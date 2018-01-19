Linking Is Not Copyright Infringement, Boing Boing and EFF Tell Court (torrentfreak.com) 69
An anonymous reader shares a report: The popular blog Boing Boing has asked a federal court in California to drop the copyright infringement lawsuit filed against it by Playboy. With help from the EFF, Boing Boing argues that its article linking to an archive of hundreds of centerfold playmates is clearly fair use. Or else it will be "the end of the web as we know it," the blog warns. Late last year Playboy sued the popular blog Boing Boing for publishing an article that linked to an archive of every playmate centerfold till then. "Kind of amazing to see how our standards of hotness, and the art of commercial erotic photography, have changed over time," Boing Boing's Xena Jardin commented. Playboy, instead, was amazed that infringing copies of their work were being shared in public. While Boing Boing didn't upload or store the images in question, the publisher took the case to court.
Do explain the legal basis for this.
Also, wasn't this question settled by the 2600 Magazine case?
Then slashdot should be liable since they also made me aware it exists.
Or, in your preferred term for an event comprising that action, "promoted".
Stallman disagrees (Score:4, Funny)
Tell that to RMS / FSF, they think linking (with GPL software) creates a derivative work.
(Yes, I know that's a different kind of linking)
Actually quite apt for this comparison. (Score:2, Insightful)
The Library Linking clauses in the GPL/LGPL are there because the programs rely on the libraries in order to provide some of their functionality.
In the case of the boingboing article, the 'program' is accessing the archive of centerfolds (the library) to provide a key piece of functionality, in this case the definition of how our perception of beauty has changed over time as it related to the female body in adult magazines.
As such, based on the GPL definition of linking, if that definition was based on the
A better web page analogy for the GPL version of linking might be an iframe. If Boing Boing's article had embedded the centerfolds gallery in the middle of the article to be browsed in-page while reading the article, then I think Playboy's copyright complaint would be legitimate.
If only Google would act for the good (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:If only Google would act for the good (Score:4, Informative)
It's a classic case of someone's hubris blinding them to reality; they need Google a LOT more than Google needs them.
I somehow doubt that Playboy, Inc, needs Google (or boing boing) providing links to illegal copies of their work being posted on Imagur. I think I it is quite reasonable for Playboy to go after those who have done, or assisted in doing, that, and Playboy would not be harmed in any way by Google (or boing boing) taking down all links to that content.
I assume the legal argument is that boing boing NEW that the material it was pointing their readers to was an illegal copy, and thus boing boing was aiding th
Re: I'm torn on this issue (Score:4, Funny)
+1 AC, bring big group of d-bags there, especially not surprised to see which contributor over there was at the heart of this one. I was silently banned there about 10 yrs ago, I never said or did anything inflammatory, but was probably because I didn't agree with the hippy think.
What is a number? (Score:5, Insightful)
The summary got me thinking about "what is a number?" I have heard that argument that you should not be able to patent software because that would be equivalent to patenting a mathematical formula. An image, or song, or any other digital representation of anything, though, is just a number. Can I copyright a number? What about the number 7? The number 5,725,783,997,523? What about 2^4357393-1?
If I can't copyright any of those numbers, then why/how can an author copyright an electronic composition, or how can a musician copyright a digital recording of his or her work, or how can a photographer or artist copyright a digital image? Can a movie studio copyright their CSS decryption key so that they can issue takedown requests under the DMCA? Can I only copyright a number if it is sufficiently large and unique? Can the most recently discovered Mersenne prime be copyrighted?
I am not trying to be obtuse. I am genuinely interested in how people think about this rather complex and interesting issue.
Re:What is a number? (Score:4, Insightful)
If you want to extend your analogy to its logical conclusion, ALL things are made up of atoms and all of those are made of subatomic particles, none of which can be copyrighted, so by your proposed standard literally nothing can ever be copyrighted because all things are made up of subatomic particles.
I hope that was helpful.
It is not the numbers themselves, but the arrangement of those numbers that is copyrighted.
