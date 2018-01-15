Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


India To Add Facial Authentication For Its Aadhaar Card Security (reuters.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
India will build facial recognition into its national identity card in addition to fingerprints after a series of breaches in the world's biggest biometric identification programme, the government said on Monday. From a report: A local newspaper reported this month that access to the "Aadhaar" database which has identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just $8 on social media. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the identity cards, said it would add face recognition software as an additional layer of security from July. Card holders will be required to match their photographs with that stored in the data base for authentication in addition to fingerprints and iris scans, the agency said in a statement.

India To Add Facial Authentication For Its Aadhaar Card Security

