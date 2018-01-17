Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Businesses Cloud Government United States Technology

Amazon Won't Say If It Hands Your Echo Data To the Government (zdnet.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the still-waiting dept.
Zack Whittaker reports via ZDNet of how Amazon still won't say whether or not it hands your Echo data to the government -- three years after the Echo was first released. From the report: Amazon has a transparency problem. Three years ago, the retail giant became the last major tech company to reveal how many subpoenas, search warrants, and court orders it received for customer data in a half-year period. While every other tech giant had regularly published its government request figures for years, spurred on by accusations of participation in government surveillance, Amazon had been largely forgotten. Eventually, people noticed and Amazon acquiesced. Since then, Amazon's business has expanded. By its quarterly revenue, it's no longer a retail company -- it's a cloud giant and a device maker. The company's flagship Echo, an "always listening" speaker, collects vast amounts of customer data that's openly up for grabs by the government. But Amazon's bi-annual transparency figures don't want you to know that. In fact, Amazon has been downright deceptive in how it presents the data, obfuscating the figures in its short, but contextless, twice-yearly reports. Not only does Amazon offer the barest minimum of information possible, the company has -- and continues -- to deliberately mislead its customers by actively refusing to clarify how many customers, and which customers, are affected by the data demands it receives.

Amazon Won't Say If It Hands Your Echo Data To the Government More | Reply

Amazon Won't Say If It Hands Your Echo Data To the Government

Comments Filter:
  • Your Echo can hear your thoughts as well...

  • Anyone... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @08:39PM (#55950515)

    anyone who puts an omnidirectional mic in their home, tied to big-pig corporate, should expect no privacy.

    Note: cell phones and even laptop mics aren't very omnidirectional. You can also use a cell or laptop with a movable mic cover.

    OTOH, the whole point of a smart speaker is to listen and snoop.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

      Note: cell phones and even laptop mics aren't very omnidirectional.

      I have participated in many conference calls around a cell phone sitting in the middle of the table. It works pretty well.

      A cellphone is a far bigger privacy hole, and you are just in denial because you have too much self esteem invested in feeling superior by not owning an Echo.

    • anyone who puts an omnidirectional mic in their home, tied to big-pig corporate, should expect no privacy.

      Note: cell phones and even laptop mics aren't very omnidirectional. You can also use a cell or laptop with a movable mic cover.

      OTOH, the whole point of a smart speaker is to listen and snoop.

      Jokes on them, I hooked up mine to listen to YouTube videos all day long.

      • Jokes on them, I hooked up mine to listen to YouTube videos all day long.

        If you want to *really* tie Amazon's Echo algorithms into a Gordian knot, let it listen to an endless loop of soundbites from Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, and Maxine Waters.

        "Meltdown" will take on yet another new meaning in the modern world!

        Strat

    • Where in iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks? :P

  • Who cares? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Privacy conscious people don't buy Echo, Alexa, Google home, etc. These people don't care at all if their home is a public square. The other people should just stay out of it and mind their own business.

  • Answered (Score:5, Insightful)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @08:46PM (#55950547)

    You know if they didn't they'd tell you. So of course you have your answer right there.

  • Amazon just said they hand your echo data to the government.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yep, this is as close to Linus answering "No" while nodding you will get from Amazon.

      They could have sent out some spokesperson that didn't have any knowledge of their actions that could have promised that they didn't hand over anything to the government.
      Instead they pretty clearly stated that they aren't allowed to tell us.

      Thumbs up from me. I'll buy from Amazon but not an Echo.

  • They do. Of course they do. Obviously they do. I'm surprised they didn't insist they never do/would, all the while still doing it, doing it with relish, and indeed profiting mightily by it, then insists they had no choice if they're ever caught doing it, because, (they'll insist,) the law required them to do it, and forbade them to do other than insist that they don't. Duh.

  • You know, back when spies, and/or their boss had to buy their own equipment and install and maintain it themselves?

  • They definitely turn them over.

    I would be surprised if they don't turn them in to someone wearing a badge they got out of a cereal box.

  • Considering the rate they are selling them at, I do not think Amazon considers it a problem at all.

  • Voice 1: "Hi, this is your local or federal law enforcement agency, and we want data on the following user."

    Voice 2: "What if I say 'no'?"

    Voice 1: "Then we confiscate all of your equipment as evidence and hope your business doesn't go bankrupt, not that it matters if it does."

    Voice 2: "Okay, here's all the stuff."

    Voice 1: "Great. We'll be calling you whenever we need anything. In exchange, we'll give you a heads up of four hours whenever we catch someone who uses the service."

    Voice 2: "Great doing business

  • Its just a voice print (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @09:20PM (#55950725) Journal
    connected to your shopping account and CC.
    The gov gets the math of every unique consumers voice.
    Its not spying as its not the content of a conversation and the consumer agreed so they could use the service. Just the math to find a person again for the ads.

  • Would any of us really believe them if they said they didn't?

  • Then they will have to listen to all the nonsense my kids make it do on a daily basis. It will drive them mad.

  • Amazon has to deal with extensive licensing and legal requests for data from many nations, some of whom have far more extensive monitoring than the USA. I'm particularly thinking of the "Great Firewall of China". There is also very little reason to think that AWS does not have the cloud equivalent of "Room 641A" formerly active in one of AT&T's hubs. See https://www.wired.com/2013/06/... [wired.com] for a news reports with links to more history about the system.

  • If they're not willing to unequivocally say that they're not doing it, they're dong it. Moving along...
  • If the NSA comes asking Amazon for data, there are strict rules that apply. They may simply not be able to tell anyone about what information they give over. Especially if it is backed by the FICA court.

  • "It's ok, only government can get at it, who will misuse it to keep themselves in power, not somebody scary like companies that wanna sell you Depends!"

Slashdot Top Deals

ASCII a stupid question, you get an EBCDIC answer.

Close