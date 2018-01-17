Facebook Is a 'Living, Breathing Crime Scene,' Says Former Tech Insider (nbcnews.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: With more than 2 billion users, Facebook's reach now rivals that of Christianity and exceeds that of Islam. However, the network's laser focus on profits and user growth has come at the expense of its users, according to one former Facebook manager who is now speaking out against the social platform. "One of the things that I saw consistently as part of my job was the company just continuously prioritized user growth and making money over protecting users," the ex-manager, Sandy Parakilas, who worked at Facebook for 16 months, starting in 2011, told NBC News. During his tenure at Facebook, Parakilas led third-party advertising, privacy and policy compliance on Facebook's app platform. "Facebook is a living, breathing crime scene for what happened in the 2016 election -- and only they have full access to what happened," said Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google. His work centers on how technology can ethically steer the thoughts and actions of the masses on social media and he's been called "the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience" by The Atlantic magazine.
In response to the comments, Facebook issued a statement saying it is a "vastly different company" from when it was founded. "We are taking many steps to protect and improve people's experience on the platform," the statement said. "In the past year, we've worked to destroy the business model for false news and reduce its spread, stop bad actors from meddling in elections, and bring a new level of transparency to advertising. Last week, we started prioritizing meaningful posts from friends and family in News Feed to help bring people closer together. We have more work to do and we're heads down on getting it done."
You mean building modest sanctuaries to house the congregations and then giving the rest of the money away to the needy [missionaryresources.com] and the homeless [mustministries.org]?
How much was "given away" to the "needy" sex abuse victims?
https://www.thegospelcoalition... [thegospelcoalition.org]
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
The last time i saw a breakdown of the average "use" of religious charities received donations (and yes, it has been a while.. before this prosperity anti-christian gospel blasphemy started), 70-75% went to admin and upkeep, 20% was passed through to other religious groups (with a similar breakdown of those donations), and 5-10% used on actual assistance to ANYONE. That "assistance to anyone" was a m
Re:So...exactly like christianity (Score:5, Insightful)
.....continuously prioritized user growth and making money over protecting users
Except Christianity is criticized for controlling thoughts, while Facebook is being criticized for not doing enough though control.
Do we really want Facebook, or any other corporation, to "steer the thoughts and actions of the masses"?
Is it really Facebook's fault that too many people voted the "wrong way" in 2016? Who gets to decide which thoughts are "right"?
Personally, I prefer to not be steered.
.....continuously prioritized user growth and making money over protecting users
Except Christianity is criticized for controlling thoughts, while Facebook is being criticized for not doing enough though control.
Do we really want Facebook, or any other corporation, to "steer the thoughts and actions of the masses"?
Is it really Facebook's fault that too many people voted the "wrong way" in 2016? Who gets to decide which thoughts are "right"?
Personally, I prefer to not be steered.
To paraphrase, "Hive mind, Hive mind...what is hive mind?" Critical thinking has a cost, think for yourself. No one else can do it for you with impartiality.
Islam is no less a religion than christianity. What you really should do is replace "islam" with "chritianity" in what you wrote, and then go learn a little history with that viewpoint.... i'm absolutely certain you will be a little more than surprised... although it doesn't take much effort to actually learn history, so it seems you're not interested in reality, just on being ignorant.
Fascism, on the other hand, isn't limited to any single religion, although the examp
Lay off the crack, bro.
Yes, back then it was founded by a Sociopath. As we all know, Corporations are Psycopaths [politicususa.com]. Totally different breed. Vastly different, one might say.
Because some fruitcake from google didn't like the outcome of your countrys election, they are blaming facebook. Not that I like facebook, but get a grip powder puff.
"Facebook is a living, breathing crime scene for what happened in the 2016 election -- and only they have full access to what happened,"
A couple of questions here.
1) What crime, exactly, was committed?
2) Is Sandy Parakilas, the manager in question, more intelligent or better informed than the average person? (The average person with a full-time job not related to understanding political issues.)
3) It this another example of a liberal who still, 18 months later, can't get over the loss of her candidate and has made a shocking pronouncement to get viewer engagement and generally get noticed?
Is this really a problem?
No one worries about issues of propaganda when it was the MSM's version of fake news.
It's been over and done with for 18 months, Trump isn't literally Hitler, and the country is doing pretty well. All things considered, we seem to have chosen the better of two candidates.
Why is it such a big issue?
1) What crime, exactly, was committed?
Trump won.
2) Is Sandy Parakilas, the manager in question,
Actually, the quote is from Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google.
What is more concerning is this: "His work centers on how technology can ethically steer the thoughts and actions of the masses on social media". Peachy -- Facebook is wanting to "steer the thoughts and actions" of its users, and do it "ethically". I'm pretty sure that they can't do it ethically, if they stick to their purpose for existing.
1) What crime, exactly, was committed?
Trump won.
More importantly, Trump humiliated Wall Street's chosen candidate (Jeb Bush) in the primary, and then beat their back-up candidate in the general election. Since there was no "legitimate" way for that to happen, it is clear that the American people were "tricked" by criminals, or even worse, Russian criminals.
