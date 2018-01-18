Bitcoin's Fluctuations Are Too Much For Even Ransomware Cybercriminals (theguardian.com) 53
Bitcoin's price swings are so huge that even ransomware developers are dialling back their reliance on the currency, according to researchers at cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. From a report: Over the last quarter of 2017, researchers saw a fall of 73% in payment demands denominated in bitcoin. When demanding money to unlock a victim's data, cybercriminals are now more likely to simply ask for a figure in US dollars, or a local currency, than specify a sum of bitcoin. Just like conventional salespeople, ransomware developers pay careful attention to the prices they charge. Some criminals offer discounts depending on the region the victim is in, offering cheaper unlocking to residents of developing nations, while others use an escalating price to encourage users to pay quickly and without overthinking things. But a rapidly oscillating bitcoin price plays havoc with those goals, Proofpoint says.
We can't go back. The Sun is setting on this empire. Maybe the next one will get it right.
"Ethical hackers"...
Cybercriminals = criminals that use computers.
Banks that don't use computers = haven't existed in decades. all banks us computers, yet we don't call them Cyberbanks.
Nobody says Cyberbusiness, or Cyberschool, or Cybermedicine.
A cybercriminal is committing a crime that fundamentally relies on computers: if you took the computer away, there would be no crime. The topic of this is hackers who illegally deploy software on a computer that illegally destroys data on that computer and demands that you convert money to a computer currency and pay it to a network of computers (because they all use bitcoin- they just started denominating the ransom demands in dollars so people can actually pay the ransom, because if you meant to ask some
The realworld equivalent of ransomware doesn't exist, because people don't blindly follow orders from mysterious actors in the same literal fashion that computers do.
Extortion. Confidence scheme [wikipedia.org]. Some of what we call "cybercrime" are not really all that new. Certainly the anonymity and exploiting the general technology ignorance of average people help these tricks work.
Nobody says Cyberbusiness, or Cyberschool, or Cybermedicine.
Speak for yourself, square!
*hikes up cyberpants* You kids git off my cyberlawn!
"Ethical hackers"...
Indeed. You have to admire criminals that are willing to accomodate their victims' ability to pay.
Also, ransomware has some positive benefits. For so many areas of computer security, the cost of poor practices is externalized onto the innocent. This is true of data breaches, insecure devices used as spambots, etc. But with ransomware, the cost lands directly in the lap of the people failing to secure their systems and failing to run backups. So ransomware directly incentivizes better security practices
"Ethical hackers"...
But with ransomware, the cost lands directly in the lap of the people failing to secure their systems and failing to run backups.
...and then the cost is externalized to customers (aka "onto the innocent").
Ask all the banks which received bailouts.
Ask Equifax.
Also, ransomware has some positive benefits. For so many areas of computer security, the cost of poor practices is externalized onto the innocent.
Just think of it as a whole world Chaos Monkey [wikipedia.org].
So, when you get home one day and find your place picked clean, will you post an open thank you note to the burglars for teaching you an important lesson about what happens when you don't put bars on the windows?
Except because of transaction times, overhead, time until cashing in the coins, and volatility, it's impossible to accurately pay a value of X USD/X GBP/X Euro in bitcoin. Even Steam, a service that sells virtual goods and could therefore just take "tried to pay X" as good enough, no longer accepts bitcoin.
Except because of transaction times, overhead, time until cashing in the coins,
Even shitty exchanges lock in the price at the time of your purported transaction. This has little to do with it.
volatility
This is half of the problem. The simple fact is nobody's going to pay you a bitcoin for a sandwich when that bitcoin could, tomorrow, buy three sandwiches. That's just fucking retarded.
The other half of the problem is the technology is shit, and transaction fees are beyond the realm of fucktarded. Nobody's going to pay you $20 in fees to buy a fucking sandwich.
Of course, magic woo is comin
OK, bitcoin is seriously running out of use cases. Despite its reported "value," it's becoming more worthless by the day.
OK, bitcoin is seriously running out of use cases. Despite its reported "value," it's becoming more worthless by the day.
"running out"? Its mostly been either a speculative instrument or a money transfer service. The former wants the volatility, the later doesn't really care so much since bitcoins are not held for any appreciable amount of time (immediately bought by person A, transferred, immediately sold by person B). The later is affected by the current high fees.
Buying pizza and other normal products and services is largely a stunt. Why would true believers use the bitcoins for ordinary purchases when they expect bitco
the later doesn't really care so much since bitcoins are not held for any appreciable amount of time (immediately bought by person A, transferred, immediately sold by person B)
Buying bitcoin, transferring it and selling it again is three transactions; That will take roughly four hours. As evidenced a few days ago, Bitcoin could easily gain or lose 10% or more of its value in those four hours. No sane or intelligent person would attempt it, unless they were desperate to hide the movement of money.
And even the criminals are starting to doubt it's worth it.
"they have no value/use period other than pure speculation".
wow. i can't believe that on a site supposedly frequented by programmers and tech savvy people, i keep seeing this ignorant statement.
The book is called Mastering Bitcoin, second edition, by Andreas Antonopoulos.
when you're done reading it, you will stop being the AC who posts here about how useless it is. you will stop being frustrated by the "bubble" you perceive. you will stop envying the people who've made money from investing.
you'll be fasc
eventually you will become a programmer of the blockchain. and then you will be empowered. and then you will innovate and invent new things
The blockchain and bitcoin are two very different things. Blockchain technology is highly likely to be part of our future. Bitcoin maybe not, it could easily be displaced some other coin with better security and better features. Bitcoin has various technical flaws, some make it insecure (ASIC mining), some make it impractical to use (fees). For example bitcoin is built on the assumption that miner cartels and governments can not manipulate it due to distributed mining (blockchain updates), ordinary people m
It has no value other than speculation. It's a fiat currency with no backing from anyone. There is no government or other organization saying "no matter what happens to the currency, we'll honor it for X value." It's just a string of bits of computer code and mass stupidity. The fact that there's a lot of stupid greedy people propping it up is the only reason this is happening. Mass stupidity is still stupidity.
Thanks, Andreas! What's your next book going to be about?
Is tether actually backed by USD? I just thought it was a giant scam.
>One of the big things that most ransomware stories just gloss over, is how the attacker persuades the user to sudo apt-get install ransomware and enter their password. Why would I run ransomware?!
Because it's irrelevant to the story? Ransomware doesn't need any administrative privileges to inconvenience anyone, just the ability to trick a clueless user to run it, or piggyback off something legitimate and encrypt the users home.
Plenty of places where you can short hedge if the fiat value means anything.
https://www.coindesk.com/the-f... [coindesk.com]
"We wanted to do a blockchain technology-related ETF, so not another bitcoin fund but something that takes advantage of the underlying ecosystem. So we developed a methodology in-house which measures seven quantitative factors and we run those factors on a universe of publicly traded [data]."
I trust them, they have quantified a universe after all.
bitcoin goes up
slashdot: bitcoin is a bubble this proves it!
bitcoin goes down
slashdot: the bubble popped, this proves it!
bitcoin goes up after going down
slashdot: bitcoin is too volatile, must be worthless!
bitcoin exchange rate to USD/EUR/JPY stays within 10 percent over a 12 month window
slashdot: bitcoin has arrived. who'd've thought?
Good luck getting that to happen though.
when the title is a clickbait (Score:1)