfway as productive without the technology coming out of the urban areas (fertilizer, batteries to power many things, computers to do planning and remote monitoring, the various supplies + equipment to make irrigation work, etc.)

  • Let's keep things even (Score:3, Insightful)

    by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:15PM (#55968399)

    If we're going to do this then maybe we should trim the liberal parts of Texas off to create another state as well to keep things even. Otherwise a plan like this is just tilting the federal government to the Right.

    • If we're going to do this then maybe we should trim the liberal parts of Texas off to create another state as well to keep things even.

      I don't think making the city of Austin into a state is going to change the balance of things very much.

    • If we're going to do this then maybe we should trim the liberal parts of Texas off to create another state as well to keep things even

      In fact, at least at first look, it'd even be easier. By the Constitution, splitting a state takes both the state government and the federal government agreeing on it. But the Texas state government can split the state of Texas into up to five states unilaterally, because it's a clause in the treaty signed with the then sovereign nation of Texas by which Texas joined the un

        That's funny. We're talking about America, a country with a long history of ignoring treaties.

  • The "movement" is two guys (Score:5, Informative)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:37PM (#55968521) Journal

    Paul Preston and Tom Reed are two cranks who have been at this game since the early 90s. If you go to their "movement's" website you will find that their various "regional committees" are almost completely made up of Paul Preston and Tom Reed. Their previous efforts consisted entirely of raising money.

    The funny part of this story is that Russian bots were pushing the story on Twitter and Facebook that this "New California" officially seceded from the rest of the state. Scamsters selling swag quickly got in on the fun:

    https://twitter.com/GrantJKidn... [twitter.com]

    State secession has long been a favorite trope of the Russian bots. I'm sure you remember this story about how they pushed for Texas to secede. Turns out their Facebook page was run by the "Internet Research Agency" run out of St Petersburg, Russia.

    https://extranewsfeed.com/how-... [extranewsfeed.com]

    https://washingtonmonthly.com/... [washingtonmonthly.com]

    No collusion...

    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • I just see another patch problem. (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @03:40PM (#55968535)

    Think of all the 1-star patches that would have to be sent out to update all the US flags and all the problems that would cause. Many companies can't even apply OS patches and most people can't even patch drywall w/o problems. Flags will be messed up for *years*. They probably won't all get patched exactly the same way, and improperly patched flags would look funny and could even fly all wrong. As a sysadmin, and someone who sometime sews, I'm against this.

  • "of rural counties and another made up of coastal counties."

    If you take away the nice, coastal part, you're left with the shitty desert part. They could join Nevada or something. I'm for it.

  • Interesting budget quandry... (Score:3)

    by michael_cain ( 66650 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @04:10PM (#55968679) Journal
    If you dig into the details of the current California budget and look at the cash flows for roads, schools, medical care, and a couple of other things, what you find is a huge amount of money transferred from the coastal areas that would be in one new state to the rural areas that would be in the other. This is not unusual; it happens in a lot of states. (I used to do that kind of study professionally.)

    Split the way it's drawn, the rural need for subsidies would remain largely unchanged, but the burden to provide the money would fall solely on the few cities (San Jose, San Diego) and their suburbs that got stuck in the rural state. Given a choice after they see a draft budget, San Jose and San Diego are going to scream about being included in the rural state.

  • In 1819 the Massachusetts legislature voted to enable Maine to become an independent state. However is this would have changed the balance in the Senate between slave and free states, Congress wouldn't admit Maine without admitting an additional slave state, which is what you probably learned in school was called the "Missouri Compromise".

    However ... since Republicans currently control Congress, a different limitation comes into play, From Article IV Section 3 Clause 1:

    New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new States shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.

    Since California is an overwhelmingly Democratic state, it's highly unlikely that the legislature will consent to increasing Republican power in the US Senate.

    TL;DR: It can be done, but it won't happen unless another, Democratic-leaning state is admitted (e.g. Puerto Rico).

  • So, basically, you'd have the larger cities, tech valley, movie capitol on the west side of the state (the side with more money), and then the 'rural' counties on the east side of the state (that have less money)?

    Hmm...yeah, I don't think that's a really good idea. You'd be better off with a north and south division, so the economics are more even.

  • 3 Months Ago It Was Going To Be 3 States (Score:3)

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @07:06PM (#55969395)

    The second right-wing billionaire plan in three months to gerrymander the entire state of California [nbcbayarea.com]. But who can blame the right? Gerrymandering is the one thing they know, and can do well. Cracking and packing is a right-wing way of life.

    Last time it was an attempt to create two new right-wing states. Both schemes use the same strategy of packing the majority of the population of California into one nearly completely blue state, creating one (or two) slightly red majority states, but with a wealthy deep blue urban center captured at its edge like a hostage to pay the bills.

