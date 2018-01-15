Cryptocurrency Traders in South Korea Face Fines For Virtual Accounts

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Cryptocurrency investors in South Korea will be fined for refusing to convert their virtual accounts into real-name ones, financial authorities said Sunday. The move comes as South Korea is scrambling to rein in the virtual currency frenzy in Asia's fourth-largest economy, including preparations for a bill to ban cryptocurrency exchanges at home. According to the authorities, cryptocurrency traders will be allowed to convert their virtual accounts into real-name ones within this month, but those who refuse to accede to real-name identification will face fines.

  • Wait untill they all move to the freedom loving North Korea and become BTC billionaires and enjoy a lavish life alongside the great chubby leader.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      I'm beginning to wonder if the Slashdot editors may be shorting BTC or otherwise hold a strong anti-Cryptocurrency/pro-Banking/pro-Authoritarian agenda or bias. This is the second time in a week that a Slashdot article has copy+pasted the fake news tidbids directly misrepresenting what the South Korean government is saying their actions and positions on virtual currencies are.

      I understand when some local media outlets are confused for a bit, but Slashdot is supposed to be News for Nerds --- honestly,

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This article is not about banning crypto, it's about fining traders who don't convert their virtual accounts into real-name accounts. I'm surprised it took the Korean gov't this long, what with their real name requirements for general internet use.

  • Bitcoin scam (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bitcoin and all other so-called cryptocurrencies are just a new form of Ponzi Scheme most people cannot understand apparently. Just look at it from investor point of view and see how it is actually same as a Ponzi scheme! If they are not banned globally they would lead world economy into a crash eventually!

    • Not ponzi scheme since there is not once person at the top that gets all the money at any point. I don't think bitcoin is wise as investment, though mining I can see the point for the near term. Even so, it's like a futures market more than anything else.

      • Resemblence to a pyramid scheme (Score:4, Insightful)

        by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @12:37PM (#55932509)

        Not ponzi scheme since there is not once person at the top that gets all the money at any point.

        Pyramid schemes don't have to have a single person at the top. Furthermore there IS a small group at the top, namely the folks who created bitcoin and did the early mining. They absolutely stand to profit massively from additional later people coming into the scheme who are unlikely to seem much if any profit.

        Yes bitcoin has a LOT of the features of a pyramid scheme [wikipedia.org] and multi-level marketing [wikipedia.org]. Whether not it is actually a fraudulent activity the resemblance is uncanny.

        • Yes bitcoin has a LOT of the features of ... multi-level marketing [wikipedia.org].

          OK, now you did it! It's one thing to call it a pyramid scheme, and a way for drug users and kiddie pr0n addicts to pay for their habits. But to compare them to Amway? That's just low...

        • "Fraudulent" doesn't apply until a fraud is actually committed.

          BTC is like Pet Rocks ... except worse.

      • Re:Bitcoin scam (Score:4, Interesting)

        by magzteel ( 5013587 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @12:54PM (#55932657)

        Not ponzi scheme since there is not once person at the top that gets all the money at any point. I don't think bitcoin is wise as investment, though mining I can see the point for the near term. Even so, it's like a futures market more than anything else.

        I think cryptocoins are neither currencies nor commodities. To me they look like collectibles with the "scarcity" built into the design . They could be baseball cards, comic books, beanie babies, whatever. One advantage they have though is better liquidity than other collectibles.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 )

      Whether intentional or not, because of its unregulated nature, all crypto currencies are some hybrid of an MLM/Ponzi/Pyramid scam.

      The most charitable view of them at this time is an unregulated form of gambling, with near zero risk possibly actually zero risk for the house.

  • So many salty nerds (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    99% of the anti-crypto-currency posts on here are from nerds that missed the boat and are pissed that their friends are paying off houses and driving fancy cars from small investments made just a couple years ago.

    Even if you think that BTC/Crypto is a crazy tulip bubble, that doesn't change the fact that a $100 investment in eth a couple years ago would be worth $375k now.

    There are still cheap coins with potential, there are still opportunities. Accept that you missed a couple boats, that doesn't mean you

    • There are still cheap coins with potential, there are still opportunities. Accept that you missed a couple boats, that doesn't mean you have to sit on your island and scream over the empty water.

      Investing in the vast majority of crypto currency now would not be too wise. Bitcoin was the real breadwinner in the group, and whilst other coins have enjoyed appreciation of their value, they were being pulled up by the value of bitcoin. The days of making easy quick money in cryptocurrency is most likely over; they seem to have peaked now. They may go up again in spurts but overall, I think we've hit a plateau. Fantastic for those who invested a year or more ago; less fantastic for those joining in m

    • A fair bit of the pro-pseudo-currency investors are too young or have too short a memory to recall the previous bubbles. How is pets.com stock doing these days?

    • It's still not too late to buy a few thousand Digibyte, Reddcoin and Dogecoin.

    • The funny thing is they are still missing the boat. The slashdot fogey skepticism is no different in the 10K range now than it was in the 1k range, nor than it will be in the 100K range.

      Other than the total collapse of the dollar, i dont know what it will take to wake them up... the geeks of yesteryear became the luddites of the present day.

    • The math doesn't work, does it?

      First, we have to know the population of /.ers, both registered and Ac.

      Then we'd have to know how many of those have friends.

      See where this leads?

  • There are other currencies for which BTC can be exchanged*. And an unnamed account hosted on a server 'somewhere' will be pretty difficult to tie back to a South Korean national. So, good luck with this.

    *The US dollar comes to mind. Probably the world's most liquid and negotiable currency. So I doubt many South Koreans will have problems loading up dollar denominated prepaid cards from BTC and using them at home. In fact, who do you think whispers in the foreign banking communities ears about how something

