Software 'No More Accurate Than Untrained Humans' At Predicting Recidivism (theguardian.com) 103
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The credibility of a computer program used for bail and sentencing decisions has been called into question after it was found to be no more accurate at predicting the risk of reoffending than people with no criminal justice experience provided with only the defendant's age, sex and criminal history. The algorithm, called Compas (Correctional Offender Management Profiling for Alternative Sanctions), is used throughout the U.S. to weigh up whether defendants awaiting trial or sentencing are at too much risk of reoffending to be released on bail. Since being developed in 1998, the tool is reported to have been used to assess more than one million defendants. But a new paper has cast doubt on whether the software's predictions are sufficiently accurate to justify its use in potentially life-changing decisions.
The academics used a database of more than 7,000 pretrial defendants from Broward County, Florida, which included individual demographic information, age, sex, criminal history and arrest record in the two year period following the Compas scoring. The online workers were given short descriptions that included a defendant's sex, age, and previous criminal history and asked whether they thought they would reoffend. Using far less information than Compas (seven variables versus 137), when the results were pooled the humans were accurate in 67% of cases, compared to the 65% accuracy of Compas. In a second analysis, the paper found that Compas's accuracy at predicting recidivism could also be matched using a simple calculation involving only an offender's age and the number of prior convictions.
The academics used a database of more than 7,000 pretrial defendants from Broward County, Florida, which included individual demographic information, age, sex, criminal history and arrest record in the two year period following the Compas scoring. The online workers were given short descriptions that included a defendant's sex, age, and previous criminal history and asked whether they thought they would reoffend. Using far less information than Compas (seven variables versus 137), when the results were pooled the humans were accurate in 67% of cases, compared to the 65% accuracy of Compas. In a second analysis, the paper found that Compas's accuracy at predicting recidivism could also be matched using a simple calculation involving only an offender's age and the number of prior convictions.
Re: (Score:2)
When it comes to homicides, most of them (about 90%) are perpetrated by yourself, your close relatives (spouse, parents, children) or your acquaintances.
Re: (Score:2)
60% of all homicides are suicides
most of them (about 90%) are perpetrated by yourself
Neither of which are relevant to the racial disparity question.
Looking at Wikipedia, [wikipedia.org] 52% of the USA's murders (i.e. not including suicides) are committed by black murderers.
Our AC troll presumably thinks that this proves that black people are naturally violent, or some such nonsense. Nope. The USA is very far from a colour-blind society, so the figures aren't all that surprising. Black Americans are far more likely to have the misfortune of growing up around violent gangs, etc.
Steven Pinker spoke about exa [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Our AC troll presumably thinks that this proves that black people are naturally violent, or some such nonsense. Nope. The USA is very far from a colour-blind society, so the figures aren't all that surprising. Black Americans are far more likely to have the misfortune of growing up around violent gangs, etc.
Is it really important for a potential murder victim whether the potential perpetrator is "naturally" or "culturally" violent? Do courts accept that as a defense in a murder case?
The first sentence in th
Re: (Score:2)
Is it really important for a potential murder victim whether the potential perpetrator is "naturally" or "culturally" violent?
What? Of course not.
Do courts accept that as a defense in a murder case?
What? Of course not.
Re: (Score:2)
Our AC troll presumably thinks that this proves that black people are naturally violent, or some such nonsense. Nope. The USA is very far from a colour-blind society, so the figures aren't all that surprising. Black Americans are far more likely to have the misfortune of growing up around violent gangs, etc.
The root causes are interesting and important to improving our society. They're not important when deciding the disposition of a prisoner. The only thing that matters in that case if if they'll re-offend, not why they'll re-offend. The likelihood of recidivism is biased by all kinds of "unfair" metrics like gender and race. I personally don't think metrics like race should be used in the determination, but it would be more accurate if they were.
Re: (Score:2)
So what you're saying is 60% of the time somebody kills another person, they killed themselves.
I agree and so do I. Now get out of my head; it's crowded enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, no blockchain tech here (Score:1)
so what would you expect?
Add some blockchain goodies and everything will work perfectly....or at least the next round of funding...
