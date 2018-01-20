What a Government Shutdown Will Mean For NASA and SpaceX (theverge.com) 150
Ars Technica reports of how the government shutdown affects federal agencies like NASA, as well as commercial companies like SpaceX: So far, NASA has been keeping quiet about this particular shutdown and has been directing all questions to the White House Office of Management and Budget, which did not respond to a request for comment. But NASA's acting administrator, Robert Lightfoot, told employees in an email obtained by The Verge to be on alert for directions over the next couple of days. "If there is a lapse in funding for the federal government Friday night, report to work the same way you normally would until further notice, and you will receive guidance on how best to closeout your activities on Monday," he wrote in the email. The most recent guidance from NASA, released in 2017, indicates that all nonessential employees should stay home during a shutdown, while a small contingent of staff continue to work on "excepted" projects. The heads of each NASA center decide which employees need to stay, but they're typically the people who operate important or hazardous programs, including employees working on upcoming launches or those who operate satellites and the International Space Station.
NASA's next big mission is the launch of its exoplanet-hunting satellite, TESS, which is going up on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida in March. So it shouldn't be affected by a shutdown (unless it takes a while to find a resolution). However, it's possible that preparations on another big spacecraft, the James Webb Space Telescope, may come to a halt, according to Nature. The space telescope is currently at NASA's Johnson Space Center for testing, but NASA's guidelines say that only spacecraft preparations that are "necessary to prevent harm to life or property" should continue during a shutdown. More immediately, an Atlas V rocket from the United Launch Alliance is launching a missile-detecting satellite tonight out of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, while SpaceX is slated to launch a communications satellite on January 30th. The timing of both launches may mean they avoid the shutdown. But if they did occur during the shutdown, it's unclear if they would suffer delays.
That whooshing sound is the point passing way over your head. Let me explain the post you're replying to: The Republican Party controls both houses and the executive branch. How in the name of holy fuck is this the fault of Democrats?
Trump can't avoid a shutdown even when his own side controls everything.
Trump can't avoid a shutdown even when his own side barely controls everything.
FTFY. The republicans hold 52 seats, and the democrats hold 46. The fact that this measure failed to pass is, I think, a good sign. It shows that both parties are willing to cross ranks when they feel that a given measure violates their personal convictions. That's far better than political flunkies just blindly following whatever their party decides.
For the record, the measure failed 50-49, with 5 republicans opposing it, and 5 democrats supporting it.
This outcome has done more to restore my faith in US politics than anything else has in a long time.
We may disagree on whether or not he's a loser, but I'm glad that we can agree that him fixing America - intentionally or otherwise - would be a good thing. Far too many democrats seem like they would much prefer to have him destroy America so that their own biases can be shown to be right.
I was going to refrain from relying just so I didn't ruin your response, but I decided to comment just to let you to know I agree 100%. Cheers.
I could go on
I'm sure you could, but your entire response thusfar has been weird democrat talking points with no sources or nuance, so why bother? If you "going on" means more of the same, then please, don't bother.
In the Senate, it takes 60% (60 votes) to pass a bill, if any "one* Senator decides to stop the bill by filibuster.
The Democrats chose to filibuster and shut down the government unless DACA (immigration amnesty) was attached to the funding resolution.
The voting failed 50-49, with 5 Republicans voting no and 5 Democrats voting yes. Trying to pin this down on Democrats alone is, at best, naive.
even if those 5 Republicans had voted for the bill, it would not have passed (hint 50+5 60)
And yet, they didn't.
Trump claims he wants Congress to pass a DACA deal. If funding the government is so important, then why let that stop you? Cut the deal, pass the budget, and move on.
They want to be able to pass the budget without a deal, just have the Dems roll over (which frankly they are pretty good at). Now that they're taking a page from the Rep's playbook, suddenly it's unfair.
Cry me a river, and then dump pollution in it.
Trump claims he wants Congress to pass a DACA deal. If funding the government is so important, then why let that stop you? Cut the deal, pass the budget, and move on.
Because then he'd be seen as backing down on the border wall. That's the real sticking point. DACA isn't really politically controversial -- the overwhelming majority of Americans want a deal for the Dreamers, including a majority of Republican voters. But the Freedom Caucus wants to couple that with funding Trump's border wall [thehill.com].
Re: First shutdown ever for a majority administrat (Score:3)
I don't think that's correct. There were 5 partial shutdowns (where employees weren't furloughed) between 1977 and 1979 where the democrats had full control under Carter.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
GOP House approved continuing resolution: 230–197 In the Senate, the GOP had 51, needed 60. Got 52. Almost all 49 Democrats voted against CR. Go on how this is a GOP shutdown.
Once upon a time in 2017 the GOP wanted to pack the Supreme Court with their extremist anti-abortion candidate, and made it happen by cancelling the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. If the GOP really wanted to avoid a shutdown they had the votes to cancel the filibuster and pass whatever spending bill they wanted and there would be nothing the Democrats could do about it.
