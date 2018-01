Calls to Action on the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz

On the fifth anniversary of the death of Aaron Swartz, EFF activist Elliot Harmon posted a remembrance:He shares a link to a video of Aaron's most inspiring talk, " How We Stopped SOPA ," writing that "Aaron warned that SOPA wouldn't be the last time Hollywood attempted to use copyright law as an excuse to censor the Internet... 'The enemies of the freedom to connect have not disappeared... We won this fight because everyone made themselves the hero of their own story . Everyone took it as their job to save this crucial freedom. They threw themselves into it. They did whatever they could think of to do.'"On the anniversary of Aaron's death, his brother Ben Swartz, an engineer at Twitch, wrote about his own efforts to effect change in ways that would've made Aaron proud, while Aaron's mother urged calls to Congress to continue pushing for reform to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act And there were countless other remembrances on Twitter, including one fro Cory Doctorow, who tweeted a link to Lawrence Lessig's analysis of the prosecution . And Lessig himself marked the anniversary with several posts on Twitter. "None should rest," reads one , "for still, there is no peace."