No bad software (Score:4, Insightful)
Or bad metrics for your model (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Or bad metrics for your model (Score:1)
But 137 sounds better than 2 for marketing.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a classic flim flam technique. Take a normally simple transaction and weave a complicated story around it with many steps and complicated procedures. Make sure the story involves many (fictional) people with their own idiosyncrasies. Keep them focused on the seeming logic of each individual step so they won't look at the overall situation and see the scam coming.
Re: (Score:2)
It suggests that the additional variables are either unrelated to the outcome
Or their application was slapped together haphazardly in order to start bringing in those contract dollars as soon as possible. The other 135 variables could provide useful information, if their analysis of that information were better. Until this study, there was no incentive to perform well because the cost of poor performance is borne by convicts.
I am far more willing to believe that crapware is being shoveled into government computers at taxpayer expense.
Bear in mind that this system performs as well as
Re: (Score:2)
Well, there's bad (i.e., stupid) clients too. They're responsible for a lot of bad software.
If a customer wants to buy magic software without an understanding of what it does or proof that it even works, what are the programmers supposed to do about that? They just report to work and build what their boss tells them to build, and he tells them to build what the customer will buy.
Re: (Score:2)
Question (Score:4, Insightful)
It seems obvious that someone with more relapses in the past will also be more likely to do it again. However, I will assume that at that point, a judge wont allow for bail anyway so if this is about people with three or less offenses on their record, I'd imagine that ONLY going by the criminal history is going to be inaccurate no matter who or what is looking at it.
Isn't this more a case of bad data as opposed to bad programming? Because "no more accurate than an untrained person" implies pure chance.
Re:Question (Score:4, Interesting)
An untrained person isn't pure chance. Pure chance is rolling a die. Untrained person is common sense.
Re: (Score:2)
Since common sense is very rare, and untrained person is likely just a feeling ob being more or less threatened, with no connection to the actual threat.
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, this software is nothing but bias. Free will vs. determinism and they're siding with determinism. It might match the religious and racial bias of an average human.
Re: (Score:2)
An untrained person isn't pure chance. Pure chance is rolling a die. Untrained person is common sense.
That would be a good point if common sense were common.
For every person who applies logic and reason to a case (I.E. shows remorse, now has steady job, impetus for theft no longer present) there are 2 or 3 people who apply batshit insane rules (I.E. He's Ginger, so he'll steal again).
Re: (Score:3)
It seems obvious that someone with more relapses in the past will also be more likely to do it again.
Unless those relapses caused them to enter a programme or get additional support to avoid relapsing again. Or maybe their personal circumstances changed. It's very difficult to write software that can evaluate an individual's personal circumstances.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If humans are no better than a machine then how can a machine programmed by humans do any better
This is a stupid, Luddite sentiment. Computers are already far better than humans at a wide range of tasks. This increases dramatically if your usage of "machine" include robots performing physical tasks.
Deep learning is opening the doors to new machine skills. Quantum computing will likely open a few more in the next few decades. It's anyone's guess what comes after that.
Humans were smart enough to make a machine that could do some things better than they could. We used those new capabilities to make bette
Re: (Score:1)
That missing piece of information was hinted at in the article, race. Although I doubt that it was really race that is the missing piece of data but something else that correlates with race. Perhaps that is education, income, intelligence, size of family, religious background, or having a single parent. It seems they tossed out this racial data because it tended to rate black criminals as more likely to offend. When they did that then they made the algorithm less accurate.
Well facts don't care about you
Re:Ha! (Score:5, Interesting)
It has been shown that COMPASS overestimates the recidivism of black people by a factor of about two, while it underestimates the recidivism of white people at about the same rate -- while at the same time not even including race in the list of variables.
So it will rather deny bail to a black person which never commits a crime again. But it will let a white person go free on bail who later will become a repeat offender. As the exact inner workings of COMPASS are regarded as business secret, there were some experiments to find out why it is so bad at estimating the recidivism rate of people, and it seems that it totally overweighs social factors (stable/unstable family background, unemployment rate, debts etc.pp.), because there are many of them in the list of factors it considers. On the other hand, there are not many variables for the type of crime committed, and thus it does constantly underestimates those in the total. It would thus grant bail to a sexual offender who comes from a stable family background with steady income, though the recidivism rate of those is 70%, but it is only a single factor weighing against the offender. On the other hand it would deny bail to a petty thief, who does not have a stable family life, is indebted, has only short periods of employment and moves often.