Besides, the GOP wanted this shutdown as much as the Democrats did. Each party believes beyon
1.4 trillion in 10 years doesn't seem like that much given that Obama added 4 trillion in only 8 years.
It's not great, but it's definitely an improvement.
lol. Whatever universe you are living in, I want to be there.
Federal Government says you are wrong [treasurydirect.gov].
Total debt on Jan 21, 2009 (first day of the Obama presidency): $10,625,053,544,309.79.
Total debt on Jan 20, 2017 (last day of the Obama presidency):$19,947,304,555,212.49.
Total increase in debt during the Obama presidency: $9,322,251,010,902.70.
That's a pretty stiff increase, just about doubling the debt. Quite a bit different than a reduction, eh?
I love the smell of compounding interest in the morning.
Smells like
.... Victory!
1.4 trillion in 10 years doesn't seem like that much given that Obama added 4 trillion in only 8 years.
Apples and oranges
... $1.5 trillion is the *additional increase* in the debt over the next ten years. Deficits were already projected to grow by $10 trillion over the next decade, now the projection is $11.5 trillion.
http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com]
Apples and oranges
... $1.5 trillion is the *additional increase* in the debt over the next ten years. Deficits were already projected to grow by $10 trillion over the next decade, now the projection is $11.5 trillion.
I was responding to the original comment which claimed the debt world grow by 1.5 trillion. If, as you say, that's on top of the projected growth, it changes things but not that much. The "projected growth" is an accumulation of programs built by every president before Trump. So how close did Obama come?
Well, depending on how you measure it, he added anywhere between 0.983 trillion and 9 trillion [thebalance.com]. Let's go with the smallest number. 0.983 in 8 years is 1.22 in 10 years.
In other words, under the best pos
Yeah - it tells me you are an idiot. He did that during one of the worst economic downturns in history - as a result - the US largely weathered the storm.
Trump did it while removing regulations that ensure you, and the rest of the world will suffer the consequences of the biggest economic crashes in a century. Right now you are in an âoeeverythingâ bubble - and Trump is doing his best to make sure wallstreet can maximize the damage inflicted should a crash occur.
And to the original point - most of
Trump did it while removing regulations that ensure you, and the rest of the world will suffer the consequences of the biggest economic crashes in a century.
Well that's awesome; I don't want to suffer the consequences of the biggest crash in centuries, so I'm glad to hear that Trump removed the regulations which guarantee I will. Nice to meet another Trump fan on here!
In 2001, the projected 10 year surplus was ~5.6 trillion, with the national debt standing at ~5.7 trillion. That means, if the projection held true, we stood within 11 years of eliminating the national debt. And, of course, we remember what republicans did: a tax cut, a give away to big pharm, and two wars put straight onto the debt. Given the choice, republicans exploded the debt instead of paying it off. They actively chose to fuck over everyone except the 1%. And lets put this in perspective... that tax cut was supposed to cost 1.6 trillion over 10 years, but over just 8 years our debt exploded to 10.6 trillion... a 5 trillion dollar increase... BECAUSE republicans chose to say "the debt doesn't matter," right Dick.
https://www.cbpp.org/research/... [cbpp.org]
The Bush tax cuts are responsible for a full 1/3rd of our current national debt. You know, those tax cuts that republicans swore wer going to pay for themselves, increase growth, and increase revenue. And just as they did when Reagan passed his tax cut.... they didn't do anything the republicans swore they'd do. revenue fell (duh), growth was anemic at best (much slower job growth and slightly slower GDP growth than when Clinton was in office), and the national debt exploded.
And lets face it, this tax cut bullshit is ll based on Dick "the dick" Cheney's Laffer Curve which was never anything more than a line on a napkin...with no numbers attached. It was the basis for the supply-side economics bullshit that has driven this country into massive debt. Even the guy who developed it for Reagan says it doesn't work. But, true believes always have brown eyes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Quite simply put... there are no fiscally conservative republicans. All there is is a bunch of anti-federal government, anti-American politicians that are leeching everything they can out of this countries coffers for themselves and their wealthy benefactors.
Because, of course, while you have have republicans screaming about spending less, they're pushing through tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy: https://www.politico.com/story... [politico.com]
Reagan enacted two tax cuts, one in 1981, one in 1983. 11 tax increases later Bush Sr. was elected and he... raised taxes more.... then Clinton raised taxes a record with a record breaking increase. Net results after all those tax INCREASES.... longest period of growth in US history, and a budget surplus for 4 years. Took republicans less than 2 years to fuck it all up.
