Philippine Lawmakers Worry China Telecom May Be a 'Trojan horse'

An anonymous reader shares a report: Opposition members of the Philippine Congress raised concern on Wednesday that China Telecom Corp, which may enter the Philippine industry, could be a "Trojan horse" aimed at giving China access to state secrets. The Southeast Asian country aims to name a third telecom operator within the first quarter that will break the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom State-run China Telecom has been named as a possible investor in that third entity. President Rodrigo Duterte, who has warned both PLDT and Globe to shape up or face competition, has welcomed Chinese entities specifically to become the third telecoms operator. Beijing has selected China Telecom to invest in the Philippines, according to Philippine officials, but it would need to partner with a local company as it cannot operate alone under the law. China Telecom's presence in the Philippines, however, does not sit well with some lawmakers, given China's telecommunications expertise and sophisticated technology.

  • Isn't software made in the US a "trojan horse"?

    • Re:What about american software? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @09:33AM (#55945477)
      At this point I suspect most closed source software of being a Trojan horse.

    • Encryption (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @09:34AM (#55945487) Homepage

      If you're worried about *an infrastructure provider* putting your state secret at risk, then there's a high chance that you're doing encryption wrong.

      - use server encryption (communication between you and the server are over sopme form of SSL like HTTPS, nobody else along the line can access them)
      - use end-to-end encryption (you encrypt your message before sending it, the recipient decrypts it after receiving, even the server doesn't have any idea what you're saying)
      - use onion routing (hard for an external observer to guess who is communicating with whom).

      Combin those depending on the needed protection.

    • China is. Look up the South China Sea disputes. China and the Philippines have an ongoing major dispute about various territories there. If America steals their secrets, they aren't going to use that to gain a military advantage over the Philippines because they are security allies and the USA has no territorial claims in the disputed area. China, on the other hand, could use secret information to their advantage.

      • Re:America isn't actively trying to steal land the (Score:5, Insightful)

        by plague911 ( 1292006 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @10:06AM (#55945661)
        Everyone is stealing everything. The US,China,Russia,Germany,UK etc etc etc are all doing their best to get ahold of every bit of information they can from everyone they can. It is childlike naivete to think anyone is not in this game. At BEST you can control WHO gets the information. Choose American made, the American's get your info easily, Choose Russian tech, the Russians AND Americans get your info, Choose Chinese tech the Chinese, Russians, Americans AND everyone including even your pet chicken get your information.

        • Everyone is stealing everything. The US,China,Russia,Germany,UK etc etc etc are all doing their best to get ahold of every bit of information they can from everyone they can. It is childlike naivete to think anyone is not in this game. At BEST you can control WHO gets the information. Choose American made, the American's get your info easily, Choose Russian tech, the Russians AND Americans get your info, Choose Chinese tech the Chinese, Russians, Americans AND everyone including even your pet chicken get your information.

          So what you're saying is we need an armed uprisings to replace all the leadership?

        • Chinese tech? A patriotic Chinese-American just got busted by the FBI for spying for his people. He was responsible for the CIA's network of spies in China being rolled up and executed for treason. How does it follow if Chinese tech is installed, the Americans get it? They have no sources in China, no leverage.
    • It's just that this is what they (the 'opposition') are supposed to do: Oppose every proposal coming from the current government.
    • I remember reading an article in a newspaper that said that the Philippines already voluntarily send a copy of every text and (phone) conversation to the NSA. So it's irrelevant whether 'muricunt software contains trojan (or American for that matter) horses or not.
  • I assume they mean that in the same sense that the Chinese telcom "could be" Chinese?
  • Honestly, what state secrets are there in the Philippines?

    And, given how Filipinos are hated throughout Asia, who in is right mind would invade them to be stuck with them afterwards?

    • Re: Honestly (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Don't be a racist fool. China needs the Philippine govt to be on their side. China has already invaded Philippine sovereign territory and they already steal fish from Philippine seas.

      War is coming. Duerte has betrayed his people.

      • The Philippines is to China what Granada and Panama are to the USA: for the taking.
        There's no war coming. Merely an invasion if you don't give them what they want.

