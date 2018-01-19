Trump Signs Surveillance Extension Into Law

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


President Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he has signed a six-year renewal of a powerful government surveillance tool. "Just signed 702 Bill to authorize foreign intelligence collection," Trump tweeted. "This is NOT the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election. I will always do the right thing for our country and put the safety of the American people first!" The Hill reports: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which the Senate voted to renew with a few small tweaks this week, allows the U.S. to spy on foreigners overseas. The intelligence community says the program is a critical tool in identifying and disrupting terror plots. But the broader surveillance law, which governs U.S. spying on foreigners, has become politically entangled with the controversy over the federal investigation into Trump's campaign and Russia. Some Republicans have claimed that the FBI inappropriately obtained a politically motivated FISA warrant to spy on Trump during the transition and on Friday, Capitol Hill was consumed with speculation about a four-page memo produced by House Intelligence Committee Republicans that some GOP lawmakers hinted contained evidence of such wrongdoing.

  • Yeah... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Lunix Nutcase ( 1092239 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @05:40PM (#55963977)

    Are people really dumb enough to believe this? It’s just as bad as it ever was and still allows warrantless surveillance with pretty much non-existent oversight.

    • Re:Yeah... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @05:50PM (#55964027)
      Probably not, but I think a lot of people are just numb to it by now, and to be honest there's no chance that Clinton wouldn't have extended this either so we were getting this shit sandwich regardless of who was elected.

      Are people really dumb enough to believe this?

      Well, considering that those same people are dumb enough to not only believe that R and D are their only choices when it comes to politics, but that they are the best possible choices at all times... I'd give it a resoundingly emphatic Jawohl

    • Re:Yeah... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by slew ( 2918 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @06:17PM (#55964193)

      Are people really dumb enough to believe this? It’s just as bad as it ever was and still allows warrantless surveillance with pretty much non-existent oversight.

      Of course it isn't the same. It may be not quite as bad, though according to this summary [lawfareblog.com]... But if you are against warrant-less intelligence collection in general, well, it's nothing new in that area, so from that point of view, it is basically the same.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cyn1c77 ( 928549 )

      Are people really dumb enough to believe this? It’s just as bad as it ever was and still allows warrantless surveillance with pretty much non-existent oversight.

      But it's NOT the same! It's worse.

  • sources going Flint because our leaders more concerned about terrorism.

  • Everybody is for this, so let it go...

  • Donald Dork claims that Obama spied on him by using FISA to spy on the Russians.

    Donald Dork claims that he was not colluding with the Russians.

    If Donald Dork was not colluding with the Russians, how could Obama spy on him by spying on the Russians?

    Donald Dork is admitting that he colluded with the Russians.