I've got a great idea... if this tax cut doesn't do what republicans say it is going to (which it wont, because they NEVER have), then every single congress person that voted for it, and every single citizen who voted in those congress people... every one of them should forfeit every single penny they have to pay for their fuckup. Reagan cut taxes, the debt exploded; Bush Jr cut taxes, the debt exploded; Who wants to bet on a 30 trillion national debt in 5 years?
You seem inanely focused on cutting taxes, without bothering to look at expenditures. Why is that?
It's pretty obvious that, if you cut taxes and keep expenditures the same, then the dwpt is going to go up for a number of years. Eventually, of the tax cuts stimulate the economy, they might pay for themselves or even turn a profit. But you're not leaving any room for that effect, and you're not considering expenditures which have been mandated by past governments. Why is that?
Most of Obama's debt tally is putting Bush's wars on the actual budge and towing the economy out of the ditch Repubs crashed it into.
Actually most of Bush's debt tally was putting Clinton's social spending on the actual budget and towing the economy out of the ditch Democrats crashed it into.
See how easy it is to make unsubstantiated allegations?
There was budget surpluses each year between 1998 and 2001, 2001 being the last year of Clinton's budgets. In 2002, the first year of Bush's budgets, we once again had a deficit.
False. Please see the facts at the Federal Government itself [treasurydirect.gov]. The national debt increased every single year since 1957. How does a debt increase if you have a surplus? Answer: it doesn't. The "surplus" was for a subsection of the entire national budget only. When you look at the entire, actual budget, we spent more than we brought in every single year since 1957. Proof? The national debt has increased every single year since then.
What Clinton did, was essentially ignore some of the spending. It wou
Posting AC.
A: The economy was just as good under Obama, when he left. In fact, Obama presided over the worst economic time since the Great Depression and left with the Dow setting record highs.
B: The jobs are few and far between. For example, Apple's data center is run by a skeleton crew of maybe 15-20 people at most. Lets be real here. These jobs may benefit a few in California, but for 95% of the nation, it does not help them in the slightest. In fact, revenue just gets sucked off and stashed overseas, ne
Animal dung has been a source of fuel in wood-scarce regions for the whole history of human civilization.
"The only thing keeping the US afloat apart from Chinese loans
..."
And the stable genius is just now picking a fight with them.
Genius move.
"He's going to die in prison."
Hardly. His LDL is 140 _with_ statin drugs, a few more months of 'winning' and 'fake news' and his heart will explode.
More important than ever (Score:4)
Space exploration could move on without D.C.
Because we know the rest of the world sure isn't going to do it.
And all programs that are already funded as part of the federal government are also not being suspended. This is allocating more money. But, e.g. the Smithsonian is staying open through the weekend because it had two more days of funding allocated a while ago.
Clearly you haven't been following this in detail.
The reason the Republicans need a supermajority is that they have not been able to keep enough of their own party together to get a regular appropriations bill passed. So they turned to a stop-gap parliamentary procedure called a "continuing resolution" in which both sides (a supermajority) agree to allow spending to continue while they work out their differences.
So this is all about making a deal with Democrats because they can't keep their own party togeth
Entitlement payments aren't part of this "shutdown", which is basically they close the officially non-essential parts of the government and everyone else keeps on working and they pay some of them later once funding is authorized to make it up.
Nothing (Score:2)
All that happens is that give everyone a week off then give everyone a bonus later.
If you look at the amount of money that given departments got over a year with or without a shutdown... and it works out to about the same.
Its all political bullshit.
when the US government shuts down, it doesn't shut down our military or our state department or any of the things your country likely interacts with... all of that remains active shut down or not.
As to you hating my government, compared to which government? Who is less hated than the Americans that actually matters? You'll cite what... Switzerland or some other irrelevant power that isn't liked or hated as much as ignored.
Name a relevant world power that is liked more than the US... when you fail... I'll wi
Re:Nothing (Score:4, Informative)
Also, according to this and a few other sources... you do seem to get paid back:
https://www.fool.com/investing... [fool.com]
""But just because workers are furloughed doesn't mean they'll go without pay. Once the government starts up again, most furloughed works will receive back pay for their time off. Bloomberg crunched the numbers and came up with a specific tab: $174 million per day the government is shut down. And this really is a cost, not just a reimbursement. Work that needs to get done (processing tax returns, issuing passports) piles up while employees are furloughed, creating a need for massive overtime once the government starts back up.""
So... is this wrong? This lines up rather cleanly with what everything costs after a shutdown. There are no savings. There are if anything costs. You say "we lose a week of pay"... tragic... so where is the savings off the federal balance sheet? It doesn't exist. So...
So... Sir, bullshit on YOU.
And yet somehow your department spends the same amount.
Look at the funding. The money flowing into these departments is the same whether they have a shut down or not on a year over year basis.
As to you losing a week of pay, I'll accept your anger at me, if you accept my anger at you for a long long list of things that can easily be thrown at over paid lazy as shit federal employees.
