Chelsea Manning Files to Run for U.S. Senate in Maryland (washingtonpost.com) 86
An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post: Chelsea E. Manning, the transgender former Army private who was convicted of passing sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks, is seeking to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, according to federal election filings. Manning would be challenging Democrat Benjamin L. Cardin, who is in his second term in the Senate and is up for reelection in November. Cardin is Maryland's senior senator and is considered an overwhelming favorite to win a third term... However, a candidate with national name recognition, such as Manning, who comes in from the outside could tap a network of donors interested in elevating a progressive agenda...
Evan Greer, campaign director of the nonprofit organization Fight for the Future and a close supporter of Manning's while she was imprisoned, said the news is exciting. "Chelsea Manning has fought for freedom and sacrificed for it in ways that few others have," Greer wrote in an email. "The world is a better place with her as a free woman, and this latest news makes it clear she is only beginning to make her mark on it."
What's with all the criminals running for Senate? (Score:1)
What's with all the criminals running for Senate? The list includes Roy Moore, Joe Arpaio, and now Chelsea Manning. Why would we trust criminals to act in our best interest when we give them power as elected officials? Just say no.
What matters to people, apparently, are legal technicalities rather than character. If a con-man can rewrite the laws so that his con isn't illegal, that's good enough for them.
In a nutshell, there are a lot of people who are content to be ruled.
For the record, I think the idea that she's running for office is reprehensible at best.
Well... what is even more scary is the people that vote for (oh dear.... I'm caught in gender reference hell
...) Manning. THERE!!!! I did it !
That wasn't a typo. It as a school yard insult. The media is sexist, and by using that as an insult, they're proving that. Being a woman is not an insult, and calling him a she to attack him is just childish.
Mixed feelings (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm 100% certain Manning's heart is in the right place. But she's impulsive in a dangerous way, politically inexperienced, and has proven herself a bad judge of character in terms of who she allies herself with. I just don't see any good coming out of this.
As long as the rest of the traitor is in there with it, no.
Re:Mixed feelings (Score:4, Insightful)
If this catches at all... expect to be told if you don't support Manning you're transphobic. Which, I'd bet, would actually represent a significant impediment to voter support, but would only be one of dozens of reasons to vote for someone else, and most of those other reasons would actually be politically relevant.
Manning is a really good choice if you want more reactionary Trump-style politicians in office.
Opposition research won't be too hard (Score:1)
That being said she has no qualifications to be a senator. No government, executive, business or military experience to warrant voting for her.
listen fuckers (Score:5, Insightful)
you have had CES running all week, and yet you shitpost from CNN, why is this news for nerds? People file to run for public office all the time.
Fuck you Chinese Slashdot
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
and yet you shitpost from CNN,
which part of "An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post:" makes you think this is from CNN? was it the "(washingtonpost.com)" link?
why is this news for nerds?
i feel like you have discounted the slogan: "Slashdot: News for nerds, stuff that matters"
People file to run for public office all the time.
People that have been charged with literal treason for doing what they felt was right. This is a high profile individual.
Fuck you Chinese Slashdot
Fuck you, Slashdot doesn't even have basic UTF8 support much less any support of any Chinese character sets!
Has there even been one single "Announced at CES" post this week? I dont remember seeing any.
Criminal? (Score:4)
Doesn't the USA have laws against convicted criminals being elected for public office? Regardless of what you think about her, she still was convicted of a serious crime. How is she fit to serve?
Re:Criminal? (Score:4, Insightful)
There are some basic rules for running for the Senate, but criminal offenses are covered by state laws. In this case Maryland has chosen to allow felons to represent them. I have no idea how we have gotten to this point but I sure wish we could do take backs...
Depends on the state:
http://www.newsweek.com/chelse... [newsweek.com]
No, the US does not have laws against convicted criminals from being elected to public office, and it absolutely shouldn't have those laws. The fitness of someone to serve is ultimately determined by the public.
If you block people from being elected (or people from voting) who have committed crimes, you allow unjust laws to ferment unchallenged, and you encourage politicians to pass laws that disproportionately affect their opponents.
Yes, in some cases, that means a murderer or a rapist might be electe
Her prefrontal cortex has grown quite a bit since then...
If you block people from being elected (or people from voting) who have committed crimes, you allow unjust laws to ferment unchallenged, and you encourage politicians to pass laws that disproportionately affect their opponents.
Very true. Unfortunately, the US has not taken the full steps needed to avoid this, due to disenfranchisement of felons. In a two-party system, this invites those in charge to make and enact laws that hit the other side harder than theirs.
Most democracies have safeguards to prevent this, most notably by making voting an inalienable right. You then can't silence opponents by creating unfair laws, and then take away people's right to vote when they break them.
Um...qualification? (Score:2)
I suppose being convicted and imprisoned will at least make Manning unfriendly to the government - although then: why become part of it?
Being transgender will automatically win over some of the more extreme progs, but beyond that: exactly why would voters want Manning in the government, representing them? Poor education, no professional experience to speak of, shaky mental health from all that time in solitary confinement. Why would Manning (or whoever is really behind the senate run) think that voters woul
If all this run does is stimulate some interesting conversations, it will have been worth it.
So how much will you contribute to her campaign to unseat the two-year Democrat from Maryland?
Once the 'interesting conversation' is over, you'll be left with a democrat senator with a dubious grasp of secrecy and no qualifications for office other than a passion for prison reform and fringe gender issues.
Good point. You think she should run for President instead?
What makes her a better choice than giving the current Democrat a third term? Seriously, she'd be taking the place of a well-liked, well-supported Democrat because...
I think democrats will be torn between their current Senator and this 'flavor of the month' candidate Manning.
Re: Um...qualification? (Score:4, Interesting)
Manning is the 4th Democrat to file for this office so far. The primary in May will weed out which one will end up in the general election, and it probably won't be her. Given the office is held by a well-respected two time Democratic senator, she probably doesn't have the traction to replace him, even with major name recognition.
If her ultimate goal is book sales for her life story, running for office is a great way to keep her name in the news. Otherwise, being released, she's yesterday's news.
Completely against this (Score:2)
When Bradley (active duty) released the stuff to wikileaks he did it in mass. He did not discriminate well on what he released. The video of killing the people, and then killing of the people coming to rescue the injured, is one thing. I wouldn't have ever done it, but I get what he was going for. Releasing tons of unrelated stuff that can hurt our objectives and server members is unforgivable. Now that Chelsea is released from prison she is using her trans status as a vehicle to jump on the progressiv
Let her run... (Score:2)
Good for herm! (Score:2)