Any text, any image, any sound, any video, any algorithm, can be represented as a single (very big) number.
Also, any "arrangement of numbers" can be represented as a single number (assuming that the original numbers belong to a denumerable set).
Any permutation of binary is a number. In theory simply by counting +1 to infinity there exists every file that has or will ever exist.
Every movie, every song, every book, every image.
A copyrighted work can be represented in many formats so in theory they'd have to copyright multiple numbers.
Something, something, monkeys, Shakespeare.
If you're being honest, then I'll counter with the following:
It's not the number that's being copyrighted. It's the method of generating the number which is trying to be protected. That is we're looking not at the result, but the implementation.
If you can prove that you came up with a different means than the musician or artist used which results in the same output as they did, then by all means you should be awarded an equal copyright for the product. One caveat is that you cannot, through any means, use t
It's not the number that's being copyrighted. It's the method of generating the number which is trying to be protected. That is we're looking not at the result, but the implementation.
So I rip a CD and run it through my algorithm I have now generated a comparable number but according to copyright law I have violated copyright.
Re: (Score:2)
Your question is like asking if you can copyright the paper in a book.
While there's a lot more nuance to it, broadly speaking, copyrights protect expressions of things, rather than the things being expressed.
For instance, suppose you took a picture of your kids playing outside. Your picture is protected as an artistic expression by copyright. Whether it's on film, in RAW data on the camera, or in a JPEG you posted on your website, it's still your picture that's copyrighted to you. And while we can represent your picture as a number, that number isn't actually your picture. Af
If you don't want to be linked don't use the web (Score:1)
Regrettably (Score:1)
Linking should never be considered infringement (Score:5, Insightful)
It's nothing new. A link is like a footnote in a book which says, "see page 45 of such-and-such book".
Given the context, a more apt analogy might be "masturbating to a picture of a woman" is not the same as "having sex with that woman".
For example Spain introduced a disastrous “Google Tax” law, which forced news aggregators such as Google News to pay royalties if they used content from Spanish publishers. This led Google to simply stop using Spanish media, meaning publishers were hit by decreased readership and advertising revenue. News media in Germany also pressed for a change of law to prevent this, which similarly backfired.
To put it another way, it's the difference between giving someone a drug dealer's number and actually dealing drugs.
You seem to assume the former is innocent and the case law is settled, that's far from the truth. If I send some drugs in a package from Mexico to the US in the mail, what's the difference between the mailman and a drug mule? One is considered an "innocent" intermediary like the phone company, your VCR, your ISP, YouTube and so on. The other is considered a "guilty" intermediary like Napster and The Pirate Bay. There's rules for flea markets and pawn shops and Craigslist and so on, you can't just run a thin
The issue was settled in 1997 (Score:1)
Tim Berners-Lee, creator the Word-Wide Web, settled this question over 20 years ago.
https://www.w3.org/DesignIssues/LinkMyths.html [w3.org]
In particular, he pointed out that it is "a serious misunderstanding" to think that "A normal link is an incitement to copy the linked document in a way which infringes copyright". But here we are, 20 years later, and people are still making the same argument. Will it never end?!??
Tim Berners-Lee doesn't get to decide the laws of a land he is not a citizen of. His status as inventor makes 0 difference.
Tim Berners-Lee doesn't get to decide the laws of a land he is not a citizen of.
Tim Berners-Lee was not "deciding the laws", he was drawing conclusions from the currently-existing laws. But there is a seemingly endless parade of corporations that want to change those laws. The corporations just keep trying again, again, and again. It's been over 20 years, and they're still trying to make linking copyright infringement...
Did They do them a favor? (Score:2)
The fact that what they were pointing out, was a bunch of very specific nude photographs that many people should easilly recognize as copyrighted material, probably didn't even factor into their decision to point them out to the public. The fact that they were all nude may have something to do with ratings for the sensationalism of the story linking it, not the copyrighted material.
Playboy on the other hand got lots of publicity
If you don't want someone to see something (Score:2)
Do not put it on the internet.
Once it's on the Internet, you have no control over what's done with it.