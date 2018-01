EFF: Thousands of People Have Secure Messaging Clients Infected By Spyware

An anonymous reader quotes the EFF:Dark Caracal apparently gets installed through carefully-targeted spearphishing attacks , accoridng to the EFF. "Several types of phishing emails directed people -- including military personnel, activists, journalists, and lawyers -- to go to a fake app store-like page, where fake Android apps waited. There is even evidence that, in some cases, Dark Caracal used physical access to peopleâ(TM)s phones to install the fake apps."