Re: (Score:2)
The crime was delusions of power, they believed their own advertising about their advertising abilities. Reality is, it was more about thought resonance. Consider the typical person's standing political thought state, a kind of endlessly repeating quite complex musical note. When it comes to group alignment, people automatically tend to resonate towards similar political notes, also while trying to drown out competing notes, attempting change them to align with their tune.
Facebook, like all databases, simp
We can only assume that anyone who gets hired as an ethicist at Google must be a really evil-minded person.
What was Google's new motto again? Oh yeah - "fuck you, plebs, that's why".
How to avoid Facebook tracking you everywhere. (Score:2)
True, and in my opinion, extremely undesirable.
If you use Firefox, for example, you can use Firefox Facebook Blocker. [mozilla.org] See "WHY FACEBOOK BLOCKER?" at that link.
And NoScript. [mozilla.org]
Facebook was defiantly helpful to Trump getting elected - but not how people like this think.
People are fed Fake News all the time, from all sorts of sources. None of that really matters to what they choose though.
What they choose, is what they like, modulo what is acceptable.
The one thing that Facebook (and Twitter) allowed for, was for lots of conservatives to realize there are lots of conservatives. That may not seem like a surprise but when for decades TV has hardly ever shown you any, people start to think there are very few around.
When able to connect with other like minded people of any group, people start to realize there are more of them than they think, which is very empowering. It's what made the gay rights movement so successful, it's what made the recent wave of sexual assault allegations from Hollywood so successful.
Like them, conservatives realized there were others who felt the same way, and it energized them. They were a bit more open in voicing support than they might have been. They voted in greater numbers than they would have before. They started questioning what was being fed to them and started thinking.
Like it or not, the same engine that has helped people on the left is helping people on the right. Is that really such a bad thing, that people are able to find other people who like what they do? I find it hard to call that a crime.
What they choose, is what they like, modulo what is acceptable.
What the hell does that mean?
FB had no influence on the election. Also the "Russians" didn't as well. It was a normal election cycle.
It's simple enough to deduce that the presidential election changes the party in power nearly every eight years. Republicans would have gotten more votes if Trump wasn't running. The Clinton campaign was anemic at best and arrogant at worst, didn't energize anyone in particular, and many who voted for her were simply against Trump anyway. Also they didn't exactly campaign in states they needed to and
The one thing that Facebook (and Twitter) allowed for, was for lots of conservatives to realize there are lots of conservatives.
I'm not a conservative, but I know (and have known) a lot of conservatives - and I'm a lot older than Facebook and even the World Wide Web. I was in college when Reagan got elected.
Pretty much every conservative I've known has assumed that I was the token liberal* in their circle and that I was part of a tiny minority - that the vast majority of Americans were like them and not like me. So this idea that somehow conservatives have until recently thought they were isolated and a minority really doesn't fit with what i've observed in the real world over the past 50+ years.
* Funnily enough, I have several rather liberal friends who think I'm really conservative. In 1980 I voted for Anderson, so both sides hated me.
During the election the votes in every state get counted under party supervision and a winner in the different states wins.
Social media did not sway voters. Seeing and hearing a real political leader in their own state mention topics they wanted to listen to wins US elections.
Not talking down to many voters from a few elite costal states wins state elections all over the U
So a $100k facebook ad buy swung the election? (Score:2, Informative)
We are expected to believe this? This Russian conspiracy stuff is getting to Pizzagate levels of wackiness. Democrats need to get a grip.
Something else it has in common with religion then.
I think that a lot of what happened - which is to say, the fake accounts and such - stem less from malfeasance on FB's part than on sheer institutional inability to deal with scaling. They have scaled up hard and fast in the last several years, and despite having excellent technical staff (I worked for a business supplying some), the business (which is to say, Zuckerberg and the rest of the upper management team) has not really understood the scope of what they were trying to do. Keeping the site online and functional has sucked up a surprising number of cycles, and that left a lot fewer cycles for governance or review behavior.
Hopefully, as they get their config management under control, they'll have cycles to deal with various bad actors. But it's going to take a cultural shift both inside FB (mgt team and memes to the devops staff) and users. I'm curious to see if any of the attempts will work or if it'll become MySpace n, where n is a large number.
"Facebook issued a statement saying it is a "vastly different company" from when it was founded."
Facebook may have new business units today, but it is not fundamentally different than it was yesteryear. It is still a giant forum with some calendars mixed in." They sell ads. That has been the model since at least when their base grew to over a million users.
Most companies won't put their name behind an ad shown during a show they don't agree with. Facebook is monetizing ad space meant to incite. Anyon
Now its all SJW reporting, banning, removing content, links and accounts.
A change away from traditional US web freedoms.
It's the old problem of capitalism: If you don't put profit at the very top of your priorities, above human life, above the end of the world, then you will always lose to somebody else who is willing to go further than you. It selects for psychopaths and psychopathic behavior. Like Zuckerberg. And kills off everything else.
Which is a disadvantage, because on this planet, the most successful lifeforms are social lifeforms. Those with empathy. It's a strong strategical advantage.