Want to play that game? Shall I list the median federal salary and compare that to the average US worker?
Should we list your be
https://www.fool.com/investing... [fool.com]
Who the hell do you think you're kidding?
Worst case you're going to get a bunch of overtime when it starts back up again which will level your pay back up.
I almost felt bad for a minute... I looked into it... maybe there is something going on with "you" but from what I can tell... the vast majority of workers that stay home during a shut down get paid back one way or another.
That you're telling me not to talk when you're wrong and I'm apparently right. Maybe you shouldn't talk if all you're going to do with the privilege is lie?
Just an idea.
All that happens is that give everyone a week off then give everyone a bonus later.
Complete bullshit.
As a GS9, I will simply lose a week of pay. I can't even use my leave to fill in the gap. Like the rest of the GS folks and most of the WG folks i - * WE * will lose a week of pay.
The exception are "mission essential" personnel - and that's not a whole lot of folks.
Kindly don't talk about things you know nothing about.
Yes, as a former state worker, I had to suffer through furloughs, there wasn't any free personal leave, you simply went home for a few days, i.e. LWOP (leave without pay).
Learn from Australia (Score:5, Interesting)
The Australian government can't shut down in practice, because in a "loss of supply" situation, the Prime Minister must resign or Parliament is dismissed and a fresh election is called for everyone, half term or not. (Or, if the PM chooses to do neither, be sacked as happened in 1975.)
Learn, guys. Politicians aren't so quick to block supply if they are the ones who are going to be stood down.
But, perhaps I am taking a parochial view the UK and Australia are unusual in this respect. Can anyone come up with some examples of other nations that enjoy similar "budget confusion" based holidays?
Ireland triggered its safety valve in the early 80s IIRC. I think it's a feature of the Westminster system.
If a bill introducing a budget is defeated in Westminster, it is considered a vote of no confidence and a general election follows. There can be a budgetary hiatus until the election happens.
The Australian government can't shut down in practice
Well no, it's unlikely to shutdown, as you said it has already happened in the past. Also it's quite interesting holding Australia up as an example of politicians working in their own interest. We have had an incredible number of double-dissolutions (parliament dissolved and politicians lose their jobs due to deadlock) to say nothing of the stubbornness that ultimately leads to an endless string of early elections, changing ministers, etc.
The actual reason Australia doesn't have shutdowns like the USA is because bills of supply and appropriation shall not contain matters not related to supply or appropriation. I.e. It's not possible to discuss a budget while tacking on some stupid rider like DACA protections or CHIP. The only thing you can discuss is the budget and they are segregated into multiple documents that it is very unlikely for a single supply bill to shutdown the government. The only reason this happened in 1975 is because the fundamental fight was on the funding of the government and the loans the government was making.
Whereas the USA sees the funding bills as opportunities to wave cocks around and force the other party to pass something unrelated.
Good point. It's more fair to say the system means we shouldn't have a shutdown, and there is punishment for not following the system.
And yeah, Australian politicians are not paragons of selflessness.
Learn, guys. Politicians aren't so quick to block supply if they are the ones who are going to be stood down.
It's too late now. We can't fix that without amending the constitution, or having a revolution, because congress sure ain't going to pass an amendment making them responsible for anything.
Big Deal? (Score:4, Insightful)
The US had a month-long "shutdown", I believe, in the late 90's. Most of the federal government stopped working, except the military, FBI and federal hospitals. The vast majority of US citizens didn't notice a difference.
It's a Parliamentary system, so things are a little different. The government goes into what is known as caretaker mode [wikipedia.org].
A new meme (Score:2)
Houston, we're shutting down; will get back to you in a few
So inquiring minds want to know (Score:2)
Does this mean the James Webb Space Telescope is going back into the freezer?
Simple- spend what you make (Score:3)
There is a better way to prevent shutdowns:
A) Fed no longer allowed to borrow any money
B) Fed adjusts taxes to match spending
Yep, it is just that simple. Spend only what you make. Chose your poison- either raise taxes or cut spending or both. And when they find that is really, really hard, then they should re-read the Constitution about what the Fed is supposed to doing (hint: probably 90% of the spending isn't really Constitutional).
Re: (Score:3)
B) Fed adjusts taxes to match spending
Yep, it is just that simple. Spend only what you make.
This is America. As a citizen, I'm pretty sure the right to spend money on stuff you don't have is covered by the 28th amendment.
Mind posting the name of your dealer, because they have some fiiiiiiiiiiine shit by the sounds of it...
This truly is a FUD piece against Donald Trump. Tired of it. Who really owns Bizx, LLC.? Is it a PAC? Hey Beau, you missed the piece about RUSSIANS being behind the government shutdown.
Imbecile.
The Russians? Looks to me like Mexicans caused it not Russians.
None of that matters. The President has an (R) after his name - a situation that they cannot allow to continue.