Basicly: COMPASS is biased against people in poverty.
Re: Ha! (Score:2)
Parameters (Score:1)
A big part of risk of reoffending lies in the person's relationships in their life after prison. If they are reconnected to normal society they will be less likely to reoffend than if they lack connections or connect with cother criminals.
Obvious Mistake (Score:2)
"Headlines no more accurate than stupid clickbait" (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Alternatively: vendor oversells effectiveness of its proprietary, secret sauce methodology and doesn't like any independent evaluation of its products unless it's favorable. Customers, having a naive faith in technology, buy anyways, which produces exactly the results you mention: programs will be forever terrible at this task. Why should anyone bother to make a program good when customers will shell out good money for mediocre?
Re: (Score:3)
No. The problem is that people have realized the software is racist. What happens is this:
Black citizens tend to get more minor criminal issues than white ones because of institutional racism. Then this software sees that a black man has two citations for, say crossing the street away from a crosswalk, while the white man does not. So it gives him a higher risk of recidivism, which means more bail/longer jail time.
Then the software guys complain and say they aren't racist, they are just applying the a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: More data does not always mean more accurate (Score:1)
Well if you spend a couple decades arresting a significant portion of the adult male population of a certain group, and then don't give their schools funding because the higher funded schools are in suburbs, it isn't a big surprise when the kids grow up to have a low IQ or are criminals.
Has nothing to do with their ethnicity other than people of certain ethnicities live in certain areas and smoke certain plants which are different than the other plants the other ethnicities smoked.
Re: (Score:1)
Studies will show that IQ correlates highly with genetics. Some studies will show IQ is 50% genetic, others will show it's 90% genetic. If criminal behavior is highly correlated to IQ, and it seems that it is, then better funded schools will not significantly change the criminal tendencies of a population.
People will point to the Flynn Effect to claim that IQ is highly correlated to education. Here's an interesting fact, the same Dr. Flynn that found this effect will admit to a genetic component to intel
Re: (Score:2)
And the part of IQ that isn't genetics is probably correlated with nutrition (which would be the main difference between populations). However, IQ tests don't just test IQ - they test reading comprehension and literacy.
Re: (Score:3)
They said the software used 137 data points on determining the probability of re-offending but they were no better than if someone use just 2, age and prior convictions. Perhaps I've had more statistics training than most but this seems highly probable. This is pretty basic data analysis, or so I thought. If you take a bunch of data points and correlate them to re-offend rate there will be some data points that correlate more than others. If one doing the analysis tossed out the data points that had little to no correlation then the accuracy of the predictive value will still be effectively unchanged.
I don't think pure statistics is the proper approach as much as machine learning. To be honest the problem sounds like something that could be tackled in an undergraduate course, "here's your variables, there's your outcomes, run a classifier, and submit your results".
Perhaps there's something fundamentally difficult about getting above 2/3 accuracy, but it seems you should REALLY be able to beat untrained workers on a problem like this.
I suspect this is just a case of a product built in the late 90's on we
Re: (Score:2)
Those with an IQ around 85 or 90 (depending on who you ask) will be most likely to be criminals. Above that IQ there is greater profit in getting a job.
Above that IQ, they will perform better as criminals. Those without scruples make more money - true sociopaths become CEOs. Sometimes the crime is under the guise of working for a corporation - sometimes its solo work. IQ just means being more capable - both of achieving and of covering up your tracks.
Re: (Score:3)
It tried to be fair and actually failed, because it uses a methodology that clearly wasn't designed by a statistician.
