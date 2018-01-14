Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Electronic Frontier Foundation Your Rights Online

Calls to Action on the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz (eff.org) 84

Posted by EditorDavid from the internet's-own-boy dept.
On the fifth anniversary of the death of Aaron Swartz, EFF activist Elliot Harmon posted a remembrance: When you look around the digital rights community, it's easy to find Aaron's fingerprints all over it. He and his organization Demand Progress worked closely with EFF to stop SOPA. Long before that, he played key roles in the development of RSS, RDF, and Creative Commons. He railed hard against the idea of government-funded scientific research being unavailable to the public, and his passion continues to motivate the open access community. Aaron inspired Lawrence Lessig to fight corruption in politics, eventually fueling Lessig's White House run... It's tempting to become pessimistic in the face of countless threats to free speech and privacy. But the story of the SOPA protests demonstrates that we can win in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
He shares a link to a video of Aaron's most inspiring talk, "How We Stopped SOPA," writing that "Aaron warned that SOPA wouldn't be the last time Hollywood attempted to use copyright law as an excuse to censor the Internet... 'The enemies of the freedom to connect have not disappeared... We won this fight because everyone made themselves the hero of their own story. Everyone took it as their job to save this crucial freedom. They threw themselves into it. They did whatever they could think of to do.'"

On the anniversary of Aaron's death, his brother Ben Swartz, an engineer at Twitch, wrote about his own efforts to effect change in ways that would've made Aaron proud, while Aaron's mother urged calls to Congress to continue pushing for reform to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

And there were countless other remembrances on Twitter, including one fro Cory Doctorow, who tweeted a link to Lawrence Lessig's analysis of the prosecution. And Lessig himself marked the anniversary with several posts on Twitter. "None should rest," reads one, "for still, there is no peace."

Calls to Action on the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz More | Reply

Calls to Action on the Fifth Anniversary of the Death of Aaron Swartz

Comments Filter:

  • Once you control information... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MindPrison ( 864299 ) on Sunday January 14, 2018 @03:48PM (#55928129) Journal

    ...you control the people.

    Information wants to be free = people want to be free, this is what we fight for. Those who are in control, wants to have MORE control. You're always guilty unless proven innocent in the eyes of those who have everything to hide fro you. A thief thinks everyone steals.

    Once information is free - those in power realize they must abide by those who hired them to do the job of government in the first place - we the people did, we are their entire purpose, not the other way around. Freedom of information means that no one is safe if they do wrong, because it becomes hard to hide from the general population, and that's the way it should me.

    Freedom = to be free, free from tyranny and control.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Your word salad doesn't make any sense, unfortunately.

    • Information wants to be free = people want to be free

      Fine. Give us your real name, social security number, your bank information, and your credit card numbers. Someone will be along to free you of your money in a few moments.

    • EFF and other hi tech digital privacy fighters do not realize couple of a ver6 simple things.

      They are not in power, that makes their movement a subject of Lenin's definition of revolutionary situation: it happens when three conditions are met: the ones in power can't rule as before, the ones oppressed can't live as before and, finally, presence of organized disciplined group of accltivists ("The Party")

      None of these even close to reality.

      The reality is that we live in the times when the government has maxim

  • Remember this lack of due process (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 14, 2018 @03:59PM (#55928185)

    When you think rape tribunals on college campuses are a good idea. Or accusing people of sex assault without trial ruins their careers.

    Schwartz would have understood that. Knew what extreme ideology looked like.

  • How WE stopped SOPA??! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Please, you had Google, and other big money do the job. You're like those Taylor Camp hippies living "off the land" in Hawaii. Turns out they were collecting food stamps. You people stopped nothing! Popular movements without huge finance go nowhere. And besides, what have we gained? Sites are still being shut down and owners arrested everywhere. Bittorrent isn't working so well anymore. And Google is a filtering Nazi! Can't even find small clips. No, if you spent your time developing ad hoc real P2P network

    • Google, Facebook, Wikipedia, etc. didn't use money to stop SOPA. They did it by publicizing it with prominent banners and black pages. That publicity and the prospect of being voted out of office is what scared the bejeesus out of the congresscritters trying to push SOPA through. They had to do it that way because they hadn't been doing much lobbying in Washington before then, so the regular political or monetary channels weren't open to them. The only way they could stop SOPA in time was to massively p
  • Swartz's ideals were right but his methods were pure idiocy. He could have downloaded all those papers at his desk and released them and he would not have faced anywhere near as much trouble. Instead he entered a wiring closet at the university library without permission and did his downloads there. Being as his office was already on the school's wired network it is unlikely he would have obtained the papers much slower from his office than from the wiring closet that he unlawfully entered.

    He then ma

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with opportunity is that it always comes disguised as hard work. -- Herbert V. Prochnow

Close