Calls to Action on the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz

On the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz
On the fifth anniversary of the death of Aaron Swartz, EFF activist Elliot Harmon posted a remembrance: When you look around the digital rights community, it's easy to find Aaron's fingerprints all over it. He and his organization Demand Progress worked closely with EFF to stop SOPA. Long before that, he played key roles in the development of RSS, RDF, and Creative Commons. He railed hard against the idea of government-funded scientific research being unavailable to the public, and his passion continues to motivate the open access community. Aaron inspired Lawrence Lessig to fight corruption in politics, eventually fueling Lessig's White House run... It's tempting to become pessimistic in the face of countless threats to free speech and privacy. But the story of the SOPA protests demonstrates that we can win in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
He shares a link to a video of Aaron's most inspiring talk, "How We Stopped SOPA," writing that "Aaron warned that SOPA wouldn't be the last time Hollywood attempted to use copyright law as an excuse to censor the Internet... 'The enemies of the freedom to connect have not disappeared... We won this fight because everyone made themselves the hero of their own story. Everyone took it as their job to save this crucial freedom. They threw themselves into it. They did whatever they could think of to do.'"
On the anniversary of Aaron's death, his brother Ben Swartz, an engineer at Twitch, wrote about his own efforts to effect change in ways that would've made Aaron proud, while Aaron's mother urged calls to Congress to continue pushing for reform to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
And there were countless other remembrances on Twitter, including one fro Cory Doctorow, who tweeted a link to Lawrence Lessig's analysis of the prosecution. And Lessig himself marked the anniversary with several posts on Twitter. "None should rest," reads one, "for still, there is no peace."
year of the lunix desktop?
Aaron Schwartz unfortunately committed suicide. People who commit suicide mostly do so in order to end their own suffering. The reality however is that this does not lower the total amount of suffering in the world. Instead, their family and friends will inherent their suffering, thus any suicide will only increase the total amount of suffering in the world.
Your life is not your own but a gift from God whether you choose to believe that or not.
How would that make it not mine? When someone gives me a gift for Christmas, or my birthday, that gift is mine. If I want to pitch it into the fireplace, I'm free to do so. Nobody who gives a gift would insist that they still own it.
If your "god" thinks he still owns the things he gifts, he's a friggin sociopath.
My grandfather committed suicide after a long cancer
Which is sad, and should have been unnecessary. Civilized countries offer alternative solutions in the form of euthanasia.
No one independent of my direct aid, and I mean no one, is entitled to my presence or that I live my life for them. It's my life, not yours.
And that's not what I'm saying. All I am saying is that instead of one person having a bad time, after a suicide a lot of people have to live with losing someone they love.
He was a coward and a thief. He's burning if hell right now if you believe in that sorta thing.
And you're alone and shivering under a bridge in midwinter, reviled by all. Which one is the loser here?
He was a righteous man, and a hero to many. Whereas you are but a stain on the floor of a public restroom.
Once you control information...
...you control the people.
Information wants to be free = people want to be free, this is what we fight for. Those who are in control, wants to have MORE control. You're always guilty unless proven innocent in the eyes of those who have everything to hide fro you. A thief thinks everyone steals.
Once information is free - those in power realize they must abide by those who hired them to do the job of government in the first place - we the people did, we are their entire purpose, not the other way around. Freedom of information means that no one is safe if they do wrong, because it becomes hard to hide from the general population, and that's the way it should me.
Freedom = to be free, free from tyranny and control.
It's all propaganda now
Everyone else may have agendas and fail in their full diligence, but Fox fails INTENTIONALLY since its inception
If you claim Fox News is propaganda, without saying CNN is propaganda, MSNBC is propaganda, the NYT is propaganda, then how can we respect your hyper-partisan views?
Here's a hint: It's all propaganda now. Most journalism now is driving you to think a certain way, providing facts that fit a narrative and omitting ones that do not.
Until you realize that you yourself are just another tool of propaga
What matters is now, not then
It doesn't matter to me what the origins may have been; it matters what things are.
I find it pretty stupid to judge the starting point of organizations that were founded decades ago against the more recent Fox News, which was formed when outlets were already turning partisan and was just a bit ahead of the curve.
I'm not dealing in whataboutism; I deal in simple hard truths. And that is that Fox News is no more partisan now than any major news outlet (except possibly the Wall St Journal).
I also find it tell
If you claim Fox News is propaganda, without saying CNN is propaganda, MSNBC is propaganda, the NYT is propaganda, then how can we respect your hyper-partisan views?
By the way, pointing and yelling about something you are but accusing someone else of it doesn't make you any less so.
Fox news is utter junk, but not as bad as Breitbart.
I don't like what Aaron did with that telecom room. That was sneaky and underhanded. However, universities using public tax money for research, then locking it away from tax payers behind paywalls is JUST as underhanded and sneaky. It is theft.
Information wants to be free = people want to be free
Fine. Give us your real name, social security number, your bank information, and your credit card numbers. Someone will be along to free you of your money in a few moments.
Re: Once you control information... (Score:2)
EFF and other hi tech digital privacy fighters do not realize couple of a ver6 simple things.
They are not in power, that makes their movement a subject of Lenin's definition of revolutionary situation: it happens when three conditions are met: the ones in power can't rule as before, the ones oppressed can't live as before and, finally, presence of organized disciplined group of accltivists ("The Party")
None of these even close to reality.
The reality is that we live in the times when the government has maxim
Remember this lack of due process
When you think rape tribunals on college campuses are a good idea. Or accusing people of sex assault without trial ruins their careers.
Schwartz would have understood that. Knew what extreme ideology looked like.
His refusal additionally makes sense in light of the fact that this was purposeful civil disobedie
How WE stopped SOPA??!
Please, you had Google, and other big money do the job. You're like those Taylor Camp hippies living "off the land" in Hawaii. Turns out they were collecting food stamps. You people stopped nothing! Popular movements without huge finance go nowhere. And besides, what have we gained? Sites are still being shut down and owners arrested everywhere. Bittorrent isn't working so well anymore. And Google is a filtering Nazi! Can't even find small clips. No, if you spent your time developing ad hoc real P2P network
They could choose a better idol
He then ma
He killed himself over three fucking months in some minimum security camp fed 'prison'? What a fucking PUSSY.