The program uses over a hundred factors in its classification scheme, but statisticians and data scientists make a point of pruning factors because long experience has shown that introducing many irrelevant factors actually reduces predictive accuracy. And just because race is not an explicit factor doesn't mean that the algorithm is race blind either. It's entirely feasible to given the hu
Maybe there's no better algorithm (Score:3)
So. Is there any better algorithm? You'd think that if there were a consensus among people studying this, they'd code in the consensus. Maybe the interesting thing here is that age and priors are the only useful information for predicting recidivism. This doesn't seem like rocket science. We've got decades of data. We ought to be able to run some other algorithms over it--something that takes into account a 3rd variable, and see if it helps. Maybe it does. Maybe it doesn't.
Re: (Score:3)
They are trying to solve the wrong problem. Rather than trying to quantify people, the solution to people reoffending is to provide better support to everyone. Stop wasting money on software and start investing in programmes that help reform offenders.
Reform programmes are also a much better way to evaluate people, because their progress in the programme is much easier to measure and requires them to meet goals that change their behaviour and future life chances. That's why sensible systems hand out a sente
Re: (Score:2)
They are trying to solve the wrong problem. Rather than trying to quantify people, the solution to people reoffending is to provide better support to everyone. Stop wasting money on software and start investing in programmes that help reform offenders.
Reform programmes are also a much better way to evaluate people, because their progress in the programme is much easier to measure and requires them to meet goals that change their behaviour and future life chances. That's why sensible systems hand out a sentence which can then be reduced through participation and good behaviour.
They are trying to solve the wrong problem. Rather than trying to quantify people, the solution to people reoffending is to provide better support to everyone. Stop wasting money on software and start investing in programmes that help reform offenders.
Support does work. California's Folsom Prison is an example. At one point it had low recidivism numbers, and a lot of prisoner support. The we got "tough on crime" overcrowded the place, eliminated help for the prisoners, and now the place is a holding area between crimes.
Reform programmes are also a much better way to evaluate people, because their progress in the programme is much easier to measure and requires them to meet goals that change their behaviour and future life chances.
There are some more physical factors that are obvious. Age is one. Given that most prisoners are men, testosterone level will lower as they age. But I think there is one issue that is really important - impulse control.
Impulse control
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't matter (Score:3)
The software works for free 24 hours a day, 7 times a week, doesn't need sick days, vacation, maternity leave nor does it want a pension when it ill be replaced by a much better AI version.
Re: (Score:2)
The software works for free 24 hours a day, 7 times a week, doesn't need sick days, vacation, maternity leave nor does it want a pension when it ill be replaced by a much better AI version.
137 variables within an algorithm has been running untouched for twenty years now. Had this study not taken place, it would have gone untouched for another twenty years, regardless of AI advancement, because everyone would be sitting back just assuming that it's doing a "good" job.
The most valuable question in the world is Why. Repeat it as many times as necessary until you get stupid people to stop saying "Because we've always done it this way."
Re: (Score:2)
How about trained humans (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the problem with ALL "AI" systems.... (Score:2)
... the problem with ALL "artificial" intelligence systems (and it is pure arrogance on the part of humans to declare intelligence to be "artificial" in the first place) is that you *cannot ask them how they arrived at a decision*.
only when humanity is ready to create *conscious* computers (and not torture them so that they are perfectly justified to start the "Skynet" scenario), will it be possible to actually ask them, "so what's the logic behind that decision, please can you explain it to me, computer-to
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen neuroscience articles (and I will admit I don't know how solid they are) that indicate that via MRI studies, people make decisions before they are conscious of this, and appear to post hoc build a rationale to agree with what their subconscious decided. So, you may actually have an easier time at getting the AI to spit out its parameters than a human.
I've listened to a radio program on the same subject. This jibes with the concept of impulse control. I suppose a good example might be heterosexual men. If a man sees a woman he finds attractive, in most cases he will think about having sexual intercourse with her. A fleeting thought. But sensible impulse control will have him not do that. In relation to other crimes, a person might see a laptop sitting unattended and yes, there might be a thought of "Hey, I could grab this and walk off. Again, a thought
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Prevention (Score:2)
The paper shows no such thing (Score:2)
The accuracy of COMPASS is what it is. That it can be matched by untrained humans, or by a simpler calculation, does not make it any less accurate. If age and number of priors between them cover all the predictive factors among the 137 variables, no algorithm can do better than using just them.